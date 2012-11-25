Cream Cake

The cake is DELICIOUS! I used the precise measurements given, except I added an extra 1/2 t. baking powder and 1 t. vanilla, as others had suggested. I can discern the salt, but I like it, and it helps balance the sweetness. I generally prefer a less sweet cake and will probably cut 1/4 c. of sugar next time. But I want to stress - the cake is WONDERFUL! As for the texture, mine came out light and fluffy and I did a couple of things to achieve this. First, let me say that I'm trying to always bake with some whole wheat flour, no matter the recipe, so dense texture is a particular concern when making cake. I used 1/2 white flour and 1/2 whole wheat. I did two things which I think contributed to the lightness of texture. First, I measured the flours, baking soda and salt in a bowl together, then I triple sifted them. Remember that old trick? It really works! I don't have a sifter, but I used my mesh strainer and it worked perfectly. The second thing I did was to quickly and lightly fold in the cream and flour by hand, with a spatula, after whipping the eggs, sugar and vanilla together. As others suggested, I beat the eggs in my stand mixer at medium speed for a full ten minutes. Then, I added 1/3 flour mix, folded gently but thoroughly, 1/2 cream, folded quickly and thoroughly and repeated. Also, I set my oven for 350 but it runs hot, so I only baked the cake for 25 min. All these things gave it a great rise! I will frost with salted caramel frosting. Yum yum!