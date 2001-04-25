Strawberry Twinkie Dessert
This recipe makes delicious make-ahead dessert using Twinkies, cream cheese, whipped dessert topping, and strawberries.
Excellent! My guests and I agreed, though, that the ratio of cake to frosting was off (too much frosting - not enough cake). I would suggest using 16 Twinkies and keeping them whole- do not cut them in half. Further, I would reduce the frozen whipped topping from a 12 oz. to an 8 oz. container. Then I think it would reach perfection! Simple to make, yet impressive!Great spring/summer dessert!Read More
This went over big at a 4th of July BBQ. I did modify slightly. I used a trifle dish and the amount of cream cheese filling was just right. I did have to use 12 Twinkies though. The biggest change I made was to use Supreme Strawberry Topping, from this site, in place of ready made strawberry glaze. I took one look at the ingredients in that stuff and just could not bring myself to buy it. Besides Supreme Strawberry Topping is to die for and very easy to make. I also added a few blueberries for that red, white and blue look. The end result was great to look at and even better to eat. Just make sure you give it enough time to set in the fridge before serving.
Great, but way too thin with just one layer of twinkies! I used 20 twinkies and the double decker works perfect with the the amount of topping specified in the original recipe. I also used the perfect strawberry topping recipe and think it is a much tastier option!. Ummm ummm good!
My husband, son and grandkids helped prepare this and they were very happy with the flavors. a very good dish. Imagenie
This recipe was great!! I made it for our annual block party & there were hardly any leftovers. The only change that I made was I made it in a triffle bowl & cut the twinkies into thirds instead of half so that it was easier to scoop out & serve. I also layered all of the ingredients so that it looked pretty =). I will def. make this again, it was super easy!!! You just can't go wrong with Twinkies!!
This was delicious. I took it to work and everyone loved it! It was easy to prepare the night before. I used more strawberries than it called for, though. I think you need twice as many as it says so it will be completely covered on top.
not too bad, not my favorite but everyone else said they liked it and they asked for the recipe. A little to "prepared" tasting for me probably from the twinkies. Try it again but with a homemade sponge cake on bottom
Very delicious and so easy! I substituted a yellow cake mix for the twinkies and layered it in my trifle bowl! I made my strawberry glaze myself b/c I hate that gel-like stuff in the store. Good Recipe!
I made this with the supreme strawberyy topping from this site and it was awesome. I followed others' advice and used twice the amount of twinkies without cutting them in half.
I thought this was delicious, however, the reason for the 4-star rating, is because my husband thought the twinkies tasted processed, and suggested using homemade sponge cake next time. Also, when I make this again, I will switch the order of the strawberries and cream.. I'd recommend putting the strawberries over the spongecake, then top with whipped cream mixture.
I didn't have Twinkies so I used a pound cake and made my own glaze for the strawberries. My company loved it. Strawberry glaze: 1 cup water 2/3 cup sugar 4 Tbls. strawberry jello 4 Tbls. cornstarch Mix ingredients together in a saucepan, bring to a boil and stir until sauce thickens, about 1 min. Remove from heat and stir in sliced strawberries until well coated.
I would give the frosting 5 stars alone. I only wanted to make dessert for 4 so I just used 4 twinkies. I cut them in half and put them in large wine glasses. One for each guest. Put seran wrap over the top and chilled. I also used the supreme strawberry topping which the directions didn't make much sense to me. Next time I would just make the strawberries like I do for short cake. Everyone loved it though and said it was pretty!
be sure to use cool whip brand whipped topping, (not light) the generic (or light) isn't heavy enough to support the cream cheese and milk mixture.
This recipe is incredible. Thank you so very much. I tweak it a little. I used more strawberries and twinkies. I always layer in a pretty glass bowl. It has been such a hit I have been asked to make for wedding receptions, birthdays, covered dish dinners, and today a benefit. They wanted to auction it off! I have also added blueberries for Memorial, Labor Days and 4th of July. Always a huge success and everyone loves it.
I was worried I wouldn't have enough and I was right. It was gone in 2 seconds.
This recipe was the easiest and best I have found in a long time.Thanks
This is an awesome make ahead recipe! It is also good with bananas.
Thanks for a great feast for my eyes. Now I am ready to cook! Happy Thanksgiving!
I made this last night....It was very good.....I did take advice on one of the reviews. I spread the strawberry mixture across the twinkies then put cream mixture on top. My son and boyfriend couldn't get enough of it.
I took this to a Memorial Day BBQ and it was a hit. Kids and adults alike enjoyed this delicious dessert, perfect for summer!
It is sweet. A little too sweet for our taste but it was great for a party we went to... quick and easy!
I made this recipe for visiting family and although it was nice and easy to prepare, it was awful! Personally, I don't think the recipe is flawed, I think the ingredients don't do the concept justice. The Twinkies were dry and if I ever made it again, I'd sprinkle them with strawberry juice or a liqueur. I also despised the strawberry glaze I purchased and would either make my own or would use strawberry jello for something with a little tang. Don't give up on the recipe - it's a good idea - just be a little more creative! But maybe it's just me . . .
Great Dessert, I made it with 16 whole Twinkies and made it 2 days prior to the event, and it did not get soggy, everyone loved it. Thanks for this recipe. Sherry
FABULOUS!!! I was really prepared to think this was gross, but it was wonderful. I am normally a "from scratch" kind of girl, but I loved this. It tastes just like a strawberry shortcake sheet cake. DEFINITELY make the strawberry supreme topping and forego the glaze; can't imagine it without the topping, and it's easy. I also used 10 Twinkies and a smaller rectangular dish. Next time I may do it trifle style with 2 layers. Awesome.
I replaced the twinkies with a yellow cake mix baked in a sheet pan,then after it cooled,I split it in half using dental floss, and layered the whipped topping mix,glaze and strawberries and then repeated with the other layer of cake and toppings. I had to use 2 small packages of glaze because that is all that was available at my local grocery.I use the bottom of plastic sheet cake carrier to put the cake in since I was traveling with it. Put the cake together the day you are serving it. My family loved it and ask for it every time I am bring food to family gathering.
WOW. This will now be my official go-to dessert recipe for picnics and potlucks. I took the advice of other reviewers and used the Supreme Strawberry Topping recipe instead of the store bought glaze. I also could not find Twinkies at the store, so I used the Strawberry Cake Rolls instead. I found 15 rolls (whole, not cut in half) fit perfectly in a 9x13 pan and was a perfect match for the amount of filling/glaze on top. The entire pan was GONE in 10 minutes and I had people hunting me down all day asking for the recipe.
I made this recipe one night for dessert and everybody loved it (a little too much) my husband pleads with me every night to make it again.
This recipe has been a big hit every time I make it. The hardest part of making this dessert is cutting up the strawberries!My daughter has made this quite a few times for potlucks and she has been asked to bring it everytime. I recommend it highly!
This was wonderful! It's like strawberry shortcake, but better. I used frozen strawberries in place of the fresh ones.
DeeLish!! Made this, as a trifle, for my card playing buddies for Valentines day. It tasted like strawberry shortcake. Yummy The only thing I changed was adding 4 extra twinkies and cutting them into 8 pieces per twinkie and using 'Supreme Strawberry Topping' recipe in place of bought topping. Can't wait to make again Wish I had more leftovers, but everyone wanted to take some home. Thanks for the recipe
Thought it was not bad, although I found that it was too mushy at the bottom. Something must have gone wrong making this...I guess
This was "Gone in 60 Seconds" I took this to a party and I didn't even get any as it was gone. I had a TON of compliments. Making it again but will make two...leaving one at home :)
Made this for valentines. Great dessert for the raving Twinkie fan, but like someone else stated, it had a bit of the "processed" taste. While that's not a bad thing, personally, I would love to try this with a homemade sponge, pound or angel food cake... perhaps devils food cake with garnishes of chocolate curls atop the strawberries. Very versatile recipe.
I made this for a co-workers birthday instead of the usual cake. Everyone loved it. She only shared with our department and took the rest home. For a quick no bake dessert this is a keeper. Too easy!!
This was good, but pretty plain. The whole thing was just sweet, not much flavor to it. I think some lemon juice in the cream cheese layer or a different type of snack cake (zingers maybe?) would make a world of difference.
The filling and glaze are delicious. However, the filling did not set up and when I topped the filling with the strawberry glaze, it sunk into the filling. I realized it was soft and had refrigerated the filling for 3 hours but it still did not set up. The use of Twinkies is a novel idea!
Very good! I probably will reduce the ingredients for the whipped topping to half of what is recommended next time around.
I used 16 whole twinkies for the bottom and made the stawberry supreme topping from this site and it turned out great! Everyone loved it and asked for the recipe.
I have now made this recipe twice for family get togethers. It is wonderful for the 4th of July. Each time it was eaten gone and I was asked several times for the recipe. This is by far my favorite dessert!!!!!!! No bake, what more could you want in a fantastic tasting dessert.
I have made this several times and each time it was wonderful. The last two times I made a double recipe and layered it in a large lead crystal bowl. Not only was it beautiful it was a huge success. My 91 year old mother wanted it for her "Birthday Cake". Wonderful recipe...the only problem there are no leftovers to munch on!!!
I remember when there were twinkies with strawberry filling in them. I loved them so this is a nice sub. I agree with others, you MUST cut the cream cheese mix in half. This is very easy and great for hot weather since you don't have to turn the oven on. Everyone told me they loved it.
Delicious! Grocery store didn't have twinkies, so I substitued Sarah Lee pound cake- really yummy. Also, totally agree with using the Supreme Strawberry Topping recipe. This dessert didn't last long around my house!
Delicious, refreshing, everyone loved it!! Will definitely make it again and again! I may try it with homemade whipped cream next time! YUM!
Delicious, easy...a crowd pleaser. Although my grocery store didn't carry ready to use strawberry glaze, I bought the powdered version and made that, it turned out just as well
This is delicious! I make it for our family's July 4th get together. Just keep it in the cooler until you are ready to eat so it won't get too warm! If you are having company and want a dessert you can make a day or so ahead of time, this is a good one for that. Just make sure you cover it good before storing in the fridge so the strawberries don't get soggy.
I made this to take to a get together. I put it in a trifle dish. There wasn't anything left to take home. Everyone loved it. I will definitely make it again.
This was so good and easy to make. I took it to work and had to make 7 copies to take to work the next day. I made it for the 4th of July and will make it for Labor Day. It's definitly a picnic hit.
I made this for the Teacher's Parent Teacher Conference and they just loved it. They all wanted the recipe. My first time to make but I will make it again.
This was an easy simple dessert to make for my kiddos, while I didn't care for the overly sweetened milk taste, they just ate it up. I'd make again with possibly less sweetened milk and more cream cheese, to my taste. The treat was light and fluffy and I assembled like a mini trifle bowls for individual servings verses on big huge pan that would have gotten wasted and soggy if there were any left overs. Assembling them this way made less of a mess and less of a waste. I made up the cream cheese mixture and saved it in the frig and dished it out as I needed. I'll do this again with some tweeking.
Very tasty dessert...made for a neighborhood picnic...family and friends loved it. Considering making as a trifle next time..the bowl is deeper and will layer nicely.
This dessert tasted delicious and was a hit at my friend's house! The only thing was that it was really hard to serve b/c the twinkie crust was so thin so it looked a little more like pudding when I served it. I would suggest either doing two layers or letting it sit in the fridge for long time to set. I do agree with using less of the whipped topping too. When I made it I put the strawberry glaze on top and then sliced strawberries and put them on top so it looked really nice!
Kids love this dessert! It is so easy to prepare. This is a wonderful quick dessert.
This is awesome! It's like a strawberry shortcake casserole! The only way to eat twinkies! Quick, easy, and awesome!
Perfect combination of cream mixture and fruit....fast and easy!
Very good, not over the top sweet. I cut the twinkies in half lengthwise. Would like to try this with a chocolate cake base now.
I thought this was pretty good. Husband said it was too sweet and the kids thought it was just okay. I made the supreme strawberry topping from this site for mine. Other than that I followed exactly.
I made this for an 80s movie night event. Everyone enjoyed it. Quick and easy too!
This was wonderful. I had to do a quick dessert for a neighborhood get-together that I had forgotten about until the last minute. I was tempted to go buy something but the rule was to bring home-made. It was a major hit. Everyone wanted the recipe, which I term a success by any ranking. One neighbor even followed me home to get the recipe that evening. My wife was thrilled that I had made her proud although she took the credit.
My family and friends love this. I do think it is better w/ more twinkies
I did what some others had mentioned . I sliced 16 twinkies and layered the cream mixture, then strawberries twice. It was delicious. We used fresh berries and used the supreme sauce recipe that others had recomonded
Delicious and so easy!!
Kids liked it
Tasty! Twinkies aren't as readily available here so I just used a sponge cake which I decided to drizzle with butterscotch liqueur (yum) and I took some of the other reviewers suggestions of putting the strawberries in before the cream mix, using a jelly instead of the glaze and serving it in a trifle bowl. Looks spectacular and tastes it too. However next time I'll make it for a function or to take to work because it makes a lot and I can't justify eating it all myself (though I would like to).
This was way too sweet, maybe only use 1/2 the sweetend condensed milk. It made my teeth hurt, and no one ate it.But it is a good way to use up twinkies.
just OK........too thin, and runny
The family loved it! Big hit! I however did not use the strawberry glaze just covered the top with fresh strawberries! Everyone liked it
Best dessert at the office party! Used 10 whole Twinkies and smushed them down in the bottom is the bowl. Layered fresh strawberries on top and then poured whipped cream/milk/cream cheese mix on top. Then mixed a can of strawberry pie filling and fresh strawberries on top. OMG!!! There is NOTHING left and I am already passing out the recipe!
This recipe is great!! Its one of my husband's favorite desserts! For the strawberry topping, instead of the glaze, I let a pound of strawberries with sugar on them sit in the fridge for a few hours. Then I blended them and added the rest of the strawberries to that. Came out great. Also, listening to others advice, I added more twinkies and didnt cut them in half. Thanks for the great recipe!!
Wonderful dessert....
Great combination with the condensed milk. The cream is so good. Easy and fun to make!
This is so good and easy. I loved this desert.
OMG! this desert is great i made it with twice the amount of twinkies thou... and did not cut them in half. if your family and friends are strawberry lovers, this is the desert your looking for.
Loved it. Used half of the cream cheese mixture and made the strawberry supreme topping like others suggested. My husband thought it was too sweet, so will try it with pound cake next time.
This was a big hit- if you like Twinkies you'll love this. the berry and topping mix was very tasty and would make a good fruit dip.
I made my own strawberry glaze with orange extract added from a different site, I don't remember seeing a package of it sold around here. I brought this to a picnic. Unfortunately, it wasn't served until the half the guests were already gone. It still was a hit! Very delicious and refreshing! Will make it again!
OMG...is this dessert rich! My family now requests this for every family gathering. I don't use all of the filling because it tends to flow over the sides of the pan. Would recommend this for any occasion!
Even better with a homemade strawberry glaze and a little lemon juice in the cream cheese/sweetened condensed milk mix. GREAT for potlucks or white trash parties. It never fails to disappear. NOTE: Please follow the directions carefully and do the "cheesecake" layer first. Do the glaze first and you'll have soggy Twinkies.
Very good and VERY easy. I used 9 twinkies because 8 didn't fill the bottom of my 13x9 pan. Will definitely make this one again.
A little too sweet for our taste, but twinkies did a good job of soaking up the liquid, best day it was made, next day was starting to get runny and too mushy.
I think this recipe has too much of the fake sugary taste. It's a bit overloaded w/sweetness. Yes, it's quick and easy but, in my opinion, there are yummier trifle like recipes out there.
This was pretty good. It is best to eat the first day. As per other reviews it gets runny and mushy after that.
My family laughed the whole time we were eating this. It was so so so sweet, that seriously, about 3 Tablespoons per person would be the right amount. It would be better with a homemade sponge cake, but I feel the problem is that the cream cheese/whip cream layer was just too much: overly sweet and rich. I won't be making this again.
This is sooo good. I used whole twinkies and made a strawberry sauce from scratch. The problem I have is finding a pan deep enough because when using whole twinkies it doesn't fit well in a regular 9x13.
Awesome!! I had trouble finding the jar of Strawberry Glaze so just use the dry package mix instead. Worked great. Very rich! A great dessert for a potluck.
