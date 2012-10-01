Banana Split Cake I
A lovely summer cake that requires no cooking. This recipe contains raw eggs. We recommend that pregnant women, young children, the elderly and the infirm do not consume raw eggs.
For the crust, I add a 1/4 cup of sugar, and for the buttercream, I skip the raw eggs and add in a tablespoon of milk and a teaspoon of vanilla instead which worked just fine.Read More
For the crust, I add a 1/4 cup of sugar, and for the buttercream, I skip the raw eggs and add in a tablespoon of milk and a teaspoon of vanilla instead which worked just fine.
A great cook I worked with shared pretty much this same recipe with me in 1974, and I've made this many times since. Yes, it's rich, but it's delicious. Just small differences between the two recipes, but after reading this recipe I think I'll continue to make it the way I have been all these years. I add 3 T. sugar to the crust. And I guess I've always saved five minutes, since I've beat the buttercream 15 minutes and it's always been great. Back then I didn't have a stand mixer, so I'll bet even 15 minutes of beating isn't necessary if you do use one. I use 3-5 bananas, sliced into coins. I don't drain the pineapple -- why waste the good juices? I cook the undrained pineapple with 1 T. cornstarch over medium heat till thickened, then cool and spread over the filling. I don't use strawberries only because I know they can get "oozie" and watery as the dessert stands. After topping with the Cool Whip (a 12 oz. container is plenty) I garnish the top with finely chopped nuts and maraschino cherries. This dessert is to-die-for good, but VERY rich, so serve in small pieces!
This can be made with frozen egg substitute. Taste just as great. Usually one small carton contains the equivalent of 2 eggs, just enough for the recipe.
I really love this dessert. My aunt used to make it for summer family gatherings when I was a kid. I was excited when I found this version online. My aunt always used Cool Whip (like the recipes says) for the top, but I went ahead and whipped fresh cream (heavy whipping cream, 2 Tblsp. vanilla, 2 Tblsp. powdered sugar). I think it makes all the difference :-)
My family has been making this for years and we LOVE it! We slice the bananas into thin slices and use chopped pecans on the top. Like another reviewer stated I use halved cherries on top as well. Another idea is to use chopped pistachios. This is a GREAT dessert for a pot luck...it will be gone before you know it!
This is a very good, nice summer cake!!! I forgot to drain the pineapple, so mine isn't quite so appealing looking, but that's my own fault and not the fault of the recipe. Was going to take this in to work, but wouldn't after my faux pas. I will definately try another one to share at work,t hough, this time remembering to follow directions!
The fruit made this light and refreshing, but I found the raw margarine cream a bit nauseating. I don't think I'll be making this again.
I loved this cake! The kids helped to make it and we had a lovely time. The cake was delicious, but was really more of a pudding, or even a pie. It sure tasted great though!
This is a great "cake"...It's tried and true. I lost my original recipe and glad I found this one online.
A great recipe, but WAY too rich. We had two slices and froze the rest. Made my eyes roll into the back of my head.
Made this for a family get together and everyone raved about it. I did change it a little; I used refrigerated liquid eggs instead of raw eggs...that kinda freaks me out and I didn't beat the butter mixture the whole 20 minutes (I don't think it made a difference). It was still tasty. :)
This cake is easy to make and tastes great. Relatives are always asking when I'll make it again. Do follow the instructions closely when making the buttercream though; it isn't the right consistency unless you go the full 20 minutes.
I.ve made this recipe for thirty years! It's one of our faves. I do cut the confectioner's sugar back to 1 -1/2cups, because I think it is a little too sweet with two cups. I,ve had many requests for this recipe!!
This recipe is wonderful! I drizzled with melted chocolate chips but I won't next time because it's not needed. The cake is perfect as the recipe stands.Cut into small pieces when serving because it's very rich.
I just made this earlier today and it is AWESOME! I did replace the 2 raw eggs with 1 Tablespoon half & half and 1 Tablespoon clear vanilla extract. I also baked the crust for 6 minutes at 350F then put it in the freezer for 15 minutes before spreading the buttercream layer on top.
August 11, 2008 Wonderful dessert. The only change I would make is to cut the banana slices into 1/4 pieces and sprinkle on the cream layer. This way every piece will get lots of bananas. Yes, I did beat the filling mixture for 20 minutes and it came out so smooth and creamy.
This was wonderful! Had a party for 4th of July and everyone love it. Made it just like you said, even mix the butter cream for 20 min. Thank you for sharing this recipe.
WOW!!!! My Aunt Lee made this for the July 4 BBQ. This is a perfect summer dessert! Fruity and creamy with great texture. So stinkin' yummy! I did not want to stop eating it!
This cake was AWESOME! I always take samples of new things I try to my family and they all loved it!
Made this for my husband's birthday today. Everyone really liked it, ran out.
This is sooo yummy! I make it for get togethers and pot lucks a lot. It always disappears very quickly!
Good.
We were first introduced to this recipe at our family reunion in 1995..and my husband made it as soon as we got home. He substituted the graham wafers with Orea cookie crumbs and only beat the "butter cream mixture" for about 10 minutes in total. We have made many "summer" desserts, but this is still his favourite.
Awesome, it's my husband's favorite dessert. Thanks for sharing!
I have always liked this recipe, as I too ate this growing up. I added a can of cherry pie filling over a layer of banana's. I didn't use the strawberries either. I did shave some chocolate to help garnish! The recipe is good as is, but is also great with these alterations that I have made. Rich either way!!! Will make for years to come, as my family loves it!
First of all, I used real butter(don't like margarine). Sliced bananas into coins, and put on that way, used about 5 bananas. I only had one 8 oz. tub of cool whip, so that is all I used. Put chopped pecans on top because that's what I had in the cupboard. Also put sliced maraschino cherries, and drizzled chocolated syrup on top. Took to work and did not last long at all. Very, very good!!
Love it!!!! Great recipe just like my gramma used to make....lol! Only thing is I have to make this when I know for sure I am going to have enough ppl to eat it cause I would mos def eat more than I should!...lol
One of my freinds made this recipe last New Years and everybody LOVED it. The entire pan was gone in minutes. So I decided to make it for my pot lock at work and it was a hit! Everybody kept asking me for the recipe. This recipe is definitely being added to my regular rotation.
My family has made this recipe for years. Never had any issues with the raw eggs. The only difference in our recipe is we skip the strawberries and use peanuts. Sometimes we also top with cherries and chocolate syrup. Glad you posted this. It tops the cream cheese versions out there!
Just like mom used to make. Very rich, delicious summer dessert. Thank you Carol!
Old time family favorite, have been making this exact recipe for over 40 years. I get compliments and recipe requests every time.
I love this dessert too. If you love cherries, I put a can of cherry pie filling in stead of strawberries . . . and don't forget to drizzle some chocolate on top!
We love this cake! As for using raw eggs most people who cook know that sugar cooks eggs, or the same as, especially when beaten together for so long. Ww use pecans and for a truly unique twist I use coconut as a layer between pineapple and strawberries ( just a thin sprinkled layer nothing overbearing ). It tastes even better than the original! Everyone loves it!
Love this recipe! I've been making excuses to eat this cake morning, noon, and night! Haha. I love it!
I love this recipe. I make it all of the time. I use a box of crushed vanilla wafers instead of graham crackers for the crust. I also put the strawberries on top of the whip cream to decorate the cake because it tastes the same but looks prettier.
I've been making this desert for years and I have a workaround for those who don't want to use raw eggs. Instead of using the entire egg use only the yolks but increase by one yolk. Using only the yolk will prevent the filling from becoming runny. Heat the yolks over a double boiler until it reaches 160 degrees and whisk the entire time. Cool completely and refrigerate before adding to other ingredients. It tastes great and it's perfectly safe.
I make this very often. I have substituted vanilla pudding in the place of the buttercream refrigerate allowing pudding to set up nicely before continuing on. It was very good
My mama use to make this all the time when I was younger, I talked about it so much my daughter wanted it. My only change is I make rice crispy treats for the crust. Good exchange for gluten free
