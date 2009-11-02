Raspberry Almond Coffeecake

This moist, light cake is "berry" delicious as a dessert or for breakfast. Your house will smell just wonderful while it is baking and cooling. Recipe doubles well.

Recipe by Melissa Marsh

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
8 inch round cake
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Spray an 8 inch round cake pan with cooking spray.

  • Combine raspberries and brown sugar in a bowl. Set aside.

  • In a large bowl, combine flour, sugar, baking soda, baking powder, and salt. Combine sour cream, butter or margarine, 1 teaspoon vanilla, and egg, and add to flour mixture. Stir just until moist. Spoon 2/3 of the batter into the prepared pan. Spread raspberry mixture evenly over the batter. Spoon remaining batter over raspberry mixture. Top with almonds.

  • Bake for 40 minutes, or until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean. Let cool for 10 minutes on a wire rack.

  • Combine confectioners' sugar, milk, and 1/4 teaspoon vanilla. Stir well. Drizzle glaze over cake. Serve warm or at room temperature.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
173 calories; protein 2.9g; carbohydrates 25.8g; fat 6.6g; cholesterol 29.8mg; sodium 115.8mg. Full Nutrition
