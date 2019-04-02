Warm Greek Pita Sandwiches With Turkey and Cucumber-Yogurt Sauce

Rating: 4.43 stars
82 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 48
  • 4 star values: 23
  • 3 star values: 10
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

The perfect ending to the holiday turkey is this Greek-inspired sandwich served in a warmed pita. It is filled with lettuce, tomatoes, and turkey, and topped with a homemade cucumber sauce.

By Ben S.

Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions

  • Adjust oven rack to middle position. Heat oven to 300 degrees.

  • In a small bowl, mix sour cream, yogurt, cucumber, vinegar, 1 minced garlic clove, and salt and pepper to taste; set aside.

  • Place pitas in oven; bake until warm and pliable, 7 minutes. Cut in half. Meanwhile, heat oil in a large skillet over high heat. Carefully add onion; saute until spotty brown but still crisp, 2 to 3 minutes. Add turkey, oregano and remaining minced garlic; continue to saute until heated through, another 2 minutes.

  • Serve, letting guests fill their own pitas with lettuce first, followed by turkey, tomatoes and cucumber sauce.

Copyright 2004 USA WEEKEND and columnist Pam Anderson. All rights reserved.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
517 calories; protein 40g; carbohydrates 44.2g; fat 19.5g; cholesterol 94.3mg; sodium 729.8mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (81)

MOLLE888
Rating: 5 stars
05/10/2006
SO DELICIOUS! My boyfriend raved over these sammys. They're so easy to make, too. I bought a small oven roasted turkey breast and shredded that, the first time I made it. The second time I used left over baked chicken breasts. Both times were phenomenal. I use a whole cucumber and shred it on a cheese grater. This is one of my favorite recipes from allrecipes.com. Thank you thank you thank you! Read More
Helpful
(23)

JTIMBAN
Rating: 3 stars
12/28/2010
Good idea but my turkey came out really dry. I probably won't make it again... Read More
Helpful
(4)
Reviews:
LINDA LASHLEY
Rating: 5 stars
09/01/2005
This is sooooo good. I didn't have plain yogurt, so I used 1 cup of low fat sour cream. I made my cucumber the way my Grandma made her cucumber salad. I pealed the cuke, sliced, then salted it and placed it in a bowl with a dish covering the slices. I then place a heavy object on the dish to press the cucumbers. You can leave it for an hour, or overnight in the refrigerator. This releases the juice and really brings out the flavor and crunch of the cucumbers. Since I'd already salted the cucumbers, I didn't add any more salt. This tasted just like a low fat version of Greek Gyros. Read More
Helpful
(17)
NTRDM2004
Rating: 5 stars
12/07/2005
I used chicken breasts for this recipe and they were DELICIOUS! I would definitely make the Tzatziki sauce a day before and let it season in the fridge. A truly delicious recipe and a way to have healthy homemade gyros!!! Read More
Helpful
(14)
BUSHBD1
Rating: 4 stars
04/05/2005
good base just needs to be kick up alittle. mix in some feta olives all kinds of fun options Read More
Helpful
(13)
SEABREEZE57
Rating: 4 stars
11/27/2005
Excellent easy and fresh. My husband actually made this as an alternative to the normal left-over thanksgiving turkey meals. I added some sliced black olives that were also leftover. I think a few sliced green onions would add a little zip. I loved the cucumber sauce! You could use low-fat sour cream to decrease the fat content. Overall a very good fresh taste. We served it with fresh greek feta salad. Read More
Helpful
(12)
JustThe2ofUs
Rating: 5 stars
12/02/2004
Fantastic Recipe we made it exactly as suggested and it was fantasic (a bit messy though) I served it with Feta Chunks and Cucumbers and Red Onions with a vinagrette. Read More
Helpful
(11)
Terry Hinesley
Rating: 5 stars
02/14/2005
Its very hard to please my family when it comes to "New Recipe" night. Everyone loved this sandwich! When my son eats 4 that can tell you something. The cucumber sauce is very fresh tasting. We will be making this again. Read More
Helpful
(11)
P41OH
Rating: 4 stars
02/04/2005
Light refreshing and delicious. I used only yogurt no mayo. Also I added a pinch or two of sugar to both the yogurt sauce and the chicken mixture. It added extra flavor and softened the tartness. Would be great for a light summer meal with a good bottle of wine. Read More
Helpful
(9)
LILY20
Rating: 5 stars
12/30/2004
This was delicious and easy to make! The only change I made was adding more red wine vinegar to the cucumber sauce. Read More
Helpful
(9)
