Tarred Roof Cake

This is a specialty of the island of Nantucket Island, Mass. When I was a young girl my grandmother use to make it for us kids. Use your favorite vanilla icing recipe in place of the store bought if desired. It is delicious with a nice cold glass of milk.
There needs to be 1 3/4 cup flour. I can almost guarantee the batter came out on the liquidy side. Most cake and sweet type bread recipes call for that amount. So try doing 1 3/4 cup of flour instead of only 1 and there'll be a huge difference. Other than that this recipe looks on point and should come out great. :)
I felt bad for this one, I took the other review to heart and added a block of cream cheese, lemon extract & the zest of a lemon. This cake was Dense and not in a good way. 9x13 pan, Really?? No, it would have been way too thin. I used a 3qt casserole dish. Not sure why this recipe doesn't work. Sorry.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.