Strawberry Dream Cake I

4.2
358 Ratings
  • 5 217
  • 4 70
  • 3 41
  • 2 16
  • 1 14

Pudding like strawberry cake with a decadent white chocolate frosting.

Recipe by lemieuxbgvsuedu

Gallery
69 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
24
Yield:
2 -9 inch round layers
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease two 9 inch round cake pans.

    Advertisement

  • Make cake per directions except substitute the 1 1/2 cups of strawberries for the water and add 1 extra egg, (if cake mix calls for 2 eggs add 3), and 8 ounces of the cream cheese at room temperature. Beat well and pour into the prepared pans.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for about 20 to 25 minutes or until golden brown. A toothpick inserted in the center will not come out clean when this cake is done since it is so moist. Let cake cool fully before frosting.

  • To Make Frosting: Heat the heavy cream until just beginning to boil. Pour it over the white chocolate (chopped) and the remaining 4 ounces cream cheese. Mix well and let cool. Once cool fold into the whipped topping. Use to frost cooled cake and garnish with sliced fresh strawberries.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
272 calories; protein 3g; carbohydrates 29.6g; fat 16.3g; cholesterol 31.1mg; sodium 198.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/10/2022