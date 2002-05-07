Amaretto Cake
This cake is awesome! My family loves it.
I also made it and took it to a party. Everyone loved it. Suggestion: make another batch of glaze with 2 cups of confectioners and 1/2 cup of amaretto. After removing cooled cake from pan, drizzle this thicker glaze over the top. Top it off by sprinkling sliced almonds over the top.Read More
my husband recommended i crush some walnuts and pour it in the batter. it looked so delicious that i had to try it right after i took it out of the oven. my husband tried it after it cooled and he suggested i gave it another try. it was good. fyi: *cool it before you eat it. *the height of the cake is half the size of a regular bundt cake; it's short.Read More
I've probably baked this cake about a dozen times and it never fails to be a success!! I've learned though, that it is better to pour the glaze into the poked holes after the cake has almost cooled completely, rather than while it's still warm to prevent it from breaking apart when slicing. This is by-far the BEST cake that I've ever baked and I enjoy eating it everytime!! Thanks Shawn!
Great cake! I would suggest using less amaretto in the icing if you're serving it to folks who aren't drinkers - just barely glaze the cake instead. On the other hand, if they do drink, use it all! Thanks for the recipe!
Excellent cake. I used 1/2 the amaretto in the glaze they brushed it on. Then I made a second glaze to drizzle on. 1 cup powdered sugar. 2 tbs. melted butter. a few drops of almond extract and a litte water. Very easy but tastes like you slaved all day.
I made this cake before "as is" and it turned out wonderful. I didn't have any vanilla pudding mix, so I decided to use chocolate. Almond and chocolate are a great pair. If you liked the original recipe, you'll LOVE the chocolatey version!
This cake is fantastic! I made it for my mom's birthday party - everyone loved it. I used a french vanilla cake mix - all I had on hand - and dusted the top with powdered sugar since my mom doesn't like frosting or sugary glazes or anything too sweet. It was easy and looked very tempting on the plate. I will definitely make this again.
Very Moist. I can still tell that it's a box cake though. I would add more almond extract next time to add more flavor.
This cake was wonderful - I am told it is the best cake I have made (and I have made many good ones!). I used cheesecake flavored pudding mix and I did change the glaze to be more like a rum cake sauce I make: 1/2 stick unsalted butter, 1/3 to 1/2 c of amaretto, and 1 cup granulated sugar...put all in a pot and bring to a boil, then pour over hot cake while still in pan. DELICIOUS!
I turned the recipe into cupcakes, which was not a good idea. It took way more time and energy than a cake would have taken. They were still very good, but next time I will stick with a bundt cake pan.
Sprinkle 2/3 cup slivered almonds in the pan before adding the batter. Cool completely and remove from pan before glazing. The nuts and shimmer from the glaze give a nice, finished look.
Everyone loved this! You can make this really healthy by using egg whites and apple sauce and believe me, no one will know! The glaze is the special secret to this one. Don't forget your coffee and amaretto and creamer along side a piece of this.
I was very excited about making this recipe for my company picnic. However, it seems the directions were not very clear for a newbie like me. "Take out of oven" and "while still warm, poke holes in cake" apparently do not mean "poke holes after you take out of the oven". My cake fell instantly. Too bad, I tried a chunk of it before tossing it out, seems like it would have been a hit.
Tasty! Just like rum cake (except it's amaretto). I adjusted the glaze. I didn't want a soggy, wet cake (which I sometimes get with really liquidy glazes). So I added another 2c. powered sugar & 1/4 tsp almond extract to the glaze to make a cinnamon bun glaze consistency. I then poured it on the top of the cake & let it run down the sides. Didn't cover it for a couple hours to let the glaze harden slightly. The cake was nice & moist with a sweet frosting. The only negative thing about the recipe - the amaretto made the glaze taste like perfume. It tasted better on the cake, but next time I will experiment with making a glaze with milk & powdered sugar & adding just a couple T of amaretto or maybe just some almond extract.
Yup, this certainly does deserve five stars. I dusted mine with a bit of powdered sugar for looks. Especially nice to do during Christmas.
Very yummy and very fast to make. Personally, I felt that the icing was a little thin so I added another cup of powdered sugar to it. Be careful when you adjust the serving size to the recipe. It doesn't adjust the numbers in the "steps" portion of the recipe.
This cake was so easy to make and it was just the delicious. The smell alone made my mouth water. I used a 3.4 ounce package of the vanilla instant pudding and that worked just as well. Would definitely make this again!
easy to make, keeps a long time (as in can be prepared several days in advance), everybody liked it.
I made this cake for a 4th of July and, though it was a bit time-consuming, the payoff was wonderful! This is the most delicious cake we ever had! My husband and daughter ate the leftovers within 24 hours! I didn't use a bundt pan, I used a 9" springform pan and just cooked it twice as long---PERFECT!!!
This was really good and really easy to make. I didn't have a bundt pan so I used an angel food cake pan and it worked great!!! Everyone loved it, and it was great for a dessert and for a morning snack!! :) I will definitely keep this recipe...
I made this recipe for New Year's Eve. Both kids and adults loved it. I didn't have almond extract so I substituted lemon extract. Since kids were eating it, also, I made half the glaze with orange juice and half with amaretto. The OJ gave it a different taste but it was still delicious!
Really easy and SOOOO yummy! Someone always requests this recipe from me. (First reviewed 1/25/05) Added note: I just made this (7/12/07) and I didn't have any yellow cake mix ... made it with white and it was just as moist and yummy. Got another request for the recipe ...
The cake was delicious. I decided at the last minute that it needed something more so I topped it with the Satiny Chocolate Glaze also on this website and it was just right.
Shawn thank you so much for this recipe, this is my FAVORITE cake now!!! I made this for the first time maybe 6-7 years ago and never posted a review (sorry) and it was an absolute hit!! It was so good that I made 2 more back to back. Every time I make this cake it gets gobbled down within an hour - no kidding. The cake is so moist and light, it's amazing. This is an awesome recipe, thanks again!!! My only recommendation, I am a big amaretto fan and I can absolutely taste the difference between the cheap amaretto and the more expensive. I prefer DiSaronno Amaretto, I've tried the Hiram Walker, never the DuBushon or whatever that cheapy bottle is, and the cake always tastes better with the DiSaronno. I've even tried Hiram Walker in the batter and DiSaronno in the glaze, it was good, but again, I'm an amaretto aficianado so I could taste the difference.
I wanted to find a recipe to use up that little bit of Amaretto that had been sitting in my cupboard for about 10 yrs. and decided to try this one. Of course, I didn't have some of the listed ingredients. Here were my substitutions: one 16 oz. lemon pound cake mix (which I HIGHLY recommend - lemon + Amaretto = yum!); one 3.4 oz box of instant vanilla pudding (they make a 5.1 oz box? I debated for about half an hour whether to use two boxes or just one. I ended up erring on the side of subtlety.); and vanilla extract instead of almond. It turned out fabulous dahling! Oh, and I used an angel food cake pan as I didn't have a bundt pan. I will definitely make this cake again. (Darn! Now I have to go out and buy some more Amaretto.;>) ) A really good recipe Shawn. Thanks so much!
This was a very yummy, moist, and simple cake. My husband asks daily when i'm going to make it again. Didn't have quite the almond flavor I thought that it would, so will increase the almond extract next go around. And as another reviewer suggested will use a glaze on top and add slivered almonds to it.
I just made this recipe for a family get together and it was a hit. I did make a modification to the frosting. We are all Chocolate finatics so I couldn't show up without chocolate on my dessert. I bought the Betty Crocker ready made chocolate frosting with hershey chocolate and mixed in two tablespoons of Amaretto. If you don't like a strong kick, you might want to add just a couple teaspoons or a tablespoon. I suggest you start out with just a little and taste until you reach the desired taste. Thanks for the recipe Shawn!
I made this cake with some Amaretto that I picked up in Italy. It was wonderful. I used twice the glaze which gave it quite a punch!
Everyone loves it! I haven't made any changes to the recipe and it's been a hit with everyone that I've served it to. A Keeper!
I made one change to this great moist cake is instead of 1/2 cup of water...use Amaretto instead. Makes a big different, much more flavor. I get many requests. I top the glaze with sliced amonds. Looks so pretty.
I made this to take to a family dinner at my parent's house. No one really liked this cake and I was very disappointed. I had very high hopes for it with all the great ratings and followed the recipe exactly, but I guess it's just not our taste.
This was a very moist cake. I used a bamboo skewer to punch small holes all over it and it worked really well. My glaze got a little crunchy like the glaze on a cruller. It was a little different! My mother-in-law never drinks and she didn't find this "too much" so it was a hit all the way around! Thanks for a keeper.
Made this cake to bring to my doctor but I forgot it so my kids ate it and loved it. I've made it 3 more times since then and family members thought that it was very moist & tasty. I will make this again!
Really hoped this cake would be more flavorful than it turned out to be. Cake was really light and fluffy but not a deep amaretto flavor,even though I increased the amount of amaretto I put into the cake.
My boyfriend and all of our co-workers LOVE this cake! If you have problems with sogginess, then cut back, just a little bit, on the other liquids (grandma's suggestion on seeing the recipe before I made it the first time). It always comes out moist and flavorful. Topped with the glaze from this recipe, chocolate buttercream frosting, Nutella (chocolate-hazlenut spread), or ice cream, it's always a welcomed addition to the dessert table or office luncheon. Also, if the taste in the glaze is too overpowering, add a pinch of salt. It will help to mellow the flavor.
This is so good! My husband couldn't stop talking about how good this one is. It will be a regular in our house! Thanks for such a great recipe.
Very good cake - followed the directions exactly (very easy) and everyone loved it. Thanks!
This cake disappeared in no time and everyone requested it be made again. I used 1/4 cup amaretto and no almond extract. I also crushed some pecans and put them in the bundt pan before pouring in the batter (I had them left from various Christmas/Thanksgiving recipes) and it really took it up a notch. Fantastic recipe!
This did not turn out for me. The cake batter is so thick and I felt it came out dry And I didn't care for the glaze at all, but other people have posted that they love it!
This was OK. The glaze wasn't very good...I should've waited until the cake cooled completely and then put a glaze on it.
The best cake ever tasted. But I have 1 problem. I cant for the life of me get the glaze right. What am I doing wrong? The glaze just absorbs into the cake leaving nothing on top just a soggy cake. Please help anyone.....12/13/04
I MADE THIS FOR MY BOOK CLUB AND EVERYONE LOVED IT. IT DOES NEED A DECORATIVE TOUCH ON TOP SO I JUST SPRINKLED SOME CONFECTIONERS SUGAR. NEXT TIME I WILL TRY A CHOCALATE GLAZE; SO MOIST AND DELICIOUS!
This cake was deliciously easy to make. So moist and just the right touch of Amaretto. Didn't last a day at my house.
This recipe is to DIE for. I love amaretto to begin with and this cake was perfectly moist. I topped mine off with an amaretto glaze that I made with 1 cup of powdered sugar, 2 tbsp melted butter, a few drops of almond extract, a tablespoon of amaretto and enough water to make it pourable. I drizzled this over the top. YUMMY!
very tasty everyone loved it.
Yummy if you LOVE amaretto.
This recipe was a life saver. Cake was a hit.
This cake is AWESOME! My family pretty much devoured this cake in a day. The inside is so moist and delicious. The only change I made was to double the almond extract. I had planned on making an additional glaze for the top, but it is so good on its own, there's really no need! It is so quick and easy to make since the base is a box cake mix. The soaked in Amaretto is definitely the key to this cake! Update - I have made a similar version of this cake twice in the past week for friends' b-days. I substituted chocolate cake mix (regular and devil's food), chocolate pudding, vanilla extract, and Kahlua. They both turned out so good! I would suggest doubling the extract and adding a bit more Kahlua (no more than extra 1/4 cup) for more flavor. My friends loved it! Such a great recipe and very versatile!!
was very good. I wouldn't allow kids to eat it with all the liquor in it though.
Quite good, however, I prefer lot's of topping, so I'd likely double the glaze and put it on in layers.
Delicious! Thanks for the recipe. It was a huge hit!
A very average cake. I can't believe all the 5 stars! Made the recipe as it was written.This cake had no spectacular almond flavor, wasn't very sweet & yes, you could still tell very much that it was a box cake. Very disappointing, given all the 5 stars! Will never make this again!
Simply delicious!
One of my all-time favorite cakes. It's moist and does not taste boxed at all. I've been known to melt butter in the bottom of the bundt pan and put a little brown sugar over it to make a crunchy, caramel glaze on the cake.
I tasted this cake after it cooled, and my first impression was that the amaretto was too strong and the cake was soggy on top (as mentioned by other reviewers). However, the next day, the cake was perfect! Make it a day ahead for the flavors to meld.
it was kind of dry to my taste and i definitely had better cakes before, so i don't think i'll be making this again.
Nice coffee cake.
My husband found this cake to be a little bitter (perhaps his translation of the taste of the amaretto?). This cake was pretty good, just not as good as I had expected due to the rave reviews. I will try it again, just in case it was baker error. This cake would definitely be better--to my family--if it had a frosting! It is quite moist, though.
This cake was really good for a box mix. The amaretto glaze was awesome! The only problem i had was the cake really needed more amaretto flavor i really didnt taste alot! But a good basic cake with a hint and i mean hint of amaretto.
This is the first time in maybe 25 years I've baked a cake using a box mix. I won't do it again. Although the almond flavor is there the texture and taste come from the box.
I made these into cupcakes. I substituted orange juice for the liqueur - as I was serving this to young children. The cup cakes were ultra moist and yeilds 18 cupcakes!
This is a wonderful recipe and I too suggest doubling the glaze for the last step. Everyone flipped out over this one!
Always scared to try something new, I was quite hesitant making this recipe - it's a good thing I did!! EVERYONE LOVED this cake on Thanksgiving! I will be making two of them over the holidays to wow more friends and family!!! I did not alter the recipe in any way - it was DELICIOUS!!!
Easy and very tasty. We prefer desserts that are not over the top sweet and this fits the bill. Plus, I usually have all the ingredients on hand. I've made it many times and friends always ask for the recipe. Bon Appetite
This cake was so good! I took another reviewer's suggestion and did the glaze with 2 cups confectioners' sugar and 1/2 cup amaretto. I roasted the almonds before putting them on the cake! YUM!
I have made this cake recipe for either Thanksgiving or Christmas or both since 2001...My family,friends and coworkers go crazy over it !!! It's become a tradition !! The best cake I ever made.
Tastes like a pound cake w liquor! Best cake ever!!! My bf is a chocolate person but he ate every single crumb on his plate!
I made this for a birthday party, and it received a lot of complements. I think it would have been done about 5-10 minutes before the time listed in the recipe, though.
Love this cake. Very moist and delicious!
This recipe sounded great, but I don't like amaretto, so I substituted butterscotch schnapps and butterscotch pudding. It was heavenly.
Very moist cake, took other reviewer's suggestions and cut the oil back to 1/3 C, and added water depending on consistency of cake batter. I had some leftover shelled walnuts that I mixed with some store bought caramel syrup (enough to cover the nuts), a dash of almond extract, and about 1 tsp (maybe less?) of Amaretto. After I poured the batter into mini bundt pans, I spooned the nut mixture on top and baked for about 30 minutes. (Your baking time may differ, our oven's weird) Came out very tasty, and didn't need the glaze, although a light dusting with confectioner's sugar is a pretty touch. Can't wait to experiment with this recipe again. :)
Very good cake. Doubled the glaze recipe to make the cake more moist.
This came out terrific ! I did not have yellow cake mix at the time I was making this but i had a recipe for yellow cake and just started from scratch with out adding any of the liquid ingredients . I did use a little more amaretto by switching the measurements for the water to 2 tbs instead but that's just because i like it so much ;O) . And i also made a double layered cake out of it instead of a bundt pan but it came out wonderful.
Always a hit!
My family is always bothering me to make this cake. I like to suprise them sometimes and make it without telling them.
I love this recipe, I make it all the time. It never goes to waste. I took two pieces to my in laws, and my mother in law had a hard time staying away from the second piece that was for my father in law. Very, very good.
This recipe is great. My sister-in-law had just been told she was cancer free and we had a party for her. I took this cake and they devour it. Now this is her favorite cake.
Easy recipe and great flavor. I made cupcakes instead of a bundt cake and they came out very moist. The glaze recipe as written, however, is not really made for applying to cupcakes. Even with holes in the cupcakes, most of the glaze ran off the tops and into the pans. As a result, I had soggy and sticky cupcake wrappers. Great tasting, but definitely messy!
I'm confused, is the glaze supposed to go on the bottom of the bundt cake?! Well, I removed the cake from the pan immediately after it came out of the oven (make sure you greased & floured your pan well!) and then drizzled the "top" with the glaze. I heated the glaze in a saucepan until just boiling, then poured slowly over the cake (after I poked a bunch of holes). I then sprinkled it with slivered almonds as other reviewers suggested. Pretty cake, very sugary glaze, but tasty. Confusing directions, but good recipe idea. Thanks!
With the great reviews this cake got, I thought I had a winner, so I made 2 cakes...1 for my family and 1 for a housewarming gift. It was so ordinary...a boxed yellow cake mix...and that's exactly what it tasted like, that I was embarassed to give it as a gift, so I didn't. My husband took ours to work, and the other one went in the trash. I won't be making this cake again.
DELICIOUS, DELICIOUS, DELICIOUS! I've made this cake at least six times at the request of friends and family.
Best cake ever! The cake was lite, moist...
I also didn't have any amaretto, but had butterscotch schnapps, so made it like that, it was FANTASTIC..Well, wanted to experiment, so used chocolate cake mix, peppermint schnapps, peppermint extract and chocolate/peppermint pudding...it tasted just as good...:)
It got good reviews at the dinner I took the cake too. My biggest complaint is that it gets soggy - quick! Best at the first sitting.
I made this for a school bake sale/auction; two cakes are made, one for sample, one for sale. This was the most popular cake there (take that boring pineapple upside down cake!). Everyone loved it and asked for the recipe. Add an almond butercream icing (or the Almond Chocolate sold in stores) and it's out of this world! Thanks ever so much.
I'm a cake virgin and I really wanted to make something special for my husband's birthday. Since Disaronno is one of his favorite liqueurs, this was a perfect choice. The recipe is obviously super easy. The only change I made was to double the almond essence. Like everyone else commented, the cake is moist and delicious! This recipe's a sure keeper.
Winner at my xmas dinner and was devoured by the end of the night. I would also make another batch of the glaze for the top of the cake.
This was OK but way too chemically. That was my mistake for choosing to make a cake that required two pre-boxed ingredients, though...
So I saw the receipt for this cake and it looked so simple and the picture looked good and I made it for Thanksgiving. It was ABSOLUTELY delicious! Thanks so much for the recipe - I'll be making this cake for years to come!
Love this cake - printed it last year and have been making it all the time - sometimes I make it without the alcohol & substitute almond extract instead... very good!
This cake was really good everyone at work just loved it. There wasn't a crumb left they ask me to bring it again.
I altered this a little. I used Butterscotch cake mix, and butterscotch pudding for the cake. I also added a little milk and ground cloves to the glaze. Absolutely fabulous!!!
Cake was real moist and good flavor but the outer appearance did not look appealing, i added some glaze to the top also but it just soaked in the cake, will make again but would like other suggestions for topping.
This is one of the very best cakes I have ever served in my 40yrs of cooking.
Got rave reviews from my family over christmas. Followed the directions exactly - made it a couple days before xmas. Right before we served it I made a little thicker glaze from more pwdered sugar and amaretto so it didnt look so plain. Definitely a keeper.
I made this cake a few years for a friend's engagement party. Decorated with fresh flowers, it tasted and looked fabulous. I love the amaretto flavor and always up the amount used.
This cake is really good, but might I suggest you check out White Chocolate Amaretto Cake on this site too. It think it's better still. Nothing wrong with this one, though.
This cake was so amazing that I had to convince my friends that I actually made it. I arranged sliced maraschino cherries around the middle of the cake after pouring about 1/2 of the batter into the mold, and before I poured some of the icing into the bottom of the cake, I mixed a little bit of the grenadine from the cherries into it. SO YUMMY. I left the rest of the icing w/o cherry, painted on a few layers, and then made a non-alcoholic icing of milk and powdered sugar for the final glaze so it would look pretty. I was afraid I had over saturated it but everyone loved it! It gives you that warm and fuzzy feeling while you eat it :)
This cake is EXCELLENT! I baked it for Easter and my whole family loved it. It's so quick and easy.
