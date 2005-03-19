Oatmeal Cake I

I've made this cake now many times and I love it! I make a few slight changes to suit me. First, for the cake itself I use only 1 cup brown sugar and leave out the other cup of sugar completely. It's still plenty sweet for me, especially when adding the topping. As for the topping, I took the advice of other reviewers and doubled it. It really makes the cake. I've made it using coconut as it states, which is very good, but one day I was making it and didn't have any on hand. I did however have chopped pecans, and that really took this cake to the next level! I highly recommend trying it that way! I find this cake keeps very well too. After being in the fridge overnight the topping soaks into the cake just a bit, which is just lovely :)