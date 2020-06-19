Baked Chicken-Fried Steak with Mushroom Gravy

This was VERY good and I will definitely make it again! I pretty much followed the recipe exactly as written. You could change the soup used. I had cream of chicken, but any cream soup would work I'm sure. The thing that took the longest was the frying because my skillet would only hold two at a time, 5 min. per side, you do the math. When I fried this, I used Peanut Oil. I really prefer using Peanut Oil because it has a high heat tolerance, which means it doesn't spatter much, if at all. Make sure that when you make this, the oil is very hot! Just throw a pinch of flour in when you think it should be hot...the flour should pop and dance when it hits the oil. Once the frying is done, it's just assembly and it's easy. We served this with instant mashed potatoes and it was very good! My husband and son cleaned their plates and I had hardly any left over...in fact, it may be gone now as I speak. Thanks so much for the recipe! :)

Read More