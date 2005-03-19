Oatmeal Cake I

4.6
113 Ratings
  • 5 83
  • 4 23
  • 3 5
  • 2 2
  • 1 0

A good, moist, oatmeal cake with a broiled coconut topping.

Recipe by S Millar

Gallery
9 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
18
Yield:
9 x 13 inch cake
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

18
Original recipe yields 18 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9 x 13 pan.

    Advertisement

  • In a small bowl, pour boiling water over oats. Mix well, and cool.

  • In a large bowl, combine butter or margarine, 1 cup brown sugar, 1 cup white sugar, eggs, flour, baking soda, spices, and salt. Add cooled oatmeal mixture, and stir to combine. Pour batter into pan.

  • Bake for 35 minutes.

  • While cake is baking, combine 1/2 cup white sugar, 1/4 cup brown sugar, coconut, melted butter or margarine, vanilla, and cream in a mixing bowl. Remove cake from oven, and turn on broiler. Drop mixture by small spoonfuls on top of cake. Spread evenly and carefully. Broil for 2 to 5 minutes, until topping is bubbling and lightly browned.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
296 calories; protein 2.7g; carbohydrates 45.1g; fat 12.3g; cholesterol 48.9mg; sodium 223.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/21/2022