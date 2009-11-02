Raspberry Almond Coffeecake
This moist, light cake is "berry" delicious as a dessert or for breakfast. Your house will smell just wonderful while it is baking and cooling. Recipe doubles well.
What a pretty, dainty little cake! I prepared this exactly as written, using an 8" springform pan. No need to change a thing as it is simply perfect as is. It's moist and flavorful with a just right sweetness. The raspberry filling and the topping both make this especially pretty. Hubby was going to take this to the office in the morning for his staff but, um...oh well, at least there's a big piece left for him to take for himself! Hmmm, and he always said he doesn't care for coffeecakes...Read More
This is my favorite recipe from this site. I have made it several times. I do agree with other reviewers that it is best to double it. When I do, I use a 9 inch pan. It fills in perfectly. Though the recipe is good with frozen berries, it is BEST with fresh ones. If you do use frozen make sure to drain off as much liquid as possible to avoid a runny mess.
Wow. What an amazing cake. And it's super-easy too: all you need are a few bowls and a big wooden spoon; no need for your mixer. And the taste is heavenly. I skipped the glaze given in this recipe and instead came up with my own chocolate glaze: 2 ounces Belgian dark chocolate and 4 ounces Belgian milk chocolate melted in the microwave, with 1/2 cup hot whipping cream, all whisked briskly together with a fork. The combination of raspberry, almond and chocolate was heavenly. Possibly the best coffee cake I've ever made.
This recipe was incredibly easy and went over fabulously well. Doubled the recipe and used a bundt pan - same cooking time. Roasted 1/2 of the almonds to put on top when icing. Would definitely make again.
This was a great cake! I used almond extract instead of vanilla & raspberry yogurt instead of sour cream & it turned out wonderful. Can't wait to make it again!!
Excellent! Thanks for such a wonderful recipe. I made this twice: once for Mother's Day and for a potluck. I was asked to make it again because it was that good! The first time, the cake didn't even last a day before getting gobbled up. When making this second recipe, I used a springform pan rather than a plain 8-inch pan like I did the first time. Much easier to get the cake out of the pan, but make sure the pan is securely set because raspberry juice will drip out onto the oven floor. And make sure you have enough cooking spray in the pan so that cake will be easy to remove. The first version I made did not have glaze, and we loved it regardless. The second version I made did have glaze. I didn't care much for the glaze; it was so sweet! I think this cake stands out on its own without it! Still, your mileage may vary. I used frozen natural raspberries. They work great. But make sure they're thawed before measuring them out. And be sure to drain the juice, too. Also, in both recipes, I followed the other reviewers' advice and doubled the recipe. It was very difficult to spread out the batter into the pan the first time. The second time, I added a few tablespoons of milk, and it made quite a difference! Don't worry if you don't have enough batter to spread out on top. The almonds will cover the cake nicely.
YUMM...I used previous recommendations in preparation. I multiplied the recipe by 1.5 (I think doubling it would have overflowed my 8 inch cake pan), added 2 tablespoons of skim milk to wet ingredients, spread 2/3 of batter, then raspberries, then final 1/3 of batter, and omitted the frosting. I did not have sliced almonds, but I did have whole almonds, so I ground them pretty fine in a coffee grinder and sprinkled them on top, PERFECT! Really looked like a crumb top! I will definitely make this one again, moist, sweet, and lovely.
Followed others' advice: doubled batter, added milk. Turned out lovely, but it was still a little dry. I chose not to make the glaze (because that seemed too dessert-like), and instead sprinkled it with powdered sugar. Also used blackberries instead of raspberries because they looked so much better at my market. So it turns out it's a flexible recipe, but it worked better for me with 2-3 tablespoons of milk added and next time I'll probably add even more.
My family raved when I made this for the Forth. It looked and tasted great garnished with some fresh raspberries and served with vanilla bean ice cream. You must double the recipe otherwise there is absolutely no way you will have enough batter. I used a nine inch cake pan and it turned out wonderfully. I also used almond extract instead of vanilla and next time I will toast the almonds before topping the cake.
I have now made this three times, once as a small cake and twice as muffins. This is a five star recipe for three reasons. 1. It is absolutely delicious. 2. It is easy to make. 3. It is simple to substitute. First time I baked as is, was wonderful so I tried it a second time with a mixture of alpine strawberries and raspberries with orange extract instead of vanilla - amazing. Then, I tried it again with blueberries and almond flavoring - heavenly. I will keep using this recipe in every way that I can think of and I can't imagine that I will stop enjoying it!
This is absolutely fabulous. It has become one of our favorite raspberry recipes. The batter is is kind of hard to spread out, but with patience it works and the results if wonderful.
Mmmmm! So yummy! The mixture of the different tastes was brilliant. Not too sweet. Changes I made and would suggest: I doubled the recipe and used a 9-inch round cooking pan and cooked it for only about 5 extra minutes. For the raspberry and brown sugar mixture, I drained the excess juice after I mashed the raspberries and sugar. I mashed in a handfull more of raspberries to the juice and added about 1 1/2 tsp. vanilla and used that as the glaze instead. SO GOOD! It also stopped the raspberry filling from being too watery and making the cake mushy. I added 2 tbsp. of milk to the batter so it would spread easier. It also made the cake more moist. I sprinkled sweetened coconut and granola on the top of the cake right before putting it in. Next time I will add more coconut and nuts. Hope that helps you all! Happy cooking:]
This recipe works so well with other type fillings. So far, I've used Blueberries, Cranberries, Apples and apricots using the basic Raspberry recipe. Each one has been a winner.
Excellent! I doubled the amount using a 9" springform pan. I used fresh raspberries and almond extract instead of vanilla in both batter and the glaze to bring out more almond flavor. The batter was a thick consistency making it challenging to spread in the pan. I carefully spread 2/3 of the batter then the raspberry mixture over. However, I was a little worried the 1/3 batter left didn't seem enough to cover the top. I topped it off with a little chopped whole almonds plus the ¼ cup sliced almonds to give more of a crunchy top layer. I enjoyed the wonderful raspberry aroma that filled up my house. The cake rose up nicely while baking filling up the 9" springform pan-just perfect! It took 10 more minutes to bake and it turned out beautifully-golden in color with red raspberries peeking out! This is a great combination of flavors. It's perfectly moist, light and pleasantly flavorful with just the right amount of sweetness. The fresh raspberry filling and the topping both make this a delicious and pretty coffeecake. (See my picture in the photo gallery) The cake itself is delicious and stands out on its own. For the glaze I had to add 1 tsp. more milk for the right consistency. It was sweetened just right adding a great layer of almond flavor. I love the crumb almond topping which added the perfect crunch and texture. The addition of fresh raspberries puts this right over the top. This is the best coffeecake I’ve made both in flavor and in appearance!
This is so good! We love it. Followed recipe with the exception of using almond extract and half and half in the glaze in place of vanilla and milk. Perfectly moist, pleasantly flavored and the addition of fresh fruit puts it over the top. Presentation is pretty as well. We will enjoy this many, many more times. Thanks for sharing!
Wonderful. Not too sweet, so it's especially wonderful with the glaze. I made a little less of the glaze for the sake of cutting back on sugar and that was fine. I doubled the recipe, used white whole wheat flour, coconut palm sugar and almond extract in both the cake and glaze. I really like using various extracts, even when the recipe doesn't call for it, because it's the way my mom always baked. She's old world European and her cakes are the best! Don't mean to ramble, but this cake rocks, especially with the flavors of the almond and raspberry. Thank you for the beautiful recipe!
This was the first time for this recipe for me and it won't be the last! It has great flavor. I doubled the recipe and used 4 c. of fresh raspberries. I added 1/4 c. of milk and used 1 t. vanilla and 1 t. almond in the cake batter. Instead of sour cream, I used plain vanilla yogurt. I toasted pecans and put those on the top. It was baked in a 9 inch springform pan which was just a perfect size. It needed more than 40 minutes with the extra raspberries so I added almost 10 more minutes of baking time. I did glaze the top since it's a very small amount of glaze and served it with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. It was a hit!
Very good! I followed exactly, except I used light sour cream, added 1 tbsp buttermilk to make it super moist, and added a streusel topping ( 2 tbsp ice cold butter diced, 1/4 cup brown sugar, 2 tbsp flour). My coworkers ate this up!
I'm not feeling the love! I followed the recipe exactly and it didn't turn out at all. The batter was very difficult to work with. The end product was unevenly cooked and didn't taste well.
I've made this recipe 7-8 times now & everyone LOVES it (both as breakfast or as dessert, served warm & topped with ice cream!) Because my cake pan is more like a 9" (rather than an 8" as recipe calls for) and the batter part of this recipe barely makes enough to cover the bottom of the pan (much less needing to cover the raspberries), I usually make 1 & 1/2 times the amt. of batter (flour, sugar, baking powder&soda, salt, cream, butter & vanilla extract and 2 eggs). This gives you enough batter to spread on the bottom of the pan, top with raspberry/brown sugar mixture and still have enough batter to spread on top. Bake about 5 minutes longer. Delicious even leftover a couple of days later! Travels well & makes an excellent hostess gift.
I love this coffeecake! I use a small glass 1 qt casserole for this and it fits perfectly. Add 2 more tbls milk to the batter, otherwise it's a bit stiff.
I made this coffee cake today using fresh blackberries...used two cups of them...it turned out GREAT and the taste was to die for. My neighbor loved it...said it was a "prize winner"..in fact, she asked for the recipe. I doubled the recipe and used a 9 inch spring form pan and baked the cake for 50 minutes. This recipe is definitely a keeper...THANKS SO MUCH for sharing such a GREAT recipe. Will make this coffee cake over and over again using whatever berries I'm able to get at our local store or farmers market.
Was surprisingly delicious and scone-like in consistency, but moist. Needed to double the recipe for 9" cake pan.
Yummy, easy recipe! I made mine in a loaf pan and omitted the glaze (because I don't like coffee cake too sweet). I used a mix of frozen rasberries and frozen blackberries. After adding the brown sugar to the berries, I let them sit for a while and then drained the juice out before putting them in the cake. I will certainly make this again!
I doubled the recipe and made it in a bundt pan. Used a frozen triple berry mixture and no almonds. Fabulous!!
Really good. Tried a second batch with yogurt because I ran out of sour cream. It turned out good, but not as good as with sour cream.
I've made this recipe 3 times. I too thought the batter was a bit thick, hard to spread, and a little on the sparse side. However it turned out beautifully. I really think if the batter was increased by 1/2 it would be just about perfect. Nevertheless, it is a beautifully simple coffee cake that doesn't even need a mixer. The almonds are a wonderful combination with the berries. In the end, it was delicious and simple to make.
This cake was very good. I made it with blueberries too - which I think was better than the raspberries. I added 2 Tablespoons of milk to the batter - no problem spreading the top layer.
This was really delicious! Fresh raspberries are a must, in my opinion. I followed the recipe as is and thought there was enough batter for an 8 inch pan. There were certainly raspberries peeking through the top but it looks pretty that way with the almonds and the glaze on top.
It was good, very tart with the raspberries I used.
Oh my goodness, the raspberry almond coffee cake was so yummy and very easy to make. I doubled the recipe as suggested by many of the reviewers. I also thought I might have made a mistake because the batter was really thick and barely covered the bottom of the pan. It turned out perfect. I am so pleased with this recipe that I am going to look at other recipes that Melissa has submitted. You will look like a rock star if you make this for guests.
When adding flour mixture with moist it did not mix well. It was too dry, added 3 tablespoons of milk to mix. Batter was easier to work with then. Overall this was great! A new favorite in our home.
I doubled the recipe and baked it in a springform pan. I used raspberries from my garden and light sour cream. It came out great. My family loved it.
This is so simple and delicious. You could use any berries I think. Yes, is is thinner compared to a slice of cake but I like that. I only had to bake mine for 25 mintues so I would definately watch the time.
WONDERFUL! I always make this with whole wheat flour instead of white flour, and it's still wonderful! I - personally - add almond extract to the cake and icing, instead of vanilla. I think that it really enriches the flavor! The first time I made it, I was concerned about not being able to spread the batter on top like I wanted, but it turned out great anyway. I usually make two at a time, and freeze the leftover individual slices. After taking them out of the freezer, a quick spin in the microwave is all they need.
This recipe was just "okay". It does taste good, but it hard is enough batter to make a "cake" let alone what I consider a "coffee cake". It is not really a coffee cake, too small, but rather more like a regular cake, cake. If I made it again I would double the recipe, for sure.
One of my favourite recipes! If the cake looks a little thick, I add a tad of milk. I really like this with blackberries but any berry works.
Delicious!! Followed advice of previous reviews and doubled the recipe. It came out perfect! Love the combo of almonds and raspberry. I have tried several recipes on this site and almost everything has turned out well. Really appreciate the reviews and find them very helpful.
We have wild raspberries & this is a simple and delicious way to use small quantities. I added 2 Tbsp milk to the batter.
Tasty! Super easy to throw together. I also used blackberries instead of raspberries since they looked better, also I only had light sour cream and it worked just fine. Baked it for only 28 minutes and it was done, used an 8 1/2 inch pan since that is what I had. Used chocolate instead of the glaze since i was using this for dessert. Perfect dessert, not too heavy but very yummy!
Its beautiful and super yummy! The three of us polished it off and were wishing the next morning we had saved some. Can't wait to make it again!
very good and certainly simple to make!! I def suggest making the drizzle as it needs the extra dash of sweetness I think.
I followed suggestions of other reviewers and added milk since the batter was very thick and not-so-manageable. i made it with strawberries instead of raspberries because my boyfriend is picky and said he didn't want raspberries. I didn't double the recipe since it was only for me and him, and we'll have it for breakfast for the next couple days. I didn't make the glaze since I wanted it to be more breakfast-y than desert-y. I will definitely make again, it was very easy!
I cut down on the brown and white sugars by 1/3 (we like less sweet) and decreased cooking time by 10 minutes, but other than that followed the recipe. Turned out very delicious. Next time I might add a dash of almond extract, and extra Raspberries!
This was very easy to make, I followed the directions exactly and it turned out great. I had just bought fresh raspberries from the farmers market and this was a great use of them. I will definitely make this again.
I used a mixture of raspberries, blueberries, and blackberries that I had on hand. I felt there was not enough batter so I doubled the recipe and used a deep dish pie plate. I baked it on a cookie sheet but only a small amount dripped over the edge. I also subbed half the sour cream for buttermilk. Had to use about 3/4 cup buttermilk to get the right consistency. I used slivered almonds instead of sliced. Followed as written otherwise. The end result is beautiful and very tasty.
oooo, this is good. Fresh raspberries with almonds is delish, and only 6gm of fat my friends! I added a dash of cinnamon to the batter and a spash of almond extract to the berries and chopped whole almonds to give more of a crunch. Double if you wish as others suggest; but this fit perfectly in a loaf pan for me.
I did not use the 3 tablespoons of brown sugar on the raspberries and I used frozen raspberries. I think it would have been better if I had used fresh fruit and/or added the brown sugar. Thanks for posting!
Great! I doubled the ingredients and put it in a 9" pan, but did NOT double the egg, butter, or almonds. Instead, I added 1/2 cup of milk to make it spreadable. I also used fat-free sour cream, 1/2 tsp. vanilla, and 1/2 tsp. almond extract. I didn't think 1 cup of raspberries was quite enough, so I added another 1/3 cup or so. The result was a moist, light, and flavorful cake. No glaze necessary. Thanks for the recipe!
I loved how this recipe showcased fresh raspberries instead of using preserves - I was looking for a delicious recipe to use the fresh berries we've got up here now and this cake definitely fit the bill. I made as written and used a pie pan - the batter was EXTREMELY thick and kind of hard to manipulate into the pan, very similar to those little biscuit mix pouches you buy and add water to. I got it spread "mostly" to the edges, added the berries, and then dropped tablespoons of the reserved batter on top almost like dumplings. However while cooking it filled in to the edges of the pan and spread out on top, and the raspberries looked very pretty and tempting peeking out under the batter and almonds. I did skip the sugar glaze this time and while it didn't *need* the glaze I think it would really set the berries off in the future - you could also add a layer of flavor by using orange or lemon or almond extract and really change up the cake to suit your mood. Versatile, simple, delicious and fresh - thanks very much for sharing :)
My first attempt at coffeecake and it was SO good! I was really worried because the batter was extremely thick and I was using a 9 inch springform pan instead of 8 inch...but wow! It looked beautiful and tasted even better. Since I used a bigger pan I cut back on the baking time and only baked it for about 15-20 mins. Pretty & perfect...can't wait to make it again!
I had fresh raspberries that I had to use and they were wonderful in this recipe. It was easy to make and not too sweet. I made one for my family and one for a friend and both families loved it. I didn't have sliced almonds so I used slivered and they were delicious. This is a keeper recipe.
We love this little cake especially me because it is so easy to make. Wonderful eaten fresh with icecream. It does make quite a small cake indeed and better if you have a 7 inch pan. Have also used blueberries or blackberries in place of raspberries. Any of these fruits are acceptable. Thanks for submitting and will be enjoyed often.
I think this as written is a 3 star coffee cake, the batter is too thick and needed some milk as other have said, also as written I found the cake part to lack flavor, the second time I made this I added a little brown sugar and cinnamon to the batter and used almond extract instead of vanilla. Doubled as others have said. For icing I drizzled a chocolate ganache that I flavored with Framboise. the chocolate/raspberry paired very nicely.
This cake always turns out well - I make it with yogurt instead of sour cream and as mini cakes in a muffin tin, using the same layering method. They are delicious.
This tasted awesome, but I gave it 4 stars because it the batter was not easy to spread out in the cake pan. It seemed like there should have been maybe a little more "wet" ingredient to mix into the dry. I had to mix a little more than I felt I should. For the glaze, I ended up using the 1/4 C. plus 1/8 C. more confectioner's sugar because 1/4 was just too watery.
I had higher hopes for this cake. The presentation was impressive, but the taste was bland and unexciting. The ribbon of raspberry running through was tasty, but it wasn't enough to inject some much-needed pizazz into the cake. I didn't change the recipe except for that fact that I doubled it, as many recommended, and I am glad that I did because it would have been a very shallow cake otherwise. I think the taste would have been improved by using almond extract instead of (just) vanilla to add some flavor to the cake. However, this is not a recipe I will be making again because I just don't think it is worth it.
This cake is a beautiful little cake, and so very easy! I did use frozen raspberries and drained them; didn't have any problems with runniness. This makes a small coffee cake; if you have lots of people to feed, yes, you may want to double it, but I'd definitely use a larger pan if that is the case. This would work well with an 8 inch cake pan but with more batter it'd overfill. For ease, I used my springform pan, which would be able to hold more. Although I rarely have this happen, 40 minutes was perfect for me in this cake. I really liked the raspberry flavor along with the almond, but felt less almond would be fine as well. However, the almonds and raspberry are just so darn pretty together! I left off the glaze and I don't miss it. Thanks for the recipe!
Delicious, but definitely double the recipe. I replaced the vanilla with almond extract for a little more interest and skipped the glaze altogether. Used frozen berry mix instead of fresh and it was terrific.
This is an easy recipe and everyone loves it!!
This is a wonderful cake! I've made a few changes... Instead of 1 cup of flour, I used half almond flour, and half all-purpose flour. Added half tsp almond extract. Used fresh raspberries. In addition, I baked it in a cupcake pan. om nom nom nom
I doubled the recipe using the same size pan and just cooked it longer. It was awesome!
Have made this recipe 3 times - it's a favorite! I definately agree with others to double the recipe for one coffeecake. By accident I didn't double the white sugar the first time I made it, however it turned out great, I still only use 1/3 cup. The batter is difficult to work with - especially the top layer. I have had pretty good results by simply buttering my hands before working with it. Very much recommend this recipe overall!!! Thanks :)
Very good, thick batter so I had to add a little milk.
I agree with others to double the dough, everything else was perfect!
Delicious! Everyone at work loved it.
the final product was great~ the only confusing thing i came across was that there wasn't enough dough to put on top of the raspberry filling. i was worried it didn't turn out right, but in the end, i was definitely proved wrong.
So good! Thanks! I have two huge blackberry bushes outside my house so I used blackberries instead of raspberries, and because I always want apples in my coffeecake....I grated up on apple (Braeburn) and I put the apple gratings down on the batter before I put the berries is. It turned out wonderful! I also used sweetened plain yogurt instead of sour cream because I had it in my fridge.
Very yummy. I served to my Bible study group and they really loved it. Didn't change a thing. Good as is.
Great moist recipe to use up some of those fresh picked raspberries!
oh this is just delightful. It's a lovely little summer dessert and a great way to take advantage of raspberry season. I prepared it as written, with the exception of doubling the recipe. I see that some other reviewers advised adding a couple tablespoons of milk (I presume this is to make the batter easier to spread) and I will probably try that next time. The batter was a tiny bit thick and so I had to use my fingers to spread it. Other than that, it worked beautifully with a 8.5" springform pan. Will absolutely make this again, it's too pretty not to!
Quick, easy and delicious--I made this without the almonds too, and it turned out great!
I made this today and i absolutely LOVED it! I brought some over the a friends house to share and she was surprised at how good it was...i did everything the way the recipe says, only i mixed powdered sugar and cinnamon and sprinkled it on top which made it not only taste better, but look better too
I love making breakfast foods. Hope one day to open a bed and breakfast so I tend to try many things with the family. I always make recipie as called for the first time in order to rate it fairly. The batter does look small but it will puff up nicely- just be sure to use the right size pan. Did look very nice when it came out of oven. Seemed best served warm. Everyone liked it but did not rave about it and beg me to make again. We made with fresh sweet raspberries that we picked at a local farm.
Excellent! I will repeat what many others have said here - that the batter is difficult to spread over the raspberries. I doubled the recipe and used enough raspberries to coat the bottom portion of the batter in a thin layer. I also split the batter closer to 1/2 and 1/2, rather than 2/3 (on the bottom) and 1/3 (on the top) - this seemed to work out well and provided more batter to work with. An absolutely delicious coffeecake!
This was a great recipe. I made two of them for company. On the first one, as per other reviews, I made a double batch of dough and only used 1 cup of raspberries. I used vanilla extract and left out the almonds (allergies). The second one I doubled the raspberries along with the dough. This took 25 more minutes to cook. So, after 45 minutes, I turned the oven down to 325 to finish baking. This did dry out the dough a bit more then the first one. I also used frozen drained raspberries. I also used a 9 inch round pan (cause that is what I own) and when it was done baking, the first one filled it perfectly. The second one was really full, a bit over the edge, and some spilled onto my baking mat. I used powdered sugar, raspberry extract and heavy cream for a drizzle on top for both. Both of these got rave reviews. Only two people noticed the dryness in the second one. I bet you can substitute any fruit for this. Yes, I will be making this again!
This is a great, delicate enjoyable cake. It's moist and tasty, and has a good sweetenes to it. I often found myself out of reach of rasberries, so choped strawberries were a great substitute. The only difficulty was spreading the fruit mixture, since it gets so wet from the sugar, but the effort is worth it all.
Gramma and Grampa loved it! I used walnuts instead of almonds out of personal prefrence, and I also doubled the amount of batter. I used a springform pan and it came out wonderfully!
I will make this again! In place of 1 c. white flour, I used 1/2 c. white and 1/2 c. wh. wheat. Also, I had to use frozen raspberries, which I defrosted in the microwave and then mixed with a little bit of whole wheat flour to absorb any moisture. Very easy recipe for coffeecake.
delicious. big hit at my playdate! i doubled the batter and baked in a 9" springform. i used yogurt instead of sour cream, because that is all i had on hand. also swapped out the almonds for pecans. i added some smashed raspberries to the glaze which made it a lovely shade of pink. will be making this again and again.
I used raspberry jam instead of the berries and it came out moist and great! I made the cake in a bundt pan ...
It was good, not great. I used frozen raspberries and pecans instead of fresh berries and almonds. It was all i had on hand. I don't think that these changes made a huge difference. Overall, it is pretty good and i will probably make it again if i need to use up some berries before they ruin.
I made this cake and it was gone so quick I had to make another one. DELICIOUS. The first one I made with Raspberries, the second one I made with Raspberries and Blueberries. Very, Very good.
This recipe is AMAZING!! I made this for my sister's bridal shower and everyone loved it! I tripled the recipe and used a 12-inch heart-shaped pan, and baked it for 55 minutes. The only addition I made was to add 1/4 cup of milk to the batter as others suggested, and it turned out beautifully. I also toasted the almonds before adding them to the cake. Thank you for this wonderful recipe!!
Lovely is the best word I can think of for this coffeecake, both in appearance and in flavor. Just the perfect amount of sweetness makes it a sensational cake for breakfast or tea.
I had picked raspberries that day and wanted a recipe that the berries would not be lost in. This was wonderful. I used walnuts instead of almonds, as it was what I had on hand. Can't wait to make again.
i made this recipe for easter and my family loved it. i took some suggestions such as double the recipe for a 9" pan and used blueberries and raspberries. i skipped the glaze on the top, but sprinkled on cinnamon sugar before i baked it to give it a little zip.
I made 2 batches of the dough and prepared the cake in a 10 inch springform pan. Increased the raspberries by about 50% (and brown sugar). Turned out really well!!! Next time I may add a bit of almond extract to the dough to make it more almondy (is that a word?)!
I made this cake last week,ik came out great,moist and delicious.It was light and great to eat w tea or coffee.i love it .thanks
I made 1 and 1/2 the recipe and used a quiche pan. I added an extra tablespoon or so of sour cream to improve spreadability. I pushed the batter up the sides to hold the juice in, like a flan. Did not put the berries right to the edge but sprinkled a bit of sugar on the edges of the batter. I mixed about 1 teaspoon of cornstarch into my partially thawed frozen berries. I wanted all the juice for flavour. I sprinkled generously with the almonds and baked. Very nice! Next time I will not double the batter, just the berries.
My sis and I made this for our mom's birthday, and it was a hit to say the least. She said it was better than any traditional birthday cake she's ever had! Omitted the glaze and served it with whipped cream instead... so delicious.
This recipe was very, very good. I used about half of the brown sugar, keeping the cake from being too sweet and it worked perfectly! One note--There was not enough batter to make both the top and bottom layer, so I had to double the recipe and make a smaller second cake. But, nonetheless, It was delicious. My best friend will be thrilled for her birthday cake tomorrow!
Excellent. I made it this morning and love it. I didn't have almonds so I sprinkled pecans on the top. It would be awesome with the almonds also.
I didn't really care for this, it just didn't suit my personal taste. It is not sweet at all and very dry. I started checking to see if it was done at 35 mins., it baked for 38 mins., so I don't think I over baked it. I will keep looking for moister coffee cake recipes.
A Christmas morning delight - It begins a new tradition in our family - We made it with strawberries, and loved it, and look forward to using raspberries when they come in season -
So easy and so delicious! I was looking for a quick dessert to make when my diabetic aunt was over. This was perfect (we left her corner un-iced). She even took the recipe home. The rest of the family raved over it. Next time I will make a bigger batch!
Just loved this cake. I was looking for a good recipe to use some of the raspberries growing in my yard. Company loved it!
This was DELICIOUS! I made it with Red Raspberry low fat yogurt and added the 2-3 TBLS of Milk like others suggested. I doubled the recipe and put it in an 8" spring form pan. Came out perfect. I also drizzled Semi-sweet Chocolate over the top after baking. So yummy and the whole family loved it. Thank you for sharing this recipe. It is definitely a Winner!!
I made this for a group of ladies and decided not to macerate the berries (less sugar). I also doubled the batter as suggested. It was excellent! I also made the recipe as directed, but found I preferred it without the brown sugar.
