Tuppakaka

Tuppakaka is a Swedish cake. It is very easy to do, but turns out a wonderful cake. Gooey in the middle, and almost like meringue on top.

By Neeky

prep:
20 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
8
Yield:
9 inch round cake
Ingredients

8
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Grease a 9 inch springform pan, and sprinkle with dry breadcrumbs.

  • Stir together the egg and sugar. Melt butter or margarine, and stir into mix. Add flour; mix until smooth, but not fluffy. Spread the batter into the prepared pan. Sprinkle flaked almonds on top.

  • Bake for 25 minutes. Allow cake to cool slightly before removing from the pan. Cool completely on a wire rack. This cake keeps very well for up to a week in an airtight container or plastic bag.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
325 calories; protein 5.4g; carbohydrates 49.3g; fat 12.4g; cholesterol 66.8mg; sodium 121.8mg. Full Nutrition
