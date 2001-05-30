Mr. Goodbar Frosting
This is just like the frosting used on Texas sheet cakes except it has crunchy peanut butter in it, making it taste just like a Mr.Goodbar candy bar.
GREAT recipe! Really tasted like the candybar! Only suggestion is to avoid using it with cupcakes because once the second batch comes out, the frosting has cooled and isn't very spreadable. Thanks for the recipe!Read More
This did not turn out at all. It solidified very quickly and was not spreadable. I added some milk to thin the consistency but it did not help much. I suggest taking brownies out of the oven first and then making frosting. The brownies will still be hot when frosting is done.Read More
This icing was delicious and easy! My kids and my husband loved it. Best of all, it didn't require confectioners sugar. Thanks!
This is great - tastes just like peanut butter fudge. It doesn't however, taste anywhere like a Mr. Goodbar. I thought it would have a more chocolate taste and was disappointed that it didn't. But, still yummy.
The family & my husband's work crew really loved it. Sent some in a care package to my son in the Army. I bet his whole platoon loves it as well.
This was really good! I halved the recipe and it was plenty to ice a boxed chocolate bundt cake. I love it because these are ingredients I keep in my pantry. Didn't have any evaporated milk so I used regular and it turned out fine!
This is a really good fast and easy frosting recipe, especially if you don't have any powdered sugar. It does taste like a Mr. Goodbar, which is one of my favorites. I used it to top chocolate cupcakes with crushed peanut butter cups and it worked out perfetly. Thank you for this delicious frosting recipe that will be a keeper in my house.
Excellent! I used vanilla almond milk instead of the evaporated milk and vanilla extract and its the perfect pair for my chocolate cake!
I was looking for a simple recipe that didn't require powered sugar (b/c I never seem to have any on hand!) This was super easy to make... I actually didn't read the entire directions prior to making and didn't realize I was suppose to heat this! I just mixed all ingredients together and it turned out fine!! I also used smooth creamy butter instead... FYI, this makes A LOT of icing, I spread over brownies and had too much left over....
I was so happy to find this recipe because I didn't have any powdered sugar and wanted to make cupcakes for some workers we had in the house. It is insanely good! Makes a lot tho and you do have to work fast to frost all 24. Thanks for an easy and delicious recipe.
This made a delicious fudgy layer for my son's birthday cake!
Oh MY! I made this since I had no Confectioner Sugar on hand and this was the BOMB! I covered a dark chocolate cake and it is to die for! Thanks so much :-)
i made this with a brownie recipe from this site. i followed the exact directions. it turned out perfectly! awesome taste! thanks for the recipe!!
I followed this recipe exactly, it crystalized. Not sure why...couldn't spread the frosting either. WIll not try this recipe again.
Very tasty, mine kinda came out funny, but I take all the blame for that since I tried to scale it down drastically and so my sugar milk mixture ended up getting too hot which made it turn solid almost instantly when I added the peanut butter (I used smooth since that is what I had)... To combat the solidness I added some hot water and stirred it until it was smooth but then it was a little too runy, haha! But the flavour was good and I'm sure had I not messed with it it would have come out great
Great taste, but I didn't think it was chocolatey enough to taste like a Mr. Goodbar! I used this to frost a rich chocolate cake, and it was great! This also freezes well. Just pull it out of the freezer when you've got a peanut butter craving!
This taste great & is so easy to make! I use it on all my chocolate cakes & have even used it on brownies...yummmm!
