Death By Chocolate I
This cake recipe will overwhelm you with chocolate, chocolate, and more chocolate from chocolate cake mix, mousse mix, and candy bars.
As long as you can accept a certain artificial taste because of all the "processed food" ingredients, this is very good for a quick, impromptu dessert. I only had three people for dinner, so I altered this a bit to make in individual parfait glasses. I brushed leftover turtle brownies with Starbuck's liqueur, then chopped them in 1/2 inch pieces. I subbed a package of Dream Whip for the frozen topping because you don't have to wait for it to thaw, and used one package of chocolate mousse mix. I layered this as directed in the recipe with the crushed toffee bars and topped it off with just a little more of the crushed toffee bars rather than the chocolate bar. Very pretty little parfaits, and came together in minutes.Read More
According to my guests, this was a great ending to our dinner party. Lots of kids, so I used decaf coffee instead of the liquor. I added some peanut butter chips to the layers too. Everyone asked to take some of the leftovers home Sue!
This recipe tasted good, but the directions regarding how much chocolate mousse to use aren't really clear. I ended up using two packages of chocolate mousse mix and it didn't seem like enough.
Very rich!! Make sure you have a nice tall cold glass of milk ready!!
