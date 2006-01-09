Mom's Buttercream Frosting

4.1
130 Ratings
  • 5 78
  • 4 21
  • 3 15
  • 2 6
  • 1 10

A smooth creamy frosting, perfect for any occasion. This is an old recipe from the 1940's.

Recipe by Adora Marchi

Recipe Summary

Servings:
12
Yield:
2 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a small saucepan mix the flour and the milk and cook over low heat until it forms a smooth paste with no lumps. Place in refrigerator and let cool completely.

  • With an electric mixer beat the shortening, butter or margarine and the sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in the cooled flour paste and mix until smooth. Stir in the vanilla. Use to frost any cooled cake. Makes enough to frost one 9x13 inch sheet cake or two 8 or 9 inch layer cakes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
213 calories; protein 1g; carbohydrates 15.5g; fat 16.6g; cholesterol 22mg; sodium 62.9mg. Full Nutrition
