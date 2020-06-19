Denise's Peanut Chicken

Rating: 4.37 stars
371 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 212
  • 4 star values: 106
  • 3 star values: 36
  • 2 star values: 12
  • 1 star values: 5

This wonderful recipe is a family favorite of ours - and we have 3 very young children! Everyone who enjoys this recipe always asks what restaurant we ordered it from! It is fast and simple to make. I would say it's a bit like a stir fry with a Thai flavor! Serve on top of cooked brown or classic white rice. Very good with a simple side like mandarin oranges to complete this meal

By NEECEEWAGS

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat the oil in a wok over medium heat. Place chicken in the wok, and cook until juices run clear. Mix in red bell pepper, and continue cooking until tender.

  • In a bowl, mix the broth, soy sauce, sugar, garlic, cayenne pepper, ginger, and cornstarch. Pour into the wok. Toss green onions and cilantro into wok (reserving some of each for garnish). Continue to cook and stir 5 minutes, until slightly thickened. Mix in peanuts, and garnish with reserved green onions and cilantro to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
437 calories; protein 29.7g; carbohydrates 18.8g; fat 29.1g; cholesterol 46.2mg; sodium 154.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (379)

Most helpful positive review

Jessica
Rating: 5 stars
12/07/2007
Very delicious recipe! My husband and I cooked this one together and we did make just a couple changes that I would recommend...leave out the cornstarch and peanuts and use 3/4 cup of chunky peanut butter instead. It gave it just right flavor, texture, and thickness. If it seems a little thin at first just cook until it thickens. The flavors in this dish really blend well. The cilantro and green onion really gives it the perfect unique taste, and it's not too pea-nutty. We served this over steamed brown rice along with some steamed broccoli. This one is a keeper! This was my review a couple years ago. Since then I have discovered that this is a lot better served over rice noodles. Also I add broccoli and bean sprouts. The broccoli flavor works really well in this dish. And I also add lime juice to the peanut butter. Read More
Helpful
(152)

Most helpful critical review

Allie D.
Rating: 1 stars
11/20/2009
I am really disappointed in this recipe. The only change I made was to add some peanut butter but I still put in the exact amount of spices and other ingredients. My husband and I both thought it was extremely bland it tasted like nothing. For all of the wonderful ingredients I added I thought it should have much more flavor. If I were to make this again I would double almost all of the ingredients that went into the sauce. Read More
Helpful
(9)
Sarah W
Rating: 5 stars
10/14/2006
This was delicious - though I made some changes. I used canola oil; 2 cloves of garlic (we love it); added chili flakes and about 1 TBS hoison sauce to the soy mixture and finally, I didn't use chopped peanuts. Instead, I took the advice of other reviewers and used about 3 TBS of chunky peanut butter. At first, the whole "concoction" looked a bit runny and I started to get worried. But let it simmer for about 10 minutes and you're good. I served this over white steamed rice and the best part is that the peanuty sauce will coat the rice and its mmm good. Boyfriend went back for thirds!! Read More
Helpful
(55)
Sheena
Rating: 5 stars
08/08/2006
This recipe is full of flavor but I would definitely agree with doubling (if not tripling!) the sauce measurements especially if you're thinking of serving this dish with rice or noodles. Read More
Helpful
(44)
Curt McLey
Rating: 5 stars
03/02/2006
Do note--the cilantro and fresh ginger are prominent, as in most dishes in which they play a part. So, if you don't go for these tastes, reduce or leave them out. This recipe is absolutely top shelf. I served it with instant white rice. They only modification I might make is to reduce the peanuts a bit to your own taste. Two cups is a LOT of peanuts for some folks. I dig peanuts, so it's okay by me. The complex, slightly exotic taste of this dish is excellent. My mother in law didn't like it, but she doesn't go for anything too far off the beaten path. If appearances count to you, you will love this one. It's plates up beautifully. Restaurant quality, indeed. And delicious! Read More
Helpful
(37)
Kimberly Romano Parsons
Rating: 5 stars
02/06/2006
This was one of the best dishes I've made. Definite keeper! I did alter one thing...I used CHUNKY peanut butter instead of the nuts about 1/2 cup. The sauce was thicker kinda creamy and really yummy!!!! Read More
Helpful
(23)
TINA45
Rating: 4 stars
03/24/2006
This recipe had a great deal of potential which I hope to exploit the next time I make it. I think I will double the soy sauce use honey instead of sugar add more ginger and double the cayenne decreasing the amount of broth as needed. I added broccoli and red onion and halved the amount of peanuts. There will still a very satisfying amount and that plus the additional veggies made it considerably more healthy. Thanks Denise. Read More
Helpful
(21)
Anonymous
Rating: 5 stars
04/08/2007
This is one of my all-time favorite recipes. I make it for myself using chicken or for my vegetarian friends using tofu which I press and cut into bite-sized squares. I make it a little different every time but usually add plenty of vegetables (red peppers sugar snap peas broccoli whatever I have on hand) and I always use 2-3 tbsp of extra crunchy peanut butter instead of peanuts. It's always a big hit whenever I bring it to potlucks and I get frequent requests for the recipe. Thanks Denise! Read More
Helpful
(20)
Alison D.
Rating: 4 stars
04/16/2007
The flavors in this are great but it needed more of the seasonings. While I didn't double the broth I did double the other sauce ingredients resulting in a wonderfully spicy vibrant dish. I also added broccoli. Next time I'll exchange some of the chopped peanuts for peanut butter to make a creamier more substantial sauce. Read More
Helpful
(18)
Grace
Rating: 5 stars
01/09/2006
Really good recipe. The flavor is great and it's simple to make. I didn't have cayenne pepper so used black pepper and chili powder instead. Also marinated the chicken for a bit in soy sauce pepper and chili powder. Read More
Helpful
(15)
