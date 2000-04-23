Death By Chocolate II

4.9
17 Ratings
  • 5 16
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Also known as Killer Cake or Punch Bowl Dessert. Definitely one of the best!

Recipe by Bev

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
16
Yield:
1 large punch bowl
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bake cake according to package directions for one 9x13 inch cake. When cake is cool poke holes in the top and pour the coffee liqueur over it. Break up the cake into 1 inch cubes and set aside.

    Advertisement

  • Mix the pudding mixes with the milk until thick.

  • In a large punch bowl layer 1/2 of the cake cubes, 1/2 of the pudding, 1/2 of the crushed candy bars, and 1/2 of the whipped topping. Repeat layers following the same order. Sprinkle top toasted almonds and any additional crushed butter toffee candy bars, if desired. Cover and refrigerate for several hours before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
570 calories; protein 7.9g; carbohydrates 72.6g; fat 27.4g; cholesterol 17.5mg; sodium 672.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022