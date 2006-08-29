Zucchini Cake III

Following the original recipe exactly gives a beautifully moist cake. There were just a few things I wanted to fix: the cake was much too sweet, had a somewhat dense texture for a cake, and the occasional fibers of pineapple sticking out looked slightly off-putting. After fiddling with the recipe several times, I stick to the following for an utterly sumptuous treat even my carbs-paranoid mother can't resist: using 1 1/3 cups brown sugar for a richer taste and less sweetness; 1 teaspoon each of cinnamon, ground ginger, and cloves; 1/3 cup olive oil; and 1 cup smoothly puréed pineapple and 1/3 cup puréed zucchini instead of crushed pineapple (the extra fruit substance compensates moisture for the reduced oil). But most importantly, do not over-mix the batter as the original recipe calls for. Two minutes with an electric beater is far too long; I gently fold in the egg mixture and sifted mixture until barely combined, like with all other cakes and sweet breads. Makes the texture so much more fluffy and tender. Now the uncontested family favorite, and easily among the very best baked desserts I have ever come across. The fragrance of the pineapple was a great idea - thanks Geri!