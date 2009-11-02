Raspberry Almond Coffeecake

Excellent! Thanks for such a wonderful recipe. I made this twice: once for Mother's Day and for a potluck. I was asked to make it again because it was that good! The first time, the cake didn't even last a day before getting gobbled up. When making this second recipe, I used a springform pan rather than a plain 8-inch pan like I did the first time. Much easier to get the cake out of the pan, but make sure the pan is securely set because raspberry juice will drip out onto the oven floor. And make sure you have enough cooking spray in the pan so that cake will be easy to remove. The first version I made did not have glaze, and we loved it regardless. The second version I made did have glaze. I didn't care much for the glaze; it was so sweet! I think this cake stands out on its own without it! Still, your mileage may vary. I used frozen natural raspberries. They work great. But make sure they're thawed before measuring them out. And be sure to drain the juice, too. Also, in both recipes, I followed the other reviewers' advice and doubled the recipe. It was very difficult to spread out the batter into the pan the first time. The second time, I added a few tablespoons of milk, and it made quite a difference! Don't worry if you don't have enough batter to spread out on top. The almonds will cover the cake nicely.