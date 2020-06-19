Panellets - Catalan Potato Cookies

These cookies are traditionally served for All Saints Day on November 1st, in Catalonia. Pine nuts can be substituted for the chopped almonds. Cocoa powder or chocolate drink mix can also be added to the mixture to change the taste. And yes, they are supposed to be squishy when you eat them.

By JULINOE

prep:

1 hr
1 hr
cook:
15 mins
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
24 cookies
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place potatoes in a saucepan with enough water to cover. Bring to a boil, and cook until tender, 20 to 30 minutes. When done, you can stab them with a fork, and they will fall off easily. Drain, cool slightly, and peel.

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Place 1 cup of almonds into a food processor, and grind to a fine powder. Add sugar to almonds, and process to mix. Transfer to a medium bowl. Add potatoes to the almond mixture, and mash together until it becomes a very thick paste. Roll into 1 inch balls, and roll the balls in chopped almonds. Place cookies on a baking sheet, and brush with egg white.

  • Bake for 10 to 15 minutes in the preheated oven, until the tops are brown. Gently remove from the baking sheets, and cool on a plate in the refrigerator. Serve cold. They are supposed to be squishy when you eat them.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
116 calories; protein 3g; carbohydrates 14g; fat 6g; sodium 3.6mg.
