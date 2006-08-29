Zucchini Cake III

4.7
170 Ratings
  • 5 137
  • 4 24
  • 3 4
  • 2 3
  • 1 2

Grated zucchini makes the cake from this recipe a lovely and moist cake finished with a simple icing.

Recipe by Geri Knoll

Gallery
13 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
14
Yield:
1 tube cake
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

14
Original recipe yields 14 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour a tube pan.

    Advertisement

  • Sift together flour, cinnamon, salt, baking powder, and baking soda on to a piece of waxed paper.

  • In a large bowl, beat eggs and sugar until light colored. Mix in oil. Add sifted ingredients to egg mixture, and beat for 2 minutes. Stir in pineapple, chopped nuts, vanilla, and zucchini. Mix thoroughly. Pour batter into prepared pan.

  • Bake for 80 minutes, or until tester inserted in the center of the cake comes out clean. Cool for 30 minutes.

  • To Make Glaze: In a small bowl, combine the confectioners' sugar and the milk. When cake has cooled, pour glaze over cake.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
439 calories; protein 5.3g; carbohydrates 55.7g; fat 22.9g; cholesterol 53.3mg; sodium 349.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022