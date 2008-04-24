Soccer Ball Cake

Neat way to make a ball shaped cake. Perfect for birthday parties. Kids love it. Use your favorite flavor of cake mix.

Recipe by tracy

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour one 2 1/2 to 3-quart ovenproof bowl. Place sugar in a bowl and stir in black food color until desired color is achieved. Set aside.

  • Prepare cake batter according to package directions. Pour batter into the prepared bowl and bake until a skewer inserted in the center comes out clean, about 1 hour and 15 minutes. Let cake cool for 15 minutes in the bowl then invert and let cake cool completely.

  • Once cake is completely cool, trim flat side of cake and place on a cake board. Trim edges into a ball shape. Frost with the white frosting. Next, using a toothpick, draw a pentagon in the center top of the cake. Surround the pentagon with five hexagons. Repeating to cover entire cake. Cover lines with black licorice cut into 1 1/2 inch pieces. Fill the pentagon shapes with black-colored white sugar.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
638 calories; protein 3.2g; carbohydrates 119.6g; fat 16.6g; cholesterol 1.3mg; sodium 550.1mg. Full Nutrition
