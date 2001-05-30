Mr. Goodbar Frosting

This is just like the frosting used on Texas sheet cakes except it has crunchy peanut butter in it, making it taste just like a Mr.Goodbar candy bar.

Recipe by Karin Christian

Yield:
3 cups
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine the sugar, cocoa, and milk in a medium saucepan. Bring to a boil, and cook for 3 minutes. Stir in the vanilla and peanut butter. Mix well. Spread over hot cake while frosting is also still hot. Let frosted cake cool before cutting.

Per Serving:
325 calories; protein 9.3g; carbohydrates 35.8g; fat 18.2g; cholesterol 3.7mg; sodium 180.7mg. Full Nutrition
