Saucy Summer Fruit Salad
Servings Per Recipe: 6
Calories: 141.1
% Daily Value *
protein: 3.3g 7 %
carbohydrates: 33.2g 11 %
dietary fiber: 3g 12 %
sugars: 25g
fat: 0.5g 1 %
saturated fat: 0.1g 1 %
cholesterol: 0.7mg
vitamin a iu: 83.6IU 2 %
niacin equivalents: 1mg 8 %
vitamin b6: 0.3mg 16 %
vitamin c: 67mg 112 %
folate: 34.9mcg 9 %
calcium: 93.1mg 9 %
iron: 0.5mg 3 %
magnesium: 31.4mg 11 %
potassium: 422.6mg 12 %
sodium: 32mg 1 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 8 %
calories from fat: 4.3
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.