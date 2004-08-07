Tomato Soup Cake III
This is a moist spice cake with a surprise ingredient!
This cake is very good. I had no problems with it being dry, and the texture was excellent even with the changes I made: 2 Tbs. ground flax seed mixed with 6 Tbs. hot water for the eggs, applesauce for the shortening, 1/2 cup brown sugar for 1/2 cup of the white, and 1 cup whole wheat flour for 1 cup all-purpose. These made it a little healthier, and I did not add nuts (as per my family's liking). It did not need the frosting either. The only thing I would watch out for is that the longer it sits, the spicier it gets. My 15-year-old brother loved this cake (even when he found out there was tomato soup in it), and my father ate a whole big piece (a first for my "Internet Recipes")!
My cake turned out very dry.
The taste is phenominal. I wouldn't have thought of ever using tomato soup in a cake, but the recipe sounded so bizarre I had to give it a whirl and I'm glad I did. The only thing I did different was to cut the recipe in half as a 9 x 13 pan wouldn't fit in my RV oven. I am giving this a 4 star review because the texture is crumbly. Thanks for a great tasting recipe!
I left out the raisins and walnuts, baked at 350 degrees for about 23 minutes and it came out really moist and delicious!
this is the best spice cake ever! Everyone in my family loves it! Great recipe!
Excellent!! My father used to make this cake when I was a kid and it is the same! I love it.
My cake turned out very, very dry. This is my father's favorite cake so I made it for his birthday. What a disappointment!
Very moist cake and everyone loved it.
I made this into a healthy muffins instead of a cake. I cut the sugar back by half, used half melted butter/half homemade organic applesauce to cut back on the fat, two organic eggs, two teaspoons homemade pumpkin pie spice, organic raisins, whole wheat flour and Healthy Request tomato soup. I sifted all the dry ingredients together and wisked all the wet together and I just folded the wet into the dry so they wouldn't get overmixed and become tough. 350* for twenty minutes was just right for baking time. These are for snacks and tomorrow morning's breakfast, but I'll update my review once we've had a chance to sample them. I'll tell you, though. It's a nice way to use up one of the gazillion cans of condensed soup I have in the back of my pantry!
Mmmmm... Spicy, yummy, goodness. I baked this in a springform tube pan with good results. I used W-Wheat pastry flour and brown sugar instead of the all purpose flour and white sugar. Thank you MONOU for the tip about using applesause instead of shortening. Wonderfully moist and bursting with flavor expecially when it has time to age a little.
Been making this cake for yeas never had it come out dry. Always a good cake to take to pot luck dinners. Just don't tell them what they are eating. They wont try it.
Great cake, although I had to use golden raisins as that was all I could find. They tasted fine! My Granny used to make this cake for my birthday & we lost the recipe regularly & had to keep asking her for it. She made it many times during WWII (without the icing of course). The cake was special then because you could get every ingredient without using your rationing book. For the icing you needed the book! My seniors loved it & a few even remembered it from the old days. There were 3 birthdays that week & I was youngest at 56!! We had 4 full size cakes w/ no leftovers.
This cake recipe was terrible. I followed the recipe exactly and it was very dry.
Found it rather dry..
Read many of the reviews. Made just a couple of adjustments. Put in a bit less sugar, 1/2 of the amount of butter + the remaining used made up with apple sauce. Did not add the walnuts as some of our people do not care for nuts. Baked for 23 minutes, was perfect time in my oven. Do not have cream cheese so will make a butter cream icing and will top that with some chopped walnuts. As I thought that I would prefer if the cake’s texture was more muffin like rather than cake like, barely mixed the dough , max. 50 strokes, with a spoon. I cannot say that it is delicious, only ok. Not sure if I will make it again, will wait for reviews from my family!
Mymother has made this recipe for over 50 years!! It always was a favorite in our house. She used a bread pan to bake her cake.
I love this recipe only I add a table spoon of milk to the creamy mixture then when I add the can of soup I put it in a small bowl first then add 1/4 cup of water and the tsp of baking soda mix it then add to the rest and mix all together and it adds more moisture.
This turned out great. My Mom was making this cake over 50 yrs ago. I like this cake more than a traditional spice cake. If you think it sounds strange-remember tomatoes are a fruit. First ice cream flavor in U.S. was Tomato.
Mmmmmm Mmm Delightful and delicious.
