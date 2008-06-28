Strawberry Dream Cake I
Pudding like strawberry cake with a decadent white chocolate frosting.
I have made this recipe twice now. Both times it was very good. However the second time I used a cake mix that called for three eggs so I added a forth as the recipe said. (add an extra egg!) Don't do that. Three eggs is enough the forth makes it just too heavy. It was still good but comparing it to the first cake it was not as good. For best results use the strawberry cream cheese, there is something about it that just makes a difference. I used the regular cream cheese the second time and just added a tablespoon of strawberry preserves and it tasted very good but was not as good as when I used the strawberry cream cheese. As for the icing I did the icing that was suggested the first time and it was good but all the things the other reviewers said I found to be true. Just realize that it will be a little difficult to work with. The second cake I used the icing recipe that I found on here several years ago and it has been my stand by since. 1 cup of whipping cream whipped with 1 box of instant pudding(I use cream cheese flavor) and then fold it into a 8 oz tub of cool whip. It is nice and stiff and tastes great. It compliments this cake well.Read More
So I didn't have all the problems other people were having with the cake being soggy in the middle I tried this as a cupcake recipe. They didn't really have a strong strawberry flavor, I even used strawberry cream cheese as suggested by other reviewers. The recipe itself was pretty simple so I'll probably stick with this one only modify it a bit, since this was only the test run. Next time I'll add a couple teaspoons of strawberry extract. Also because of the bad reviews I didn't even try the icing. Instead I used the one suggested by Grandma Lizzy. 1 cup whipping cream mixed with 1 box instant pudding (she suggested cream cheese flavor but I used white chocolate) then fold into 8 oz. cool whip. It was exactly what I was looking for, light like whipped cream yet stiff enough to use as cupcake incing.Read More
Everybody loved this. I made it in a 13X9 sheet pan for easy transport. I also used strawberry cream cheese in the cake, and unsweetened strawberries (measured before I pureed them) with 2.5 T sugar added. Everything mixed up fine in my mixer after a few minutes. The cake baked in about 32 minutes, and was moist but not soggy. The frosting was also delicious- make sure the cream cheese is at room temp. and the whipped topping is thawed for it to mix well. If assembling a layer cake, the frosting would definitely need to be refrigerated in order to hold, as well as after the cake is made or it will fall apart. Otherwise, this was easy and just delicious!
This is a great cake but lousy instructions. The reason everyone is having such a difficult time with frosting is the whipping cream should be chilled after you melt the chocolate in it. Then when cold, it should be beaten until stiff peaks form. Then beat in the cream cheese. Stir in the cool whip last.I only used half of a 8 oz tub. Was plenty of frosting. The second problem withe recipe was mixing the cake. The order is all wrong! Beat the cream cheese first until smooth, then add eggs one at a time (do not add but 3 eggs)Then add the cake mix. Batter will be thick. The third problem is bake time. It is more like 30-35 minutes. That is why some are having problems with it being wet and soggy. Other than poor directions this cake is awesome! Done right, that frosting is great!
Everyone loved this cake! One tip for the frosting, though...it didn't get thick enough to use even after cooling, so I beat it with an electric mixer for a couple of minutes. The heavy cream helped it get firm, but still light and creamy, after mixing.
This cake is fantastic, have made it 5 times. It's one of the few never-fail recipes! Didnt' have store-bought cake mix, so I used the Cake Mix from Scratch recipe from this site. Strawberry taste isn't strong enough for my liking, rectified somewhat using extra 1 tbs strawberry extract. Tastes MUCH better when cold, like a light cheesecake. Potential candidate for the small cake business I'm setting up! Also, bake in the lower HALF, not the lower THIRD, of the oven, to prevent the top cracking.
Hands down one of the best cakes I have ever made. At first I thought I did something wrong because the batter was very thick and dense, and I thought it wouldnt rise well. But it ended up great and only lasted a few hours. The BEST strawberry cake. If you're having trouble deciding on a recipe definately try this one first! It is a very moist, creamy cake. The only thing I changed was the frosting because I wanted something simple. I used the frosting from the Strawberry Cream Cake recipe. It is very light and not too sweet. Perfect for this cake.
Made this cake today for my daughters birthday. Wow!!! I did it in a bundt pan (baked for 55 min)split it in half, put some of the frosting and sliced strawberries in the middle then frosted. I covered some strawberries in milk chocolate and drizzled the rest over the white frosting --- very impressive. This is sure a keeper!
I made this cake for a little girl's birthday party. The cake part is EXCELLENT; I used a white cake mix and used egg whites instead of the extra egg. Nice, dense, moist, rich cake; I'd definitely make it again. I layered it with the frosting and a homemade strawberry-almond filling. The frosting was pretty good. I found that if I stored the cake in the fridge, the frosting got very grainy. If the frosting was room-temp, it was perfectly smooth and creamy. So as long as you don't chill the frosting, this is a wonderfully delicious cake.
I'm not even much of a fan of fruit in my cake, but I made this for a bridal shower, and it was absolutely delicious. The texture and flavor make it hard to believe that it isn't from a bakery. I had a little problem getting the layers out of the pan cleanly, so next time I will definitely use parchment paper or wax paper. I also chilled the frosting overnight before putting it on the cake and had no problem with it not being thick enough. It was just a fantastic combination of white chocolate and strawberries!
I made this cake for my husband for his birthday and it was GREAT! Doesn't taste AT ALL like it came from a cake mix. I used Splenda sweetened strawberries and they worked great. Also used 1/3 less fat in the cake and I don't think the cake suffered at all. I baked in a 13x9" pan - which I'm glad because the cake is so moist and the icing was abit thin. I poked holes the cake before frosting so teh icing could run down in it. HMmmm. Will keep this one for more summer strawberries!
I made this cake for my moms birthday because she LOVES strawberries. I read all the reviews and decided to make this cake using a Golden Vanilla cake mix, leaving out the oil, only using 3 eggs, used strawberry cream cheese, and of course the pureed strawberries. The cake turned out PERFECT! I baked it for about 28 minutes, and my toothpick test actually came out clean. It was dense like a homemade cake is supposed to be. But not overly so. I also waited till the cake was cool covered them and put them in the fridge overnight. This cake needs to be kept cold. For the frosting I made it according to the directions except I used strawberry cream cheese. I didnt have any problems with my white chocolate and cream cheese melting, I whipped it all together using my Kitchenaid mixer. But even after waiting for it to cool then adding the Cool Whip and letting it sit in the coldest part of my refrigerator overnight it was very liquidy. So I put it in my deep freezer until the edges started to freeze, whipped it at the highest speed on my KitchenAid, and added 2 heaping tablespoons of confectioners sugar. It was absolutely PERFECT! The best frosting I have ever had. My cake got rave reviews, both my mom and my aunt said it was the best cake they had ever had in their whole lives. I put a thin layer of frosting and strawberries in between the layers, and garnished the cake with sliced strawberries and chocolate covered strawberries. Thanks for a great recipe!
9This cake was wonderful. Some reviews said the cake was to sweet, but I don't think they are cake eaters. Some reviews said that the cake was not fluffy enough, but I think they did not beat the eggs enough. I did make a few changes. I used strawberry cream cheese as suggested by other reviewers, i also beat the eggs seperatly until they were fluffy before adding them to the cake mix. Strawberries were not in season when I made the cake, so I sliced and sweetend them. I used two quarts of strawberries instead of one and put strawberries between the cake layers. Also some reviewers complianed that the frosting was hard to work with, so I made the frosting first and put it in the fridge while I prepared the rest of the cake. I let kept the cake in the fridge overnight, until it was time to serve. The next time I make the cake, I will make it the same way I made it this time.
Very tasty. I would, however, not try to stack the layers (the icing is very slipperty). Next time I make this, I will put in a dish with sides so I can spoon it out rather than trying to layer and cut it. I might add a few more strawberry's, too.
I've made this cake about 10 times now. It is probably one of my favorite cakes ever. Every time I make it, people freak out over how delicious and perfect it is. It does take some work, and it's a bit expensive, but it's worth it. You must keep it refrigerated, for taste and structural integrity. But, I make the cake with chocolate cake mix instead of white cake mix. I've made it both ways, but chocolate cake mix is MuchMuch better. I've seen a lot of complaints about the frosting. I've had trouble with it too, but it's one of the best parts about the cake, so don't skip it! What I've done if it is too thin, is chill it for a while, or add more cream cheese, and then whip it up nice and thick with a mixer. Delicious.
This is an excellent cake...I have made it twice and both times it was excellent! Everyone that tasted it loved it and asked for the recipe! I have read some of the complaints about the icing and all I can say is they must have not taken the time to do it properly! I did not get it right the first time because I did not let the mixture cool completely before adding the cool whip! If you let it cool completely before folding in the cool whip it will come out perfectly! This is by far my favorite cake(I am usually a chocolate lover!) and everyone that has eaten it has fallen in love with it! I also garnish it with white chocolate covered strawberries! Thanks for a great recipe!!!!!!
SOOOOOOOOOO FAB! I followed the recipe- used strawberry cream cheese like other suggested. I made them into cupcakes (24) and used this icing recipe to frost them- to 'firm up' the frosting so it wouldn't drip off- I threw in 1 box of instant pudding- cheesecake flavor- viola! Perfect consistency! These were a MAJOR hit at the bday party we took 'em to!
I've made this several times for parties and work events. Very moist! So much better than typical strawberry cake mixes due to the real frozen strawberries. One recommendation: don't overblend the strawberries, be sure to leave it just a bit chunky!
I was so excited to make this, but the final result wasn't what I was hoping for. It didn't wow me AT ALL. The frosting was thin and didn't hold up well, even after chilling the whipping cream / chocolate and whipping afterwards. I baked for 30 min. and didn't have trouble with it not setting. This cake wasn't worth the effort it took to make in my opinion. Update!! I reviewed with 2 stars, but am going to up it to 4 because seriously, I couldn't quit eating this cake. It really was pretty good! I would put more strawberries on the top next time, as the bites with stawberries were my favorite! I might make this again, but try a different frosting.
This cake is Awesome, I've made 2...but you can't follow the recipe exactly. Anyone with any cooking common sense will know that the frosting is WAY to runny...I chill it for at least 30 min before putting it on the cake. I also chilled the frosted cake overnight and then added the berries the next day. I also used strawberry cream cheese. Very dense, Very delicious (I recommend chill cake overnight before serving) Will definitley make again!! Pics on my profile.
Yummy, yummy, yummy! I made this cake with "Sturdy Whipped Cream Frosting" instead of the frosting recipe it comes with, since it was for my little one's first birthday cake. The cake was FANTASTIC, it reminds me of real strawberry ice cream. Every guest at my party had two pieces, and I got rave reviews!
I made this for Easter, and it was a big hit. I made the recipe as is, and it turned out beautifully. I did melt the white chocolate with the cream the night before and put it in the fridge until I was almost ready to serve. Then I mixed it with the whipped topping and put the cake together. I'll definitely make this again.
This was a very tasty dessert, however, I managed to screw it up! I need to learn to be patient! When doing the frosting, I figured that the cream mixture was cooled enough, it was only slightly warm, so I mixed in the cool whip! Bad idea. Wait until it is COMPLETELY cooled before adding the cool whip. My frosting was more like a thick soup than a nice light topping! The taste was great, appearance....not so nice! Regardless, I had no leftovers!
Maybe I did something wrong???? Yes, the cake was good, nice and moist. But both layers fell in the middle when I took it out of the oven. Also, my icing didn't work right. Talk about an ugly cake!:-) I doubt I'll make it again.
This cake is GREAT!!! My father can't get enough of it. He said it was one of the best cakes he had ever had. It's very moist which I like a lot. I added strawberry jello to the cake mix to give it a really pretty pink color. It is a very attrative cake, great for company. I also added the strawberry cream cheese to the cake part and regular cream cheese to the frosting part. Speaking of the frosting part. That was the only thing that was a little difficult for me. I had a hard time with it and like some of the others added pudding mix to it in order to get a more firm consistancy. Overall, it turned out a strong 5 star, but something is off with the frosting part.
I turned these into cupcakes which turned out really good. I did 4 oz cream cheese and 1/2 cup sour cream. I also added a bit of red food colouring for a darker colour cupcake. And piped some strawberry glaze into the centers, dusting with icing sugar in an attempt to recreate a treat from a local eatery. Very happy with the results!
OMG, I am sitting here eatting the top crusties with some coffee & I am in heaven!!! I am not planning on frosting the cake with the white chocolate since I am covering it with fondant, but I can just imagine how heavenly it would taste with the white chocolate icing. Also, I didn't have sweetened frozen strawberries, mine were unsweetened, soooo, I thawed them in the microwave a little, put 3 tablespoons of sugar over them, let them sit a few minutes & pureed them in the blender with 2.5 tablespoons of white wine. This is to die for! I can't believe how absolutely yummy it is. I can't wait to take it to my sisters birthday tomorrow.
Rating the cake; didn't make the icing. Cake is wonderful, lots of flavor, moist, and dense.
Fantastic. I refrigerated the frosting after mixing, which firmed it up and allowed me to pipe decorations on the cake.
I didn't care for this cake, nor did my family. It was very hard to get the lumps out of the frosting. I would agree that whipping the cream cheese first might help. The frosting had a good flavor, but it was very rich and heavy. The cake itself was not super flavorful. Also, it had an unappealing color. Maybe adding red food coloring might help. I will not be making this cake again.
I made this recipe for my bf's birthday and it was good. It was very nice. I'm more of a chocolate person. You won't have any problems with the icing, if you let the mixture cool before adding the cool whip. I made the white chocolate/cream/cream cheese mixture the night before, and let it stand at room temperature while making the cake. I used real whipped cream for the icing. It was a nice cake!
This is possibly the worst cake I've ever made/tasted. I am giving it a 2-star because the frosting turned out nicely. The cake itself was bland, despite the fact that I tasted the batter and it tasted fine. The texture was a cross between cake and cheesecake but reminded me of a dense bread pudding. Perhaps I was looking for a more cake-like texture... but it just didn't taste good. I would recommend mixing the cream cheese until almost whipped before adding it to the chocolate and hot heavy cream for a smoother consistantcy. (Strangely, I mixed the cream cheese for the cake but not the frosting. Could this be the reason that the cake turned out the way it did???) I brought this to a small dinner party and nobody raved about it, although somebody did like it because it wasn't too sweet. I will not be making this again.
BEST strawberry cake ever. And the icing is heaven! I did use the strawberry cream cheese as some suggested and used a little strawberry extract. LOVE THIS RECIPE!!!
Thankyou Beth. This cake, while incredibly rich, is out of this world!!! I have made it for several bake sales and potlucks and each time veryone can't believe its not from a bakery. I use fresh whipped cream, the fakeness of cool whip has always been a turn up. But everything is perfect about the recipe. Hut make sure to let EVERYTHING cool before adding the cool whip to the frsodtin :) This one is a winner!!
I made mine in a 9x13. Im glad because the icing was too thin. It have a very different texture. almost chewy like. I will take the advise of other reviewers and tweek it more next time.
I was apprehensive about making this after reading all the reviews, but I thought it looked tasty so i went ahead and made it. Unfortunately, I should have listened to my instinct and chosen another recipe.I thought this was a boring cake that was time consuming and expensive without great end results. The frosting was weird also, it tasted kinda funky and really strong so I only mixed about half of it with the whipped topping...Still kinda of a strange flavor.I wasn't a big fan. The cake comes out kind of grayish pink, which really isn't appetizing, and does not have a strong strawberry flavor. Basically this cake is certainly edible, but not worth the bother. In fact, the best part of the cake was the fresh strawberries I put on top.
Yes, it was dense; yes, the icing was drippy if it wasn't refrigerated; but the fact remains that this cake is dense and delicious. If you're aware of the above two issues going in, and you're not expecting a light and airy layer cake, then you're in for a treat. One of my kids likened it to a muffin texture--and it was wonderful. I followed the recipe using the suggestion of strawberry cream cheese, and I also used only egg white, as opposed to the whole eggs. I made the icing the day before and kept it in the fridge over night, frosted the cake the next day and then kept it in the refrigerator. It was lovely--lots of rave reviews. Thanks for the post.
This cake was very moist and dense. However, the strawberry flavor was very subtle. My son guessed that it was banana at first. Also, it is a strange color. The frosting was good and fluffy, I would make the frosting again, but probably not the cake.
I am in loooove with this cake so was everyone else !!!! it was delicious and moist and perfect !!!!! I also used strawberry cream cheese and TAKE TIME with your icing I did and it came out excellent I think the key with the icing was after whipping it put it back in the freezer to stiffen it before icing your cake. Also as others suggest i used red food coloring and it was a niceer color :) so happy I found this I will be making it for many occasions it is nice and light.
I'm not sure how this recipe got so many stars and tastes like this? It's actually a little bitter, despite having a cake mix and sweetened berries in it, and the color, although a pretty pink as a batter, bakes up to an almost gray. I was so disappointed! I'm an avid baker and have a cupcake business on the side and want a great strawberry cake recipe..... this was not it. Pout.
Very delicious cake, but wasnt prepared for how thin the frosting was
I am a novice in the kitchen. Step 2 confused me but after the third time I figured out instead of using water use the strawberries. It was an easy cake to make. unfortunately I forgot the cool whip so I had to make the whip topping from heavy cream etc. I used strawberry cream cheese in both the cake and the topping as someone else suggested and added in 4 oz of vanilla pudding. my white cake mix called for just egg whites, but I used the whole egg. I personally don't eat cake. This was made for a family gathering Everyone loved it! someone commented "oh this is so good . This is a homemade cake" Yeah betty crocker and I made it right at home. I will make this again I doubled the recipe but next time will only use 2 8x8 pans instead of 3 and don't double. cake was tall. couldn't fit the slices on the plate
This was tasty, but very dense. It may be my fault, because I didn't add the extra egg, as I thought the 3 called for would suffice. My crazy husband wanted chocolat frosting, so it would probably be better balanced with a lighter, whipped cream type frosting.
A ton of work for a mediocre dessert. Frosting was very runny. I have to admit the cake was very moist and "pudding-like" as advertised, but did not wow me by any means.
I made this cake for my 7 year old's birthday. He was impressed by the photo. I duplicated the look of the white fluffy cake with the fresh strawberries on top and he loved it. However, I found the cake much too time consuming for the flavor. I could still tell it was from a mix (I hate mixes) but others could not, so take that for what it's worth. I thought the white chocolate frosting was pretty good, but in comparison to the cost and prep time of the old famous cool whip and vanilla instant pudding recipe, I do not think this one was worth it. Next time I will use the other possibly substituting the cream for milk and whipping it as I did here to get a nice stiff, but still fluffy frosting. I did not think there was too much frosting, by the way. I made my own fresh strawberry filling with cornstarch and filled between the layers that way. One person commented they felt that part was "essential" to the flavor of the cake. It was good, but comments about the color make me wish I had remembered the red food coloring mentioned by another poster. Also, it is SOO fattening! Holy Moly! I think there would be a lot of ways to get similar flavor without all that cream cheese, chocolate and eggs! Overall, I think my son liked it because of the whipped cream and fresh berries. It was a good cake and most everyone was pretty impressed so I gave it 3 stars.
This recipe was wonderful, a keeper in my collection. I made it in a heart shaped spring form pan for valentines day. Decorated the top with halfed strawberries and drizzled white chocolate over the top. Then, as a final touch, I added white chocolate shavings. It was so pretty, I didn't want to cut into it, but it was even better once I did. Cake was moist, perfect!
I made this for my families Mother's Day picnic and was very leary after reading the neg reviews but, already had bought all the ingredients. I was pleasantly surprized. I would definetly recommend this cake to be refrigerated the night before as well as the frosting then frost it the next day. If you do this the frosting will not be runny and will stay on the cake. It thickened up the next day. My cake was a nice pink color in the inside was very moist and had a nice balance with the cream cheese, white choc and whipped cream. Everyone loved it and said it looked nice.
I didn't add use the frosting in this recipe so I'm not sure on how gd is it. But the cake is absolutely great! This is the cheesecake recipe I had been looking! The cream cheese really makes a difference in the texture and taste of the cake. Thanx for posting this recipe!
i did this wonderful cake today was realy good and very moist. i forgot to add the oil in the cake mix and it did not affect abit.will do again.
VERY YUMMY! Made for a birthday girl who LOVES strawberries, I used strawberry cream cheese instead of original and cooled the frosting before frosting the cake and put it back in the fridge to let set and presto BEST STRAWBERRY CAKE EVER!! Thanks a ton!
Great summer cake. Delicious. Made exactly as written except I used a 9x13 pan. Needs to be refrigerated to keep frosting set. I made this for a co-workers birthday and everyone raved! I even received compliments from her husband who was lucky enough to get leftovers. Thanks for the recipe!
Excellent. Definitely use the strawberry cream cheese instead of plain. And I opted for the lighter frosting that consisted of heavy whipping cream, Cool Whip and cream cheese pudding. I keep getting requests to make more.
I did not care for this cake.
So easy to make, but a little time consuming, however, definitely worth it! I thought this cake was delicious and extremely moist. I used the suggestion from another reviewer and used strawberry cream cheese instead of regular cream cheese, which I think rounded out the strawberry flavor. I was a little leery about the doneness of the cake, since the cake wasn't completely firm and the toothpick wasn't clean-but as someone previously mentioned, that is the way it is suppose to be. The frosting was easy and instead of cream cheese I used mascarpone cheese, it tasted delicious! I received great reviews!
This cake was no dream. A bit more like a nightmare, at least as far as prep is concerned. It looked deceptively simple, just white cake mix, frozen strawberries and cream cheese and with a really high rating from a lot of people. After reading all of the reviews I made a ton of changes and I hope it works out but if it doesn’t that is o.k. as I have another cake recipe lined up just in case. Here are the changes I made. I added 1/8 teaspoon red food dye to make sure it was nice and pink. I also added 1 tsp strawberry extract to make sure it tasted really strawberry-y. I did not add an extra egg (in this case egg white). I also used strawberry cream cheese instead of regular. So I basically put all the wet ingredients in the blender, I can’t quite be sure how much frozen strawberries I had, (I used my own in the freezer) because it wouldn’t blend for me to measure it but I would guestimate about 1 1/2 cups, to these I added 2 TBS sugar. I also put in 1/3 cup water. Then the oil, the egg whites then the cream cheese and extract. Then I just followed the box directions and basically mixed the dry and the wet with a hand mixer and added the food coloring at that time. Everything turned out good. It wasn’t the best cake in the world but it was pink and it definitely had a good strawberry flavor. The texture was good, kind of spongy and moist but not so moist as I like it but not dry either.
Yummy, Yummy good!! I would suggest whipping the cream cheese before making frosting too. If you just keep whisking the cream cheese, milk, chocolate mixture it eventually gets smooth. Then let it cool ALL THE WAY before adding cool whip. Great with fresh strawberries, too. I used fresh instead of frozen. A+ KIDS LOVE IT
Presentation was wonderful. I had no problems with the frosting as others did, however my guests and I did not care for the pudding-like consistency of the cake. I would have much preferred to cook it longer for the cake to set better. Agreeing with another reviewer, this cake is much better cold.
Great frosting--let it cool in the fridge and you won't have any problems frosting the cake. A whole-family hit!!
This cake was absolutely amazing -- I generally avoid cake mix recipes because I find they taste too much like chemicals, but that certainly doesn't apply to this one. I used the Duncan Hines super moist white cake mix, used only three egg whites, 2 tbsp of oil and used low-fat Philly strawberry cream cheese. I took it out of the oven at 25 minutes and it was cooked perfectly. After cooling it, I frosted it with another white chocolate frosting from this site, but to up the strawberry flavour a bit, I put a thick layer of strawberry jam between the two layers of cake and topped it with a layer of the frosting before putting the top cake layer on. I then refrigerated it for a night before serving it, and the end result was a super moist, dense, but still cake-like cake. It was absolutely amazing, fresh tasting, strawberry-tastic and delicious! It won rave reviews from everyone at dinner. In fact, my mother in law, who never has more than one small slice of cake, asked for seconds. Thanks for an incredible recipe, Beth! This one will go into my permanent file!
WOW this cake is so delicious! I only used half the cream cheese & it didn't turn out too moist like other reviewers have said. Also, used un-sweetened frozen strawberries & only added 2 tsps. of powdered sugar to those strawberries. The frosting is delicious but does not stay well. I don't recommend this frosting for a 2 layer cake but would be great if you're doing a sheet style. It sort of "deflated" in the fridge and the 2 layers of my cake slipped apart. I am trying this again today with a different frosting.
This cake was to die for! I made it as is... although for an extra special touch, decorated the cake with chocolate covered strawberries. My husband loved this (and so did I)!
A big thumbs down for this cake!! The cake was no great shakes and the frosting was a nightmare. It was very runny and it didn't harden up after putting it in the refrigerator. Would absolutely never make it again. There are much better cake recipes on this website.
I was not real impressed with this recipe. Just a word of advice, refrigerate the icing for a couple of hours.
I made this yummy tasting cake for my husband on our 1 year wedding anniversary and he loved it!! It took a little longer to bake in the oven than described in the recipe but it turned out very moist! I melted the white chocolate before I mixed in the cool whip and put it in the freezer to let it thicken before frosting the cake. Great cake and it has a wonderful flavor!
Fabulous, will definitely make it again and again. The only thing that was hard was to figure out how long to bake it (I made it in a specialty pan). The tooth pick wont come out clean. And if it does come out clean, its overbaked and dry.
I made some changes, so I'm giving this 5 *s based on the finished product. I used a French vanilla cake mix, added an extra egg white, and left out the oil (that part was accidental). I added a couple of drops of red food coloring to the batter to counteract the grayness. I was worried about the cream cheese lumps in the batter, but they didn't affect the texture of the cupcake. (Next time I will blend the cream cheese first with the eggs and some of the strawberry puree.) The recipe made exactly 72 mini cupcakes (baked for 17 minutes). The texture was fluffy and light, and there was plenty of strawberry flavor. Maybe those who didn't get the flavor drained the strawberries? The recipe didn't specify, so I pureed them with the syrup. I topped them with a vanilla buttercream and slice of strawberry. They tasted like little strawberry shortcakes, but better. Everyone loved them!
I made the cake version of this for my daughter's birthday. The cake was a hit. I did use a different frosting as I was making a "hello kitty" cake. The only change I made was to use a strawberry cake mix to start with.
This is a genius recipe. I made it for Fathers Day this past weekend and it was the talk of the day. I wouldn't change anything about this recipe.
OH SO GOOD! The only problem I had was with the frosting being a soupy mess at first and I thought I had ruined the cake! I put it in the fridge and let it sit for a few hours and it was PERFECT! I always use Dream Whip instead of Cool Whip because it is cheaper and super good, but I don't think that should have made a big difference. Next time, I will cool my frosting for a few hours before I frost the cake. SUPER GOOD!
This cake was pretty good. I had none of the problems some other reviewers mentioned. The cake was indeed very moist. I kept it in the oven 25 minutes and it was perfect. To speed up the cooling process I put it in the freezer before frosting. When making the frosting I waited for the white chocolate mixture to completely cool before adding the whipped topping. The consistency was perfect and I was able to ice the cake all around just fine. The flavors of both the cake and the frosting were very good, and they were a good combination. I didn't enjoy it that much, but I'm not a huge strawberry fan. I did like that it was very different tasting, in a good way. But even my boyfriend who does not like sweets (to my chagrin) enjoyed this cake. I recommend it! Make sure you store it in the refrigerator. I served it 4 hours after making it, never putting it in the refrigerator, and the middle layer of frosting squeezed out a bit from the pressure of the knife cutting into the cake.
I wanted to make a cake for Thanksgiving and chose this cake. Pressed for time I rushed in making it and left out the oil that the cake mix called for. Fortunately, I didn't need it! The cake was perfect without it. The only problem really was with the frosting. There was way too much and it took forever to make (it takes a while to thicken). Other than that this cake is amazing. I think I had 2 slices and my dad ate the rest in 1 day.
Excellent.. I used fresh strawberries instead of frozen and added some sugar.. got rave reviews from the family. The whipped frosting alone is decadent and to die for.
This cake was very good! I used this recipe for a tiered cake and layered fresh strawberries into every layer. I decorated this cake with buttercream icing but used the recipe included with this posting as filling. It is a very light icing and not suitable for 'decorating'. The icing is very good though.
This cake was the best cake I've ever tasted. My mom said she never tasted such a moist cake with such a combination of flavors. It didn't last long in my house.
I made a few adjustments to this recipe but it was still great. Instead of using sweetened frozen strawberries, I used fresh strawberries and added a small box of strawberry gelatin. I also only used 4 oz. cream chz because I forgot to buy enough for the frosting but it didn't seem to make a difference. Wasn't crazy about the frosting but I will definitely make the cake again.
Everybody loved this cake.It was very deliciuos.But the frosting ...I would not use it again.
This cake was absolutely delicious! Following the other's suggestions, I used strawberry cream cheese in the cake mix. Very good. I was a little stressed about being able to tell when it was done, but after taking it out and putting it back in several times, I found the toothpick did actually come out pretty clean and it's just necessary to make sure it doesn't jiggle. I was making this for a large group of guests and didn't want to venture into the icing this time around so I just used 1 c. whipping cream mixed with 1 c. milk and instant pudding (cheesecake flavored). Once mixed, I folded it into a container of strawberry cool whip - plenty of strawberry flavor. Definitely keep this cake refrigerated. Everybody raved! I'll definitely make this again, thank you!
Good intentions, but the recipe did not work for me! This cake was dense with chunks of cream cheese in it. The frosting sounded great, but I did not care for it at all. I even left it in the fridge overnight. When I went to frost the cake it just slipped everywhere. This was like a stawberry nightmare cake for me!
This cake is amazing! I didn't use the icing though, I did a cream cheese frosting with strawberry cream cheese- absolutely delicious!
The cake was moist and tasted great. But, I had problems with the frosting. It was like trying to frost with lumpy milk. I never got it to thicken or whip up. My husband thought the cake would be better with regular frosting. Don't think I'd try this cake again.
Made the cake without the frosting. My cake mix called for 1 1/4 cups water (which I did substitute with defrosted whole strawberries that I pureed in the blender), and 3 egg whites. I followed another reviewer's tip to only use 3 eggs max, and I used whole eggs since the recipe didn't specify egg whites only. It made exactly 24 cupcakes which came out fluffy and beautiful!
This was possibly the WORST cake I have ever tried. It did not have much of a strawberry flavor, disgustingly sweet, and the texture was that of cookie dough (and, yes, it was fully cooked through). I will never make this recipe again.
Excellent - In my health-conscious family the challenge is usually to cut the dessert small enough, but when I served this everyone went back for seconds. I accidentally left the cream cheese out of the cake, but it came out great. I added powdered sugar to the icing to thicken it up a bit and kept the cake refrigerated.
This cake is a beautiful presentation, but the cake was dry and a brownish color. I would have liked the cake to be a pretty pink color. Next time I might use a strawberry cake mix. Love the frosting, and I did add an extra 2 oz of cream cheese to thicken.
Everyone liked the cake and it was pretty easy to make. I didn't have my round cake pans so I did it in a 9X13 pan and it still came out great.
I made this a while back for a Thanksgiving potluck at work. It was a hit, disappearing pretty quickly. Since then, I've made it several more times. My husband still keeps asking me to make it.
The cake was dense and delicious with plenty of strawberry flavor. I baked the cake according to the recipe but used strawberry cream cheese instead of plain. I also had to bake the cake longer that specified (about 30 minutes). I used a pudding/cool whip frosting and made a fruit filling from strawberries, sugar and a little water and cornstarch, cooked down and thickened. I layered the cake with the filling and the frosting. The combination was too thin for this fragile cake and it fell apart (layers sliding, cake cracking, etc.). If I make the cake again I will make a 9x13, single layer cake and let it sit in the fridge overnight before serving. I think a blueberry version of this cake would be great, maybe with a lemon frosting.
The cake itself it delicious. I did use the strawberry cream cheese as advised by other reviewers. The frosting was not very good at all. I should have used heavy whipping cream instead of cool whip, maybe that would have made it better. I also used the strawberry cream cheese in the frosting, which I did not like at all. I'm serving the cake tomorrow for a birthday celebration at work, and seriously considering scraping the frosting off and starting over!
I made this cake for a coworkers' birthday and it was a hit! Easy to make - although I recommend pureeing the cream cheese with the thawed berries for a smoother texture. Only criticism is with the icing - very gooey. It was so good I made two and kept one for my family!
This was an excellent cake! I used the frosting as is for the center and top, and then mixed the remaining frosting w/some confectioners sugar to thicken it up to frost the sides. I think next time I will thicken up the entire batch of frosting w/confectioners sugar. Otherwise, I wouldn't change a thing. Magnificent reviews from everyone!
Very good!!
The cake part was awesome! But, the icing was an absolute disaster!! I followed the directions to a tee and it is really runny! I would call it a glaze not icing. Next time I will use the cake recipe but use a different icing.
I made this cake for my daughter's first birthday because she loves strawberries and this cake was a hit. I followed one of the reviewers posts about using strawberry cream cheese and and followed the recipe to a T. This cake was so moist and tasty. Keeping this one for sure!
I have always took pride in my cooking and baking abilities but this one took me by surprise! I added fresh strawberry slices between the layers. This cake is beyond YuMMy!!
I made this cake exactly as directed but frosted it with a buttercream frosting instead of the frosting in the recipe, because I wanted a frosting that would hold up well to piping and decorating. As far as the cake goes, it is delicous but understand that it is a heavy cake with a similar texture to a muffin, and the strawberry flavor is very mild. I would say that if you understand those factors, you will enjoy it, but if you are looking for a light/fluffy cake texture, keep looking. This cake held up well to a stacked layer cake and I received many compliments on it.
My husband makes this cake and its awesome! He has made it for me 3 times and yes its time consuming but the results are sooooo worth it!
Made this cake for my wife for Valentines Day. She loved it. It was so easy to make and turned out great. I loved the taste and texture of the cake, and the frosting was out of this world. I put parchment paper in the cake pans before baking and the cakes fell out easily. Will definetly make again.
i love this cake.i was a little disappointed it wasn't pink after baking,it was before.maybe next time i will add a touch of food coloring.the icing is fantastic.my kids love it. Rubymcc2001
The cake was delicious! It's quite a lot of frosting though - I have almost half of it left over.
