Cranberry Pecan Cake

Rating: 4.19 stars
16 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 9
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 4
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

This is a yummy, very easy cranberry upside-down cake with lots of cranberries and pecans! Serve warm with whipped cream.

By NGG426

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
cook:
40 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 cake
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Generously grease a 2 quart rectangular baking dish.

  • Spread the cranberries evenly over the bottom of the baking dish, and sprinkle the pecans over the cranberries. Spoon 1 cup of sugar over the cranberries and pecans.

  • Place the eggs into the work bowl of an electric mixer, and beat on high speed about 1 minute, until the eggs are foamy. Beat in 1 cup of sugar, the flour, melted butter, and milk, and beat on Low until just mixed. The batter will be thick. Spread the batter evenly over the cranberry-pecan mixture.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until the cake is lightly brown and a toothpick inserted near the center comes out clean, 40 to 45 minutes. Carefully invert the cake onto a serving plate, so the cranberry-pecan layer is on top. Let cool 30 minutes before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
327 calories; protein 3.3g; carbohydrates 45.7g; fat 15.8g; cholesterol 51.5mg; sodium 67.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (16)

Most helpful positive review

NGG426
Rating: 4 stars
09/15/2009
this is my recipe and I'm not sure why they say to use frozen cranberries - I use fresh... Read More
Helpful
(42)

Most helpful critical review

mom2ryanalex
Rating: 3 stars
09/01/2009
I made it this morning with some changes and everyone loved it including my 2 young boys. I didn't have frozen cranberries so I used 1 cup craisins (mixed half in the batter half for the topping)--I would NOT use 3 cups--too much. No pecans. Substituted brown sugar for the first cup of white sugar to mix with the craisins for the topping. I also didn't make it "upside down" so I added half the batter then a layer of topping then layered the rest of the batter and topping. Read More
Helpful
(15)
Reviews:
Signorina
Rating: 5 stars
01/04/2010
I made this for New Years exactly as the recipe stated and it came out delicious! When people start changing things in a recipe it's no longer the recipe stated...it then becomes their own recipe. Make it according to directions and you won't have any problems. It was yummy and I will definitely make it again. Read More
Helpful
(17)
HKR
Rating: 5 stars
11/25/2011
This recipe was reprinted in the St. Petersburg Times and as soon as I saw that it was taken from Allrecipes.com, I looked it up online. First of all, this is a very simple cake that can be quickly made by a beginner cook - great for last minute. I followed the recipe as written, but used one bag of Ocean Spray fresh cranberries. I lined a 2 quart rectangular Pyrex baking dish with parchment paper so that it would release easily. I baked the cake for 50 minutes since at 45, a toothpick did not come out clean. I let the cake sit for about 20 minutes before turning out onto a plate and the parchment did the trick - it had no problem releasing from the pan. The appearance of the cake is great. Since it is tart from the cranberries and not really sweet, I would recommend serving it a little warm with vanilla ice cream. This is a cake that I will make again. Next time I will use an angel food or bundt type pan for a better presentation. Read More
Helpful
(9)
Mair M
Rating: 5 stars
09/09/2009
Love it! We add 1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon to the batter. Read More
Helpful
(8)
peanutcity
Rating: 5 stars
12/13/2010
I took this to my church Christmas party and the pastor kept telling people not to eat it so he could take it home. I added 1 tsp. of cinnamon to cake batter. I piped whipped cream in a lattice pattern on top as one edge stuck in the dish when I flipped it. Hid the crack very well. Read More
Helpful
(7)
mrwiddles
Rating: 3 stars
01/04/2010
I halved the recipe for this since I only had a 1 quart baking dish. Turned out delicious but it didn't survive being turned upside down.:c I feel it could use a little more batter. Read More
Helpful
(5)
dawn1969
Rating: 3 stars
12/07/2009
This did not set at all! I think there is not enough flour in the recipe. It did taste good and I served it with whipped cream in a bowl more like a trifle. Would try again but with some adaptations. Read More
Helpful
(4)
Dwight
Rating: 5 stars
05/15/2011
I had fresh cranberry and it came out great. After reading other reviews I didn't try to turn it over. Instead I served it like a cobbler. Hot with a scoop of vanilla ice cream it was fantastic. So much for my diet. Read More
Helpful
(4)
More Reviews
