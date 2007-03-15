Gone with the Wind Cake

great cake! i leearned after baking a few times that in the first 20 minutes of cooking, cake should be cooked at 325 degrees. then the next 30 minutes cook it on 350 degrees. when done, if not cooked all the way through, cook it for 15 minutes at 350 degrees. turns out moist, soft, and yummy. this is a great cake for eating and is WAY easier than most, especially if you have an electric mixer. the mixer cut the prep time down to 30 minutes! (versus 1 hour without mixer) i am so glad to finally find a recipe that doesn't include "angel food cake mix" i mean, come on! if you want to make a cake, you want to MAKE A CAKE! i never have any cream of tartar in the house so it was a relief that this recipe doesn't require it. since i don't have any cake flour (and can never find any in stores) i substituted it with 7/8 cup all-purpose flour and 2 tablespoons corn starch and it worked great! wonderful recipe, i will make this many times over and over again.

