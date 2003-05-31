Rhubarb Pudding Cake
This is a very yummy cake. Plus it's an easy and tasty way to use fresh rhubarb.
This is a great cake. It's easy to make and a welcome change from breads or pies. I can't wait to serve it to my friends.Read More
I was so disappointed with this recipe. I followed the directions, and after it baked I let it sit for about 15 minutes. Then I turned it out onto a serving plate, and the pudding was not set, and in turn ended up all over my counter and kitchen floor! I ended up with no dessert for my card club, because there was no more time to make anything else.Read More
this cake was just awful. all the time and money spent in this cake and it didn't come out right. i had pudding everywhere. it didn't set in like it should have.......total yuck......DO NOT WAST YOUR TIME ON THIS ONE!!!!!!
I think this cake has some potential. I didn't have a 9 in square baking pan so I used a 9 X 11. I think I could have used more rhubarb. It did start to cook over a little in the oven. I also didn't turn it over when I was done baking it. I just scooped the pudding mixture on top of the cake when we ate it. It tasted good. A little messy though.
This was very tasty but I wondered about reversing the order of cake on the bottom, filling, then pudding on the top. It wasn't a cake that could be served nicely. I also try to substitute brown sugar for white, wondered if anyone has tried that. Otherwise, it is a good combination of ingrediants. Cathy
Really a WASTE. Pudding mix went all over the counter. Had to throw it all away. I followed the recipe to the tee.
I found this recipe looking for something to use some of my moms fresh rhubarb. I almost didn't make it after reading some of the comments, but decided to give it a shot anyway. It turned out alright, but I did not flip it out of the pan and just served it in bowls almost like dumplings but dessert. I also think it was a bit bland, all I tasted was vanilla. Maybe there should be some more rhubarb or another kind of fruit such as strawberries added to it.
My family and I really like that dessert exspecially warm with cream or vanilla ice cream.
I have made this cake several times and it's always a hit! The only issue I had is that I've had to use a larger baking dish (or less cake mix - bake separately and use extra pudding sauce to drizzle) and check carefully to make sure the center of the cake is done. One trick I use for turning it out is to bake it in a 9" deep sided pie dish and use a fancier pie plate with a larger circumference for serving.
