Coconut Chiffon Cake
A light spongy cake with the taste and aroma of coconut.
This cake was very good-I frosted it with white frosting and sprinkled flaked coconut over it. However, next time I will lightly grease the pan and remove the cake after cooling for 10 minutes.Read More
Since the recipe looks like a chiffon-like type of cake, suggest that you use cake flour instead of all purpose flour. The coconut can also be mixed into the egg yolk batter.Read More
I made this cake for my husband's birthday yesterday. His birthday is today, April Fool's Day. The cake is sensational and looks just beautiful. I e-mailed pictures of it to my kids in Texas and they thought it looked great. Thanks for such a wonderful recipe. It deserves six stars!! Doris
This cake was absolutely superb. The only change i made was to use cake flour(for each cup of flour remove 2Tbs. and replace with 2Tbs. of cornstarch)and to sift the dry ingredients. I make alot of cakes and this one was fantastic!!!
This cake came out not only beautiful but great tasting and moist. I only added more coconut flavor changed nothing esle. Well worth the time. Its only time conconsuming beating the egg whites the rest is easy, will certainly make it again.
I made this for Easter and it was a big hit. I added some coconut extract to the batter, baked it and froze the cake. After defrosting, I added a vanilla buttercream and sprinkled it all with coconut.
AMAZING!! I didn't change a thing. Thank you for a great recipe.
Came out really good, but could have used more of a coconut flavor. I felt like the shredded coconut was not enough. Maybe adding a dash of coconut extract would suffice. The texture was really nice. I will make it again!
A pretty good cake overall, although mine initially came out a little dry- disappointing, after all the fussing and labor this cake takes. I iced my cake, covered it, and left it in the fridge overnight, and the texture was greatly improved. Also, I added a splash of coconut-flavored syrup to the batter before baking to kick up the flavor.
We are making this now as cupcakes. I will update once they come out of the oven. we baked them at 325* for 45mins. I also subbed coconut extract instead of almond. Looks and smells good!
good, yummy, but preferred with extra added flavor
I used sugar in the raw instead of white sugar, used EVOO instead of vegetable oil... very moist and delicious... definitely will spray pan next time!!!!
My first time making a chiffon cake. Followed the recipe as written except I did lightly oil the sides of the tube pan (the cake still baked on well stuck!) and let the cake cool upside down in the pan over a cooling rack. The cake was spongy but not terribly light. Served the cake with some strawberry sauce to make it more refreshing and light tasting. This recipe would make a good strawberry (or pther fruit) and cream layer cake the next time I try this recipe!
first time making a cake in a long time, looks amazing on the inside and crust was perfect.. only once I removed it from the oven it fell, lost about 2". disappointing but will try it again and figure out why it did that. sigh used extra virgin olive oil instead of vegetable oil.
Very easy to make. Came out great. Used coconut extract as other suggested.
