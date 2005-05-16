Greek Lemon Cake

This was fabulous! To the below reviewer... OFCOURSE IT WAS LACKING IN LEMON FLAVOR WHEN YOU MADE IT! YOU LEFT THE LEMON ZEST OUT! A KEY INGREDIENT! If people cannot follow a recipe they should not complain about it! Stick to the recipe the exact way Carol wrote it and you will not be dissapointed! Excellent. :)
This was fabulous! To the below reviewer... OFCOURSE IT WAS LACKING IN LEMON FLAVOR WHEN YOU MADE IT! YOU LEFT THE LEMON ZEST OUT! A KEY INGREDIENT! If people cannot follow a recipe they should not complain about it! Stick to the recipe the exact way Carol wrote it and you will not be dissapointed! Excellent. :)
I have changed my mind about this recipe. I followed the suggestions like using half butter and half applesauce, I used lemon yogurt, I doubled the lemon zest and lemon juice and I iced it with lemon icing and it came out moist and a wonderful lemon flavor. I usually don't comment after I do so many alterations, but this one turned out a real winner with the changes...moist, nice lemon flavor and the lemon icing was the "icing on the cake!"
I made this today for my 2 year old son's birthday. We wanted something a little lighter to stray away from the heavy Christmas cookies and sweets and this was just right. I used all purpose flour instead of cake flour (omitting 2 tbsp per cup as recommended by this site) and used lemon yogurt instead of plain. It has the right amount of lemon flavor and doesn't need a frosting, I just sprinkled confectioner's sugar over the top. A great cake and one to add to my recipe box for the future, thanks.
This was fabulous! Mine was in texture like a pound cake, probably because I used all-purpose flour. I used the zest of 3 lemons and would add another one or 2 next time. I also used half a cup of lemon juice. It tasted even better the next day. Combine the lemon zest with 1/2 cup sugar in the food processor and grind to bring out even more lemon flavor. Highly recommended!
Totally Delightful! I specialize in doing specialty cakes from Birthdays to Weddings and I must say that I am extremely pleased with this recipe. It is so moist and light and down right delicious. I drizzled some thin icing/glaze over the top as well as a slight dusting of powdered sugar since the cake on its own was not as sweet as I usually like, but other than that it's perfect! Just a tip...Don't Throw Away Your Yolks!! I am so used to separating my eggs and discarding the yolks for making white cake and I wasn't paying attention when realized I had, by habit, thrown away the yolks instead of using them for the first part of the batter...Ughhh!
I have made this many times over the years, sometimes almost exactly as written, sometimes with many changes. It's always good: moist, light, and so lemony. Everyone loves it. These are now my tried and true tweaks to this recipe: Do the step of beating the egg whites and folding them in LAST. Make it super-lemony by using 1/4 cup lemon juice and the zest from two large-ish lemons (for a full recipe). Use only 75% of the sugar (reduce it in the egg yolks mixture of course, not the egg whites). If possible, use Greek yogurt. This cake is HUGE. Easily 16 servings, or a bit more or less depending on preference. Depending on what I had on hand, I have used all butter; margarine/oil /applesauce; margarine/oil; golden shortening. This cake needs no icing! It's delicious by itself.
Very delicious and light. I used altered all purpose flour (replaced 2Tbs flour with 2Tbs corn starch for each cup). This did not end up anything as dense as a pound cake. Also, I used the zest of two lemons and it turned out perfectly lemony. My suggestion is to make sure you whip the egg whites properly. Wash all the utensils/bowls properly so there is no residual grease on them. Don't start adding the sugar until you have achieved soft peaks. Keep whipping until stiff glossy peaks and, if you rub the foam between your fingers, you don't feel the sugar. Also, mix in about a third of the egg whites to lighten the stiff batter before trying to fold in the rest. A five star recipe. *EDIT* I've made this recipe again, substituting sour cream for the yogurt, and I think I like it that way even better! I halved the recipe and it made 12 lovely cupcakes.
I made this cake for a Big Fat Greek Party I planned with some friends. We were supposed to watch My Big Fat Greek Wedding and we all brought some Greek dishes. We never watched the movie and ate plenty of delicious Greek food. This cake and the Greek Honey cake from this site were a smash. I have no complaints and wouldn't change a thing. Thank you for a delicious recipe.
After poring over the reviews, I adjusted the recipe as follows: zest of 3 good size lemons, 6 Tbsp of fresh lemon juice, about half tsp of lemon extract, and plain greek yogurt. Baked for 40 minutes in tube pan, and "iced" with a powdered sugar and lemon juice glaze. Mixed up some sanding sugar and lemon zest, and sprinkled it in a circle on top for presentation. Needless to say, the cake was perfect in appearance, texture, and taste. Everyone loved it! With all the added lemon in and on the cake, it still was the right lemon flavor - not too much, not too subtle. I will make this again and again. It is worth every minute to make.
My wife absolutely loves lemon-based dishes so I made this for her birthday not too long ago. She (and I) loved it so much I've made it a few times now. Two things I changed: I make sure I use freshly squeezed lemon juice instead of the concentrate from the bottle and I use Greek yogurt. It's a subtle difference but I like the extra little zip.
I enjoyed this cake--added more lemon juice and zest for additional flavor. To those so critical of the reviewer who omitted the lemon zest, please read her profile. She is, at most, 17 years old. (Joined in 2005, profile says she's 12 years old--assuming profile hasn't been updated, photo certainly doesn't appear to be more than 17.) I think she is doing a great job of experimenting and putting herself out there.
Oh my goodness, this is THE BEST cake I have eaten in a LONG time!!! I made this cake into cupcakes for my daughter's birthday - she wanted a lemon cake, and I didn't want anything "artificial," or that started with a boxed cake mix - and I am sooo glad I used this recipe!! Very lemony and delicious!! I topped them with cream cheese frosting and they were fantastic!! I will say though, if you are a novice and not familiar with making or using meringue in recipes, then this is going to be tougher to execute. (I've had pastry chef training, and even I occasionally have flubs with meringue.) But this is worth every bit of time and effort. And now you know, you can use them for cupcakes too!
As others commented, this cake is a little on the labor intensive side and I used all my mixing bowls but it was well worth it - moist, lemony and delicious! I made it in two 9" cake pans, sliced the layers and used lemon cream cheese icing and blueberries in between. Unbelievable! I trimmed the layers just to have some to all to myselfe while I was icing the cake.
Wow! This will become my standard lemon cake recipe. I used three heaping, packed teaspoons of lemon zest and lemon yogurt and baked the cake in a bundt pan. It was done in exactly 50 minutes. I drizzled it with some lemon glaze and served it to my boyfriend, and avowed "pie guy." He had three servings!
I took the suggestions of other reviewers and doubled the yogurt, using 1 cup of lemon yogurt and 1 cup of plain yogurt. I also increased the lemon zest and added 1 tsp of lemon extact. This gave it such a wonderful lemon flavor. I also used a recipe for a raspberry filling and it was delicious with the lemon flavor of the cake! I finished the cake with a lemonade frosting and garnished it with candied lemon slices. This was for a baby shower and it was beautiful in presentation as well as in taste! This is a winner!!!
This was a delicious cake! But like other reviewers, I wish I would have added more lemon! I iced the cake with a mixture of lemon juice, powdered sugar, and minced lemon zest. I will be making this again for sure, but with more lemon next time!
I made this recipe using ingredients that I had on hand. I didn't have any plain yogurt, so I used sour cream ( 1 cup) instead. This cake turned out really well, only next time I think I will add a little more lemon zest/juice, and I may make a lemon glaze to put on top( I was going to make the glaze for this cake, but while I was letting it cool for a few minutes, it all got eaten!!) Everyone loved it!!! Thanks for sharing this great recipe---it's definitely a keeper!!
I followed the dierections as exactly as I could. I forgot to seperate the whites and the yolks but managed to get about half of the yolks out. I baked for fifty minutes. I'm only 13 and I made this with my sister, who's 9, and it wasn't hard. Though it does take a little while. Everyone loved it but I thought it was a little too much like cornbread. Next time I might do more zest or lemon juice. I had it plain, no icing, and next time I was thinking of doing an icing or a glaze. Great recipie. Thanks! -Paige
Lemon cake with yogurt batter and tart lemon frosting has become a standby in my life. I make this cake when I want an easy crowd-pleaser to take to a party or to feed to friends but don't have the time or attention to spare for anything complicated. I don't think I've ever followed the recipe exactly (for one thing I tend to sub in a fine whole wheat flour for half the flour), and I don't tend to measure my ingredients, but the great thing about this cake is that the basic concept is pretty forgiving; yogurt batters in general tend to be nice and moist, and the yogurt flavour combines perfectly with the lemon. If you've made cake before and mostly know what you're doing, it's hard to screw this up. Thanks for posting this!
I halved this recipe since I didn't want to have too much, and it made a decent-sized sheet cake. To make it healthier, I substituted 75% wheat flour and 25% all-purpose. As for the egg whites, I had to look it up - if whipping by hand, always use a large and perfectly clean, dry bowl, metal or glass; let the egg whites get to room temp; don't let even a little yolk get in the whites; and stiffen them with some salt at first and a quarter way through beating them, a few drops of lemon juice or cream of tartar. Although I couldn't get the whites to stiffen completely because I accidentally got some yolk in, it still peaked well enough after about 10 minutes. Lastly, I added the juice of 1 normal-sized lemon and the zest of 1 1/2 lemons, which is far more than the recipe calls for but gave it a strong lemon flavor. The cake came out perfectly moist and was great glazed with a lemon (juice and zest), sugar and butter mix.
A delicious from-scratch lemon cake! Next time I would add even more lemon zest, and I added an icing of lemon juice and powdered sugar for an even stronger lemon-sweet taste. I used a bundt pan and it came out just fine after 45 minutes.
It was a very labor intensive cake that involved a messy kitchen, but it was worth it! I will take the suggestions of others and give it more lemon flavor, but adding more zest or by adding the lemon yogurt. Served with real whip cream and fresh straweberries. The birthday girl loved it!
Amazing results!! This is definitely an amazing recipe! I love baking and i always wanted to make a beautiful bundt cake and we just happened to end up with a TON of lemons from our tree. What better idea than to make a lemon bundt cake?? Wow, i picked this recipe since i knew the yogurt would give it a great texture. The results were PICTURE PERFECT. I wish i could submit a picture of my wonderful cake but sadly i don't have any camera on hand or any phone that would be easy to get a picture from ): OH well, the cake also tastes wonderful and is very moist, i buttered and and floured my pan and let it cool after taking it out from the oven for 10 min and it slid out like magic!! Not a single crumb stuck. I followed the recipe exactly except for making my own cake flour(and sifting it) since i only had all purpose, and adding about 1/4 cup of lemon juice and 2tsp lemon rind. It smelled very lemony but barely tasted lemony at all! This wasn't a problem though because it was AMAZING either way. If you like it more lemony then add more juice and rind or you could even omit the lemon and just add vanilla extract or imitation vanilla for a nice vanilla cake. Well, i will be making this VERY often as it is fool proof and absolutely delicious. Note: You're batter will be thick, this is perfectly normal. DON'T TRY TO THIN OUT THE BATTER. And remember to fold your beaten egg whites in at the end(:
This was a lovely cake. It had a light spongy texture and the 2 lemons I used provided a light lemon flavour to the cake. The yogurt gives it an additional tangy flavour. I experimented with 3 different pans: 1) Mini muffin pan 2) Small madeleine pan 3) 9" bundt pan When pans 1+2 came out of the oven (around 13 min. baking time), the cakes had crispy tops and very moist soft insides. After cooling, the crust lost the crispiness and became soft and sticky (like most cakes) and the cake interiors were drier). I baked the batter for 40 min. in the bundt pan as I'd already used some of it in the smaller pans. The result was the same: after cooling down, the cake had a soft sticky top and drier insides. It reminds me of a chiffon cake actually. I really love this cake and will make it again. Poppy seeds also adds another yummy dimension to this recipe. =)
I doubled up this recipe and baked it as a 6" and 10" round for a wedding cake, and filled it with a raspberry filling. It was a huge success. Very good. Durable, and yet light, and stays wonderfully moist.
This cake is very yummy. Nice, light, and fluffy. The next time make this, I will use more lemon zest to give more lemon flavor. I, also, used lemon flavored yogurt. A tip: beat the egg whites after creaming the butter so that they will keep stiff. Also, use a very large bowl when folding your egg whites to keep the fluff!
I had to make mine in a 9x13 because I don't have a tube pan and it did fine. It came out super moist, partly because I added about 1/4 cup more yogurt, because I really like moist cakes. I also just put a bit of a glaze over it rather than frost - just heated some lemon juice and sugar up and poured it over. Friends and coworkers all loved it.
I teach high school Foods classes, and had my students make this cake for a parent night that we had at school. My students made this cake, then I made a lemon buttercream for it. THE BEST CAKE I HAVE EVER HAD!!! I was so proud to serve it to parents as a way of showing off what we do in my class. Fabulous.
Delicious! And SO moist! I made 1/3 of the recipe and got 12 cupcakes. I also used AP flour (1 c cake flour = 1 c minus 2 Tbsp AP flour for those of you who want to do the same) and added a bit more lemon juice as others suggested. Topped them with a lemon glaze, blueberries, and raspberries. Will definitely pass this recipe along to family and friends!
I followed the recipe to a tee and it was just shy of being 100% perfect, in that the lemon juice and zest, in my opinion, could have been increased. I will also add lemon extract as well as previous reviewers have done. However I still will give it 5 stars. The texture of the cake was incredible, and I received so many complements! I will definately bake this cake again.
Good cake, just one tip when making be sure to watch the time, mine was done after about 35-40 minutes
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
06/08/2001
Tastes great. The recipe is a little bit time consuming.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
03/30/2003
I made this cake in two square layer pans. It turned out great. However, my pans are glass so the cake had a little difficulty leaving the pans after cooling. I will adjust next time. Despite that, the cake is amazing. It has a 'sponge' like quality to it. It's 'fluffy'. I liked the texture of the cake so much, I will try to convert the recipe from lemon to chocolate later. Since I made it in layers, I used the frosting from the Lemon Cake with Lemon Filling and Lemon Butter Frosting recpie found here. This cake with that Lemon Butter Frosting is a great match if you like lemon cakes with frosting and sweetness to them. However, the cake can stand on its own with a simple topping or none at all. This is most definately a keeper.
This was a terrific lemon cake - very light. I made it in two round cake pans and made a thick (think lemon curd thickness) lemon sauce and a raspberry sauce that I mixed with prepared Dream Whip and layered it with these two - raspberry in between and lemon on top. Had to keep in the fridge, but it was delicious!
I loved this cake! I did cook it for only 50 minutes as per suggestions and it turned out well. I thought it was not a very sweet cake and was perfect. I don't like super sweet cakes. I would suggest more lemon zest or a little more lemon juice if you especially like lemon as the lemon flavor was light. I topped it with a frosting of mixed whipped cream, lemon zest and powdered sugar. I did substitute buttermilk for yogurt, but that's a pretty even substitution (and it was what I had around). Great job Carol!
Great cake! I made sure to beat the egg whites very well. Maybe some other raters did not do so or maybe they did not separate their eggs! I followed the recipes to a TEE, and then added some lemon extract and it was a beautiful, light cake. Thanks for the recipe, I will be making it again!
A beautiful and delicious cake!! I only gave it 4 stars because I did make some changes, based on other reviews. Instead of 1 cup of plain yogurt, I used two 6oz cups of lemon yogurt (I used Stoneyfield Farm, because it's not as sweet as some others, but that's just personal preference). I also didn't measure the amount of lemon juice or zest, just used the juice/zest of three lemons. My husband thought it was a little TOO lemon-y, but our guests loved it. I baked in in two round 8" pans, and layered it with strawberry preserves. DELICIOUS! The only complaint I have is the amount of dishes I had to do afterwards because of all the mixing bowls!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
12/21/2003
Everyday ingredients; nothing exotic or hard-to-find (or expensive). Easy to assemble. I'd say this is a fairly "forgiving" recipe: I only had medium eggs on hand, rather than large - I used six, it worked fine. I had coconut yogurt already opened, so I used that in place of the plain - worked fine. The cake has a mild flavor (like some poundcakes) and is good for spooning fruit over; might try serving it with a fruit-flavored or lemon-flavored yogurt as a topping.
This cake has kind of a muffin texture to it. I doubled the lemon juice and zest, which was a very good decision! We added butter instead of frosting while it was still warm out of the oven. Next time, I think I'll make some sort of a lemon and butter glaze to drizzle over it. Mmmm...
I like this recipe. Instructions were clear. I took the tip of previous reviews and added more zest and juice. I used two 9" round pans and baked for 50 minutes. Next time I will test cake at 40 minutes because it I think will be a bit moister with less baking in these pans and I should have realised this. Maybe some lemon pudding in the mix may make it a wee bit moister as well. My son loved it and wants it for his next birthday party!
This cake is most lemony if you use lemon yogurt and add more lemon zest, like 3tsp. Very good taste, but I think it is similar to a lemon poundcake despite whipping the egg whites. A crowd pleaser. A nice change for a crowd pleaser cake.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 3 stars
04/21/2003
made this cake for easter. Served with fresh strwberries and sherbet. Everyone liked it lots, but me. I knew something wasn't quite right. I substituted all purpose flour for cake flour as per a reviewers remarks. Well just found out I had the substitution wrong. REMEMBER if your going to subst. flours it's 1 cup all purpose flour minus 2 T. I only subtracted 1 T. So I've got to try it again. I used lemon yogurt instead of plain and still it wasn't very lemony. So I'll add more lemon flavor next time. But still everyone liked it. But not better than my poppyseed cake. So I have to try this again.
We used 2 cups of lemon yogurt and added 1 tsp lemon extract as well. The result was fully cooked at 55 minutes. It was moist, dense, lemony, and satisfying. But...a simpler recipe may also have yielded a nice lemon cake.
Perfect "disappear in your mouth" cake. Fresh lemons were not overbearing. I didn't have fresh lemons. So, I used lemon juice and 1 Tbsp of lemon extract. I topped it off with dried poppy seed. Oh so nice! I do admit its a tad bit labor intensive but worth it.
I used yellow fresh-off-the-tree limes from the backyard and added an extra lime for luck (also because I wanted the zest and didn't want to waste the lime). I was also eating dinner while baking the cake. It was burnt, but inside, it was still so moist, light, and tasty. I like baking even though I'm not good at it, but this was the first cake I've made outside of a box mix that didn't turn out so dense. Great recipe. Next time will be perfect!
I read all of the reviews before making as it was my boyfriends 35th bday and I wanted his cake to be awesome. THIS IS AMAZING! I am super happy with it, made some adjustsments per reviewers, I upped the lemon juice to almost half a cup, and used lemon yogurt as suggested. I also cut the sugar, just a little bit. I will keep this in my recipe box for future use. Not sure what the reviewer who said it was dry had problems with. I baked in two 9 inch cake pans, very moist.
Light and lemony and just perfect for a warm cup of coffee and a good book! I used margarine istead of butter and it came out fine. I also drizzled a simple powdered sugar/lemon juice frosting on top and the extra tanginess was just lovely. Yum! Love it!
I saw this recipe here and made it for my wife's birthday. She requested a cake with lemon. Everyone loved it, from senior citizens down to the toddlers. (An 11 year old groaned when he saw it, saying "There's no frosting". His mom said, "it's an adult cake" Said 11 year old inhaled his piece and i later caught him picking crumbs from the empty cake plate). For time reasons I had to make it Friday evening and let it stand until Sunday. l let it cool in the pan and then put plastic wrap over the top. Held up nicely. Like others, i also put in much more lemon than called for - at least tripple. Sunday morning i heated up about 1/4-1/3 cup honey with a little more lemon juice and spooned it over the top as it sat in the pan. Right before serving I did same again. That added some extra sweetness and moistness. i will make this again. As some said, it is a little extra work but it's the kind of work we like and always for a good cause. It is kind of the desert counterpart to avgolemeno soup - light yet hearty.
I made this as written, only subbing all-purpose and cornstarch for the cake flour. It is amazing! I've finally found my base birthday cake recipe. Thank you!!!! It's moist, fluffy and lemony today, I can't wait to see how much better it is tomorrow!!
First off, Paige, I am proud of you for trying this recipe at your age! You rock. It is always a pretty good idea to stick exactly to the plan, and if you ever do this again, if you will try that, I'll bet it turns out as magnificently as mine did! I LOVE THIS RECIPE!!!! Also, I am still incredulous that an ADULT baker left OUT the lemon zest, then complained this did not taste lemony enough! What a hoot! This cake is outstanding! Thanks so much for posting it!
Great cake! I used a bundt pan since I don't have a tube pan. I used Greek yogurt, all purpose flour less 2 tbs per cup, and 1/2 cup applesauce for 1/2 of the butter. I dusted with powdered sugar and it was terrific....even the kids liked it!
A fair amount of work compared to some cakes on this site, but definitely worth it for taste and because it's different. I used lemon icing, from this site, to top it and it was a delicious and different birthday cake for my husband. Thanks!
This recipe is good, but my hubby doesn't really care for lemons.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
07/25/2006
I made this cake for my aunt's birthday and it turned out very good! It was fairly dense like a pound cake but not too dry. I would recommend baking on the shorter side- I left mine in for 5 mins. too long. I used a bundt pan and topped it with a simple but yummy cream cheese frosting and tons of strawberries and rasberries. GREAT! The creamy frosting didn't take over the lemony taste and added a sweet flavour. Would use this recipe again!
This was good but seemed like a lot of extra trouble for what comes out like a pound cake. I would have liked it to be lighter and fluffier. Used lemon zest and juice as directed but it needed some added lemon extract for a more lemony taste.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.