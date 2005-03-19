Oatmeal Cake I
A good, moist, oatmeal cake with a broiled coconut topping.
A good, moist, oatmeal cake with a broiled coconut topping.
This is a GREAT recipe. One of my professors made it for a meeting, and I insisted she give me the recipe. I just made a lower-fat version last night, I reduced the butter in the cake to 2 Tbsp and added 1/3 cup of applesauce, and reduced the butter in the topping to 2 Tbsp and used 1/3 cup of skim milk instead of the cream. Comes out almost as perfect as the original cake, and less guilt! :-)Read More
This cake is ok. I used chocolate frosting instead of the topping since I was out of coconut. The texture is nice and moist and you'd never know there is oatmeal in it, but I didn't care much for the flavor. Next time I'll add more spices to make it more like a spice cake and try the coconut topping which sounds great. The kids liked it but they never say no to cake.Read More
This is a GREAT recipe. One of my professors made it for a meeting, and I insisted she give me the recipe. I just made a lower-fat version last night, I reduced the butter in the cake to 2 Tbsp and added 1/3 cup of applesauce, and reduced the butter in the topping to 2 Tbsp and used 1/3 cup of skim milk instead of the cream. Comes out almost as perfect as the original cake, and less guilt! :-)
Next time maybe double the topping.
This is the same receipe as the Kentucky Oatmeal Soice Cake which is a specialty at Atlanta's famed Horseradish Grill. The cake is more spectacular served with the restaurant's homemade caramel ice cream. At home serve it with Dulce con leche (vanilla ice cream with caramel swirls) available at your grocer. YUM!
This is a delicious, dense, rich cake that is very tasty, everyone loved the cake. It doesn't rise much at all, at least mine didn't, and I thought I did something wrong but it wasn't even an issue once everyone tasted it. As one reviewer mentioned it only needs about 1 and half minutes under the broil, that was very useful to know, I kept a watchful eye on it and it was perfect, I didn't serve it warm because I always make my cakes a day ahead of time, I find the cakes taste better and it's one less thing to prepare the day of the dinner party. I did use less nutmeg then the recipe (half) called for that was the only other change I made. Thank you for this recipe, I love oatmeal so this will become a favorite of mine.
This cake is to DIE for!! I followed the recipe exactly, with the exception of the small adjustments needed for high altitude baking, and my husband was eating it before it was even cool. Positively yummy - don't let the lack of rising or the finished looks scare you off; your friends and family will beg for more! Thanks for an incredible cake recipe!
My husband always raved about the Oatmeal cake he grew up with, so I had to make it. Decided to try this recipe and it has been a hit with the entire family. The only thing I change is that I make twice the topping.
My family has been making a version of this cake since I was a kid. For the topping, we add pecans, and use sweetened condensed milk instead of cream & white sugar.
My husband loves oatmeal, so I thought I would try this recipe for his birthday. I myself, am not a sweet eater, but I have to say, this is probably the best cake I have ever eaten. Very moist and the melding of the oatmeal and cocconut is outstanding. I have already passed on this recipe and I plan to make it again soon--thanks for a great new flavor and great recipe.
I absolutely love it. My family loved it, and I am definitely going to make it again for my boyfriend. My family doesn't like coconut so I didn't put any in. I also put in less butter and milk instead of cream (only because I didn't have cream). A good suggestion would be to poke holes in the cake before pouring the icing stuff on. It makes it soak through the whole cake. Yum!!!!!
I originally got this recipe from my husband's mother. I've been baking this cake for over 20 years. Everyone who tastes this cake loves it. It has become the favored cake for my family and friends. We all love the rich, dense, moist texture and wonderful flavor. Currently, I've been experimenting with the special brown sugars that you can get from stores like Trader Joe's or cooking shops. They add another layer of flavor that is very nice.
This cake was pretty good. A little too sweet though. I didn't use the recomended topping, because it would have made it that much sweeter. I ended up doing a bitter sweet chocolate ganache glaze, and then sprinkled it with coconut. The flavors went very well together. The spices in the cake were nice.
Dense, moist and delicious! I added a 1/4 tsp ground Cardamon to the cake batter and 1/4 cup chopped Pecans & slivered almonds to the topping, respectively. Tastes just like my moms!
Delicious! Wonderfully moist and full of flavor! I have learned that it isn't necessary to soak the oatmeal in boiling water and used room temperature water instead (soaked oats for 5 minutes). Added 1/2 cup of chopped pecans to topping. Perfect coffee cake recipe!
Based on the comments in the reviews I made the following changes: white sugar in cake reduced from 1 cup to 2/3 cup, nutmeg reduced from 1t to 2/3t, white sugar in frosting reduced from 1/2 cup to 1/4 cup, cream increased from 1/4 cup to 1/4 cup plus 1T. I broiled the cake for 2 minutes and it seemed enough. Cake was excellent!
Wow! What a fabulous, moist, well spiced, simple cake. I didn't change a thing and wouldn't.
This cake is awsum! I added a 3/4 cups raisens and a tsp of vanilla to the cake. I also added and a cup of toasted coarsley chopped peacans to the topping. I used quick cook oatmeal and boiled the oats for one minute. I added cold unsalted butter next then the sugars and spices then the dry. Very yummy cake! Disapears fast.
Yum!!
This is an absolutely wonderful cake, it's easy to do, very forgiving and has a lovely light and moist texture. I didn't do the frosting as I needed something more portable for work, but will definitely try it another time. I want to make this cake again and add some finely diced dates and finely chopped pecans to the mix. I can also see grated apples and sultanas in it's future. This is a sure-fire winner in my book with endless possibilities. It would make a great after-school snack for kids of all ages. Delicious & healthier than most.
This cake was so moist and yummy! I added some coconut and chocolate chips to the batter and omitted the egg and just used applesauce. Cooking time was slightly longer but the end product was well worth it!
I have made this recipe for YEARS and each time it is a hit. I joke about it being so delicious it could kill you.(Then tell them about the cup of brown and white sugar, plus the whole stick of butter. As well as, what's in the topping) I also say you could leave it out in the sun for a year and it would still be moist.(Because of the butter and cooked oats) This makes a great "breakfast cake" too, as my wife says. Alternately, since my wife does not like coconut, I use the same amount of dry oatmeal. Thanks Shirley, for making me look good for all these years!
Wow! A blast from the past. I wasn't sure when I read the recipe if this was the one I was looking for, but it is. My mother used to make this recipe, but since Mom was always around, no one bothered to write it down. Well, moms unfotunately can't stay with us forever and this recipe was all but forgotten over the past few years, however you most certainly have given us back a wonderful memory. As a surprise I baked this for a family get together and it tasted like home. A wonderful, wonderful moist and delicious cake which actually gets better the next day. Thanks again.
This cake is ok. I used chocolate frosting instead of the topping since I was out of coconut. The texture is nice and moist and you'd never know there is oatmeal in it, but I didn't care much for the flavor. Next time I'll add more spices to make it more like a spice cake and try the coconut topping which sounds great. The kids liked it but they never say no to cake.
A very moist cake! I have made numerous oatmeal cakes but never where I have soaked the oats ahead of time. I think it is the pre-soaked oats that make it so moist. I did cut the sugars by 1/8 to 1/4. There is a lot of sugar in this recipe and I figured a little missing here, and a little missing there would not hurt it, and it didn't. I also cut the nutmeg by about 1/4 teaspoon. I don't like the over powering flavor of nutmeg. This will be one of my regulars!
The cake was good, but way too sweet for me and my family. I cut down sugar by half (even for topping), but still sweet. So next time maybe I will cut down by 1/3. I doubled the topping and accidentally put almost double the flour (had to bake longer) but it still turned out great. I will make it again.
WOW! Delicious! waaaaayy to sweet for me, (but all I had on hand was coarse sugar so it may of been that was sweeter or something). I halved the recipe to try it out, but I'm making it again tomorrow full size with less sugar (might try honey for extra flavour or half mashed banana) and make the topping :)( or maybe even stir in toasted coconut flakes to the batter, it was crying for some coconut!). Only sub I made was that I made it without flour (1/2 cup oat flour, 1/2 + 1 tbsp white rice flour, 2 tbsp almond flour, 1 tbsp flaxseed) ended up with EXACTLY the same texture as using wheat flour, wonderful turn out for my first wheat-free baking experiment :)
My husband and I both LOVED this cake. It is very sweet, so I could see how some might think there was too much sugar, but we like it as is :) I might double the topping next time too. This is definitely a keeper though! UPDATE: I have made this cake for several parties and it is always a hit. People that don't even like coconut, love this cake. I have found that 1.5 times the original batch of topping is a good amount (if you double it, it seems to be either soggy or if you leave it under the broiler long enough to get all the coating crispy, it tastes burnt).
This cake is delicious and stays moist for days. Took leftovers to work and everyone loved this cake and wanted the recipe. I impressed the in-laws with this and they even took some home!
I've been looking for the recipe my Mom used to use to make this cake and so far this one is pretty close. It is a crumbly, delicious throw back to my childhood. (Kinda weird to think of now, but when I was a child we called this cake "maggot cake" because the broiled coconut looked like those little critters when it's broiling and the coconut writhes around in the heat. Maybe not the most appealing way to describe or name this cake for most people, but it reminds me of being in the kitchen with her) I doubled the glaze.... which was a bit much. I'll know better next time. Great recipe though!
This definitely gets five stars without a doubt. I used 1 3/4 cups boiling water and substituted milk for cream because I didn't have any cream. My whole family loved it (although my husband thought it was too sweet) and they all want me to make it at least once a week from now on. Also, I just turned up the oven temp to 450 after the topping was spooned on and left it in there for several minutes. after the coconut mixture/frosting started browning it was perfect. I didn't mess with the broiler. Thanks for the recipe!
I love oatmeal cake and this one is a winner. Very moist with the right blend of spices. The coconut topping completes it.
I made this when my dad said that his mom used to make it when he was little, and it has become a family favorite. I prefer to use skim milk instead of cream in the topping, because it soaks into the cake and makes it more tender.
I didn't change a thing except for cutting the recipe in half (used an 8" square pan) and increasing the topping amount a little (I'm glad I did because it was a bit tricky spreading it over the top of the warm cake before broiling). I thought this was more like gooey bars/squares rather than cake but we are enjoying them just the same. I would make it again.
Delicious cake! Super sweet though. Definitely cut down on the white sugar by half in the cake and a bit in the topping as well. Used half-and-half instead of cream for the topping too. Was a little sceptic of the topping as i was putting it on the cake, but it was amazing!
We had an oatmeal cake that we bought from the Athens Ohio farmers market. It was the first time we had an oatmeal cake. I took half home to michigan and my sister took half home to virginia. We both loved it, so found this recipe and when I was in virginia for thanksgiving, this was a cake we made pre-holiday. It was a hit with everyone, even the kids liked it for breakfast.
I've made this cake now many times and I love it! I make a few slight changes to suit me. First, for the cake itself I use only 1 cup brown sugar and leave out the other cup of sugar completely. It's still plenty sweet for me, especially when adding the topping. As for the topping, I took the advice of other reviewers and doubled it. It really makes the cake. I've made it using coconut as it states, which is very good, but one day I was making it and didn't have any on hand. I did however have chopped pecans, and that really took this cake to the next level! I highly recommend trying it that way! I find this cake keeps very well too. After being in the fridge overnight the topping soaks into the cake just a bit, which is just lovely :)
This is a great receipe! It keeps well and is easy to make. I sent it to my college kids in the mail and they loved it. Wonderful.
Oh my goodness...this cake is absolutely wonderful. I doubled the icing, and am glad I did, but other than that I followed the recipe exactly. I have never had oatmeal cake and didn't really know what to expect but I can't say enough about it!!! When baking, make sure to test with a toothpick because my cake did not look done but it was. I am glad that I checked, otherwise it would have been overbaked. I will be making this again to take to a family visit this weekend!!!
Delicious and moist. I loved the broiled toppings, but that with the cake was a little too sweet for my taste. Next time I'll add a little less sugar to the batter.
The only reason I did not give it 5 stars is because my husband said it was too sweet. Everyone else loved it. Instead of 1 1/2 cups of boiling water, I warmed up 1 cup of buttermilk and 1/2 cup of spiced rum. I added extra cinnamon. As suggested by other cooks, I also doubled the topping.
Ok...WOW!!! I made this to take for my son's class and I was afraid looking at it, that it wouldn't be kid friendly. They completely devoured it!! This is so delicious!! It looks ok...but the taste is outstanding!!!!! I am not a huge fan of coconut but you can't skip that step. It becomes this amazing crunchy coconut topping.....YUMMY!!! Thank you!!!
This is a great oatmeal cake... The only thing I will change next time is I will not broil it more than 1 1/2 minutes because I broiled it for 4 minutes and the topping burnt and made the whole cake hard.
Amazing, amazing, AMAZING! This recipe is so simple and easy to prepare. I made it for Thanksgiving as an alternate for pumpkin pie and it was a hit. Definitely will make again and again. Thanks so much, Shirley!
This cake is sooooo wonderful!! I take it regularly to our Wed. night dinners at church and it is always gone in a flash. I have reduced the butter and sugar by half that is in the topping and it tasted just as good.
This made for a really ugly birthday cake. The cake does not rise at all. It looks more like a browinie. It is a nice moist cake but I was dissappointed in the appearance. It has a good spice flavor but I doubled the cinnamon and cut the nutmeg in half. More like a snack cake. I can't imagine cooking the topping for more than an minute or two. I pulled mine out at 1 1/2 minutes.
Excellent! If you are looking for a moist, heavy, homemade cake, look no more, you have found it!! Yummmmmmy!!
LOVE IT! I can't stop eating it. I was looking for a spice cake recipe...this will be my spice cake from now on. For the icing, I used sour cream b/c that's what I had. It turned out tangy and not too sweet. I will make it that way from now on.
I made this cake twice. The first time I followed the recipe, but found it a little too sweet for our liking. The second time I decreased the sugar by 1/2 cup and didn't make the toping. This cake didn't stay around very long in our house either time! It's a keeper. Thanks for the recipe.
I decided to try this recipe after reading the reviews. I must say that I agree with the excellent reviews. I had not baked for a while, however the recipe was very easy to follow and the result was wonderful. I received many great comments from my guests and I also enjoyed a slice myself. It was unbelievably moist. Thank you for such a geat recipe! I will use it often.
The out come surprised me! It was great even though I didn't add cinnamon or nutmeg people said it was full of flavor and they loved it. I'm making it again today(w/cinnamon..) but will had a little lemon/orange zest and maybe a squeeze or two of the juice. Didn't bother making the topping. XXOO
Yummy, moist cake! I would call it "Spice Cake", because I couldn't even taste the oatmeal.
I make this in a LOAF pan...adjust baking time accordingly. No additional topping is required for a loaf size- delish!
WOW!!! I couldn't believe how moist and tasty this cake turned out. Easy to make too! I took a sample taste right after I took it out of the oven and it melted in my mouth. The only thing I would change is to reduce the amount of sugar and butter in the frosting as it was a little sweet for my taste. Other then that, this cake definitely deserves a 5 star rating. Thanks Shirley!
This was a good moist spice cake, I would consider using this as a carrot cake base, but I would either cut in half or take out the spices next time for a regular oatmeal cake like my Mom has made
My favorite cake. Have been making this cake since childhood (40 yrs)ago.It was my job as an 8 yr old in my grandmothers kitchen to watch the cake under the broiler (back in those days the broiler was where the drawer is under the stove).Moist and delicious!
All i can say is that I was nervous at first because that was my first time baking anything from scratch. But to my surprise and delight it turned out great! Will make again.
This cake was just delicious. Unfortunately, my broiler isn't working so I wasn't able to broil it at the end of the baking time, but it still came out great. I decreased the nutmeg to 1/2 teaspoon because I don't like a strong taste. A new fave!
This was exellent using nearly double the topping. Charlie suggested adding raisins - Paul suggested soft nuts in topping - the guys wanted even MORE topping. If I use the dark pan, decrease baking time radically
MMMMmmm. I once had a recipe for oatmeal cake with broiled coconut topping, one that I had torn out of a magazine. It was the first cake that I ever baked from scratch, back when I was about nine years old. I loved the cake, it was one of my favorites ever. However, I lost the recipe, and have been looking for it ever since. I saw this, and thought that it sounded right. It was! I have my favorite cake back! Thank you, Shirly Millar! BTW, I was out of coconut when I made this, so I used walnuts instead and turned it into broiled nut topping. Just as good as coconut.
Cake was moist but way too sweet. Also the topping was way way to sweet.
Who would have ever thought that oatmeal could make such a delicious cake! I doubled it for two cakes and used coconut oil instead of butter for the cake part of the recipe but I used butter for the broiled icing. Oh, yeah...by mistake I used more brown sugar and less white sugar in the cake batter but it was still outstanding! Thanks for the recipe!
Everybody loves this......I use a spice cake mix instead of yellow.
Very yummy and the topping seeps into the cake and makes it very moist. It's a little too sweet so I may cut down on the sugar in the cake just a little next time, but, otherwise very good.
Keeper for sure. I added ginger instead of nutmeg to the batter. I then added nutmeg and a dash of cinnamon to the topping while mixing. Even better! Took advise from another review and served with caramel ice cream. FABULOUS is all I can say and we are usually chocolate lovers. I would choose this cake over any chocolate. I did double the topping. After tasting I would consider tripling it is that good. ENJOY
I made this cake for our after-church coffee and have never before heard so many raves among the men and women there.
This recipe came out great! Just like mom makes! I used dark brown sugar and it gave a great flavor!
The cake was much to sweet for my taste, and I like sweets. Next time I will cut the two sugars back to 2/3 cup each. I'll report back how that goes.
Absolutely!!!!!!
Quite Yummy! I forgot to add the salt, but it came out just fine. I made two 9" round cakes using a double recipe iced them both. I put the bottom layer under the broiler for a shorter time.
I decided to make this wonderful cake and let me tell you it was wonderful very moist whole family just loved it The only thing that I did different was doubled the topping!! This will be a recipe I make all the time thanks for sharing it!!!!
Made the cake recipe as written, but doubled the coconut topping. It was delicious. Two people at the party (both men) stopped me to say how much they liked it. I will print this to put in my family recipe book.
One of my favors go-to cake recipes!! Quick and easy and oh so yummy!!
I addded. chopped pecans to the topping
I think the cake needs to cool before you put the icing on it so it doesn't just run. So perhaps that should be added in the recipe.
Oh dear...this cake didn't work for me at all. It had a huge crater in the middle when I took it out of the oven. The edges were burnt, but the middle was gooey. Still, the taste was pretty good. The problem may be that I live in a high altitude area (4, 600 feet) and this just isn't the correct recipe for me. Sorry :(
This is an unbelievable dessert! So moist and the topping is just to die for!!
I used splenda in place of white sugar in the cake part and whole milk in place of cream since I didn't have any . I also added some chopped walnuts. The cake came out great.
Absolutely delicious!!!! Not overly sweet.
Made cake this morning for my wife's coworkers. I sampled it and the cake was delicious. Only changes I made was skipping the cream in the topping and reducing the nutmeg. (Didn't have cream so I substituted half and half and sweetened condensed milk.) I don't like nutmeg because of its overpowering effect so I only used a small pinch. I also added chopped pecans to the topping. I don't believe those changes really cause the base recipe to be greatly altered. Next time I bake this cake I think i will include some crushed nuts and raisins.
Loved it.
Immensely delicious! Made this for dessert over the holidays and it was a hit. Extremely moist with a unique flavor. A new favorite!
This is super moist, super good if you like cocoanut topping--I also add chopped walnuts to the topping and it is delicious!
I make an oatmeal cake very similiar to this (dont have recipe in front of me to check measurements of ingredients to see how exact) But in my recipe that I have it doesnt have coconut I use chopped pecans. It was shared to me from a friend that got it from a old old magazine. (She uses pecans as well dont know if she ever used coconut) It is one of the best cakes I have ever had. Cant go wrong with brown sugar and pecans. :)
Everyone loved this cake. Moist and tasty.
This is a very old recipe and very good. It was served at my wedding shower 48 years ago! Love the broiled coconut topping.
Added a few chocolate chips and pecan to cake batter and pecans to icing. It is to die for!!
I love this cake! The first time I made it, I followed the recipe exactly, and it was fantastic! It was gone in two days. The next time I was out of coconut, so I made a cream cheese frosting (from this site) and was just as good. The cake itself is one of the best I've ever had. Thanks so much for this wonderful recipe!
I added about 1/2 cup of water to the cake batter. I also added 1/2 cup of chopped nuts to the icing. It was very tasty.
Great recipe, easy to make and everyone loved it...Thank you
Very good cake. But I cut down on the sugar as others said, too.
This cake is addictive. I think it is essential that you use butter in order to get the best flavor. I have served it as a coffee cake or as a dessert.
Doubled the topping just like reviews said to but followed my moms recipe but added the cinnamon and vanilla. Can't wait to try
I've increased the liquid amounts (added 1/4 cup milk and 1/4 cup water), substituted half cup water with half cup orange juice and added raisins to the batter. It was so moisture and delicious ???. I think adding chocolate chips instead of raisins would be perfect with the orange juice and coconut topping, should try it next time.
Awesome recipe!! A favorite for everyone in my family, and at work!
Perfect snack
I added some chopped pecans to the topping because it's thought it sounded good but didn't change anything else.
I will definitely make this again. It was a hit with the family. So easy and very good. I am allergic to coconut so I substituted chopped pumpkin seeds.
So delicious! Very moist!
This is a delicious, moist cake! We all loved it. The topping is wonderful. I would encourage everyone to make it. Next time I'll use a smaller baking pan though.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections