Thank you for the recipe. The cake was very easy to make. I liked that it was light and not very sweet. I served it reheated with some apple pie ice cream (limited edition from Edy's) and vanilla ice cream. Here are some tiny changes I made: 4 eggs instead of 3, because I had one leftover, light brown sugar instead of white sugar, I added some spices like cinnamon, nutmeg and 1 tsp. vanilla. I mixed the lemon zest with the plums instead and coated them with a little bit brown sugar, which made them sweeter and look glossy at the end. I didn't know what a tube pan was, so I used my pie form. It looked pretty (rustic) and I will definetly make it again in the next days, but with asian pears. I will report on how it turned out. Hope that helped. :) Update: I did make a cake with asian pears but I used a new recipe for a walnut pie crust (interesting recipe). Just wanted to let you know that the pears baked beautifully, in case you were curious. I was very surprised how firm they stayed. I expected them to turn out soft and soggy because of their high water content. The flavor was mild.

Rating: 5 stars One of my husband's favorite food. I too added sugar on top of the cake to add sweetness (brown sugar). I don't have to worry about refridgerating this cake it's gone in a flash!

Rating: 5 stars I added a struesel topping and added cinnamon and nutmeg to the batter. there was only one problem - I only made one!!!! Everyone loved it and wanted me to make another!!!

Rating: 4 stars The cake is very good although I usually don't make recipes that reuire stiffening egg whites. The cake is light and sweet not heavy. However the skins on my plums are sour and I need to sweeten them to make it a better tasting recipe. I sprinkled powdered sugar on them and it helped a little. Again very good overall.

Rating: 5 stars Very good cake! Reminds me a lot of my Mom's Pflaumenkuchen. I made it in a springform pan and sprinkled some cinnamon on the batter before laying the plums on their sides. Right before I put it in the oven I sprinkled with some sugar and then 5 minutes before it was done I sprinkled a little more sugar over to form a little crust over the cake. I did not separate the eggs I just added them whole to the butter and sugar and mix them in well. =) Update: I made it again and used only 2 eggs which made the dough less rubbery and also added in about 1/4 tsp. of salt. Put fresh peach slices on top this time. Really good!

Rating: 5 stars This cake is so yummy and light. It's perfect for a summer evening. My husband LOVED it and he doesn't usually care for desserts. The only change I made was to include some brown sugar with the plum layer and I used an 8inch cake pan (I don't have a tube pan). But it still came out wonderfully. I will make this often.

Rating: 3 stars I'm not sure why this is getting such rave reviews. No one in my house really liked this much. Maybe if you put in other fruits in addition to plums it would be better. I made it just as directed but in a bunt pan. Guess I'm still looking for a way to use up those extra plums.

Rating: 4 stars Great recipe! My husband and toddler both loved it. It'd be great with vanilla ice-cream because it isn't too sweet. I used an electric hand mixer to beat the eggs (very easy) and baked it a regular 9 in round cake pan. I also made the following changes: -1/2 white flour 1/2 whole wheat -added 1.5 tsp of vanilla -a couple pinches of salt -1/2 cup apple puree -half of the butter the recipe called for -soak plums in some cinnamon manischewitz (any sweet wine would work) and cinnamon -sprinkled with a a bit of sugar at the end for sparkles sake