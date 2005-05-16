Greek Lemon Cake

Amazing results!! This is definitely an amazing recipe! I love baking and i always wanted to make a beautiful bundt cake and we just happened to end up with a TON of lemons from our tree. What better idea than to make a lemon bundt cake?? Wow, i picked this recipe since i knew the yogurt would give it a great texture. The results were PICTURE PERFECT. I wish i could submit a picture of my wonderful cake but sadly i don't have any camera on hand or any phone that would be easy to get a picture from ): OH well, the cake also tastes wonderful and is very moist, i buttered and and floured my pan and let it cool after taking it out from the oven for 10 min and it slid out like magic!! Not a single crumb stuck. I followed the recipe exactly except for making my own cake flour(and sifting it) since i only had all purpose, and adding about 1/4 cup of lemon juice and 2tsp lemon rind. It smelled very lemony but barely tasted lemony at all! This wasn't a problem though because it was AMAZING either way. If you like it more lemony then add more juice and rind or you could even omit the lemon and just add vanilla extract or imitation vanilla for a nice vanilla cake. Well, i will be making this VERY often as it is fool proof and absolutely delicious. Note: You're batter will be thick, this is perfectly normal. DON'T TRY TO THIN OUT THE BATTER. And remember to fold your beaten egg whites in at the end(: