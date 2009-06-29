Lemon Cream
This frosting can be used on any yellow or white layer cake. It's very good even on a box mix.
The description of this is very misleading in that it is a lemon filling, or lemon curd, not a frosting. Having said that, this has a more mellow lemon flavor than other, similar recipes, but is also much richer, which I liked since I used it as as the filling for the three layer Rainbow Citrus Cake, also from this site. In hindsight I'd add two or three teaspoons of lemon zest for more tartness and flavor, but it really was fine as is.Read More
I didn't like this at all. It was much to eggy for a frosting, my family and I thought it was terrible.Read More
Very good!! I replaced 1/4C of the water with an additional 1/4C lemon juice and added an additional 1TBS of cornstarch so it would make a nice, thick filling for my white cake. I frosted it with homemade whipped cream--delicious combo!! Thank you for this recipe!
I thought I was in big trouble - had been doing a massive amount of baking and had miscounted how many eggs I required. Substituted a half cup of lemon yogurt and it worked. No one suspected a thing and it topped my Greek Lemon Cake beautifully.
This recipe was so awesome!! I dreamed about it! I used it with a butter yellow cake mix and used fresh whipped whipping cream as an icing. Every one was crazy about it!! I love you Tammy!!
I added zest of 1 med-large lemon. I also reduced the sugar to 1C & reduced the butter to 1/4C, just because I didn't see the need for all of that extra saturated fat & sugar. Came out tasting like the lemon curd from a meringue pie (only better, imo) Yummy, yum, yum!!
Tastes like lemon merrange filling! Very good.
This was great. Very easy to make. I used as a filling on a 9x13 layered, silver white cake and used vanilla frosting on top and then added some more of the lemon cream on top. It was very good! I did have some left over, I guess I could have used more on the filling. Everyone loved it.
This Filling/Icing is AMAZING. It is very easy, and soo good! It is a little sweet but very Delicious! Like another poster said, it is like meringue. I used it as an icing for my butter cake, and it was Great!
Make sure you use butter not spread
Pretty tasty. I made it on yellow cupcakes and then I topped it with whipped cream and a sliced strawberry on each one.
The flavor is outstanding. But sooo MUCH butter!!!! It was floating on top. I did cut down on the butter the 2nd time I made it. Still an excellent recipe
What a delightful surprise! This is one of those hidden gems. I followed the recipe but reduced the sugar to 1 cup, which was perfect for me. I would highly recommend using this as a filling for lemon meringue pie. It sets up nicely. :-)
Really good. I didn't have real lemons for juice, so I used the little yellow bottled kind, which doesn't really taste like fresh, so upon tasting at the end while it was cooling, I felt it needed something, so I added about 1/4tsp of real lemon extract, and stirred it in. That did the trick! So good! I used it as a filling in a chiffon cake, and I spread it on before it was completely cool, and I think a lot soaked into the cake, so I would let it cool completely before adding to the cake next time. Also, it made quite a lot, I used it in a 9x11 sheet cake, and used it for filling, and I had about 2 cups left.
This turned out really well. I spread it on top of the lemon fluff cake, and it tasted great. I have some left over, so I think I'll make some tarts with it tomorrow.
This is fabulous. Don't change a thing. This is so good it could be used as a stand alone pie filling if the recipe is doubled. Wow. We loved it! Perfect flavor. Tart and sweet and exactly what the recipe claims.
I was making a lemon cake and wanted to make a frosting since I didn't buy any. This glaze/frosting is so yummy. It could be used as a filling or a glaze. I didn't have enough lemons for 1/2 cup so I also used an orange. I added lemon and grapefruit zest while cooking. It's really citrusy and yummy! I poked holes in my cake so it could seep down a bit too.
this was used as a filling and top layer of the Raspberry Cake. easy to make and it has a great, not too sugary, flavor.
this is very good! and came out to the right thickness for me
Superb! This makes a wonderful lemon filling or glaze, I wouldn't describe it as a frosting. I followed the recipe exactly, no changes needed. Lots of lemon flavor! Thick and smooth consistency. This is a keeper!
We used this as the filling along with fresh sliced strawberries between layers of lemon cake. We haven't even cut the cake yet, and the kids have been in the kitchen asking for spoonfulls of this filling! (and I have snuck a few myself) I agree with other posters that this isnt a frosting or icing, but it is absolutely delicious! we saved the rest to spread on some raspberry scones tomorrow :P YUM!
This is typically known as "lemon curd." You can find recipes for it in many cookbooks. It is not a frosting but a filling that is used between cake layers or in little pastry tarts. It is also used as an ingredient in other recipes, usually desserts. Mixed with whipped cream, it makes a fluffy dessert.
I made this for a lemon cake I made. Delish! It was quick to make and easy to pour on cake. The recipe makes a lot, probably two cups of icing.
Delicious! I just made this today, using it over a boxed mix. It covered a bundt cake with icing to spare. I followed cakelady1's suggestion of decreasing the water by 1/4 cup and increasing the lemon by 1/4 cup. I also added about 1 teasp of lemon zest. Absolutely delicious!
I grew up with my nana making something almost exactly the same except for the cornstarch. we put it on toast or english muffins. Yummy!!!
i added 1tsp of lemon zest to give it more flavor
used the filling as frosting and added some strawberries to the yellow cupcake and it tasted AMAZING! The strawberries balanced the lemon just right!!
Tammy's use of lemon juice is better than using real lemons to me. It was also not too on the bitter side, but not to sweet side. #LOVED IT!!!
I added 1/4 c. more lemon juice and 1 T. more cornstarch because I was planning to use this as the filling for macarons. So darn good. Filling is perfect. Now to perfect those macarons!
I was looking for my mom‘s recipe for lemon meringue pie. I could not find it. I want to just the lemon filling from the pie recipe and I came across this recipe. I tried it out and it is excellent. I did add the zest from one lemon and a half a tablespoon of extra cornstarch because I wanted a thick filling. This is really close to what my mom used to make. And I thought there was nothing like moms pies. I will use this recipe again!
I used this as the filling in a rainbow citrus cake. It really added a nice tart sweetness. I added lemon zest as another reviewer recommended. Perhaps I added too much - it has a very strong lemon flavor, but since it spread pretty thin on the cake, it was nice to have the flavor punch. It made waaay more than I needed. Not sure what to do with the leftovers!
Wonderful cake filling! I adjusted the recipe as well using 4 T. of cornstarch and adding extra lemon juice. 1/4 to 1/2 C. or to taste. Filled a birthday cake and it was amazing! Family loved it! The picture shows it as an icing but it is really a filling. Enjoy!
