Deer Poppers

My brother is the hunter and gives me back-strap every year. I usually make a stew or just cut it up and stir fry it on the stove top for wraps. i Wanted to grill it and found this recipe and since my garden is overrun with jalapenos I gave it a try. I cut my meat into 2 by 3 inch chunks and marinated them for about ten hours. I used the exact marinade and spices except I also used a few dashes of Teriyaki sauce. I used a whole piece of bacon to wrap with and put a jalapeno slice on one side of the meat and on the other a slice of sweet onion, and wrapped tightly, pretty much covering the whole chunk of meat. We grilled on charcoal with a direct side and indirect heat side, that way we could move the pieces that were done first to the indirect side while working on the ones that still needed to cook more. Turn these constantly while cooking and be careful because bacon drippings will send up some flames once in awhile. Once the bacon was pretty crispy and even getting a bit blackened we removed them from the heat. It took about 20 - 30 minutes for each over medium high coals to cook, depending on their size. Oh wow... were these ever tender and tasty and even the bacon was cooked to perfection. The jalapeno gave just enough spice, not too much. I will be telling my bro about this one. We served this with Coleslaw with a kick here on AR, was a perfect match together.