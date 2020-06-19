Perfect Pecan Pie

We are from the South and consider ourselves Pecan Pie Connoisseurs and are constantly looking for great Pecan Pie recipes HOWEVER...it is NOT this one. The dough is extremely tough and the filling turns out quite dark (we prefer a lighter-colored filling). This recipe is also quite complicated with too many steps. Keep your pecans pie recipes fast and simple and always add 2 T. flour or cornstarch to the filling and you will be better off.

Rating: 3 stars

My son loves pecan pie I wanted to try a new recipe I am not from the South I do not know if this a traditional pecan pie recipe but there are some major errors in this recipe. Firstly I think there are too many eggs the egg yolks are probably unnecessary. Secondly 1 tbsp of cornstarch will never thicken all the liquid. Thirdly the low baking temperature and blind baking the crust I have never done that previously for pecan pie 250 degrees for 30 minutes is not sufficient to set this pie. When I cooked the sugar mixture it never got thick I added instant disolving flour (Wondra) while I whisked over high heat trying to thicken it never got thick. When I baked it after 30 minutes it was still liquidy I increased the heat to 350 and baked an additional 28 minutes until just set. I had filling leftover with using a 9" deep dish pan as well. This recipe just has too many steps dirty dishes etc to try again I will go back to Pecan Pie V. #AllrecipesAllstarsCanada #FacelessNoMore