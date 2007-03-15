Gone with the Wind Cake

This is a lovely sponge cake that is reminiscent of the Deep South. May be cut into layers and filled and iced with lemon filling, or with whipped cream.

Recipe by Carol

cook:
50 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 50 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 tube pan
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Beat cold water and egg yolks together until mixture makes 1 quart--at least 10 minutes. Slowly add sugar and vanilla to egg yolk mixture, beating for at least 7 minutes more.

  • Sift the cake flour, baking powder, and salt together. Fold into the egg yolk mixture.

  • Beat egg whites until medium-stiff peaks form. Fold one third of the egg white mixture into the batter to lighten; fold in remaining egg whites. Pour batter into an ungreased tube pan.

  • Bake in preheated oven until cake springs back when lightly touched with a fingertip, about 50 minutes. Turn upside down to cool in pan for 1 hour. Loosen sides and coax from pan.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
191 calories; protein 3.3g; carbohydrates 41.6g; fat 1.3g; cholesterol 51.2mg; sodium 105.8mg. Full Nutrition
