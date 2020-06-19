Perfect Pecan Pie

Of all pies, pecan is one of the trickiest to make. The problem is in the crust. A fat-filled dough is tender, flaky and flavorful, but likely to tear during rolling and to develop tiny holes during baking. Naturally, the lava-like pecan-pie filling seeps into these openings, baking rock-hard onto the pie plate. A lean crust, on the other hand, is sturdy, but tough and dry. The crust I've developed offers the best of both styles: The following recipe is rich and tender, yet baker-friendly. Bonus: This silky-smooth filling tastes a little less treacly sweet, a plus for most pecan pie lovers.

By USA WEEKEND columnist Jean Carper

Servings:
8
Yield:
1 - 9 inch pie
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Easy Pie Dough

Directions

  • To make crust: Mix flour, sugar and salt in a medium bowl. Rub cream cheese into flour mixture with fingertips to blend thoroughly. Using a box grater, grate frozen butter and shortening into flour mixture. Working quickly, rub fat into flour until it has the texture of coarse sand and small pebbles. Stir in ice-cold water with a fork until dough clumps form; press to form a cohesive ball. Wrap dough in plastic wrap, pressing it into a thick disk. Refrigerate until cold and firm, at least 1 hour. (Can be refrigerated up to 2 days or frozen for a month.)

  • Roll dough on a lightly floured surface into a 14-inch circle, turning frequently and dusting with flour to keep it from sticking. Fold dough in half; quickly lift it into 9-inch Pyrex (not deep-dish) pie plate and unfold. Fit dough into plate so it is not stretched in any way. Trim with scissors to 1/2-inch beyond pan lip. Roll overhanging dough under with fingertips so it is flush with pan lip, then flute. Refrigerate at least 30 minutes or up to 4 hours. (Do not prick shell with a fork.)

  • Adjust oven rack to lowest position and heat oven to 400 degrees. Line pie shell with a sheet of heavy-duty foil. Crumple 3 large pieces of foil into balls and place in shell to act as light weights. Bake (lightly pressing on foil if dough starts to balloon) until fluting turns golden brown, 18 to 20 minutes. Remove all foil; bake until bottom starts to turn golden brown, about 5 minutes longer. Remove shell from oven.

  • To make filling: Adjust oven rack to middle position and reduce temperature to 300 degrees. In a separate pie plate, toast pecans in oven until fragrant, about 10 minutes.

  • Reduce temperature to 250. Meanwhile, heat brown sugar and corn syrup in a medium heat-proof bowl over a pan of barely simmering water until sugar is almost dissolved. In another medium bowl, whisk eggs, yolks, vanilla and salt. Slowly whisk warm sugar mixture into eggs. Return bowl to pan of simmering water. Whisk in butter. In a small pan over low heat, stir together cornstarch and water until pasty thick; whisk into sugar-egg mixture. Heat in bowl over simmering water, stirring frequently. Set pie shell on middle oven rack. Sprinkle in pecans, then pour filling into shell. Bake until pie puffs slightly and just sets, 35 to 45 minutes. Cool to room temperature and serve.

Copyright 2004 USA WEEKEND and columnist Pam Anderson. All rights reserved.

Per Serving:
580 calories; protein 7.1g; carbohydrates 69.4g; fat 32.4g; cholesterol 159.5mg; sodium 377mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (9)

Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
SBRANDT71
Rating: 1 stars
11/29/2005
We are from the South and consider ourselves Pecan Pie Connoisseurs and are constantly looking for great Pecan Pie recipes HOWEVER...it is NOT this one. The dough is extremely tough and the filling turns out quite dark (we prefer a lighter-colored filling). This recipe is also quite complicated with too many steps. Keep your pecans pie recipes fast and simple and always add 2 T. flour or cornstarch to the filling and you will be better off. Read More
Helpful
(20)
BABBLEBUG
Rating: 2 stars
07/05/2005
This was a lot of steps; my biggest complaint is that there was no way that 1T of cornstarch in 1/3 cup of water over low heat was going to make a pasty thick mixture. I had to improvise. Read More
Helpful
(8)
VINCEGILLLOVER
Rating: 5 stars
12/07/2004
reall good Easy to make Read More
Helpful
(6)
sanzoe
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
03/16/2009
We really liked this pie. It turned out perfectly. I skipped the pie crust and used a frozen one since I had it in the freezer already. I will make this again. Read More
Helpful
(3)
PRETTYBE
Rating: 4 stars
11/28/2005
Delicious. Easy. Very good Read More
Helpful
(2)
the4taals
Allstar
Rating: 3 stars
11/10/2017
My son loves pecan pie I wanted to try a new recipe I am not from the South I do not know if this a traditional pecan pie recipe but there are some major errors in this recipe. Firstly I think there are too many eggs the egg yolks are probably unnecessary. Secondly 1 tbsp of cornstarch will never thicken all the liquid. Thirdly the low baking temperature and blind baking the crust I have never done that previously for pecan pie 250 degrees for 30 minutes is not sufficient to set this pie. When I cooked the sugar mixture it never got thick I added instant disolving flour (Wondra) while I whisked over high heat trying to thicken it never got thick. When I baked it after 30 minutes it was still liquidy I increased the heat to 350 and baked an additional 28 minutes until just set. I had filling leftover with using a 9" deep dish pan as well. This recipe just has too many steps dirty dishes etc to try again I will go back to Pecan Pie V. #AllrecipesAllstarsCanada #FacelessNoMore Read More
bullhockey
Rating: 4 stars
12/03/2012
I find the most frustrating concern I have with the pie recipes is that the pie recipe directions always simply say to use a 9" pie crust. never have I found even one from this site that says whether it should be a reg. 9" or 9" deep dish. Read More
