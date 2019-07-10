Red Salmon Pate

1 of 42

Rating: 5 stars I have made this for several years. The only difference is that I add 1/2 tsp. or so of liquid smoke. I prepare 2 or 3 batches and put into a plastic wrap lined fish mold. Refrigerate for several hours then turn out onto a platter and decorate with sliced almonds for the fins and pimentos & olives for face features. you can get real creative and make a beautiful display for an appetizer table. Serve with crackers Helpful (93)

Rating: 4 stars Very nice spread. I would recommend placing all of the ingredients in a food processor to make the pate as smooth as possible. Helpful (29)

Rating: 5 stars So easy to make and so elegant to serve people wonder where I find the time! Helpful (25)

Rating: 5 stars One word describes EXCELLENT Do try to add some liquid smoke. They will think you spent all day in the kitchen.. My guest couldn't get enough & I had to give out the recipe. Thanks! Helpful (23)

Rating: 5 stars This is excellent? I have a similar recipe and the only change is adding liquid smoke just 1 tsp. does it. I put it in bowl with crackers around the plate and it is always a hit. I have used it for a filling for petite sandwiches. Make sure you buy the boneless salmon in a can. Helpful (15)

Rating: 5 stars I used 4oz of smoked salmon and added in 1tsp of capers too to kick it up a notch. Wonderful!! Easy to prepare in a food prcessor and do in advance. Helpful (15)

Rating: 5 stars I took this dip to a family Christmas get-together...it was a hit. My father n law "the chef" raved about it...a great compliment! I took the advice of other's and added liquid smoke and crushed red peppers. I used fat free cream cheese. I served this in a bread bowl...made a great presentation! Thanks for sharing! Helpful (12)

Rating: 5 stars Fantastic recipe! Some people use liquid smoke with the recipe I prefer smoked paprika. It gives it a beautiful pink color like smoked salmon. I have made this every Christmas for three years and it is always a huge hit. I serve with tomato slices and capers on mini bagels or toasts. Helpful (9)

Rating: 5 stars I made a double recipe the other day. I looked at the insane amount of pate in the dish and was expecting to throw at least 1/2 of it away since I expect our three kids (4 7 8) to turn their collective noses up. NOT SO. The kids devoured it! I made the recipe as shown but added 1 tsp of liquid smoke (remember doubled the recipe). I'll add more next time. I also used a food processor. Helpful (9)