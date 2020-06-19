Denise's Peanut Chicken

1 of 379

Rating: 5 stars Very delicious recipe! My husband and I cooked this one together and we did make just a couple changes that I would recommend...leave out the cornstarch and peanuts and use 3/4 cup of chunky peanut butter instead. It gave it just right flavor, texture, and thickness. If it seems a little thin at first just cook until it thickens. The flavors in this dish really blend well. The cilantro and green onion really gives it the perfect unique taste, and it's not too pea-nutty. We served this over steamed brown rice along with some steamed broccoli. This one is a keeper! This was my review a couple years ago. Since then I have discovered that this is a lot better served over rice noodles. Also I add broccoli and bean sprouts. The broccoli flavor works really well in this dish. And I also add lime juice to the peanut butter. Helpful (152)

Rating: 5 stars This was delicious - though I made some changes. I used canola oil; 2 cloves of garlic (we love it); added chili flakes and about 1 TBS hoison sauce to the soy mixture and finally, I didn't use chopped peanuts. Instead, I took the advice of other reviewers and used about 3 TBS of chunky peanut butter. At first, the whole "concoction" looked a bit runny and I started to get worried. But let it simmer for about 10 minutes and you're good. I served this over white steamed rice and the best part is that the peanuty sauce will coat the rice and its mmm good. Boyfriend went back for thirds!! Helpful (55)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe is full of flavor but I would definitely agree with doubling (if not tripling!) the sauce measurements especially if you're thinking of serving this dish with rice or noodles. Helpful (44)

Rating: 5 stars Do note--the cilantro and fresh ginger are prominent, as in most dishes in which they play a part. So, if you don't go for these tastes, reduce or leave them out. This recipe is absolutely top shelf. I served it with instant white rice. They only modification I might make is to reduce the peanuts a bit to your own taste. Two cups is a LOT of peanuts for some folks. I dig peanuts, so it's okay by me. The complex, slightly exotic taste of this dish is excellent. My mother in law didn't like it, but she doesn't go for anything too far off the beaten path. If appearances count to you, you will love this one. It's plates up beautifully. Restaurant quality, indeed. And delicious! Helpful (37)

Rating: 5 stars This was one of the best dishes I've made. Definite keeper! I did alter one thing...I used CHUNKY peanut butter instead of the nuts about 1/2 cup. The sauce was thicker kinda creamy and really yummy!!!! Helpful (23)

Rating: 4 stars This recipe had a great deal of potential which I hope to exploit the next time I make it. I think I will double the soy sauce use honey instead of sugar add more ginger and double the cayenne decreasing the amount of broth as needed. I added broccoli and red onion and halved the amount of peanuts. There will still a very satisfying amount and that plus the additional veggies made it considerably more healthy. Thanks Denise. Helpful (21)

Rating: 5 stars This is one of my all-time favorite recipes. I make it for myself using chicken or for my vegetarian friends using tofu which I press and cut into bite-sized squares. I make it a little different every time but usually add plenty of vegetables (red peppers sugar snap peas broccoli whatever I have on hand) and I always use 2-3 tbsp of extra crunchy peanut butter instead of peanuts. It's always a big hit whenever I bring it to potlucks and I get frequent requests for the recipe. Thanks Denise! Helpful (20)

Rating: 4 stars The flavors in this are great but it needed more of the seasonings. While I didn't double the broth I did double the other sauce ingredients resulting in a wonderfully spicy vibrant dish. I also added broccoli. Next time I'll exchange some of the chopped peanuts for peanut butter to make a creamier more substantial sauce. Helpful (18)

Rating: 5 stars Really good recipe. The flavor is great and it's simple to make. I didn't have cayenne pepper so used black pepper and chili powder instead. Also marinated the chicken for a bit in soy sauce pepper and chili powder. Helpful (15)