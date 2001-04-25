Strawberry Twinkie Dessert

This recipe makes delicious make-ahead dessert using Twinkies, cream cheese, whipped dessert topping, and strawberries.

Recipe by Cali

  • Combine strawberries and glaze in a small bowl.

  • Slice Twinkies in half lengthwise, and place in a single layer over the bottom of a 9 x 13 inch dish.

  • In a mixing bowl, beat cream cheese and condensed milk until smooth. Fold in whipped topping, and spread mixture over Twinkies. Spoon berries over cream cheese mixture. Cover and chill 30 minutes or more. Refrigerate leftovers.

