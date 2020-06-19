Chicken Stew With Coconut Milk
This Thai-inspired chicken stew with coconut milk, tomatoes, and potatoes is an easy microwave meal.
This Thai-inspired chicken stew with coconut milk, tomatoes, and potatoes is an easy microwave meal.
Really tasty. I just threw it in the crockpot for a couple hours with the veggies I had on hand and served it over rice. We really enjoyed the flavors. Great recipe!Read More
This was an interesting stew. In the first few spoonfuls it wasn't looking very promising. BUT... the more you eat it the more it grows on you! Although not what I expected, I did ultimately enjoy it.Read More
Really tasty. I just threw it in the crockpot for a couple hours with the veggies I had on hand and served it over rice. We really enjoyed the flavors. Great recipe!
I have made this recipie several times and felt compelled to review it. I did this recipie on the stove instead of in the microwave, and it still came out wonderful. I almost always have used more than one pound of the chicken breasts (more like a pound and a half or two pounds). Also, one time I tried to use half and half instead of coconut milk because I couldn't get to the store and it made the recipie way too thin (the consistency was terrible) and not good. If you pretty much follow these instructions to a T, it's a keeper. Great one!!!
This was FANTASTIC! Instead of microwaving I cooked this on the stovetop, but otherwise followed the recipe exactly. It was soo yummy. I served in soup caraffes over basmati rice and I couldn't get enough. 2 bowls for dinner, and more re-heated the next day for lunch. This is a recipe that I will be making again and again (during the cold months, of course). Thanks so much!!
Of course I had to change/add some things: I added some fish sauce, a bit of sugar and the juice of 1 lime. I did not have lima beans so a few minutes before the end I added a can of peas and, by the way, I used 4 chicken thighs which I previously browned in oil: SUPER DELICIOUS and SUPER EASY!!!I never thought that this tpe of a dish could be so tasty cooked in the micro!! It could certainly be served for company with a garnish of cilantro leaves for instance.
This recipe was absolutely delicious. I did have to add much more cumin and curry than specified, but I do love spicy foods. Also this was nice served over brown rice and fresh green peppers. I also used instant mashed potatoes instead of regular (I forgot them at the store), but it worked really well and served to thicken the dish as well.
I decided to cook this on the stovetop instead and it came out wonderfully. You can eat this with rice or by itself.
This recipe was super easy and very good. I think there's a typo, though - I used a entire 14 oz. can of diced tomatoes and it came out fine. My only complaint - not spicy enough. Add more hot sauce to taste.
This was pretty good... I also made it on the stovetop. I sauteed the onion in olive oil and then added some garlic. I also used a sweet potato, and forgot to add the tomatoes. It still came out good. I also added a jalapeno pepper and more curry powder to make it spicier. I think this needs something else to make it spectacular. But it turned out pretty well.
Absolutely delicious and so easy, considering its a microwave soup. Some guests I had over for lunch wanted the recipe. I am going to try Jean Carper's other recipes after this great success!
This was an interesting stew. In the first few spoonfuls it wasn't looking very promising. BUT... the more you eat it the more it grows on you! Although not what I expected, I did ultimately enjoy it.
This has to be one of my favorite stews/soups that I have made. I cooked it on the stove and pretty much followed the recipe to the t and sometimes modified it. It's really awesome veggie style (I basically used No Chicken Broth for it and took out the chicken completely). Actually, I kind of prefer it without the chicken. I think green peas would be a nice addition to this stew. UPDATE: Well, I have made this stew/soup a ton of times over the two years since I have discovered it. Initially, it was soupy and now it has turned into more of a stew. I don't really follow the recipe as I so much follow my tongue. I've upped all the spices, but I have also added more liquids. I have added canned corn (with the liquid) and I have always used fresh tomatoes versus canned (error on my part, apparently can't read). The corn and fresh tomatoes really adds to the stew. I'm thinking of adding more tomatoes just for the color of it. At any rate, I found the best way to cook the chicken is in the broth--you cut the fat (of course you literally cut the fat off the chicken) as well as time. I don't cook it all the way, just enough that it is raw in the middle and at that point I chunk it in the pot and let it simmer until the potatoes cook all the way. Last time I added crushed red peppers for extra kick on top of the hot sauce (I did this mainly cause I was using a different hot sauce with a more of a vinegar base than the previous one with a carrot base.
I tend to alter recipes a lot, and I saw that everyone said it was "missing something" but it was good. Here's some of what I did to fill out the flavor: -cooked on stove top in large iron pot -Sauteed onions and garlic until caramelized, then added carrots, then potatoes, then tomatoes, fresh parsley -added chx stock and kept reducing to create a kind of stock -added coconut milk, red pepper flakes, some chicken bouillion powder, curry powder, a little cumin, dried thyme -then added lima beans, then all chicken -cooked chx submerged about 20 or so minutes. - (I used skinless boneless thighs and legs) -a little corn starch w/ water in the end to thicken It came out great and didn't lack at all. I also didn't pay attention to the measurements and went by eye and taste. Too much coconut milk can make things taste too smooth and bland and covers flavors, so creating the condensed veggie "stock" and some chicken bouillion gave it the fullness to balance it.
I didn't make this in the microwave, I made it on the stovetop. I did flour the chicken and sear it in the pan first. This dish is excellent!!! Thanks for sharing it.
Perfect winter warmer! Very easy to make
Good. My husband said it is one of his top 10. I thought it was good but not in my to 10. I put seasonings in to taste. Added 1/2 a lime, mushrooms, spinach, canned chicken, and pumpkin (cooked mushy to thicken to a thick stew). Cooked on stove, and added more chicken boullion for flavor. My husband said "what could be better than coconut and pumpkin". He also liked that it "filled his gut".
This is absolutely wonderful! The only changes that I made were: I added sliced red and green peppers and I omitted the potatoes. I cooked this on the stove as others had suggested.
I only have 3 dishes that all 5 of my children AND my husband likes, now I have four thank you very much. Personally I don't cook anything in the microwave, so this is a slowcooker meal for me. But NOT for only a couple of hours like one reviewer said. Four hours on high to get the potatoes cooked.
I put chicken & lima beans in the ingredient search, and this is the only recipe that came up. I actually had everything necessary, so I made it, and I was VERY pleasantly surprised. I didn't have enough chicken, I didn't use any onion, I used 2 large russet potatoes, a can of lima beans, drained, a 14.5-oz can of chopped tomatoes, drained, a whole can of coconut milk and chicken broth, cumin, curry and salt and pepper to taste. I didn't measure anything. Made on the stovetop. Browned the chicken first, then added the vegetables and seasoning. Stirred that around until the spices were fragrant, then added the chicken broth and coconut milk. Covered and let simmer about 40 minutes. Delicious! Even my super-picky husband liked it! Will definitely make again!
This is fabulous! I cook curries a lot and I use yellow curry paste which includes a whole gamut of spices including cumin. It's quite spicy and worked in this dish wonderfully. Thanks Jean! Made mine on the stovetop as I never cook in the microwave.
Made on the stove. This is good as written, but here are my mods: Use a whole can of coconut milk. Peas instead of lima beans. Add sweet potatoes, a bay leaf, a can of diced tomatoes, 1/4 c. of golden raisins, a bit more spice, and sometimes squash. Chop, dump in pot, saute the veggies a bit, then add the liquids and simmer for about 30 min. I add the chicken during the last 10 min. Everyone who tries it has loved it, including my 5-yr old. This has become a frequent go-to meal... an easy, everyone-likes-it, one-pot dinner that cooks up quickly and tastes fantastic.
Very nice and easy. A hearty stew I served on it's own. Definitely a do over.
This is my first review I've done! I'm a HUGE All Recipe.com fan!! All I have to say about this recipe is "LOVED IT"! These are the changes I made...I doubled the recipe for starters & I put it in the crockpot for 8 hours on low. I didn't use the lima beans, instead I used a can of corn, I used a can of carrots instead of fresh, I used twice as much diced tomato, I added 3 tsp of Franks Hot Sauce, and a jalepeno, didn't use the cumin & doubled the curry. I served this over rice. I served this at work for my co-workers & it was a HIT! Thanks to the submitter!! I will definetly look at her other recipes!
I was nervous about making this in the microwave as I've never really cooked an entire dish that way. While the flavor was good considering this was made in the microwave, the coconut milk curdled. You definitely need the cilantro to finish this, it compliments the coconut/curry flavor really well. So, I don't think I'll be making this again but if I were, I would add at least 1/2 cup more broth and don't add the coconut milk until the last 5 minutes of cooking time.
Hi this recipe is execllent. I made this dish for my family they all loved it. this recipe is a keeper in our household.
This is really tasty! We serve it over basmati, mmm! I brown the chicken in a saute pan and then throw everything in my slow cooker instead of the microwave. I double the potatoes, add 2 cloves of garlic, and substitute garbanzo beans for the limas.
Mmmmmmm delicious! I love curry and this sure hit the spot! I pretty much made this just as written. I didn't have quite enough lima beans, and I used regular stock and tomatoes (didn't have the no salt). I thickened it a bit with cornstarch since I like a thick stew and served it over rice yummmm! The only complaint I have was that my pot was not quite big enough and it made a mess of my microwave! I will buy a bigger pot before I make it again or try it in the slow-cooker. Thanks for the new addition to my favorites file!
Really, really good. I made this for a group of women coming for dinner. It was so easy to prepare, and tasted wonderful. I accidentlaly used the entire can of coconut, but other than that, followed the recipe precisely. Everyone raved, and I got a few requests for the leftovers and recipe. Who thought a microwave meal would be this good?
I made this last week and it wasn't too bad. I found the curry a little strong so I served it over rice. That seemed to tone it down some. Don't know if I'll make it again but it isn't a bad recipe. I had some friends over the next night and they LOVED it. I guess I'm just not a big curry fan.
Made this for the first time today and my husband just told me it is now one of his favorites. I did make some alterations for our personal tastes which were as follows. I did not use microwave but instead cooked in a pot on the stove top. Used sweet potatoes instead of regular (lots more nutrients and the mild sweetness adds to the flavor nicely) and boiled along with the carrots in 14 oz can of chicken broth, 14 oz can of coconut milk and 14.5 oz can of diced tomatoes. Also added 1 tablespoon of cumin, 1 tablespoon of curry powder and some garlic powder to taste along with a pinch of garlic salt and pepper. Waited till carrots and potatoes started to soften just a little then added garbanzo beans, green peppers, onions and plenty of chicken cut into bite size pieces (I had already sautéed chicken in a little bit of peanut oil). You want to cook just long enough for the potatoes and carrots to soften without getting mushy. Served over brown rice and very important, liberally sprinkle cilantro on top! This was wonderful!!
My tweeks: Cook in a large pot on stove top. Sautee onion first just until it's soft. ...Add 3 cloves of garlic roughly chopped.Add chicken. Add carrots - I didn't have baby carrots so I used regular ones, I wanted extra vegs so I used about 1 1/4 cup Add liquids- coconut milk, tomatoes, stock (I didn't have chicken so I used vegetable). Add spices. Many people said the original recipe was missing something so in addition to the curry & cumin, I added 1/4 tsp of crushed red pepper. I also used a heaping tbsp of tomatoe paste & about 1/4 tsp of corn starch. Add potatoes, I used a lil more potatoes too. Add lima beans & simmer on medium heat until all vegs are cooked through. Hot sauce for some spice! I served it over basmati rice cooked in water and the left over coconut milk. Delish!
Yum. Super easy and super good. I haven't made in the microwave (as cooking chicken in the microwave freaks me out), but have prepared on the stove & in the crock pot. Used sweet potatoes and frozen peas as sub. for yellow potatoes and lima beans. Omitted tomatoes, and added peanut butter & fish sauce for a bit more flavor. A great way to use leftover chicken. Thanks for sharing!
Next time I would use half the amount of lentils and add 1/3 cup of raisins. It was still good though, but the potatoes and lentils provided a trxture that wasnt to my taste.
Made it one time on the stove and wasn't crazy about it. The second time I followed the directions and used the microwave. From the microwave I got much better tasting results. The spices were stronger and the consistency was thicker. Would make again.
Excellent recipe! My husband loved it and we had it for lunch the next 2 days. It might have even been better the next day! Mine ended up more like a thick soup than a stew because I used the whole can of coconut milk (400mL or 1 1/2 cups) that was labelled specifically "for cooking" so it didn't curdle. I also used fresh tomatoes, frozen peas, and added 1 1/2 cups sliced mushrooms. Since I don't have a microwave, I floured the chicken and seared it briefly with the onion in a saucepan and then put everything together in a large pot. I also didn't have chicken broth, so I used a bouillon cube and 1 cup water instead. I served it over Thai rice with sauteed sliced red bell pepper and it was delicious! Definitely will make again.
This was outstanding! My husband and son both loved it and my husband usually doesn't like anything very different or out of the ordinary. Like most people do with recipes, I did some tweaking. I added cream of mushroom soup (undiluted), left out the baby lima beans since I didn't have any on hand, used a whole 14.5 oz can of diced tomatoes instead of a 1/4 of the can, added a diced red bell pepper and minced garlic, and sauteed the pepper, onion, and garlic before adding to the rest of the ingredients. I also cooked everything in a pot on the stove instead of microwaving, and I doubled the recipe. Wow! I was so amazed how good this tasted! It was so easy and quick to make! It was perfect for a rainy and cold day like today, and will be a regular meal at our home from now on!
This was sooo yummy! I did it on the stovetop, browning the chicken first. I was a little afraid of the lima beans, but they were perfect in this dish. Everyone loved it! :-)
Super easy to make...I put it all in the crock pot since I didn't want to microwave it. I used fresh tomatoes, omitted the lima beans and added a tablespoon of minced garlic. It tasted great over rice.
This was delicious! I did it on the stovetop and used chicken thighs that I browned first. I used a whole can of coconut milk and a whole can of tomatoes, otherwise followed the recipe to a T. The flavor is amazing and it is pretty easy to make. I served it with jasmine rice, but the rice didn't do anything for the recipe, so I'll skip that next time. The potatoes provide enough starch and have all that wonderful flavor. I will definitely be adding this to my "do again" file.
This is one of my favorite recipes. I make it at least twice a month and everybody loves it.
Simple and delicious.
Pretty good! I too floured/seared the chicken, and cooked on the stove. The great part about that is the flour thickens the stew (I like a thick stew). Other than that, made it pretty much as written. Thanks for the recipe.
Made on the stove with my dutch oven. Flavor was lacking something as others said, but otherwise was not bad. This was so easy to make which was a +. I served it with quinoa which thickened it up a bit. Maybe making it in the micro activates some extra flavor. I may make again.
This was very good and actually even better the next day as left overs. I cooked on the stove and actually used green beans instead of limas. I just chopped up the chicken and threw it in the pot - no searing. It was good. Thanks!
this just didn't do it for me...it wasn't horrible though, just nothing special. I had no desire to eat the leftovers for lunch the next day, and we always eat leftovers to save $$. Won't be making again.
I love flavors that resemble those from the Philippines and India, and this was really delicious. It was so easy to make, even on the stove. I browned the chicken in olive oil with some seasoning, then took it out, and covered it. The I put all of the vegetables (potatoes with the peel on, carrots, the whole can of diced tomatoes, onion, garlic, and corn) in the pot with the curry and cumin (I put a lot more than what the recipe called for because I love those spices), and added a dash of ginger. I cooked those until they began to soften, then returned the chicken to the pot, added the chicken broth and coconut milk, and then frozen peas and let it simmer for about 30-45 minutes. It turned out so good, and my fiance, who usually doesn't like curry, loved it!
If it was possible I would give it 0 stars... I tried doing this in the crockpot as someone suggested. It had absolutely no flavor - we tasted no coconut nor curry, all cumin... maybe it would be better in the microwave - I don't know. However, I would not suggest trying this....
I made this in my rice cooker and it turned out fabulous. No leftovers. I put everything but the chicken in the rice cooker and mixed it up......then added the chicken and hit start. It was done in less than 30 minutes (checked w/meat thermometer). I didn't have tomatoes or chicken broth.....so i just added a little less than a cup of water and it was perfect. It even made it's own gravy that was the perfect consistency. I will DEFINITELY make this again. Served with caribbean style coconut bread.
My family loves this, I've made it a few times and put chickpeas or green beans in place of the lima beans. Taste great.
I didn't use the lima beans and I cooked on the stove top using low heat...my husband loved it! The aroma that filled the air had everyone curious about what's in the pot...lovely!
Great recipe. I used the stovetop and used 2 tablespoons each of cumin and curry for more flavour. I also used sweet potatoes.
I'm a big fan of Thai food, but was fully prepared to be underwhelmed by this. I was happily surprised when, With some changes, this stew was delicious. I upped the ingredients and made this on top of the stove. I boiled two bone-in chicken breasts, reserving the stock. Then sauteed onion and garlic in 1T oil in a stockpot. Bloomed 1 T cumin, 2 T curry powder, 1/4 t. cayenne, and 1/2 t. dried basil in the oil, then added reserved chicken stock. Used extra carrots and potatoes, frozen peas instead of lima beans, and the whole can of diced tomatoes. Cooked until veggies were soft, then added the diced chicken, the whole can of coconut milk and juice of half a lime. Turned out great! Even the BF, who does not eat Thai food, loved it. Will definitely make again.
This was very, very good. I made some changes that I'm not sure I would go with next time but the basic recipe is wonderful and deserves 5 stars! I didn't have potatoes so I subbed mashed potato flakes - I used about 1/3 cup which was too much so it was a little thicker than I'd like and the flavor was a little overpowering. The other thing I overdid was the hot sauce - next time I'll up the spices instead. I only had 2 chicken breasts, so I added a half pound of (defrosted) frozen cooked shrimp at the very end, which was yummy. Used a whole can each of light coconut milk, tomatoes and peas (instead of lima beans. Used a little more chicken broth to balance out my over-potatoes. Next time, I think I'll use corn instead of peas, increase the ratio of coconut milk to the other liquids. But overall, I was really pleased with how easy and tasty this was. Thank you!!
EASY AND DELISH. I ADDED EXTRA POTATOS AND COCOANUT MILK. I OMITTED THE HOT SAUCE. EVEN MY PICKY 5 YR. OLD LIKED IT.
Great recipe.
Wow! Making this now and it is sooo tasty already! Used canned garbanzo beans and red onion because that's what I had, added grated fresh ginger and cut up about 1 Tbsp fresh basil, 1 red bell pepper sliced and used 28 oz can of organic diced tomatoes. Everything else as called for in recipe and made in pot on top of stove! Husband walked in door and said, "That smells so good!" Love it! Definitely a keeper!
I've made this every week for the last 3 weeks, it's that good! I use the whole can of tomatoes and garbanzos instead of lima beans and simmer on the stove until it reduces.
I gave this only 3 stars. It definitely thought something was very missing in the taste. It just did not have the zing I was looking for. Will not make this again.
Great flavor... I added a little peanut butter since it had a thai sort of flair to it.
This is a great recipe. I made a couple of adjustments because of my family needs. I omitted the tomatoes,baby lima beans, and hot sauce. I mixed knorr chicken & Veggie flavored rice after everything else was cook then I combined all of the ingredients. It still turned out tasty. This is a keeper.
This was awesome! The only change I made is that I cooked on the stove, and it turned out great!
I love yellow curry from Thai restaurants and was wanting something similar. This was the only recipe I could find that had similar ingredients. This was easy to do and I did cook it on the stove. I had to add a loy more curry, as well as a jalapeno to get it to my liking. Overall, this was a good starter recipe.
One of my favorites. I use the whole can of coconut milk and diced tomatoes. Have made this over and over ...
Excellent flavors and very filling! It's good by itself as a stew but we also liked it over rice.
This was great! I did modify how I cooked it ( browned chicken and then slow cooked for 2 hrs.) but the ingredient proportions were perfect. My family w/ a 5 and 9 yo all loved it. I left out the potatoes and the beans and added a handful of diced green and red bell pepper I had leftover. The potatoes would have been good for adding body, but I didn't have any around. Instead I served it over some white rice. Def. will make again!
This is a great recipe that I cook on the stove. Freeze the rest for later.
Suuuuper easy even for a non cook like me :) I was a bit weary of the mix of coconut milk with diced tomatoes, but it was great. I hate lima beans, so I decided to use red kidney beans instead and it was great! I also use way more curry and have added things lke corn and mushrooms. Great recipe without the chicken as well, so great for your vegetarian friends!
Definitely needed some spice and extra kick. I added the juice of one lime and some red pepper. Really good served over brown rice.
Yummy, with plain rice or fried rice! Simple to produce too.
This was so easy. Put everything in a pot on the stove and let it cook for a couple of hours.. My family loved it with rice. The only adjustment I will make is to add more seasoning.
Like the other reviewers I cooked this on the stove. I used a 1.5 Tbsp of curry and a tsp of chili powder. I fried the onions in olive and curry. Then I added the chicken and potatoes. I browned them for 5 minutes. I added the broth, cumin, chili powder and coconut milk. Let it simmer for 20 minutes. I then added the veggies. I skipped the tomatoes and carrots but added baby corn, stem mushrooms, bok choy, and water chestnuts. I let it simmer for another 10-15 minutes before serving over rice. I would have added more chili and maybe red rooster sauce but I don't think my baby can handle the spice through his milk.
Didn't care for the idea of making this in the microwave, so I used all the same ingredients on the stove in a stockpot. I found it a little bland, initially, but I think it's a pretty good recipe overall. I think topping it with a handful of chopped fresh thai basil would be a nice addition. I might even add a little ginger next time. Thanks for the recipe.
A wonderfulo neat to eat treat .. we loved this recipe.
Good, but you need to double the spices. Not exactly flavor country!
I tried this recipe & I love it! It very easy to maje & my family loves it! It fills my home with such an succulent aroma and it tastes absolutely delicious. The only thing I did different was add a handful of raisins. Perfect!
This was excellent. We had the leftovers the next day and it was even better!!!
I really enjoyed this - I doubled everything and cooked it on the stove. Sauteed onions until translucent, then cooked the chicken with the onions, then put everything in a soup pot for an hour. This recipe needs lots more of the spices than called for - and I also added a few dashes of sugar. It came out quite tasty, and I served it over rice.
delicious!
This smelled much more tantalizing than it tasted. I made it on the stove top because we do not use a microwave. I would probably make it again, but maybe I'll add the coconut milk at the very end of the cooking time to keep it creamier. When I made this, I couldn't even taste the coconut milk. Being a frequent diner at Asian/Indian restaurants, this dish seemed like it was missing something very significant.
This is really good and easy. Next time I will add cauliflour and server over Indian Rice. Great for the Gluten-Free diet (which we must have)!
one of the tastiest currys I've ever had. I done it on the stove top. it took 30 minutes & the chicken was so juicy. I saved some for dinner the next day, & while it tested in the fridge the flavors really came out. Definitely going to be regularly used in my house.
Really like this stew, it's easy to make and very flavorful.
Made exactly to recipe, but had seemed to be lacking flavor. I did thicken it up with cornstarch. I might make again, but add more vegetables and flavoring. Thanks for the recipe!
Really nice dish, not great for kids due to being spicey, but my hubby and I just loved it. I used full can of diced tomatoes, frozen peas instead of beans, and floured chicken pieces first, stove-top worked great. Update 11/2011, Made it again last night as my stove broke, used slow cooker on high for 6 hours, 4 very large chicken breasts ( from Costco), full can of diced tomatoes, full can of coconut milk, forgot about the chicken broth but it was not needed, 1 1/2 tbsp of cumin and curry powder, pack of frozen peas instead of lima beans, cut the chicken into bite size and the carrots/potatoes, left alone on high for 6 hours, and it came amazing, definitely a go to in a pinch.
Absolutely suberb! I gave my parents some for their dinner too and they thought it tasted like something they'd get at a restaurant. It really was excellent! This will be one of my top 10 recipes!
I love this recipe. I didn't measure my carrots or potatoes - just threw enough in to look balanced. I used a whole tin of chopped tomatoes with juice, and a whole tin of light coconut milk. I haven't tried this in the microwave yet - just made it on the stovetop like others suggested, and it was great! This makes a really easy and nutritious weeknight meal, and the leftovers are delicious!
Fabulous recipe. Made it with tofu. So easy. Thank you very much!
So yummy! All 5 of my kiddos loved this soup, which we ate over rice. I did not microwave it, but cooked it on the stove top, and it turned out great.
I used sweet potatoes instead of white, okras instead of Lima beans and added a touch of plain Yogurt. So good!!!
This was good, but it didn't taste very coconuty even though I used an entire can of coconut milk. Next time I will cut back on cumin since this one stood out too much and omit the lima beans. I followed the advice of another reviewer and cooked it on the stove top instead of microwaving it.
Super easy and very delicious. I used leftover roasted chicken and cooked it on the stove. Fabulous
I substitute the lima beans for corn. Also, I found that I had to thicken up the stew by adding a bit of flour. If you really like more spice, I suggest adding more curry. Overall, I was very impressed with how tender the chicken came out. You can easily use beef. Also, I cooked mine on the stove versus the microwave. It was done in less then half hour.
Made this for a large group and everyone loved it and had seconds. Great flavor and easy to make.
did mine in the crockpot as many others, served over rice. love how the ingredients meld.
So easy and very good. We cooked it on the stove too about 20-30 minutes. Will definately make this a regular meal.
This is one of my husband's favorite recipes I've ever made on All Recipes.
Loved the sauce slightly thickened with flour. I didn't have the veggies recommended so I used a "Healthy Choice" bag of frozen pea pods, black beans and carrots. It was quite delicious. My husband thought it was a little heavy on the seasoning with not enough variety and I thought it was a little light on seasoning but would have been great with the addition of cilantro as suggested. I'm giving it 5 stars because I have 2 picky eaters who cleaned their plates and it was something different to cook AND easy!
This was pretty good. I didn't have potatoes so I used cauliflower, and I substituted peas for lima beans and fresh chopped tomatoes for canned. I cooked it on the stove and thickened the stew with a bit of flour mixed with water. I had some spicy mango chutney left over from the last time I made a curry flavoured dish, and for me that's what really made this good - the mango complemented the chicken so nicely.
excellent
Excellent and easy!Mods: Used slow cooker. 2.5 hours on high. Added 13.5oz (1 full can of coconut milk), rather than the 8oz the recipe calls for. Subbed spaghetti sauce for diced tomatoes. Omitted the lima beans and added 2 cups of frozen veggies. Added 2 extra TBS of extra-spicy curry. Perfect results
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections