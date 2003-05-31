Rhubarb Pudding Cake

This is a very yummy cake. Plus it's an easy and tasty way to use fresh rhubarb.

Recipe by Cali

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C)

  • Combine the chopped fresh rhubarb, the white sugar, and the food coloring and set aside.

  • Prepare the vanilla pudding mix according to the package directions. Pour the finished vanilla pudding into one ungreased 9 inch square baking dish. Spoon rhubarb mixture over the top of the vanilla pudding.

  • Prepare the cake mix according to the package directions and pour evenly over the top the rhubarb and vanilla pudding.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 50 minutes or until cake tests done. Let cake sit in pan for 10 minutes then turn out onto a serving dish and dust with confectioner's sugar. Tastes best if served warm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
198 calories; protein 1g; carbohydrates 43.7g; fat 2.5g; cholesterol 0.4mg; sodium 256.1mg. Full Nutrition
