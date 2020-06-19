Baked Chicken-Fried Steak with Mushroom Gravy

The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Tips
We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount will vary depending on cooking time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
286 calories; protein 18.3g; carbohydrates 23.6g; fat 12.9g; cholesterol 31.9mg; sodium 583.1mg. Full Nutrition
This was VERY good and I will definitely make it again! I pretty much followed the recipe exactly as written. You could change the soup used. I had cream of chicken, but any cream soup would work I'm sure. The thing that took the longest was the frying because my skillet would only hold two at a time, 5 min. per side, you do the math. When I fried this, I used Peanut Oil. I really prefer using Peanut Oil because it has a high heat tolerance, which means it doesn't spatter much, if at all. Make sure that when you make this, the oil is very hot! Just throw a pinch of flour in when you think it should be hot...the flour should pop and dance when it hits the oil. Once the frying is done, it's just assembly and it's easy. We served this with instant mashed potatoes and it was very good! My husband and son cleaned their plates and I had hardly any left over...in fact, it may be gone now as I speak. Thanks so much for the recipe! :)
This was VERY good and I will definitely make it again! I pretty much followed the recipe exactly as written. You could change the soup used. I had cream of chicken, but any cream soup would work I'm sure. The thing that took the longest was the frying because my skillet would only hold two at a time, 5 min. per side, you do the math. When I fried this, I used Peanut Oil. I really prefer using Peanut Oil because it has a high heat tolerance, which means it doesn't spatter much, if at all. Make sure that when you make this, the oil is very hot! Just throw a pinch of flour in when you think it should be hot...the flour should pop and dance when it hits the oil. Once the frying is done, it's just assembly and it's easy. We served this with instant mashed potatoes and it was very good! My husband and son cleaned their plates and I had hardly any left over...in fact, it may be gone now as I speak. Thanks so much for the recipe! :)
Yum! The process of baking the steaks in the oven makes the meat nicely tender. We love gravy, so I doubled it using a can of cream of chicken and a can of cream of mushroom soup. (The cream of chicken soup really does add a nice flavor.) We also adore mushrooms, so I sauteed a pound of fresh mushrooms to substitute for the canned mushrooms asked for in the recipe. I served this with greens and mashed potatoes and will make it again and again.
This is delicious. Thank you so much for sharing! I made it exactly as is, since this was the first time making it. The only thing I did differently was added the onion into the gravy instead of just on top of the steaks and I also used chopped sirloin steaks instead of cube and laid them in a single layer in the baking dish instead of doubled. But either way this is a keeper and I will be making this again. I am even adding it to my every two week rotation! The gravy was perfect for my 5 chopped steaks, but if you like a lot of gravy I would double it. It was very flavorful and just simply amazing. My husband could not say enough good things about it and wanted to make sure I planned on making it again!
Only ingredient difference was I added skim milk in place of the water called for. Baked at either 350 or 330 covered the entire time. Paired with "carnation creamy cheesy mashed potatoes". Awesome dinner that we enjoyed.
This was an excellent recipe for chicken fried steak! We love plenty of gravy so I tripled the soup and added 2 cans of water/juice from the mushrooms. Instead of layering and sprinkling with diced onion, I put the steak in a single layer and covered it with thinly sliced onion. I served it with cooked egg noodles, which I served with the gravy as well. I baked the chicken fried steak covered for the first 15 minutes at 350 and dropped the temp to 300 and baked for an additional 45 minutes as the recipe indicates. When I lifted the cover, the gravy was not bubbling. So, I took the lid off, turned the oven back up to 350 and baked it for an additional 30 minutes. The gravy bubbled and thickened. I would recommend cooking it uncovered before serving. The meat was tender and the gravy delicious.
this was really good and we will have it again the only thing i changed was that i made it in the crock pot, cooked for about 8 hours and i also did not add any extra water to the soup mix, just what the mushrooms were in
The sauce was good so overall i will give the recipe a good rating bc the meat was very tender. But, my family generally is not a fan of cubbed steak but i wanted to give it a try bc this recipe looked good. Any cubbed steak lover will enjoy this recipe.
Good. I would make this again. I didnt have any cans of mushroom on hand. And I really like lots of gravy with my meat. So, I used one can of cream of chicken and one can of cream of mushroom. Mixed those together and added some fresh mushrooms I had. Turned out very well and the meat was tender. The gravy had lots of flavor so I think next time I will omit seasoning the meat.
For those of us that eat venison I used venison cube steak. Used cream of mushroom since that is what I had on hand. Very tasty & tender. Just a different way of making it instead of traditional brown gravy.
This is the only way to get cubed steaks tender, bake in oven. A few changes: after browning meat I cooked onions in left-over drippings (used oil and butter, not p-nut oil), added fresh mushrooms to soften then added a packet of brown gravy mix, one can soup and two cups water. Heated to boiling and pour over steaks then placed in oven. If you use low fat low sodium soup, gravy won't taste salty.
I made this a few nights ago & it was pretty good. I don't eat onions, but don't mind the flavor. I added dried onion flakes n cut back on the cooking time. It was good. Even my way 2 picky eater 4 yr old son liked it. Next time I will double gravy.
bband40s
Rating: 4 stars
03/21/2013
The kids love it...the cube was so tender...I followed the recipe and add to it a bit...I used some crushed stuffing crumbs as plus the flour - it was awesome! Made so much - have enough for dinner tomorrow!
I've cooked this a couple times now, with both porkchops and cube steak. I loved it both times, hubby liked the meat but not the gravy. Kids both liked it. Tasted the best to me when we used cream of mushroom instead of chicken and omitted the sliced mushrooms. We also changed it up once by dipping the meat in an egg wash, then Italian panko crumbs and cooking it as directed - gave it a better crunch underneath the sauce.
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.