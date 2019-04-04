Wild Rice Stuffing for Turkey

I added 12 ounces of seasoned sausage, 3/4 cup dried cranberries, 1 onion, and 1 apple peeled and chopped and it was really well liked by everyone. You could add any or all of the above ingredients and it would improve the flavor.
I am also from MN and love wild rice but had never cooked it. Not knowing what to expect I followed the recipie exactly. The wild rice was not even close to being cooked in the time specified. Now I had very dark wild rice which I'm learning takes longer to cook. So needless to say, it turned out terrible but the flavor was good in spite of completely uncooked rice. I plan on making this again and hope to give it a great rating like everyone else.
My husband and I are not stuffing fans, but the search for good stuffing recipe has now ended. This is a wonderful recipe and we loved it. I had to make it again 2 days after thanksgiving because we still had most of our other leftovers and the family requested more. I did make little bit of changes by adding some cooked breakfast sausage and bacon and I also used mixed rice (wild, red, brown, and white) I couldn't find just plain wild rice. I did omit one bouillon cube so it is not too salty. Homemade croutons also makes it really good, but not necessary. You can just buy the croutons in the store. Wonderful recipe.
Hi, I have tasted wild rice stuffings before and liked each of them. This year my daughter took on the task of making Thanksgiving Dinner for 32 {with me doing most of the prep work...she's no cook...ha ha} for her own large family and her soon to be in-laws. I made this stuffing and it was a raving success. The only thing I changed was instead of using Boullion, I used broth from a box. It was great!! Thanks.
This recipe has serious potential. I followed the recipe exactly and found it to be salty even though I used low sodium broth instead of boullion. This could be due to baking it in a dish and not in the bird (sorry, I know waaaayyyy too much about microbiology to put my stuffing into the bird). I think the saltiness was due to the croutons I used. Next time, I will use packaged dry bread cubes instead. Also, I think the addition of italian sausage would be great, as well as some red bell pepper for more color. I loved the nutty taste and texture of the wild rice with the soft bread of the croutons. Thanks for the great idea! I'll be playing with the recipe over the next few years to create a fabulous Thanksgiving side dish.
This was hands down the best stuffing I have ever had. I love wild rice so maybe that is why. My only suggestion would be to cook the wild rice until it busts through the black skin. I cooked 25 minutes but it was a bit too chewy, but at the same time, sooo very tasty. I think the seasoned crutons is very mucgh a secret to incredible stuffing. I will use this recipe every time!
I've used this recipe twice now for stuffing game hens. The first time I used a mix of rice with dried croutons and the second time I used wild rice with home made croutons. Both were exceptional. I will continue to use this recipe to knock the socks off anyone that eats it.
Doesn't taste like anything. Dry and lacks flavor. After cooking as directed, I spent an hour or so trying to make it edible for Thanksgiving side dish. Added tons more herbs and spices, dried fruit, nuts, chicken broth, and more but it took so much work I don't remember it all anymore. Too much trouble, need a recipe that already works.
Great flavor! If you are a fan of wild rice, you should definitely try it. This recipe worked perfectly for my 12.9 lb turkey. I omitted the green peppers (because I didn't have any) and next time I may add some more croutons and broth for a more "bready" texture.
I gave this a low rating because I think it has poor information on ingredients. I used regular wild rice I had, not a 6 oz. box as listed. I think the box they used is a processed rice because mine never got done.
The BEST stuffing recipe ever! I put it in the crock pot rather than the oven, and its so nice to be able to make it early in the day, then let it cook in the crock pot, which frees up my oven space for other dishes.
this was great, i did add some sausage and apples, i cut down to 3 bullion cubes might have been too salty, used fleshmans margerine, i have a son who can not take milk soy cocoa or eggs so finding recipes taht he will eat as wella s the rest of the family is hard. this wroked out very very well, even used it when the kids i work with made a thanksgivng dinner for some staff, they all raved, i also took a small onion and used a larger box of curtons, put half in the recipe adn then half on extra stuffing and baked that afterwards. definaly will use again.
Made this recipe over the weekend. Using croutons instead of spending time cutting day old bread is such a SUPER idea! We all found it to be very flavourful! I omitted the butter completely. I also added sweet and hot Italian sausage. I stuffed part of it in the turkey, and baked the rest in an 8X8 square pan. Leftovers were even better! Thank you for such a great recipe!
This was a huge hit at our Thanksgiving table. I doubled the recipe, but reduced the amount of bouillon overall. I used celery, onion, asparagus and mushrooms. I also omitted the turkey seasoning and found that the taste was just fine for me, but I don't like a lot of seasoning so that would be up to personal preference. I will say that my husband salts everything and he loved this dish so...I guess it was ok. I am not the best cook, but I do follow directions well and this turned out great! We will be eating this often with or without turkey.
Yuck! Don't know what went wrong - I followed the recipe exactly. The spices were overwhelming and the wild rice tasted funny. I'm from Minnesota and love wild rice, so not sure why this was - can it go bad??? In any case, not a single one of my guests ate more than a bite.
Nice texture with the wild rice. I needed to cook the rice longer than was listed. I made homemade croutons, then decided to double it, so I made up the difference with plain ole dry bread chunks. I used a mixture of homemade broth (frozen from last year) and boullion. There was a tremendous amount of butter, and it was a bit oily, so next time I'll cut that in half.
I made this for Thanksgiving. My husband says that the recipe is a keeper! It tasted great and was easy to make. One problem I did have was finding items in the size packages the recipe called for. I could only find quantities larger than what I needed.
I made this with a rice/quinoa mix instead of wild rice. I used 1 regular bullion and one low-sodium instead of three total at the start, then 1 more for the second part. I still thought it had more salt than needed, so next time I will use 3 total, two being low-sodium. I also might add some raisins or cranberries for a little sweetness to go with the other flavors. This was GREAT - everyone loved it. Will definitely make a gain!
