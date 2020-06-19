Tarred Roof Cake

This is a specialty of the island of Nantucket Island, Mass. When I was a young girl my grandmother use to make it for us kids. Use your favorite vanilla icing recipe in place of the store bought if desired. It is delicious with a nice cold glass of milk.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour a 9x13 inch baking pan.

  • In a large bowl, mix together the eggs, sugar, flour, salt, baking powder and vanilla. Stir in the warm milk and butter until well blended. Pour into the prepared pan, and spread evenly.

  • Bake for 35 to 40 minutes in the preheated oven, until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. Cool cake completely before frosting.

  • Spread vanilla frosting over the top of the cake, then drizzle with the bittersweet chocolate. Let the chocolate cool and harden before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
211 calories; protein 1.9g; carbohydrates 35.6g; fat 6.8g; cholesterol 23.9mg; sodium 117.7mg. Full Nutrition
