Black Walnut Cake I

This is a delicious cake, and may also be baked as three 8 inch layers. If you do, use black walnuts mixed with some icing to fill the layers, and ice with the plain icing. Then sprinkle top with additional chopped black walnuts.
This is a delicious cake and the taste of black walnut is not overwhelming! The cooking time is NOT off if you use a bundt pan - it cooked for 80-90 mins. I made this cake for my husband's birthday in a fancy bundt pan, just sprinkled with confectioner's sugar before serving, rather than frosting it, it got RAVE reviews.
I made this cake for my daughter's 12th birthday yesterday. I called it my I-cake since it's the first recipe I'd made from the internet. It was a tremendous success. There is one error in the recipe, though. It states to bake for 90 minutes. I baked for 25 minutes and it was golden brown. Thanks Cali for sharing!! Debbie in NC
05/05/2002
This cake turned out wonderful, except the time for baking if very off. start checking at 30 minutes and its probally done. Don't let it get too brown. its very moist and the flavor is wonderful
