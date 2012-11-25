Cream Cake
This is a delicate white cake. Heavy cream is used instead of butter.
This is a rich, moist white cake with great flavor, perfect for decorating. I made a double recipe and baked it in two 9" layer pans. I thought the amount of salt was extraordinary, so I cut it back by half and was pleased with the results. I frosted it with Decorator Frosting I, also from this site. I reserved some of the frosting and folded in strawberry preserves for a strawberry buttercream filling. Delicious, beautiful, and elegant cake.
I have a very similar recipe from my very very old (thrift store purchase) cookbook called the Settlement Cookbook (lots of really cool old and now unusual recipes) That recipe calls for 1 cup of sugar, cake flour instead of regular flour, and just a pinch of salt. Make those substitions and this cake is very light, moist, and just the right amount of sweetness. Also the bake time was 375 degrees for just 25 minutes (time was right on for my oven but check yours before 25 to be sure.)
This recipe was fantastic. After reading the other reviews that said the cake was dense, I added a little extra baking powder. It turned out, light, airy, and full of creamy vanilla flavor. A definite make-again recipe!
I followed the suggested changes to the indgredients, 1/4tsp more vanilla, 1/4tsp less salt, 1/4tsp more baking powder. I made 6 cakes, for 2 three-layered cakes. Worked great and tastes great too. I'm keeping this recipe around.
The picture looks nothing like the cake I made. I made this cake for 40 servings. It came out in 3 10inch layers. I seperated the batter into 3 equal bowls and colored each layer a different color, pink, lavender, blue for my daughters 2nd birthday. I frosted with marshmellow frosting. Everyone loved the cake. It was perfectly moist and not too sweet. It had a very good homemade taste to it. My daughters loved it. I sell cakes from my home, and this is going to be my new birthday rainbow cake I will be offering to my customers. Thanks for the recipe!
I love recipes that have excellent flavor with few ingredients. I consider myself a connoisseur of great cakes, and as such I rarely find recipes on this site to try, since most of them start with "1 box white cake mix." I was thrilled to find an old-fashioned cake recipe like this! I made the cake as described with the exception of halving the salt since my husband's on a low sodium diet. I doubled the recipe for a 2-layer cake, and iced it with a vanilla buttercream frosting similar to Buttercream Frosting, but where the butter is melted first, as this gives much better consistency. I beat the eggs with a stand-up mixer for 10 minutes until they were very airy, and then as I added the heavy cream, I continued to beat it on a high setting. The result was a richly-flavored cake that was exceptionally moist and had a rather light crumb for its heavy ingredients. It was delicious. It was so good, I greedily brought the leftovers home with me instead of giving the to the birthday girl. (Note: do not calculate how many grams of saturated fat are in a double layer version of this cake with buttercream frosting. There's a reason it tastes so good.)
This cake is very good. It's simple and makes just the right size cake for a small family. I beat the eggs until peaks formed and I added a little more baking powder. It rose well and was very light.
I just made this cake today and it was really, really good! I read all 83 reviews before making it and decided to make the following changes because these alterations appeared in many of the reviews... I used 1 cup sugar, 2 teaspoons vanilla, 2 1/4 teaspoons baking powder and 1/2 teaspoon salt. I beat the eggs for 10 minutes before adding the sugar and vanilla, a little at a time. Came out moist and not dense. Enjoyed by all. Thanks for the great recipe (and for all the people who took the time to write up a review)!
I made this cake exactly to the directions and it turned out wonderful. I didn't find it salty at all. It rose perfectly and was level. I split the cake and filled it with a strawberry whipped cream filling and frosted it with sweetened whipped cream. Have been searching for the perfect yellow cake and I think this is it! Only complaint is that it makes a small cake, so I'll have to double it next time.
I too, was looking for something to do with leftover cream and decided on this one...and glad I did! I added an extra dash more of vanilla just for good measure (based on the reviews). I made an almond prailine glaze which went over well. I didn't know what to expect and the best description I can say is that it's like a pound cake, which I love! Thanks Carol!
The cake is DELICIOUS! I used the precise measurements given, except I added an extra 1/2 t. baking powder and 1 t. vanilla, as others had suggested. I can discern the salt, but I like it, and it helps balance the sweetness. I generally prefer a less sweet cake and will probably cut 1/4 c. of sugar next time. But I want to stress - the cake is WONDERFUL! As for the texture, mine came out light and fluffy and I did a couple of things to achieve this. First, let me say that I'm trying to always bake with some whole wheat flour, no matter the recipe, so dense texture is a particular concern when making cake. I used 1/2 white flour and 1/2 whole wheat. I did two things which I think contributed to the lightness of texture. First, I measured the flours, baking soda and salt in a bowl together, then I triple sifted them. Remember that old trick? It really works! I don't have a sifter, but I used my mesh strainer and it worked perfectly. The second thing I did was to quickly and lightly fold in the cream and flour by hand, with a spatula, after whipping the eggs, sugar and vanilla together. As others suggested, I beat the eggs in my stand mixer at medium speed for a full ten minutes. Then, I added 1/3 flour mix, folded gently but thoroughly, 1/2 cream, folded quickly and thoroughly and repeated. Also, I set my oven for 350 but it runs hot, so I only baked the cake for 25 min. All these things gave it a great rise! I will frost with salted caramel frosting. Yum yum!
I was looking for a quick and easy recipe for some left over heavy cream. This was great ! Easy and yummy. Great texture, not to heavy like a lot of cream cakes.
I thought the cake was very good. I was a little leary about trying it, based on a couple of the negative reviews, but after making it, I think maybe their baking powder was old. Don't be afraid to try this one! I made it in a 8 x 8 pan, and it was not a problem.
This recipe was awesome. I made these for a wedding that I was making cupcakes for. I made an initial test batch and found them to have a slightly metallic after taste that I thought came from the baking powder. The next batch I made I decreased the baking powder to 1 1/2 t. and they were perfect! The texture was like velvet, the cake was a nice denseness and each recipe made 15 perfect cupcakes. I needed to make 12 batches of this recipe, but it goes together very quickly. The bride loved them. I froze a few that I had left over and they were great when I pulled them out.
What a delicious cake!! I made this for my dad's birthday, and it was a hit with our entire family. I doubled the recipe to make a two-layer 9" cake, and half of the cake fed all 10 of us. I beat the eggs for 10 minutes as other reviewers had suggested, and I think that is extremely important in making this cake light and fluffy. Otherwise, I can see how it would be very dense. My whole family commented on how light and moist it was. I served this with the Rich Chocolate Frosting from this site, and couldn't have asked for a better cake!
I followed the other people's suggestions and reduced the salt by about 1/4 teaspoon and increased the baking powder by the same amount. I doubled the recipe and baked it in a bundt pan at 325 for about 45 minutes and it came out really wonderful. Will definitely make again.
What an extremely easy recipe! This is exactly what I had been looking for - a recipe that makes fluffy soft cake! I took the suggestions of other reviewers and used cake flour, added 1/4 tsp baking powder, cut back the salt to 1/2 tsp, and beat the eggs for 10 min. I doubled the recipe and poured it into 3 round 9" pans to make a strawberry jam layered cake and used the whipped cream cheese frosting to frost it. The bf gobbled it up! You must try!
Mine tasted like sweet cornbread for some reason. Not sure why since I didn't use cornmeal! I'll pass on these. Thanks anyway!
I used this recipe for my Son's 2nd birthday. I used an Octopus shaped cakepan, and this was the perfect recipe as it was not to heavy, and staid together wonderfully. It had a really nice flavor, and was a nice color to decorate colorfully for a child's birthday. I live in Germany, and I can not buy Vanilla extract so I used some Bourbon Vanilla Sugar, plus some Butter Vanilla Aroma and did not notice a difference. It was so tasty and cool looking, I made 3 more over the weekend for other family gatherings and it was a huge hit! Thanks for sharing.
I used this as the base in an ice cream cake (baked in a springform, topped w/ 1/2 gallon vanilla mixed with 1/2 package coconut and 1 pkg coconut pudding that had been combined with 1 1/2 c. milk - then iced). It was fairly dry, but that worked well as the ice cream melted. It froze well. I'll use it for this again, but probably not as a stand alone cake.
I made this recipe into 10 cupcakes. They came out so delicious and moist...5 stars, for sure!
I made this for my grandmother's b-day when she requested a white cake. I followed the recipe and it came out very thin-it did taste good though! I might not have let my eggs set out long enough or something like that. Next time I will add more baking powder and less salt.
This is an excellent recipe. The texture is fine, and a little like a pound cake, though slightly lighter. I doubled it and used a 10 x 3" spring form pan. Based on other review recommendations, I also used more baking powder (1/4 teaspoon extra for the 9” pan recipe) and cut down on the salt (-1/4 teaspoon for the 9”). It turned out extremely well, and everyone loves it.
I made this today, i basically doubled the recipe, adding the additional 1/4 tsp of baking powder as in the other reviews. (which came out to be 1/2tsp more since it was doubled), 2 Tbsp vanilla extract, and a 16oz container of sour cream (2c), since i didn't have any heavy cream. this made 30 regular cupcakes. they rose beautifully,were tender, and not overly sweet at all. they were very plain/bland. so if you're loooking for tender, plain cake/cupcakes...this is it!
just made it. add a little extra Baking powder as other suggested and a little extra vanilla 1tsp more. If the batter is any indication of the flavor, it well be fantastic. I can't stop eating it. mine is in the oven now, will let you know how it turns out. ***so I tried it, good taste, but very heavy and dense. I'll try it again to see if I can make it lighter. It is definitely more like a pound cake.
I can't quite put my finger on it, but there was a taste I just didnt like. Maybe it has to much baking powder ? I even brought a piece in to my friend at work and she said same thing .I do like the simple ingredients it had,and the fact it only makes a small cake. But I wont make again. sorry ,it just was not for me .
The first time I made this I made it as written and it was wonderful!!! The second time I made it I added cinnamon and made cupcakes with cream cheese frosting and they were AMAZING!!! tasted just like a cinnamon roll. I will be making the cinnamon version again and again
This cake tastes light and delicious... a very nice, scratch white cake recipe. I found it a little crumbly, so would not make it to be cut in to shapes for a birthday cake... but as a whole, it rises nicely (with 1/4tsp more baking powder,1/4 tsp less salt, 3 Tbsp less flour, and lots of whipping of the eggs). I made a single recipe, and got 12 mediumm cupcakes and 12 mini cupcakes out of it. I will keep looking for other white cake recipes to compare to, but this is a really good start!
This cake is very tasty and nice and moist. My only real complaint is how crumbly it is. I doubled the recipe and cut each cake in half... Or attempted to at least! I was able to piece it back together with icing, and since I'm covering it with fondant it won't look too horrible (I hope), but I have to recommend against using this to make a multi-layered cake. Unless you like spongy puzzles.
This recipe is wonderful. I followed it as printed and it made a double layer 6" round cake -- perfect for an individual birthday cake. The cake is moist and very light. This is a recipe I will be making again and again and again. Thank you for posting it Carol.
I made this to use up some cream I had in the fridge. I used Splenda instead of sugar and doubled the vanilla. There was not enough batter to be using a deep bundt pan so next time I will stick to what the recipe recommends. I heated strawberry jam and drizzled it over the cake as soon as it came out of the oven....a strawberries and cream cake! Yum. I imagine this would be good served with warm brandy custard aswell.
I was really looking forward to making and eating this cake, but I was disappointed by the results. I made the recipe into a dozen cupcakes which did rise perfectly, but the taste was lacking. I followed other reviews and added more vanilla (about a tsp more), and more baking soda (1/4 tsp more). The cake was very dense (which I was ok with), but it didn't really taste like anything- I could barely taste the vanilla at all. It's just a very bland, boring cake.
This recipe was just OK. I don't know that I'll try it again, but if I do I will definitely add a glaze. It just needs something.
awesome cake! I also followed some of the others advice regarding less salt, a touch more vanilla extract and a little more baking powder for a lighter, fluffier cake. came out great!
Good old fashion cake. Made mine in a bundt pan and served with a strawberries.
I was looking for something lighter, the description alludes to it being light and "delicate" but no it is more like a pound cake.
Excellent - used 1 c. sugar, cake flour instead of all-purpose flour, and only a pinch of salt - all as another reviewer suggested. Plus, added a touch of almond flavoring. Love it!
Sorry but i didn't like this one. The cake was way too crumbly. The flavor potential is there but even after adding less sat more vanilla and more baking powder this cake was a fail. I was attempting to use up half a carton of heavy cream. So i chanced it......
It came out dry and tasteless
I guess this is the day that I am getting around to rating alot of the recipes that I forgot. I made this back a few months ago and it was great! I did not change a thing and it came out perfect. Not heavy or dense in any way.
I saw this recipe and immediately wanted to make it. It turned out great! I love how it is such a simple recipe. There are only 7 ingredients and it is supper easy to make. Delicious and a must keep recipe for me!
This is probably my favorite, favorite recipe!! Everyone loves it so you can't go wrong with this cake for any event. I even used it for my wedding cake! I usually cut the salt down just a smidge but besides that it's perfect!!
This cake turned out neither delicate or really moist. It has a salty taste which tells me 1 tsp is too much...I'm taking it out of my recipe file
Soft and light like a sponge or chiffon cake, with mild flavour. I like it very much :)
This cake is easy and delicious! I followed other reviewers' advice and omitted 1/4 tsp. salt and added 1/4 tsp. baking powder. I beat the eggs and sugar together at high speed for about 10 minutes and I think that makes quite a difference. I also used very good quality vanilla to enhance the flavour. I doubled the recipe and baked it in a bundt pan but it almost overflowed--next time I'll put some of the extra batter in a small loaf pan. I cut the cake into bite sized pieces and used it for a chocolate fondue, but it would be very good with whip cream, ice cream, or many different icings. A very versatile cake! It still tasted very good after 4 days (being kept in an airtight container).
Fantastic cake ... I did cut back the salt alot. I doubled the recipe and it made two round 9 inch cakes perfectly. The eggs should be beaten for at least 10mins.
Way too much salt. Texture was weird.
This cake is wonderful! So much so, that I made it for my son's 2nd birthday. Everyone loved it! This is the third time I have baked it & plan to use it instead of box mixes in the future it is so easy.
I thought it was a great recipe. The cake turned out really moist. I added a nice creamy lemon icing and people asked for seconds! I definitely will use this again.
Great taste and very fluffy. I was searching for a simple white/vanilla type of cake and came across this recipe. I added a little more baking powder, as suggested by another reviewer. I made them into cupcakes and baked for approx 18-20 min. until they turned light golden brown on top. Everyone at home loved them. Will definitely make this again.
I made this as is except that I added about half a teaspoon more baking powder juuust in case. It was perfect! The texture was so very fluffy. On its own, it could have stood to be a little sweeter for those of us with a potent sweet tooth, but as is it would be complemented wonderfully by some good frosting.
This cake is really good. The texture and moistness were sublime. I didn't bother putting any frosting--we just ate it with applesauce. I will definitely make this again, but the next time I will try frosting it.
This cake is wonderful! I didn't have heavy whipping cream on hand so I just used Table Cream (18% MF).. The taste is lovely and they're very light and airy.. Would've liked them to have been more moist but I did use the recipe for cupcakes.. They only took 19 minutes in the oven! Will keep making!!!
YUMMM!!! This was a really delicious recipe. It was really moist and fabulous! I am a big fan of making simple white cakes and this one is definately a keeper! It is really simple and by the time I set it on the table, my guests devoured it in about 10 minutes. I then had to make a second one and decided to make this one a layered cake so I ended up making two of them and layered them with a mild flavored mocha frosting. DELISHHH! I topped it with some coconut and was ready to go. It is perfect for a party or even just to fulfil a sweet craving. I loved it and so did everyone that tried it!. **I added about a TBSP and a half of milk to it and I think it really helped keep it moist and a bit less dense. **
I live in a high altitude city, Denver, so trying new recipes can be tricky. This cake was a great success. I did make some changes - I used 1 1/2 tsp. of baking powder and 1/2 tsp. of baking soda. I also used cake flour (1 1/2 cups), doubled the vanilla and added 2 tbs. of sour cream. I actually doubled the recipe (3 9" layers) and baked it at 350 degrees for 18 minutes. If you don't live in a high altitude, I'm not sure if you should follow my changes - but if you do live in high altitude, you know how a good cake recipe can go wrong, just because. This is the best white/yellow cake (it's not quite yellow b/c there's no butter and not many eggs) I've ever made. It came out moist, tender, fluffy, delicate and flavorful. I am a seasoned baker and not using butter or oil was concerning to me (which is why I added the sour cream), but I think the heavy cream makes for a wonderful texture (along with the cake flour). This recipe is a great find!!!
i put a little chocolate powter in it and it came out great
This cake is so good! it's perfect for birthdays.
Maybe the best white cake I've had the day I made it and maybe the next day. After that it just lost something. Wonderful cake if you plan on eating it right away.
I probably won't make this cake again. I've made LOTS of cakes, but I had never tried a cake with heavy cream instead of butter. The texture was perfect, but it really didn't have much flavor. If I do make this again, I'll put chocolate icing instead of buttercream on it and add more flavorings.
The recipe worked really well. I followed others' recommendations by cutting down the salt and adding more vanilla and baking powder. This is not a very sweet cake so it provides a lot of opportunities to sue fun and perhaps a little bit sweeter icings in combination with this cake.
Just made it a few hours ago and have to say it is the best cake I've ever made! And it's so easy. Everyone mentioned about the denseness of the cake and how they had to increase b.p. but I just sifted the flour before measuring and the cake and it turned out moist and flavorful (had to increase vanilla extract). Next time I will try beating the eggs longer ~ 10mins., like some suggested, just to see if it makes a huge difference
I don't know what happened! I made a double batch so I could make a 2-layer cake. I used cake flour, but I followed the rest of the instructions exactly. I wonder if I mixed each step for too long? I didn't know what "beat eggs until very thick" meant, so I had my stand mixer beating the eggs for about 8 minutes. I also didn't know what "beating well" meant when I added the sugar and vanilla, so I assumed it meant beat for another 5 minutes or so to fully incorporate the sugar. I did the three part addition of the flour, cream, flour, cream, flour as instructed. This process took about 8 more minutes. I baked it in 2 separate round cake pans for 30 minutes, but my cake came out dry and sorta dense :( I had such high hopes for this recipe because the reviews were so positive. I might try this again, but I'll beat each step for a shorter period of time.
This cake may have been great right after it was made, but I was using it for the next day for a birthday cake and it was really dry and coarse. I won't make it again. I'm not sure if it was because it had gotten stale or what.
Initially, I didn't like this cake but after it sat for a day, I found it to be good. If I make it again I would add more vanilla and be sure to not bake too long. I baked it on the longer side of the instructions and wish I had taken it out earlier so it would be moister. The cake has a big crumb and is a pleasant dessert. I frosted with some rich chocolate frosting. Thank you Carol for the recipe-- a great way to use leftover cream.
Absolutely loved it. The only alteration was the amount of salt after reading some of the reviews. The cake came out light and fluffy. Will double the recipe next time though. Many thanks for sharing the recipe.
the cake is dense. got me full with half a slice. thanks but ill keep looking.
I made it again this time I added chocolate and I made a delicious chocolate cake with chocolate frosting!! yuuuuuuuuuuummmmmmmmmmmmmyyyyyyyyy!!!
I was looking for a recipe that would turn out smooth rounded-top cupcakes. This was the recipe to do that. Unfortunately, it did not win in taste tests. I increased the vanilla by 1/2 tsp. and decreased the salt by 1/4 tsp. It was still too salty (thought I had used salted butter until I remembered this recipe doesn't call for butter). If I make this again I would drop the salt some more and increase the sugar to 1 Cup. They looked lovely and frosted nice and smooth but they didn't taste all that good.
This cake was only ok. I switched out the a/p flour with cake flour and still remained a dense cake. Not one I would make again only due to the dense factor. It was easy to prepare tho.
OH MY GOD!!!! This is the best cake recipe ever so so moist and flavor full. Definitly going to make it again soon. I made it exactly as the recipe says. Now i am planning on tweeking it, adding different flavor, like mocha and cinnamon. Cannot wait to eat more of it and make it again.
This cake was awful! Flat and heavy. I definately won't make this again! I was trying to find recipes to use up the "leftover" heavy cream... ick. I'll use the cake for trifle...now where's a recipe for that.....
Not. Good. At all. I am an experienced baker, and followed the directions to the letter...except to reduce the salt a bit. It had NO FLAVOR, unless you count salty, since apparently even 3/4 tsp is too much. So it ended up with just a blah, mildly savory quality. I did use good quality ingredients, but that wasn't enough to overcome whatever is wrong with this recipe. I give it minor points for frosting nicely, but that's about it. Sorry!
I was very disappointed. It almost tasted like the flour didnt get done. Directions were a bit confaluted.
A bit too sweet but turned out very nicely. I made cupcakes out of this recipe & it turned out perfect. Would definitely use this again.
A nice white cake.
I doubled this recipe for a layer cake, added 2 ground vanilla beans (because my hubby *loves* vanilla) and increased the baking powder by 1/2 tsp (1/4 for single recipe) per other reviewers suggestion. It came out amazing! It would be just fine without the added vanilla bean as well.
I wanted to find a cake to make for my small wedding. I found this cake and gave it a try BEFORE the big day! I tripled the recipe and made it in three 9 in. cake pans. I did cook one of the pans a little too long but I brought it to work so my trial run wouldn't go to waste and everyone loved it. I made it for the big day and I froze each layer a few days before to keep it and everything was great. I got a lot of compliments on how great it tasted. Thanks for the great recipe and making my wedding cake special.
Made as stated, whipped eggs 10 minutes as recommended, used cake flour. Sifted. Keep salt at 1 tsp. Great cake
This was an easy cake to bake. Came out pretty soft but a bit salty. A bit of a dissapointment.
Excellent basic cake recipe. I'll never use a box mix again. Made mini cupcakes with it and the family nearly devoured all the cupcakes in one day. It was a big hit.
Made this cake for the 1st time for an office birthday. Everyone loved it! A substitute I made was using cake flour instead of all purpose. I also tripled the recipe and baked 3 8-inch round cakes. I will make it again!
This is good, but not as fluffy as white cake. This is more like a pound cake, but you have to be very very generous with your flavoring.
These were very tasty. I made 1 plain cupcake and 1 marble cupcake using "Black Magic Cake" and this recipe. Compared to "Simple White Cake" this recipe is just as good but not as sweet.
This cake is so yummy! I changed nothing from the recipe aside from doubling it. Very moist...simple, allowing for a variety of decorating options. Thank you for sharing!
This recipe comes together pretty quickly and easily for a scratch cake. I've used it twice for cupcakes. It makes 14 standard sized cupcakes. I used my whisk attachment on the stand mixer to whip up the eggs for a few minutes to get them nice and thick. Texture of cupcakes were nice, flavor was good and not too sweet. They domed nicely. All in all, a great recipe!
I made it exactly as the recipe said. Biggest Allrecipes pet peeve, except I baked it in a 9x13 pan and burnt it a bit. Just browned the bottomed. I get why people said it comes out like corn bread. The parts that weren't burnt just didn't have that texture that you want from a white cake. I'm gonna go back to the almond cake recipe next time! If your gonna make it, watch the cooking time! You might want to undercook it. Pros: it's easy Cons:lacking fluff
This is a nice light airy cake and it's not hard to make.
I skipped the eggs, and used milk and more cream to make the batter consistent enough. and it turned out pretty nice and fluffy. also use half the amount of baking soda that of baking powder too. also mix the baking soda and powder at last stage.
This was delicious! I topped mine with whipped cream and strawberries which went really well with the flavor of the cake. Other commenters said too much salt, and I agree the batter tasted a bit salty, but I didn’t notice much of a difference in the finished cake. I used a pie plate since I don’t have a cake tin and it baked perfectly.
Not too sweet and so soft (even though I think I didn't beat those eggs enough..). Very nice.
Yes I will make again. Super easy
Okay... I was concerned like the others about the density especially when I was pouring the batter into the pans ( I doubled it up for a layer cake!). This cake was a little dense but fabulous none the less! I topped this off with a amazing butter cream for my hubby's bday and he said " the best bday cake I EVER had! " I'm soooo happy!
very good. great base recipe for cupcakes as well.
Moist, delectable yellow cake. The best part of the cake is that you can tell people there's no butter or oil in the cake and yet it's THAT good..let them figure out how
This is the most moist cream cake I’ve ever made. I have the privilege to make my nieces wedding cake and it was a hit. Just follow the recipe exactly and you can’t go wrong!!! It was so good I used this recipe and turned it into cupcakes as well, and again just amazing melts in your mouth.
I think the ingredients are wrong cause I threw it away. It was a mess. Batter was too thin. Did anyone else have problems?
Cake was very easy to make and cooked up very well but was dry and had a sort of salty taste.
I was doing my typical "what can I make with the ingredients I have on hand," so since I had heavy cream and no butter, I found this. I had to halve it since I only had 1/2 c heavy cream, but it was just the right size for my husband and I. I used a 6" metal pan from a graduated set of metal pans I have to bake it in. The finished cake sliced into 4 generous-sized pieces (2 for today, 2 for tomorrow!) Delicious, easy. I put 10x sugar and some cherry preserves on top. Yum!
I did make some changes, that is why I gave it 3 stars. I took others advice and lowered the sugar, amped up the vanilla and the baking powder. I think that is where I made the mistake too much baking powder so not the recipe originators fault. IT TASTED LIKE CORN BREAD, just like the other reviewer stated. I also wanted to state I had to really think about the heavy whipping cream. I finally figured it out if replacing butter, it must be whipped first. Mine was so bland and cornbread like. If I try it again, I will not increase the baking powder and stick to the recipe.
