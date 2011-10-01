Strawberry Marble Cake

I only used the frosting part of this because I used another marble cake recipe (from scratch). So to comment on the frosting. I used it for 2 9 inch layers and had quite a lot of frosting left over but what I did was 2 cups of milk, 2 envelopes of whipped topping mix, 1 package of instant vanilla pudding mix, 1 tsp vanilla extract, ~1 cup of confectioner's sugar (maybe more like 1/2-3/4 cup.. I just kept dumping more and more in until I was satisfied). Even with this plus whipping with a electric hand mixer for a long time it was very pudding like. I was still able to use it to frost the cake but not pipe it or make any shapes out of the frosting. I suggest cutting the milk in half or at least making it 1.5 cups vs. 2 cups and lessening the amount of pudding mix put in so you wouldn't need as much sugar to thicken. Leftover frosting isn't bad though, once I finished, my brother came and looked and immediately took a strawberry I hadn't used and dipped it in the extra frosting and ate it.. and then did it again. So it tastes great as dip for strawberries! Mine came out a tad sweet for the cake as I did do the gelatin thing as well.