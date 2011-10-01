Strawberry Marble Cake
This cake is fantastic to have all year long - but I use it primarily in the summer because it's kept refrigerated so it's nice and cool.
Great cake! Very easy. One man at the party I served it at commented that it's probably the best frosting he has ever tasted. I think this recipe is very adaptable...cocoa in the frosting, different flavored jello and different flavored cake mix. How about lemon cake, orange jello and vanilla frosting tinted yellow or orange? Oh, oh, with orange zest garnish?Read More
Not my favorite...won't make it again. Maybe it was me, but I had a hard time with the frosting. I baked this cake for a birthday party. I also baked the Strawberry dream cake I from this site and that cake was fantastic. Had a hard time getting rid of this one.Read More
My family loved this cake! I will be making this cake again and again throughout the summer. I used a white cake mix instead of the suggested marble cake mix. I'm going to try other jello flavors such as lemon and orange.
I USED TWO ENVELOPES OF THE TOPPING MIX TO GET IT THICKER AND MADE A TWO LAYER CAKE. IT WAS GOOD, BUT DEFINITELY BETTER THE NEXT DAY AFTER IT HAD CHILLED OVERNIGHT IN THE FRIDGE.
Yummy frosting! We topped it with strawberries.
This was so simple and turned out perfectly. I followed the directions for the cake, but made my frosting with actual whip cream instead of the mix.
Very very good. I had trouble getting my frosting thick enough, I used 2 envelopes of whipped topping mix and even added a little confectioners sugar. Very good with fresh straberries on top!
The cook in my sorority house used to make this for us. I hadn't had it since college and decided to make it recently. It works great with an angel food cake base and cool whip on top. "Jello Cake" is one of my favorites and you can use any flavor of jello too.
I only used the frosting part of this because I used another marble cake recipe (from scratch). So to comment on the frosting. I used it for 2 9 inch layers and had quite a lot of frosting left over but what I did was 2 cups of milk, 2 envelopes of whipped topping mix, 1 package of instant vanilla pudding mix, 1 tsp vanilla extract, ~1 cup of confectioner's sugar (maybe more like 1/2-3/4 cup.. I just kept dumping more and more in until I was satisfied). Even with this plus whipping with a electric hand mixer for a long time it was very pudding like. I was still able to use it to frost the cake but not pipe it or make any shapes out of the frosting. I suggest cutting the milk in half or at least making it 1.5 cups vs. 2 cups and lessening the amount of pudding mix put in so you wouldn't need as much sugar to thicken. Leftover frosting isn't bad though, once I finished, my brother came and looked and immediately took a strawberry I hadn't used and dipped it in the extra frosting and ate it.. and then did it again. So it tastes great as dip for strawberries! Mine came out a tad sweet for the cake as I did do the gelatin thing as well.
This was a great looking cake. Made it with a yellow cake mix and it looked/tasted fantastic. Had trouble with the frosting like the other reviews which is why this isn't a 5 star.
