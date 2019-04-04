Strong coffee with sweetened condensed milk and chilled on ice makes an unbeatable Southeast Asian treat. Even those who only take their coffee black will like this. Serve it on hot summer days or as an evening treat. We learned this in Vietnam, and now drink almost all our espresso this way.
I love this ,I call it Thai coffee myself.For a couple of $,at your world market,invest in the little tin covered coffee filters,that sit on top of glass.Now ,go to Target,lol,and buy heavy tall glasses,20-24 oz.,that fit nicely under the filter.(you'll be making these often,once you've tried it) The finer the grind of coffee,the stronger,and better the flavor.I pour condensed milk into glasses,and freeze for about an hour before starting to serve.Also,if you can find smaller,say, 1/2"-1" ice cube trays,they work better.Put the ice cubes in a small decorative bucket,and allow ppl to scoop their own ice after the coffee has filtered into glasses. Enjoy!
Either this is way too sweet, or the coffee is not strong enough. The amount of condensed milk would be good if using a bitter or dark roast otherwise it should be reduced if using a milder blend. I found that it tasted like an overly sweet, regular iced coffee. I will try this again if I can find those little brewers many have mentioned, and the blend of coffee one reviewer mentioned. Also, the ice isn't sufficient to make this cold.
10/08/2005
Oh my gosh i love this! i am vietnamese and i've been drinking this since i was like 8 years old. its the perfect coffee drink ever!
I am half Asian (not Vietnamese) but have lived in Asia many years. I love Vietnamese iced coffee. Many Vietnamese prepare their coffee with Cafe du Monde coffee grounds, which includes chicory. It's a vestige of their French Indo-China colonial history.
01/07/2005
SOOOO DELICIOUS! A lovely drink tp enjoy with an exotic meal.The slightest creamy sweet taste adds to the many flavours which swirl about your mouth when you take your first sip. I highly reccomend it!
This is an excellent recipe. I even make it by the pitcher...just pour the hot coffee and sweetened condensed milk in a large glass pitcher, add about 3-4 cups of ice cubes and stir briskly...it makes it the perfect consistency and it's much quicker.
This tasted good, a little sweeter than normal coffee which I like. However it needed way more ice to make it an 'iced' coffee. As written it was room temperature which wasn't great. I think coffee needs to be either boiling hot or icey cold.
I love Vietnamese Iced Coffee. I like it stronger than this though, but it was still great. Almost any asian market has a little individual metal coffee filter (which I ended up buying)to make individual cups. It fits over the cup. This is what I use now, but this is a great recipe.
I think this is a great flavor. I make 2 espresso servings and pour those over the milk and ice cubes . Not sure if the measurements are off. Love it just this way though. I can't stand unsweetened iced coffee and this is perfect. Starbucks take note!
Wow, very addicting. I only had instant coffee so I scaled down to one serving and used 1 tbsp of instant. Very strong taste with a perfect medium amount of creamy sweetness. Cannot have too much because that one serving equals 3 servings of caffeine since it is supposed to be strong. I did not have ice so I just put it into my mug and stuck it in the freezer until it was super cold. Thanks for the formula my friend.
I had some sweetened condensed milk left over from another recipe when I stumbled upon this recipe. I scaled it down for 1 serving since DH will only drink it black. I have never been a coffee drinker but I can see getting hooked on this. I have made it twice in two days and I still have enough SCM for 1 more serving. I guess I'll be having it again tomorrow!
I'm giving this 5 stars for it's wonderful flavor!! I've been searching for a great iced coffee recipe and this has the flavor I've been looking for. Instead of preparing it how the recipe states, I brew 10 cups of coffee, then I pour 1 can of sweetened condensed milk into a pitcher, add the hot coffee and mix. I then chill this in the refrigerator and serve over ice when I want some. Very yummy!!
I don't care for sweetened condensed milk in baked goods or desserts, but I had a coffee at a Cuban restaurant once that had it in it and it was so good. I was looking up coffee recipes and found this iced coffee version with it in it. I couldn't understand why in the pictures the coffee was separate from the sweetened milk when it said to stir? But, mine just looked like regular iced coffee in color that can be bought at a coffee shop or similar place. It tasted exactly like the ones I have made with sugar or no calorie sweeteners, so for the extra sugar grams, I wouldn't make it again. But, if you are just looking for an iced coffee, and that doesn't matter, this will satisfy.
To make true Vietnamese coffee, you need it stronger/ more bitter than this recipe calls for. If you can, try to find coffee with chicory in it, or for a lighter more Thai-like flavor, ground cardamom. The little individual coffee presses are totally worth it!
I love the French Vanilla frappuccino made by a well-known coffee company, but I don't like the price. When I made this, I used French Vanilla coffee and it was very good! I can easily see that this recipe is one you can tailor to your own taste between the flavor of coffee and the sweetness from the condensed milk. Thanks for sharing this!
This was very good, almost like the one i would buy from a little Vietnamese sandwich shop called "Lee's sandwiches." I bought a folgers dark roast that wasn't quit strong enough and i added 1 Tbs of cocoa powder to the ground coffee and about an 1/8 Ts of vanilla to the pot before it started to brew and it taste pretty close to theirs, but not quite the same. However i could drink this all day and i really don't like coffee for the most part. Its the only one i will drink (the Vietnamese one). I will have to look for the more bitter coffee at my local international food market another day. On another note, i drink Thai tea every time i get Thai food and this taste nothing like Thai tea to me. Thai tea has half and half and some other brewed drink with no caffeine as far as i can tell. Overall this is very good coffee.
I loved this recipe!! I have tried to duplicate those pricey store brand coffee drinks you find in the cooler section without much luck. The sweetened condensed milk was just the trick!! Very addictive!! Greatly adaptaable to suit any taste.
Very yummy, but way too sweet! I may try it with less sweetened condensed milk.
12/27/2008
I really liked this... Didn't do it properly cause I didn't have the drip coffee maker that goes on top of the cup. Just used my regular "get up and slap you" strength brewed coffee. I would not have thought to put sweetened condensed milk in an iced coffee, so thank you for sharing this recipe.
One of my favorite types of coffee to use for this and other recipes is Cafe DuMonde. It's chicory coffee and you cannot find a better coffee than this one. It's about $7-10 a can at World Market, or you can go to most Vietnamese/Thai grocery stores and you will find it there for about $3. (You do the math). It's well worth it! If you live in Chicago, they have this coffee on Lawrence's Asian Grocery store (going into the city past Korea Town, as if you are heading towards Argyle St).
Delicious Vietnamese coffee. This is the first time I ever add sweet condensed milk to my coffee and the coffee came out great!! I like the fact that you do not have to add sugar to this coffee to sweeten it. This is another substitution for sugar and creamer. I rated this a four because I had to add a bit more condense milk then the recipe required to sweeten it to my preferences. Thank you very much and my options are opened.
As a guy from Vietnam I have to say the best way to make a Vietnamese ice coffee is with a cafe phin or Vietnamese coffee filter. This will help get the authentic brewing technique that makes the best Vietnamese coffee. I use ChestBrew Whole Bean coffee because it's the only brand available that's harvested and roasted in Vietnam. It's available at www.ChestBrew.com. I grind my beans to a medium to coarse setting and then set it aside. I take my mixing glass and add in about 2 tbs of condensed milk. I fill my phin up with about 2tbs of coffee and twist the tamp on secure but not too tight. I pop that on my mixing glass and slowly pour hot water in the phin until it's full to the top. It should drip out slowly and be a nice dark black color. It's takes awhile to drip fully but trust me, the longer it takes the better it tastes. You can always ore water but about 1 cup should do it. When it's done I take the phin off, stir it up and add ice. Nothing left to do but enjoy after that.
Heres a tip for a more authentic version, go to your local vietnamese or asian market, you can purchase the coffee makers for 2 or 3 bucks that sit on top of the glass of condensed milk. You should also be able to find vietnamese coffee too, if found it almost has a sweet chocolatey smell too it. It takes a little longer to brew but is extremely tasty!
Holy cow! Is this WONDERFUL! I've been eyeing this recipe for a long time, wondering if I'd really ever try it. (I'm not a fan of sweetened condensed milk. Nope.) It's really great. And not TOO sweet, either. I made it for one, as the recipe specified. It's a keeper. I look forward to using up the rest of that can with this tasty coffee! (BTW, I was going to take a picture of mine, but I felt that the one that was pictured was better than my Bud Light drinking glass!)
I love this stuff, so addicting. The difference maker for me is the longevity condensed milk. It's the one with the old man on the label. The thickness and sweetness of the condensed milk makes the drink perfect.
This is a good creamy coffee recipe. Based on other people reviews, I used 2 cups water and a little less sweetened condensed milk. Mine turned out not too sweet with the perfect sweetness balance. But if you follow the recipe as written, this will be not iced but warm room temperature coffee. The temperature of coffee didn't satisfied me, I prefer hot or iced. My coffee wasn't separated too, like in some pictures.
I love vietnamese coffee... so much that I bought everything to make it at home! i found a site that sells you the filters, coffee and milk... they even have the super tall spoons for stirring the milk and coffee together when you're drinking it iced.
I like really strong coffee, so I knew I would need to adjust this recipe a little bit. I scaled it down to one serving just for me. Then I made my regular 1 cup of strong coffee to which I added the 2 T. sweetened condensed milk. The recipe then called for 4 ice cubes, but that means the hot coffee would melt the ice cubes and dilute the drink. So I used Beverage Cubes from this site made out of coffee. I keep them in my freezer for iced coffee, so they seemed the perfect choice. And they were. This recipe is very easy to tailor to one's own personal coffee preference by varying the different ingredients.
I didnt make this exactly as written but it gave me the general idea of what to do finally! I have long tried to find the right sweetness to get a good frap. I finally have that thanks to you :) I can deter my hubby's daily Starbucks habit now :D lol. I made a frap using the following: 2 cups Strong Cold Coffee,Ice to desired thickness maybe 1 handful or two I used??? and 1/2 cup of Sweetened Condensed Milk. Blend until combined well. Making sure to get all those pieces of ice chopped up into fine bits of nothing :) I even melt about 1/3 Cup Andes Mint Baking Pieces along with 1 TBSP milk in the microwave and pour into the blender (you can also add choc syrup)and yummy a mocha mint coffee frap :) This was just absolutely wonderful. I never drink hot coffee but I love this stuff! Thank you for the inpsiration and I am sure your recipe is excellent as written but I didnt have the coffee beans on hand :)
I made this drink this afternoon as a treat for my DH and I and we liked it a lot. Unfortunately, my condensed milk had solidified, so it was a bit harder to get it mixed into the hot coffee, but the end result was really good.
This was really good. If I were a coffee drinker, I would drink it this way all of the time. I made it as a treat for my husband when he asked for coffee while I was making a vietnamese inspired meal and he really liked it as well. He usually just drinks plain iced coffee. He did have to add extra ice to this.
This was fabulous! I love strong coffee and really sweet drinks, so I used instant coffee instead of brewed, and added approx. 2 t. instant coffee per cup hot water. I added extra sweetened condensed milk, and served it with a few scoops of coffee-flavored ice cream, and it was a great way to end a meal!
This is like an upscale iced latte version of a 19th century military ration, where you'd get this little tube of sweetened condensed milk & a packet of instant coffee. If it wasn't for the already high sugar content, I'd be tempted to add a spoonful of chocolate syrup to make an iced mocha latte. I unfortunately prefer extremely creamy coffee that's not overly sweet, so I have to leave it with a strong bitter beany flavor or add more regular cream or unsweetened coconut milk.
I've had Vietnamese iced coffee from many cafes and I didn't realize how simple it was to make at home! I didn't follow this recipe exactly as I had already brewed my coffee the way I liked. I just put some sweetened condensed milk and ice cubes in the coffee along with a packet of stevia. Delicious. This recipe is so simple and easy to change to your liking so I don't see why anyone would rate it poorly. Just adjust the measurements!
Should need less water. I usually use 2 teaspoon of coffee for nearly half a cup of water (approx. 85mL). I prefer dark roast coffee from Starbucks or Trung Nguyen, avoid using Folgers because the coffee bean taste is sour and often is bland. Then about 3 full teaspoon of condensed milk. Condensed milk with slight creamy flavour are my favourite because it adds more aspect to the coffee. But I do encourage using this recipe with lots of water for people that are caffein-sensitive, because some coffee got really high caffein concentration and you could easily pass out when consuming just a small amount.
