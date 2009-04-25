Wacky Cake III

The original recipe for Wacky Cake is from the 1940s when ingredients such as eggs were rationed, and also because many people still did not have electric frigs and could not store dairy items for long. This made a nice dessert using ingredients one had on hand. This is my favorite cake recipe though we prefer powdered sugar (sometimes using a paper doily or a stencil to make a design on top) rather than icing. Another way we like this cake is to add 1/2 cup of pecans to the batter, then once it is out of the oven, to poke holes in the cake and squirt in a caramel sauce to make a type of turtle snack cake. An ice cream caramel sauce in a jar works well if you have limited time to make one from scratch. This cake is much more dense than other cake recipes but also very moist. It is also a great base recipe to experiment with additions to the batter or with different toppings. Do not over-bake or much of the moistness that makes this cake so good will be lost.

