Gone with the Wind Cake
This is a lovely sponge cake that is reminiscent of the Deep South. May be cut into layers and filled and iced with lemon filling, or with whipped cream.
great cake! i leearned after baking a few times that in the first 20 minutes of cooking, cake should be cooked at 325 degrees. then the next 30 minutes cook it on 350 degrees. when done, if not cooked all the way through, cook it for 15 minutes at 350 degrees. turns out moist, soft, and yummy. this is a great cake for eating and is WAY easier than most, especially if you have an electric mixer. the mixer cut the prep time down to 30 minutes! (versus 1 hour without mixer) i am so glad to finally find a recipe that doesn't include "angel food cake mix" i mean, come on! if you want to make a cake, you want to MAKE A CAKE! i never have any cream of tartar in the house so it was a relief that this recipe doesn't require it. since i don't have any cake flour (and can never find any in stores) i substituted it with 7/8 cup all-purpose flour and 2 tablespoons corn starch and it worked great! wonderful recipe, i will make this many times over and over again.Read More
too eggy.. didn't quite like it... n too sweet tooRead More
This tasted great. I like that I only had to use 3 eggs. I would recommend greasing the pan though. Mine stuck and I had to cut it into pieces to get it out of the pan, but it was delicious.
I made this cake for my sister's wedding last year. I used the Lemon Filling suggested, frosted with whipped cream, and decorated with yellow pansies. It was light, delicious, and perfect for a beautiful spring day! Unfortunately, I didn't save the recipe at the time, thinking I'd find it again easily. I've hunted for months! So glad I found it again!!! It's a keeper!
I liked this recipes since it didn't require so many egg whites. I don't think I would make this if I didn't have my kitchenaid, it really cut the time and the workload. I don't have a tube pan so I used three little loaf pans. They turned out great. We used one loaf for chocolate fondue and gave the other two to friends who also said they loved it. Not too sweet and a lovely flavor. We'll be making this one again.
Wow. Thank God I found this recipe. I was looking for a Angel Food cake recipe that did not call for a dozen eggs. I mean I love cake but that's just too much. This cake is amazing. Light and fluffy. Perfect. I used a 9 inch round pan and managed to get 3 seperate layers. That's plenty of cake. Mine was finished in 40 minutes so pay attention. 50 minutes in my oven would have dried it out and burned it. Regardles, this is a keeper that I'll be making with various fillings. Thanks.
this is a great recipe for angel food cake. I was mostly attracted to it, because it doesn't use as many eggs as all the other angel cakes. I iced it with whipped cream on top and in the center. My mother could not stop eating it! It is a fluffy delicious cake. I used all purpose flour, turned out a bit chewy on the outside, but non the less really delish!
Another lost recipe found! No need to change anything, this cake is perfect as is! My family is so happy I found this. We always top it with fresh strawberry sauce and strawberry slices. The perfect summer comfort dessert!
This was a yummy yummy cake. But I sure was surprised at how hard it was to make an angel food cake, especially because I don't have an electric mixer. Worth it, though.
I had a lot of fun making this cake, and the whole family enjoyed it. It was delicious all by itself, but when topped with fresh strawberries, it was out of this world! The best strawberry shortcake I've ever had!
i made this for a family gathering and everyone loved it!!! even my picky grandmother said that it was the best angel cake she'd ever had. I was really glad to find a recipe that didn't have 12 eggs and the cake had a great texture, tho it was kinda dry the next day. I served it with the Supreme Strawberry Topping from this sight and homemade whipped cream
my first time making an angel food cake and a cousin who's in the baking industry pronounced it better than any she could whip up herself!! thanks!!!
I am from Ukraine. I am in love with this cake. Made it with lemon filling.The taste of this cake is rather unusual for us but it's really very delicious. I covered it with ganache and fondant. The cake with Scarlett and a book is mine.
this recipe is cheaper and better than angel food cake recipe, I like that the cake is moist without being rubbery. I used AP flour, but I think I'm going to use less sugar the next time (about 1/4 cup less). I added an orange peel for extra flavor.
Mine didn't turn out as high as an angel food cake, but it got rave reviews as I served it for bingo night. I was glad I had one piece left over, so I could taste it. I frosted the cake and added sprinkles. My friends ask me for the recipe so I will be sharing this recipe with them.
Made this recipe years ago and loved it. So glad I found it again. Light and fluffy and very enjoyable. I recommend it.
Great cake, light and tasty.
I made this cake for my best friend's birthday and everyone LOVED it! My husband who isn't real fond of sweets ate TWO pieces. Thanks!!
A cake that has really good flavor! In fact, the flavor and color reminds me of the Singapore's delicious Pandan Cake :P Anyways, instead of cake flour, since I don't have any in my house, I substituted it with all-purpose flour. Surprisingly, it came out flat and unfluffed, unlike the normal cakes that fluff up... I guess it was because I changed the flour kind. Hence, next time if I add more baking soda, it would be fine. All in all, a great and easy recipe, and I would definitely come back and use this one more often! :)
My cake keeps falling! I have made it twice and both times it rises up but then it falls. what am I doing wrong?! it's still pretty tasty, but I'd really like to know what I'm doing wrong
This cake was wonderful.
Very good.
This cake is definitely easy to make as long as you have a kitchen aid mixer. It was quick and easy, and delicious! I made a blueberry sauce and served it with whipped cream!! Yum!!!
the best angel food cake ! :) ever !! thanks for sharing this great recipe ! :)
Love it!!! I doubled the recipe and baked in 9-inch round tins at 325 for 55 minutes because my oven temperature doesn’t stay steady and I didn’t want to risk burning it. I got 3 cakes, each about 1 1/2-2 inches tall, which I assembled with whipped cream, strawberry jam, and strawberries into an awesome strawberry shortcake that the whole party loved!! Thanks for posting this recipe, will definitely use it again!!!
I tried out this cake yesterday, for a friend's birthday. It was a little too moist and stuck to the plate, and a bit chewy as well. Overall, the flavour was quite good and the dark chocolate ganache I made only served to complement the flavour. Loved the fact that this recipe contained no butter/oil!
