Wacky Cake III

You might think this cake recipe is a bit wacky because it has vinegar but no eggs, but only until you're enjoying a rich chocolate cake.

Recipe by Adora Marchi

Recipe Summary

Servings:
14
Yield:
1 -13x9 inch cake
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Sift the flour, white sugar, baking soda, salt and 6 tablespoons of the cocoa into a 9 x 13 inch baking pan.

  • Drizzle melted margarine and the vinegar over the flour mixture. Add the vanilla and cold water and stir well to remove lumps.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 35 minutes. Spread with chocolate frosting.

  • To Make Chocolate Frosting: Combine the confectioner's sugar, 6 tablespoons water, 3 tablespoons cocoa, and 1/2 cup of the margarine. Heat until melted and stir until smooth add vanilla and nuts if desired, and spread over cake.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
476 calories; protein 3.6g; carbohydrates 85.3g; fat 14.8g; sodium 595.6mg. Full Nutrition
