Tomato Soup Cake III

4.1
22 Ratings
  • 5 11
  • 4 6
  • 3 3
  • 2 1
  • 1 1

This is a moist spice cake with a surprise ingredient!

Recipe by Geri Knoll

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
18
Yield:
9 x 13 inch cake
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

18
Original recipe yields 18 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Grease and flour a 9 x 13 inch pan.

    Advertisement

  • In a large bowl, cream sugar and shortening. Add beaten eggs, and mix well. Stir in salt, cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves. Mix in flour and baking powder, and then raisins and nuts. Mix tomato soup and baking soda together; beat into first mixture.

  • Bake for 30 to 35 minutes. Cool.

  • Beat cream cheese and confectioners sugar together until smooth. Frost the cake.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
294 calories; protein 4g; carbohydrates 41.5g; fat 13.2g; cholesterol 34.4mg; sodium 301.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022