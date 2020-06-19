Baked Chicken-Fried Steak with Mushroom Gravy

Baked in the oven chicken-fried steaks! Very easy and comforting autumn or winter steak and gravy dish. Serve with rice, wild rice, mashed potatoes, or noodles. Great on biscuits, as well.

By SeedyMe NC

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr 20 mins
total:
1 hr 35 mins
Servings:
6
Ingredients

6
Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9x12-inch baking dish. Place flour in a shallow dish. Dredge steaks in the flour to coat evenly.

  • Heat peanut oil in a skillet over medium heat, and cook the steaks for about 5 to 8 minutes per side, until golden brown.

  • Place 3 fried cube steaks in the bottom of the prepared baking dish. Sprinkle the steaks lightly with seasoned salt, garlic powder, and pepper, and scatter 1/3 cup of diced onions over the steaks. Layer the remaining 3 steaks on top, repeat the seasoning, and sprinkle with the rest of the onion.

  • Pour the condensed soup into a bowl, and drain the juice from the canned mushrooms into the empty soup can. Pour in enough water to fill the can, and whisk the liquid and mushrooms into the soup. Pour the soup mixture over the layered steaks.

  • Cover and bake for 30 minutes in the preheated oven. Reduce heat to 300 degrees F (150 degrees C) and bake for an additional 30 to 45 minutes, until the onions are tender and the gravy is thick and bubbling.

Tips

We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount will vary depending on cooking time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
286 calories; protein 18.3g; carbohydrates 23.6g; fat 12.9g; cholesterol 31.9mg; sodium 583.1mg. Full Nutrition
