Banana Split Cake I

A great cook I worked with shared pretty much this same recipe with me in 1974, and I've made this many times since. Yes, it's rich, but it's delicious. Just small differences between the two recipes, but after reading this recipe I think I'll continue to make it the way I have been all these years. I add 3 T. sugar to the crust. And I guess I've always saved five minutes, since I've beat the buttercream 15 minutes and it's always been great. Back then I didn't have a stand mixer, so I'll bet even 15 minutes of beating isn't necessary if you do use one. I use 3-5 bananas, sliced into coins. I don't drain the pineapple -- why waste the good juices? I cook the undrained pineapple with 1 T. cornstarch over medium heat till thickened, then cool and spread over the filling. I don't use strawberries only because I know they can get "oozie" and watery as the dessert stands. After topping with the Cool Whip (a 12 oz. container is plenty) I garnish the top with finely chopped nuts and maraschino cherries. This dessert is to-die-for good, but VERY rich, so serve in small pieces!