Wild Rice Stuffing for Turkey

This is an old family recipe. If you like wild rice, try this stuffing with your turkey! You won't be disappointed.

By MCBETH24

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
12
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Dissolve 3 cubes bouillon in 1 cup hot water. In a medium saucepan, combine wild rice with bouillon water; fill with just enough cold water to cover. Bring to a boil; reduce heat, cover, and simmer 25 minutes, stirring occasionally.

  • Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Grease a baking dish.

  • Mix remaining 1 cube bouillon in 1 cup hot water. Heat butter in a medium skillet over medium heat. Stir in celery and green pepper; cook until tender. Mix in remaining bouillon water; transfer mixture into a large bowl. Stir in cooked rice, croutons, and poultry seasoning.

  • Place stuffing into the prepared baking dish, cover, and bake for 30 minutes in the preheated oven.

Tips

This recipe will stuff a 12-pound turkey. Can be easily doubled for a larger turkey.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
184 calories; protein 3.9g; carbohydrates 19.7g; fat 10.3g; cholesterol 21.4mg; sodium 606.8mg. Full Nutrition
