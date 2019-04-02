Mom's Turkey Sausage Patties

Looking for a tasty turkey sausage recipe? These classic breakfast sausage patties are easy to make and taste great with pancakes and eggs.

Recipe by Ms A

Ingredients

8
Directions

  • Mix ground turkey, black pepper, salt, sage, ginger, and cayenne pepper together in a large bowl until well blended. Form mixture into 8 equal-sized patties.

  • Heat a skillet over medium-high heat; coat with nonstick spray.

  • Add patties and fry until browned on both sides and no longer pink in the center, about 15 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 160 degrees F (70 degrees C).

Tips

Increase cayenne and black pepper if you like more of a punch. Thyme may be substituted for sage, or use both.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
169 calories; protein 22.5g; carbohydrates 0.5g; fat 8.6g; cholesterol 83.8mg; sodium 500.3mg. Full Nutrition
