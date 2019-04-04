Vietnamese Iced Coffee

As a guy from Vietnam I have to say the best way to make a Vietnamese ice coffee is with a cafe phin or Vietnamese coffee filter. This will help get the authentic brewing technique that makes the best Vietnamese coffee. I use ChestBrew Whole Bean coffee because it's the only brand available that's harvested and roasted in Vietnam. It's available at www.ChestBrew.com. I grind my beans to a medium to coarse setting and then set it aside. I take my mixing glass and add in about 2 tbs of condensed milk. I fill my phin up with about 2tbs of coffee and twist the tamp on secure but not too tight. I pop that on my mixing glass and slowly pour hot water in the phin until it's full to the top. It should drip out slowly and be a nice dark black color. It's takes awhile to drip fully but trust me, the longer it takes the better it tastes. You can always ore water but about 1 cup should do it. When it's done I take the phin off, stir it up and add ice. Nothing left to do but enjoy after that.