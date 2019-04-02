Mom's Turkey Sausage Patties

Jimmy Dean will not be happy because he has lost a good customer!! This recipe is wonderful and it is now the only breakfast sausage we eat. My family loves these breakfast sausage patties on an english muffin with egg and cheese. It is also wonderful chopped up with scrambled eggs or in an omlette. I have made this recipe with both ground turkey and ground chicken and it comes out great. Instead of forming it into patties I drop the raw mixture onto the hot skillet by the tablespoon as you would to make cookies. Then I flip them over with the spatula and flatten them with a rocking motion. You will need to flip these over again to cook thoroughly but I found this easier than trying to form the patties by hand. Using this method they are thinner (which is the result I wanted - my first attempt they were not uniform at all and I was afraid that the thick parts were not cooked). It is wonderful to give to my kids knowing that it is much healthier than regular sausage. Believe it or not, I make this with egg beaters, whole wheat english muffins and 2% cheese and they love it!