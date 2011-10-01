Strawberry Marble Cake

This cake is fantastic to have all year long - but I use it primarily in the summer because it's kept refrigerated so it's nice and cool.

Recipe by K Cipriano

Ingredients

Directions

  • Prepare and bake marble cake as directed on the box.

  • Poke holes in the cooled cake with a fork. Dissolve the strawberry gelatin in 1 cup boiling water. Pour the gelatin over the cake, and refrigerate for 2 1/2 hours.

  • Combine whipped topping, vanilla pudding, milk, and vanilla in a mixing bowl. Mix with an electric mixer on high speed for 3 to 5 minutes, until frosting is thick enough for spreading. Frost the cake, and serve. Store any leftovers in the refrigerator.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
211 calories; protein 3.2g; carbohydrates 43.1g; fat 2.7g; cholesterol 2.6mg; sodium 386.9mg. Full Nutrition
