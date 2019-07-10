Saucy Summer Fruit Salad

10 Ratings
  • 5 5
  • 4 3
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

Peaches, berries, bananas, and a creamy orange sauce combine summer's fruitiest flavors in a single fruit salad!

By Ben S.

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Orange-Yogurt Sauce:

Directions

  • Combine fruit and lemon juice. In a small bowl, mix yogurt and concentrate. Put fruit in a large glass bowl or 6 small bowls or parfait glasses. Drizzle sauce over fruit and top with mint.

    Advertisement

Tips

Copyright 2004 Jean Carper. Printed first in USA WEEKEND. All rights reserved.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
141 calories; protein 3.3g; carbohydrates 33.2g; fat 0.5g; cholesterol 0.7mg; sodium 32mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/29/2022