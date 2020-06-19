Panellets - Catalan Potato Cookies

These cookies are traditionally served for All Saints Day on November 1st, in Catalonia. Pine nuts can be substituted for the chopped almonds. Cocoa powder or chocolate drink mix can also be added to the mixture to change the taste. And yes, they are supposed to be squishy when you eat them.
Oh! Panellets! They can be costumized with other ingredients, as you will see in any Catalan confectionary around November 1. Try adding some espresso to the dough and not covering them in anything. Or substitute the almonds for grated coconut... Mmmmm...
The soft texture the potato gives makes it so much more succulent. Ive seen a few recipes for a mostly almond based panellet, but Ive worked in Catulunya making these treats and other catalan specialties and we used mostly potato in a recipe similar to this. And they were delicious.
