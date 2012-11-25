Cream Cake

4.1
169 Ratings
  • 5 88
  • 4 48
  • 3 13
  • 2 11
  • 1 9

This is a delicate white cake. Heavy cream is used instead of butter.

Recipe by Carol

Gallery
32 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
9
Yield:
1 9x9-inch square cake
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

9
Original recipe yields 9 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9x9-inch square pan.

    Advertisement

  • Beat eggs in a small bowl until very thick. Add the sugar and the vanilla, beating well.

  • Combine the flour, baking powder, and salt. Add the flour mixture in three parts, alternating with the whipping cream, mixing until combined. Pour the batter into the prepared pan.

  • Bake in preheated oven until a toothpick inserted near the center comes out clean, 30 to 40 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
249 calories; protein 4.1g; carbohydrates 33.7g; fat 11.1g; cholesterol 77.6mg; sodium 392.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/23/2022