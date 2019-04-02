Old Virginia Wassail Cider

1 of 49

Rating: 5 stars I have made a similar recipe for many years for Christmas Day. I poke the whole cloves on an orange and place it in the pot with all the other ingredients. I don't bring to a boil, I just let mine simmer in the slow cooker and remove the cinnamon sticks and orange before serving. I also use apple juice instead of apple cider. Personal choice. This is a Christmas tradition I started many years ago and I hope my children will continue the tradition when they are grown. Helpful (49)

Rating: 5 stars I followed recipe, except added a couple of cups of cranberry/pomegrante juice (100% juice, no sugar added variety) that I needed to get out of fridge because I needed the space. Also, I stuck whole cloves in the thin orange slices and floated them in the cider, which makes a pretty presentation. Was wonderful -- even kids loved it -- I'll make this every year for Thanksgiving. Helpful (41)

Rating: 5 stars This was great in the slow cooker. Due to all the pots being in use at my in-laws house, I just put everything in the crock pot to begin with. Didn't get to bring it to a boil, so the spiced part wasn't as pungent, but this was still a great combination! Everyone loved the sweetness of the pineapple juice which makes this taste a little peppier than a normal apple cider recipe. Helpful (35)

Rating: 5 stars So good! Stuck it in a crock pot on high an hour before my party started and was perfect and ready for serving when guests arrived. They loved it! Helpful (15)

Rating: 5 stars This was amazing!! I was a little unsure that it would taste to citrus-y but it was the perfect blend of flavors. It wasn't too sweet and all the flavors blended together beautifully. I did leave out the cloves because I do not like them. Usually I get a recipe then tweak it look for others try those and then come up with my own to perfect it. This was really perfect as is (minus the cloves). I don't think it can be improved. Thanks so much this is my new holiday drink. At my party today everyone raved about it. Helpful (14)

Rating: 4 stars My mom made wassail every christmas for me growing up and this is almost the exact recipe she used only instead of honey she used sugar. Now that she is gone I make it for my kids every year it has such a wonderfull tangy sweet flavor and so easy to make! Helpful (12)

Rating: 5 stars I didn't follow this recipe exactly. I used the cidar honey and orange juice (freshly sqeezed) but didn't have pinapple juice available. I put the cloves in a tied coffee filter let the cinnamon just float in the drink and I also put some orange wedges in there (they looked great.) This was actually kind of sweet for me but the kids I babysit and my husband loved it! Helpful (11)

Rating: 5 stars I had wassail when I was young and have always loved it. This recipe is exactly like what I remember it's delicious! I've made it at Christmas for the past 3 or 4 yrs and it is always a hit. I like to stick the cloves into the outside of and orange and drop the whole thing in.....gives it extra flavor and you don't have to worry about fishing out the cloves. Also I often put out a bottle of Apple Brandy with the cider which makes a great adult version. Helpful (10)

Rating: 5 stars This is a fabulous recipe! Even my sister who isn't very fond of wassail enjoyed this recipe. And it's just as delicious cold and with a touch of lemon-lime soda. Helpful (7)