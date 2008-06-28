Strawberry Dream Cake I

I made this cake for my 7 year old's birthday. He was impressed by the photo. I duplicated the look of the white fluffy cake with the fresh strawberries on top and he loved it. However, I found the cake much too time consuming for the flavor. I could still tell it was from a mix (I hate mixes) but others could not, so take that for what it's worth. I thought the white chocolate frosting was pretty good, but in comparison to the cost and prep time of the old famous cool whip and vanilla instant pudding recipe, I do not think this one was worth it. Next time I will use the other possibly substituting the cream for milk and whipping it as I did here to get a nice stiff, but still fluffy frosting. I did not think there was too much frosting, by the way. I made my own fresh strawberry filling with cornstarch and filled between the layers that way. One person commented they felt that part was "essential" to the flavor of the cake. It was good, but comments about the color make me wish I had remembered the red food coloring mentioned by another poster. Also, it is SOO fattening! Holy Moly! I think there would be a lot of ways to get similar flavor without all that cream cheese, chocolate and eggs! Overall, I think my son liked it because of the whipped cream and fresh berries. It was a good cake and most everyone was pretty impressed so I gave it 3 stars.