I FORGOT TO MENTION: FRESH LEMON JUICE IS AN ABSOLUTE MUST!! This is an absolutely fantastic recipe. It has actually become my base icing for many different things... 1. Omit the lemon and replace it w/ strawberry juice - and you have strawberry icing. 2. Make sure the butter is still fairly hard and add some body temperature melted chocolate and you have chocolate icing (again, omit the lemon!) 3. Add some very ripe mashed banana (just a tablespoon!) and you have delicious banana lemon icing. 4. Instead of lemon use a couple tablespoons of Bailey's Irish cream and you have a fantastic whippy icing for adults (absolutely delicious on chocolate cake)... I do have a couple tips regarding the original recipe. If you find the consistency to be too hard (which will very likely happen) I would not add more lemon unless you really like a very powerful lemon flavour. Instead add a few drops of milk or cream (it will not curdle if you add it once the other ingredients have already been beaten). Another way to combat too hard icing is to make sure your butter is absolutely at room temperature. Finally, for those on a tight budget - margerine works just fine!

