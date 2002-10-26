Black Walnut Cake I

This is a delicious cake, and may also be baked as three 8 inch layers. If you do, use black walnuts mixed with some icing to fill the layers, and ice with the plain icing. Then sprinkle top with additional chopped black walnuts.

Recipe by Cali

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
1 hr 30 mins
total:
2 hrs
Servings:
14
Yield:
1 tube cake
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour a 10 inch tube pan.

  • In a large bowl, cream 1 cup butter, shortening, brown sugar, and white sugar. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Sift together flour, baking powder, and salt, and add alternately with milk to the creamed mixture. Stir in 1 teaspoon vanilla and 1 cup black walnuts. Pour batter into prepared pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 80 to 90 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean. Allow to cool.

  • In a mixing bowl, cream together cream cheese and 1/4 cup butter. Add confectioners' sugar, beat well. Stir in 1 teaspoon vanilla. Frost cooled cake, and sprinkle with 1/2 cup nuts.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
794 calories; protein 10.2g; carbohydrates 103.6g; fat 39.7g; cholesterol 129mg; sodium 321.9mg. Full Nutrition
