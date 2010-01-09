Strawberry Ice Cream Cake

4.2
11 Ratings
  • 5 7
  • 4 2
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

Here's an easy, quick cake that tastes great during the long hot summers.

Recipe by Patsy

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
14
Yield:
1 -9 or 10 inch tube cake
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

14
Original recipe yields 14 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Slice prepared Angel Food cake in half horizontally. Spread softened strawberry ice cream on bottom layer. Put top layer on top the ice cream. Freeze cake for 45 minutes to an hour.

    Advertisement

  • Mix cream cheese and confectioner's sugar until light and fluffy.

  • About 15 minutes before serving, remove cake from freezer and spread the cream cheese mixture over top and sides. Garnish with fresh strawberries.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
367 calories; protein 5g; carbohydrates 69.6g; fat 8.6g; cholesterol 27.4mg; sodium 284.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022