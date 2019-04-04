Vietnamese Iced Coffee

Strong coffee with sweetened condensed milk and chilled on ice makes an unbeatable Southeast Asian treat. Even those who only take their coffee black will like this. Serve it on hot summer days or as an evening treat. We learned this in Vietnam, and now drink almost all our espresso this way.

Recipe by Joseph and Joyanna

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Brew coffee with water using your preferred method to make brewed coffee. Spoon 2 tablespoons of sweetened condensed milk into each of 4 coffee cups. Pour 1 cup of fresh hot coffee into each cup, and stir to dissolve the milk.

  • Serve guests cups of coffee, and give each one a tall glass with 4 ice cubes, and a long handled spoon. Guests pour hot coffee over the ice cubes and stir briskly with the long handled spoon, making an agreeable clatter with the ice cubes to chill the coffee.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
129 calories; protein 3.3g; carbohydrates 22g; fat 3.3g; cholesterol 13mg; sodium 64.1mg. Full Nutrition
