Amaretto Cake

Shawn thank you so much for this recipe, this is my FAVORITE cake now!!! I made this for the first time maybe 6-7 years ago and never posted a review (sorry) and it was an absolute hit!! It was so good that I made 2 more back to back. Every time I make this cake it gets gobbled down within an hour - no kidding. The cake is so moist and light, it's amazing. This is an awesome recipe, thanks again!!! My only recommendation, I am a big amaretto fan and I can absolutely taste the difference between the cheap amaretto and the more expensive. I prefer DiSaronno Amaretto, I've tried the Hiram Walker, never the DuBushon or whatever that cheapy bottle is, and the cake always tastes better with the DiSaronno. I've even tried Hiram Walker in the batter and DiSaronno in the glaze, it was good, but again, I'm an amaretto aficianado so I could taste the difference.