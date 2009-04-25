Wacky Cake III
You might think this cake recipe is a bit wacky because it has vinegar but no eggs, but only until you're enjoying a rich chocolate cake.
The original recipe for Wacky Cake is from the 1940s when ingredients such as eggs were rationed, and also because many people still did not have electric frigs and could not store dairy items for long. This made a nice dessert using ingredients one had on hand. This is my favorite cake recipe though we prefer powdered sugar (sometimes using a paper doily or a stencil to make a design on top) rather than icing. Another way we like this cake is to add 1/2 cup of pecans to the batter, then once it is out of the oven, to poke holes in the cake and squirt in a caramel sauce to make a type of turtle snack cake. An ice cream caramel sauce in a jar works well if you have limited time to make one from scratch. This cake is much more dense than other cake recipes but also very moist. It is also a great base recipe to experiment with additions to the batter or with different toppings. Do not over-bake or much of the moistness that makes this cake so good will be lost.Read More
Excellent spur of the moment cake, because it does not require eggs. Rises to look like a normal cake. The frosting was very rich.Read More
This was my Mom's go-to cake while I was growing up. Can't count how many times we baked this together. Sigh... Only changes are: I use 3/4 cup melted crisco instead of the butter and I use a different frosting. Important note: The cake does NOT taste good when it is slightly warm, so even though you might be tempted to cut into it and steal a slice right away, hold off. You will be grateful. I don't know whether it takes the cool down for the vinegar taste to go away or what, but this is horrible when warm, DIVINE when cool. The cake holds up really well to layering. I have been asked for this recipe so many times - my Mom would be proud!
MIX CAKE BATTER IN A BOWL!! It was instinct to mix this up in a bowl. I sifted all the dry first, then mixed up the wet ingredients together, then made a well in the centre and it mixed up beautifully. I greased the pan and checked it after 29min and cooked another 4min. It tastes delicious, just made it for my daughter's Birthday. It was loved by all. I couldn't imagine throwing the ingredients all in a pan and mixing it that way. It is so much easier to use a bowl and a liquid measure. I used butter. Ten tablespoons is a 150ml or a half cup plus a tablespoon and 2 teaspoons. Highly recommend this recipe.
Wow. Great cake. Just about everyone ate it, including my daughter's friends, my family etc. I did use veggie oil substitute instead of margarine but otherwise kept it the same. You can smell a little of the vinegar ( smells a bit odd) as this comes out of the oven, but once it completely cools there is no strange aroma at all. Smells just like chocolate cake. I used my icing instead of the recipes, because mine is loved by all my family. 2 cups icing sugar, 2 cups real whipped cream and 1/3 cup cocoa whipped with electric beaters, spread on cooled cake. After a night in the fridge, the cake was a dead ringer for the type you buy at the supermarket, slightly dense, moist and chocolaty. Yep, you guessed it. I'm making it again tonight. lol. I also mix it with an electric beater in a separate bowl first so there's no lumps and transfer to a lightly greased and lined pan. Thanks alot.
Very YUMMY cake! I mixed everything in one bowl in order given. Great because you don't need to grease and flour the pan! And I used the advice of another reviewer, coffee instead of water! It makes the chocolate much more flavorful without tasting like mocha. It was a perfect Valentine's day dessert!
Excellent spur of the moment cake, because it does not require eggs. Rises to look like a normal cake. The frosting was very rich.
I really enjoyed the way this cake tasted, though I did do the veggie oil subsitution for butter, and powdered sugar on top instead of frosting. To me it was plenty rich and chocolatey without chocolate frosting on top. The only downside was that I found it VERY difficult to mix it in the pan without sloshing stuff all over the place....I used a 9" x 13" glass Pyrex pan, so it wasn't any sort of unusual size. I would've much preferred mixing it up in a separate bowl.
Made this cake last week for my family (minus the icing). It was absolutely the best cake! I have never made a cake from scratch before and this was better than any cake from a box. Definitely will be making it again! Thanks for a great recipe!
excellent! I, too, chose to make a homemade buttercream frosting but love the cake--we never have eggs readily on hand and this tasted amazing!
My Mom's "Picnic Chocolate Cake" is nearly identical...instead of margarine use 2/3 cup oil (I like peanut or canola)...it never tasted like vinegar and was always more moist than regular cakes. I get raves every time I make it. I use only 1 tsp. of vanilla if it's from the Bourbon or Mexican bean.
Followed the recipe to the T! This cake baked beautifully, and it was very nice. The proportions of the frosting ingredients sound a little bit wacky, but they work; nevertheless, I think I will try a different frosting next time as this one is VERY sweet. Thanks for this interesting recipe!!
Used Hershey's Special Dark cocoa powder, butter instead of margarine, and white wine vinegar instead of distilled (milder). Mixed in separate bowl. Baked for 30 min. Added one tsp vanilla to the to the frosting. Best eaten next day: rich, chocolately, dense, moist. Yes frosting was sweet but matched intensity of cake. Delicious!
Frosting tips: Use hot coffee instead of water. Add a big tablespoon of peanut butter.
Wonderful. Easy to throw together. Can't taste the vinegar at all. I usualy make homemade cream cheese frosting to go ont op of this.
Delicious and fun to make! I found if I mix the sugar and cocoa together first, the lumps of cocoa break up easily. Plus, our resident vegan loves it!
Awesome! Very moist. Everyone loved it and it was so easy! If your cake bakes higher in the middle, pour your frosting there first and more than one time.
Was a gluey mess that tasted completely bland. Followed the recipe to the letter.
made this cake for my grand daughters birthday. Instead of the chocolate for the top I used melted semi sweet chocolate and spread on the top. I chilled it then covered in Dream whip and then added cherry pie filling on top of the dream whip. The children loved it
Very good... I used a bit less sugar and a little more vinegar and did 1 1/2 recipe .. no need to frost it was moist and DELISHISH!!!Kids loved it ... one thing I found was all cocoa is not created equal I used toll house on my first batch and the cocoa flavor was too strong.. used HERSHEY second time and all was way better
Very nice!! I didn't have enough butter so i used a combination of things to make the 10tbs. I used butter, butter spread, and a couple tbs olive oil. My cake only took 20 minutes to cook and i used a 9x13 pan. Provided my own frosting. It tasted fine to us warm.
This cake was great!! I was very skeptical at first but it was moist, delicious and easy! I made it with 1 cup sugar and 1/4 cup honey and dusted it with a bit of powdered sugar totally sweet enough. I think next time I will put something extra in it, nuts, or chocolate chips just to make it a bit more interesting.
This cake is GREAT!!! so thrilled to find this recipe for my Grandson. He loves it,we had it for breakfast,shhh don't tell mommy,LOL
Everyone love it. It's a keeper. Made cream cheese peanut butter frosting.
SO DELICIOUS! Moist, chocolatey, one of the best chocolate cakes ever! My boyfriend and I ate an entire pan in 2 days (He had cake for dinner AND breakfast the next morning)! I only made about 1/4 of the frosting amount called for in the recipe, but this was perfect (it is very sweet). Just drizzled it over the cake and sprinkled sliced almonds on top. And totally true about the letting the cake cool down first before eating. Love it!
