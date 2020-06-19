Chicken Stew With Coconut Milk

This Thai-inspired chicken stew with coconut milk, tomatoes, and potatoes is an easy microwave meal.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place chicken, onion, potatoes, carrots, lima beans, tomatoes, coconut milk, chicken broth, cumin, curry powder, salt, pepper, and hot sauce in a large microwave-safe bowl; mix thoroughly. Cover tightly and microwave on High for 30 to 40 minutes. Garnish with parsley or cilantro.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
265 calories; protein 21.2g; carbohydrates 23.3g; fat 10.5g; cholesterol 39mg; sodium 214.4mg. Full Nutrition
