Lemon Icing

358 Ratings
This is a superb icing and does not take long to make.

By Carol

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
2 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine the butter, lemon juice, vanilla, and confectioner's sugar and beat until light and fluffy. Add more confectioner's sugar, or lemon juice to adjust the consistency as needed.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
191 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 31.5g; fat 7.7g; cholesterol 20.3mg; sodium 54.8mg. Full Nutrition
