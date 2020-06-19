Chicken Stew With Coconut Milk

This has to be one of my favorite stews/soups that I have made. I cooked it on the stove and pretty much followed the recipe to the t and sometimes modified it. It's really awesome veggie style (I basically used No Chicken Broth for it and took out the chicken completely). Actually, I kind of prefer it without the chicken. I think green peas would be a nice addition to this stew. UPDATE: Well, I have made this stew/soup a ton of times over the two years since I have discovered it. Initially, it was soupy and now it has turned into more of a stew. I don't really follow the recipe as I so much follow my tongue. I've upped all the spices, but I have also added more liquids. I have added canned corn (with the liquid) and I have always used fresh tomatoes versus canned (error on my part, apparently can't read). The corn and fresh tomatoes really adds to the stew. I'm thinking of adding more tomatoes just for the color of it. At any rate, I found the best way to cook the chicken is in the broth--you cut the fat (of course you literally cut the fat off the chicken) as well as time. I don't cook it all the way, just enough that it is raw in the middle and at that point I chunk it in the pot and let it simmer until the potatoes cook all the way. Last time I added crushed red peppers for extra kick on top of the hot sauce (I did this mainly cause I was using a different hot sauce with a more of a vinegar base than the previous one with a carrot base.