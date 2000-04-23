Death By Chocolate II
Also known as Killer Cake or Punch Bowl Dessert. Definitely one of the best!
This is the perfect PMS recipe!
Yummy! I made this with oreo cookies because I didn't feel like hunting down the toffee bars and skipped the almonds because I topped it with the crushed cookies. This is so yummy! I almost tried butterfinger bars but chickened out. Don't know why, I think it would be hard to make this taste bad.
Very good when made with brownie mixes instead of cake mixes too. I made it for a BBQ and it was devoured even before the meal!
Wow, this is sinfully good! I did a little scaling as the recipe makes a huge amount and I wanted to use my trifle bowl. I used 3 of the smaller boxes of pudding mix with 6 cups of milk. Instead of the frozen topping I made real whipped cream, using a pint of heavy cream and just a little sugar. I used only a little over half of the cake and could have done with a little less pudding too. The recipe does say to use a large punch bowl....their not kidding!
I make this often for large get togethers and everyone loves it! I use Kahlua flavored syrup in the chocolate cake after it is baked and crumbled. I also skip the candy bars & almonds. I wipe the inside of the bowl with a paper towel after each layer to give a cleaner look.
This is pretty well my Death by Chocolate recipe except I use Kahlua instead of coffee liqueur and Skor chocolate bars. I also add zest of one orange to pudding, add a layer of canned mandarine orange & top with mandarines. It's yummy!
Another keeper. Serves a big crowd. 6 adults & 4 kids hardly put a dent in it! Easy to make - add your own favorites. I thought I was in trouble when I saw that I had purchased INSTANT pudding by mistake, but it turned out great! Such an attractive dish!
Mmmmm... this stuff is so good. Makes alot, which isn't a problem because everyone was more than happy to take some of the leftovers home!
I LOVE THIS AND SO DID MY HOME EC TEACHER
Excellent recipe for a get-together. I brought this dessert to a party last week; it was only on the table a minute when someone shouted out "who brought the 'bowl of sin'?!?" What higher recommendation could there possibly be?
Makes a LOT. Very good. Did not use coffee.
Outstanding! The compliments I got on this when I brought it to a Christmas Eve function only confirmed what I already knew from trying it myself: this IS the ULTIMATE dessert! I cut cake up into chunks and drizzled coffee liqueur and Godiva chocolate liqueur over them as I layered. I also used real whipped cream, sweetened with just a little confectioners sugar and vanilla extract. To add a little color, I drizzled a bit of strawberry dessert topping on top of the whipped cream layers. I did NOT leave the leftovers at the hostess's house, but it followed me everywhere until it was gone, the day after Christmas!
excellent. I felt like licking. Everyone loved it.
Had this at a friends house. Loved it. I didn't know the exact measurments. This is perfect every time. Everybody loves it. You can't go wrong with this one. So easy. Even if you don't have a nice glass bowl.
A big hit at my chocolate-loving girlfriend's birthday party! Everyone raved about it!
Loved this recipe! I used ready made chocolate pudding cups, in order to save time. I also crumbled some peanut butter cups for each layer. I also used the recipe 'Too Much Chocolate Cake' that is also featured in this website. It tastes better the next day, refrigerated. Will make again!
