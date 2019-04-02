Deer Poppers

4.8
143 Ratings
  • 5 125
  • 4 16
  • 3 1
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

I recently took these to a Halloween party and they did not make it to the barn where the party was at! I bet 15 people asked me for the recipe. If you don't like the gamey taste of deer meat this recipe is for you!! These make great appetizers. Even people who don't like deer meat liked these!

Recipe by DJ8BUD

Recipe Summary

cook:
30 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
20 appetizers
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Season the venison meat with Greek seasoning and steak seasoning. Place in a bowl, and pour in enough Italian dressing to cover. Refrigerate for at least 2 hours to marinate, but preferably overnight.

  • Preheat the grill for medium heat. Drain the marinade from the meat, and discard the marinade. Place a slice of jalapeno on top of a piece of meat, then wrap with a slice of bacon. Secure with a soaked toothpick. Repeat with remaining meat.

  • Grill the deer poppers for 15 to 20 minutes, turning occasionally to brown the bacon. Serve and enjoy!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
308 calories; protein 12.7g; carbohydrates 5.1g; fat 26.3g; cholesterol 53.3mg; sodium 1029mg. Full Nutrition
