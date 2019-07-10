Red Salmon Pate

Rating: 4.68 stars
40 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 31
  • 4 star values: 7
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

A creamy spread with salmon and cream cheese. You can add pecans for a twist.

By JUSTJEN33

prep:
30 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, mix together the salmon, cream cheese, horseradish, lemon juice, and onion. Chill if necessary until firm enough to handle, then form into a ball. Roll in parsley and/or pecans. Refrigerate until serving. Serve with assorted crackers.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
191 calories; protein 8.6g; carbohydrates 2.1g; fat 16.9g; cholesterol 41.6mg; sodium 173.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (42)

Most helpful positive review

PATTIJO2
Rating: 5 stars
12/07/2007
I have made this for several years. The only difference is that I add 1/2 tsp. or so of liquid smoke. I prepare 2 or 3 batches and put into a plastic wrap lined fish mold. Refrigerate for several hours then turn out onto a platter and decorate with sliced almonds for the fins and pimentos & olives for face features. you can get real creative and make a beautiful display for an appetizer table. Serve with crackers Read More
Helpful
(93)

Most helpful critical review

CookBrooke
Rating: 3 stars
12/10/2006
Tried it with smoked salmon. You can't go wrong with cream cheese and smoked salmon. Next time I am going to work in some capers. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Reviews:
jensenly
Rating: 4 stars
04/08/2008
Very nice spread. I would recommend placing all of the ingredients in a food processor to make the pate as smooth as possible. Read More
Helpful
(29)
Sadez
Rating: 5 stars
09/20/2005
So easy to make and so elegant to serve people wonder where I find the time! Read More
Helpful
(25)
Mom'sTaxi1213
Rating: 5 stars
05/12/2007
One word describes EXCELLENT Do try to add some liquid smoke. They will think you spent all day in the kitchen.. My guest couldn't get enough & I had to give out the recipe. Thanks! Read More
Helpful
(23)
jee jee
Rating: 5 stars
12/01/2007
This is excellent? I have a similar recipe and the only change is adding liquid smoke just 1 tsp. does it. I put it in bowl with crackers around the plate and it is always a hit. I have used it for a filling for petite sandwiches. Make sure you buy the boneless salmon in a can. Read More
Helpful
(15)
A
Rating: 5 stars
03/17/2007
I used 4oz of smoked salmon and added in 1tsp of capers too to kick it up a notch. Wonderful!! Easy to prepare in a food prcessor and do in advance. Read More
Helpful
(15)
love2cook
Rating: 5 stars
12/25/2007
I took this dip to a family Christmas get-together...it was a hit. My father n law "the chef" raved about it...a great compliment! I took the advice of other's and added liquid smoke and crushed red peppers. I used fat free cream cheese. I served this in a bread bowl...made a great presentation! Thanks for sharing! Read More
Helpful
(12)
Sunny Salyards
Rating: 5 stars
12/22/2011
Fantastic recipe! Some people use liquid smoke with the recipe I prefer smoked paprika. It gives it a beautiful pink color like smoked salmon. I have made this every Christmas for three years and it is always a huge hit. I serve with tomato slices and capers on mini bagels or toasts. Read More
Helpful
(9)
jeepaholic
Rating: 5 stars
04/25/2011
I made a double recipe the other day. I looked at the insane amount of pate in the dish and was expecting to throw at least 1/2 of it away since I expect our three kids (4 7 8) to turn their collective noses up. NOT SO. The kids devoured it! I made the recipe as shown but added 1 tsp of liquid smoke (remember doubled the recipe). I'll add more next time. I also used a food processor. Read More
Helpful
(9)
