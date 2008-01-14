Death By Chocolate I

This cake recipe will overwhelm you with chocolate, chocolate, and more chocolate from chocolate cake mix, mousse mix, and candy bars.

Recipe by Sue Cauch

Recipe Summary

Servings:
16
Yield:
1 large punch bowl
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour three 8 inch round cake pans.

  • Prepare cake mix according to package directions. Pour batter into the prepared pans.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 30 minutes. Let cake cool slightly then pierce cakes with a fork. Pour the coffee liqueur gradually over the three cake layers.

  • Prepare the chocolate mousse according to the package directions. Let chill in the refrigerator.

  • Once cake is cool break it into pieces. Layer cake pieces, chocolate mousse, crushed butter toffee candy bars, and whipped topping 1/3 at a time in a large glass bowl. Grate the chocolate candy bar over the top. Let chill in refrigerator for several hours before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
489 calories; protein 3.8g; carbohydrates 56.4g; fat 27.6g; cholesterol 11mg; sodium 365.5mg. Full Nutrition
