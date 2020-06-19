Cranberry Pecan Cake

1 of 16

Rating: 4 stars this is my recipe and I'm not sure why they say to use frozen cranberries - I use fresh... Helpful (42)

Rating: 5 stars I made this for New Years exactly as the recipe stated and it came out delicious! When people start changing things in a recipe it's no longer the recipe stated...it then becomes their own recipe. Make it according to directions and you won't have any problems. It was yummy and I will definitely make it again. Helpful (17)

Rating: 3 stars I made it this morning with some changes and everyone loved it including my 2 young boys. I didn't have frozen cranberries so I used 1 cup craisins (mixed half in the batter half for the topping)--I would NOT use 3 cups--too much. No pecans. Substituted brown sugar for the first cup of white sugar to mix with the craisins for the topping. I also didn't make it "upside down" so I added half the batter then a layer of topping then layered the rest of the batter and topping. Helpful (15)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe was reprinted in the St. Petersburg Times and as soon as I saw that it was taken from Allrecipes.com, I looked it up online. First of all, this is a very simple cake that can be quickly made by a beginner cook - great for last minute. I followed the recipe as written, but used one bag of Ocean Spray fresh cranberries. I lined a 2 quart rectangular Pyrex baking dish with parchment paper so that it would release easily. I baked the cake for 50 minutes since at 45, a toothpick did not come out clean. I let the cake sit for about 20 minutes before turning out onto a plate and the parchment did the trick - it had no problem releasing from the pan. The appearance of the cake is great. Since it is tart from the cranberries and not really sweet, I would recommend serving it a little warm with vanilla ice cream. This is a cake that I will make again. Next time I will use an angel food or bundt type pan for a better presentation. Helpful (9)

Rating: 5 stars Love it! We add 1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon to the batter. Helpful (8)

Rating: 5 stars I took this to my church Christmas party and the pastor kept telling people not to eat it so he could take it home. I added 1 tsp. of cinnamon to cake batter. I piped whipped cream in a lattice pattern on top as one edge stuck in the dish when I flipped it. Hid the crack very well. Helpful (7)

Rating: 3 stars I halved the recipe for this since I only had a 1 quart baking dish. Turned out delicious but it didn't survive being turned upside down.:c I feel it could use a little more batter. Helpful (5)

Rating: 3 stars This did not set at all! I think there is not enough flour in the recipe. It did taste good and I served it with whipped cream in a bowl more like a trifle. Would try again but with some adaptations. Helpful (4)