Lemon Cream

4.5
33 Ratings
  • 5 20
  • 4 12
  • 3 0
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

This frosting can be used on any yellow or white layer cake. It's very good even on a box mix.

Recipe Summary

Servings:
12
Yield:
2 cups
Ingredients

12
Directions

  • Combine sugar and cornstarch in heavy saucepan add water and stir until heated, set aside.

  • Beat egg yolks and add lemon juice, stir in small amount of sugar mixture to warm yolks. Combine yolk and sugar mixtures, add butter and return to heat.

  • Bring to a rolling boil, stirring constantly until thickened. Mixture will resemble pudding. Cool slightly and spread on cooled cake. Makes enough to frost and fill one 8 inch four layer cake.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
188 calories; protein 0.8g; carbohydrates 27.9g; fat 8.8g; cholesterol 71.5mg; sodium 56.8mg. Full Nutrition
