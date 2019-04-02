Mom's Turkey Sausage Patties

WHOA!!! Was this homemade sausage that I just ate? It was AMAZING!!! You're not getting this flavor or quality at any drive-thru, I can guarantee you that. On instinct, I went ahead and doubled my seasonings, and I'm glad I did. It came out perfect. Plus, I added about 1T of maple syrup...YUM-O! Also, I find the mixing combines with the meat a little more evenly if you mix up all the seasonings, THEN add the meat, then add the maple syrup (opt) and mix it through once more. This recipe is awesome! I'm so glad I tried it! I made turkey sausage, egg, and chz biscuits. Delish! Thanks so much! This one's a keeper! UPDATE: Once seasoned, the meat will keep in the refrigerator, uncooked, for about 3 days or so, no problem (probably because of the salt). So if I season up more meat than I need, I just put the rest in the fridge and eat off of it for the next few days. This way, I get more of that "fresh-cooked" taste. Enjoy!
I really liked the flavor of these (I also added syrup like another reviewer suggested) but they were incredibly dry, I will try these again with a differect brand of turkey because these had to be literally choked down.
WHOA!!! Was this homemade sausage that I just ate? It was AMAZING!!! You're not getting this flavor or quality at any drive-thru, I can guarantee you that. On instinct, I went ahead and doubled my seasonings, and I'm glad I did. It came out perfect. Plus, I added about 1T of maple syrup...YUM-O! Also, I find the mixing combines with the meat a little more evenly if you mix up all the seasonings, THEN add the meat, then add the maple syrup (opt) and mix it through once more. This recipe is awesome! I'm so glad I tried it! I made turkey sausage, egg, and chz biscuits. Delish! Thanks so much! This one's a keeper! UPDATE: Once seasoned, the meat will keep in the refrigerator, uncooked, for about 3 days or so, no problem (probably because of the salt). So if I season up more meat than I need, I just put the rest in the fridge and eat off of it for the next few days. This way, I get more of that "fresh-cooked" taste. Enjoy!
This makes a delicious and tender breakfast sausage which I plan to make again, and stuff into links! The seasoning is great, although I used a bit less salt. I used 1.25 pounds of turkey, and mades 10 two-oz patties, and one patty is a serving (half the nutrition data shown). I mention this because people looking for turkey sausage are often on a diet. You need to leave room for your pancake calories too.
I just made this recipe and it's terrific. I didn't cook up all the mixture, I'm sure it'll taste even better tomorrow morning for breakfast. I used Foster Farms ground turkey and they come in packages of 1.25 lbs. The seasonings seemed just right for this quantity of meat, although I'll probably cut back the salt a little next time. I used Kosher salt. For an experiment, I separated some of the meat mixture and added half a grated apple. It's really good! It also adds much-needed moisture to the sausage if you're using 99% fat-free turkey.
I thought these were easy and very flavorful. I did add a little bit of garlic, minced dried onion, and Worchestershire sauce, as well as some extra sage, and I cut down on some of the salt. I will be making these again soon.
I have children who refuse to eat any kind of mammal so ground turkey is a good alternative, but I find the flavor bland. I tried this recipe and was extremely surprised with how good it was! I would use the recipe as-is for foods like tacos or for breakfast wraps for the kids. I would double the spices to add to spaghetti sauce or my version of green chile' stew. I like the bite of using black peppercorns ground to a medium courseness. Another thing I did was, after mixing the turkey with the spices, I shaped it into mini patties and froze them on a tray. When frozen I took them off the tray and bagged them... now it is easy to grab just as much as I need to cook for a soup or sandwich. Next I plan on trying this recipe as a base for meatloaf or meatballs. Update: Was recently given some store bought pork sausage, cooked some, tasted it, and it wasn't near as good as this recipe. I decided to use the spices used in this recipe, half the amount, mixed with the sausage, and the sausage was improved a hundred percent.
This is a very good recipe. It was quick and easy. Definitly a keeper. My husband really liked it. I had to give him the recipe to give to a friend. I added a touch more cayenne pepper and it was delicious.
The best sausage I have EVER tasted, bar none. :) For a 3 lb. chub of ground turkey I tripled the spices (subbing fresh snipped sage for the dried) but also added a healthy shake of poultry seasoning. Before adding the spices to the meat I first mixed them with a couple Tablespoons of coconut oil because my ground turkey was very lean. I used a cookie scoop to portion the mixture onto a cookie sheet lined with parchment, then I shaped them into patties. My sheet fit 9 patties, so I layered parchment over those and did it again. I ended up with 3 layers of perfectly portioned and stacked patties, totaling 27. Once they freeze I will cut the paper between patties and store in freezer bags. PERFECT. EASY. AWESOME!
I prepared this sausage to use in a sausage breakfast casserole for a brunch. One person in the group did not eat pork, and one was allergic to nitrities, so this recipe allowed everyone to enjoy the casserole. I tried it out first on my husband, who loves pork, fat, and nitrites ;) and he declared it "excellent". I don't think I will buy sausage at the store again. I quadrupled the recipe and heeded the suggestions to double the seasonings, although I did use crushed red peppers instead of cayenne, and I did not use all the salt or pepper. The result was savory, lean, and delicious! I would say to those that find it too dry to be sure to use ground turkey and not ground turkey breast.
This is a wonderful breakfast sausage! I made it as written for the first "batch." For the second "batch," I wanted it to taste more like sausage as a pizza topping...I added to the original recipe: 1 tsp. of garlic powder, 1 tsp. of crushed red pepper flakes and 1 T. of fennel seeds...it tasted just like the sausage at our favorite pizza place. Awesome recipe!!! Thank you.
We thought that these were excellent - tasted just like eating regular sausage! My toddler loved them, and I'm thrilled to have another healthy option that she enjoys. I made them just as directed, adding only a touch of canola oil to the pan to fry them. My *only* complaint was that I didn't care for them as much leftover - they got pretty dry. Unless you have a big family (or don't use the whole package of turkey), you'll end up with lots of sausage! I'll definitely be making these again and again, but plan to try freezing them before cooking so that we can have freshly cooked patties anytime. Thanks SO much for this recipe! **Updated: I now shape my raw sausage patties, layer in a freezer container with waxed paper, and freeze until needed. I've thawed them before cooking, or even just fried them from frozen patties. The touch of canola oil in the pan really makes the difference in a great-tasting patty! Now that I can easily have freshly cooked sausage anytime, I love the recipe even more!
I love this recipe- and I also love the idea of it- yummy homemade turkey sausage with no nitrates, and you control the salt! I scaled the recipe down to 4 servings- using 1 lb of ground turkey, and only used 1/2 tsp. salt and it was perfect. It was also so easy. I made the patties the night before and then cooked them the next day.
Great recipe! I used 1-1/4 lb extra lean ground turkey breast and kept the same seasonings, except reduced the salt in half. It tasted fantastic! I have used it as breakfast sausage in the morning as well as in a lasagne recipe that my husband loved. UPDATE: I have made this several times now and love the taste and how easy it is to fix. I have used it in breakfast casseroles and in any recipe that uses sausage. It works great.
I really liked the flavor of these (I also added syrup like another reviewer suggested) but they were incredibly dry, I will try these again with a differect brand of turkey because these had to be literally choked down.
This is great turkey sausage! My husband, who never likes ground turkey in anything, thought it was delicious. I probably used 1 3/4 lbs of turkey and the spices as directed. I cooked some up for some breakfast burritos (yummy) and then froze some in patties on a cookie sheet covered with plastic wrap and foil. Once they were frozen i put them in a freezer bag. i cooked some patties this morning straight from the freezer to a lightly buttered skillet. Cooked them on high to sear and then lowered the heat to medium and covered to let it cook inside. SO yummy. This will be my go-to sausage recipe. No more store bought sausage!
Wow!!! This tastes just like store-bought sausages! My son has a dairy allergy, so we have problems finding sausage that doesn't include calcium lactate or other allergens. This is a perfect substitute! I dialed up the sage and pepper for our family. Maybe add onion or garlic powder next time?
This recipe was great. I make BIG batches of sausage egg and cheese sandwiches to freeze for easy breakfasts for my husband, so frying them would have been a hassle. Instead I shape and pound the patties so they're fairly thin, like McDonalds patties, and bake them on a cookie sheet for 7-8 Minutes. Perfect everytime.
This was very good! I made a double batch and used half for baked scotch eggs. The other half kept in the fridge for several days so I could form and make sausage patties as needed. The texture is a bit firmer than pork sausage but I liked that. I would be sure to use 85/15 ground turkey and not ground turkey breast or the sausage will be very dry.
Delicious! I also doubled the spices (except for the salt). Next time I would use a little less sage and a little more cayenne. The great thing about this recipe is you can adapt it to your own taste and it will still be fantastic!
This was really good! We used this to make for our turkey sausage for our pizza tonight!! It was awesome!! I would next time double the seasonings though for a stronger flavor, but it was still very yummy!!
This was a really good recipe. However, I'd have to agree with the other comments about seasoning proportions with the amount of meat used in the recipe. So, I'd suggest either doubling the seasonings or reduce the amount of meat to 1 pound of ground turkey (which I did; yielded 10 medium patties). Also, I wanted my sausage to be a little sweeter so I added 4 teaspoons of brown sugar and an extra teaspoon of salt. You can also substitute the brown sugar for maple syrup. I also added 1 tablespoon of extra virgin olive oil to make it stick together better. My "test" sample was delicious! Enjoy & thanks 4 sharing!
This recipe is fabulous! I doubled spices as others suggested and add thyme and also a little water to keep them moist as my sausage-maker Dad used to do. I've had people say that they would never eat pork sausage again if they could always have these.
Who would have thought making a great breakfast sausage could be so easy? This is delicious and so much better for one than the store bought version--not to mention the cost savings. I made it exactly by recipe the first time and have since been following the trend to double the spices, adding some sage as well. These patties freeze well so next time turkey is on sale--go for it! Thanks for a delicious money saving recipe!
This was okay. It tasted kind of sausage-like, but as written is had only a subtle hint of sausage flavor and the ginger/sage ratio seemed to be off. It tasted very sage-y to me. I will try again and tweak it a bit.
ABSOLUTELY fabulous! I double the spices, with the exception of the salt, and use one pack of groung turkey generally 1.25 lbs, and AMAZING! This has now become the boyfriends favorite anytime of day meal!!
I don't often rate recipes, but this is fantastic. I've recently moved to the UK, and surprisingly sausage isn't the same here as the good ol USA. I stood over the pan "sampling" way too much. Definite keeper.
Jimmy Dean will not be happy because he has lost a good customer!! This recipe is wonderful and it is now the only breakfast sausage we eat. My family loves these breakfast sausage patties on an english muffin with egg and cheese. It is also wonderful chopped up with scrambled eggs or in an omlette. I have made this recipe with both ground turkey and ground chicken and it comes out great. Instead of forming it into patties I drop the raw mixture onto the hot skillet by the tablespoon as you would to make cookies. Then I flip them over with the spatula and flatten them with a rocking motion. You will need to flip these over again to cook thoroughly but I found this easier than trying to form the patties by hand. Using this method they are thinner (which is the result I wanted - my first attempt they were not uniform at all and I was afraid that the thick parts were not cooked). It is wonderful to give to my kids knowing that it is much healthier than regular sausage. Believe it or not, I make this with egg beaters, whole wheat english muffins and 2% cheese and they love it!
LOVE IT! I never thought I would ever make homemade sausage as I thought it would be a messy, time consuming activity. This is so easy. I toss the ingredients into the mixer and let it combine the ingredients. Then I shape into patties. Tried making links once but they ended up as short little chunks so I'll probably stick to patties. I haven't cooked with ground turkey much so still adjusting to the way it cooks - tends to shrink a lot in length and get thicker so I try to make big flat patties. I don't like too much spicy kick so I reduce the cayenne to just a dash. I have crumbled up leftover cooked sausage as pizza toppings and family LOVED it. Might try adding some fennel seeds sometime and make a batch of crumbled sausage to freeze and keep handy for adding to pizzas (frozen or homemade).
This was great! I added sriacha and a very small amount of maple syrup. I did not patty the meat, I just crumbled it in the pan and used it to make turkey sausage gravy. Even my pork eating relatives liked this when I served it for our Christmas breakfast buffet. Thanks for sharing the recipe!
Great recipe.. as suggested, i boosted some of the seasonings, and changed it up a bit to suit my tastes.. but the original stands well. Those on low sodium diets can exclude salt without worry.. garlic might be a good addition.
Wow! Excellent. With a recipe this tasty and easy why should I ever buy premade breakfast sausage again? The only think I would do is cut the salt in half. I already cut down on it but they were still a bit to salty. Otherwise - great recipe!
Made these last night for the first time and they were better than I thought they would be. Will experiement with the seasonings and will remember to add some maple syrup next time as they were slightly dry.
5 star despite slight changes. I'd tried many recipes, and this is the one my family LOVES. I use 1 lb of meat, and only use 1/3 of the quantity of salt and black pepper, and add 1 tsp oil and 1 TB maple syrup. Its spicy but even the kids gobble it up!
Very good - ours came out dry even though we used 85/15 Turkey - my tip is to cook it low and slow, being careful to not overcook. I don't see how anyone could mistake this for pork sausage - not the same flavor. But as a healthy alternative - it's great! I increased the spices by 50% and that was a perfect little bit of heat.
This was very good. I did like others suggested and used the called for spices in 1 pound of ground turkey. The only other thing I could change next time (and there will be a next time) is that I'll go a little less on the cayenne pepper. It had just **that much** too much kick. Ground turkey is becoming one of my new favorite things to cook with!
I followed other users suggestions and doubled the spices. I only had ground chicken so that's what I used. Fabulous! I made a bunch of patties and froze them for convenience. Thanks for the great recipe!
This does not even compare to store bought turkey sausage! I made this for the second time this morning. The first time, I did not use ginger b/c I was out and I did not have dried sage, so I used poultry seasoning. I read other reviews that stated that the recipe could easily stand up to more seasoning, so I was pretty liberal with my measurements. I made half into patties and froze them for easy breakfasts, and the other half I fried up and used in a breakfast casserole. Not a single person believed it was turkey sausage. DELICIOUS!
INCREDIBLE!!! I did double the spices (I eyeballed it) and think I should have left the salt at the original ratio. I made another batch with the same ingredients doubled (but the salt) and added a small dash of thyme and a teaspoon of garlic powder. HOLY YUM-MOLY!!! I cooked taste testers up and reluctantly put the rest of the uncooked ones in the fridge for breakfast all week. Think I'll be jumping out of bed in the am to eat this!
This was really good. I made it with beef though because I didn't have turkey on hand and I made it into links. I think I might add more of the seasoning a bit next time and I am thinking about stuffing them into non-pork casings using the kitchen-aide attachments.
Awesome recipe. I doubled the ginger and other spices as some reviewers recommended and it was perfect! Served on Christmas morning and everyone loved them. Will keep this recipe around forever. I think I will also cook and freeze some for quick (and healthy) breakfasts. Thanks for a keeper.
I had a little leftover turkey from making "festive turkey meatballs" so I scaled this recipe and made a little bit of crumbled sausage to put in eggs or something. It is really good. Flavor is excellent. The sage is the primary flavor, as it should be, but i did notice a bit of 'kick' from the cayenne pepper so that could be adjusted to taste if you don't care for that flavor/heat.
5 BIG stars! This was so yummy. i love morning sausage but not the calories.plus my little girl loves sausage too so i feel good about feeding her these.it's not spicy so it's good for kids.the only thing i'm going to change is using 1 lb dark turkey meat and 1 lb white turkey.i used only white last time and i think they came out a little too dry because of this.still very good.made my husband a breakfast sandwich with it :) didn't tell him it was turkey hehe ;)
Great sausage!! Following the suggestion of others I doubled the ginger and sage. For my own preference I reduced the salt to 1 tsp and black pepper to 1/2 tsp. Reminds me of the Sage Jimmy dean sausage. Thanks a bunch Ms. A, this recipe will be in my rotation.
Great sausage taste! I would have given this five stars had I not needed to alter the recipe. On the advice of others, I used the given seasoning measurements (minus all the cayenne due to my kids) in 20 oz of turkey because that is the amount in the packages I purchase. I really don't feel the seasoning in the given amounts would be enough for two pounds of turkey but it's just right for 20 oz..
Easy and delicious! They were great for breakfast and didn't make you feel 'heavy' afterward. I even baked mine (at 425 degrees for 20-25 minutes or so) and they came out nice and brown. I may never buy pre-made breakfast sausage ever again.
This is a great substitute for pork sausage, which I love. This is also good to help lower fat & calories. I really love spice so I added extra sage, ginger and cayenne pepper. I pre cooked my patties to save time in the morning. They reheat very well.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.