Lemon Sorbet

The flavor of this reminds me of a sweet tart. Pretty sweet and tart at the same time, but in a good way. I actually made this lemon lime flavored using half of each, and used Waist Watchers diet citrus soda. I only zested the lemon and lime, I didn't use the peel. I think that would have been way too bitter. I like it, and would make it again but will play with the flavors including the sugar (maybe add a little less) and soda flavors. I added about 1.5 tbsp vodka and it makes a huge difference in the texture. Made it yesterday and it's still a sorbet texture today. For those worried about kids eating it, vodka is about the same alcohol content (proof) as vanilla extract, so if you use vanilla extract in your food, the vodka shouldn't worry you too much. You really can't taste it either. In any case this was a nice, light little end to a heavy dinner. Glad I made it. Thanks Flashdance!