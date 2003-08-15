Tuppakaka
Tuppakaka is a Swedish cake. It is very easy to do, but turns out a wonderful cake. Gooey in the middle, and almost like meringue on top.
Tuppakaka is a Swedish cake. It is very easy to do, but turns out a wonderful cake. Gooey in the middle, and almost like meringue on top.
Wow!! I have to say, i was skeptical at first. So easy? So few ingredients? The results were great :) i did take some liberties, cut down the sugar to 1c and added a packet of vanilla sugar, then a few drops of almond extract. I topped with sliced almonds and a sprinkling of brown sugar, and put it under the broiler for a minute after it was done. I wanted to find out if it was good chilled but it didn't last that long. :) thanks for the quick, easy, and elegant recipe!Read More
I did not care for this.Read More
Wow!! I have to say, i was skeptical at first. So easy? So few ingredients? The results were great :) i did take some liberties, cut down the sugar to 1c and added a packet of vanilla sugar, then a few drops of almond extract. I topped with sliced almonds and a sprinkling of brown sugar, and put it under the broiler for a minute after it was done. I wanted to find out if it was good chilled but it didn't last that long. :) thanks for the quick, easy, and elegant recipe!
Delicious, made it for a picnic but in the morning there was nothing left! I put a little less sugar
This is a fabulous cake! It is so easy and simple to make and I love the slightly dense, moist and crackly meringue top. This recipe is pretty exact, and I have found that if I try to mess with this recipe in just about any way, it turns into a normal cake without the moistness and meringue top. When I have changed the bread crumbs or mixed too much air into this recipe, or tried to half this recipe I am ususally dissappointed (I think halving the egg is tough and too much egg makes it dry). But give this cake a try and be exact the first time through. It is Elegant and fabulous alone, or with Breyers French Vanilla Ice cream, Hazelnuts and strawberries on the side
This was so easy to make, you use regular ingredients that you have at home; its fast and taste great. I also added a little vanilla extract which was good!
Really fast, very simple and delicious!! This is something you can do on a very short notice, for unexpected guests or even for a Sunday breakfast. I love it!
This cake was surprisingly good. Simple, too. I added one tsp. of vanilla flavoring. Although I don't normally like almond flavoring, I think this would be very good with about a tsp. of almond flavoring. Not what you expect. It seems so simple that it couldn't possibly be good, but it was. Very good!
Baked this twice. The first time the breadcrumbs all burnt and the cake was overcooked at 25 minutes. But it still tasted good! The second time I omitted teh breadcrumbs and used a greased and floured pan, lowered the temp to 375, and baked it for about 22 minutes. It had a much better texture. This is such a simple and exotic cake to make-- i will add it to my list of go-to desserts!
I wish there was such thing as 6 stars! This is the easiest recipe I have ever done! I wasn't sure if it was going to work or not, because there wasn't very many ingredients. It tured out absolutlely wonderful! I would definetly make this again. The only thing is that it was impossible for me to get it ot of the pan, so it fell apart.
Quick and very good will make again for sure
definitely the quickest and easieast cake I've ever made! I added 1/2 tsp. vanilla and topped mine with ground pecans instead of the almonds (like pecans better) -- it doesn't rise much, but the taste is pretty good.
Yum! Especially with the Almond extract. Definitely a keeper - the ingredients are always on hand, and it's so easy!
My Swedish Grandmother made this cake when my Mom was growing up on a farm in eastern MT a very long time ago - so was surprised to see this version of it on line and delighted to find other fans of this classic recipe. Almond extract and a few spoonfuls of apple pie filling are good additions.
I made this for a co-workers birthday and everyone demanded the recipe! It was easy to do, and a fun entertainment piece. I will definately make this again.
I did not care for this.
For how quick and simple it was, it came out great! 10/10 would recommend.
Full stars for a short and easy ingredient list and being ready in less than half an hour. This is something I can whip up when I know people are coming to visit that doesn't take forever to make or bake. The taste is very good and it looks elegant when presented. Perfect!
hi, i tried this cake and although it was quite tasty, it turned out a bit like a normal sponge cake. i used ground almonds instead of flakes which probably didn't help, it wasn't at all gooey inside. any tips on how to make it better? my oven is an old non-fan-assisted one, and i tried compensating by cooking at about 215 degrees c. thanks.
such an eay recipe. I added 1 tablespoon of amond extract, and it tasted like almond fingers that you but. Fab. They keep well too.
I'm in love! The only tweak I made was to add a bit of almond extract (and I do think that does make a nice added punch). This was quickly thrown together with staple pantry ingredients and WILL be my new last minute company dessert go to. It would also be a delightful sweet brunch side. I love it. THANKS for the recipe!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections