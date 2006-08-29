Zucchini Cake III
Grated zucchini makes the cake from this recipe a lovely and moist cake finished with a simple icing.
This was delicious! I substituted 1/2c applesauce + 1/2c oil and added a cup of raisins. I also baked this in a bundt pan (for 55 min) rather than a tube pan. Glazed this with a cream cheese glaze (2 T cream cheese, 2/3 c confectioners sugar, 1 T milk, 1 tsp vanilla).Read More
I rate this one star because the recipe is flawed, in my opinion. I have made many bundt cakes and have never had any problems with the cake sticking to the pan. That said, I've made this cake twice and, while the flavor is delicious, they both deflated in the oven, stuck to the pan and fell completely apart by the time I got them out. I believe the pineapple, even drained and patted dry, is releasing too much liquid and sugar during baking and it's acting like a sticky adhesive. Some more treatment needs to be done to the pineapple or you need to leave it out. Again, great flavor, but I don't want to be using a spoon to scoop out the other half of the cake from the pan.Read More
This was delicious! I substituted 1/2c applesauce + 1/2c oil and added a cup of raisins. I also baked this in a bundt pan (for 55 min) rather than a tube pan. Glazed this with a cream cheese glaze (2 T cream cheese, 2/3 c confectioners sugar, 1 T milk, 1 tsp vanilla).
I love this cake! It's very moist. Instead of a tube pan I used a 13x9. Also, I used a cream cheese frosting to top it off. Yum!!!
I baked this cake yesterday with great results! I made the following changes to the recipe: no pineapple, a little extra zucchini, extra half tsp cinnamon, half-tsps ginger and nutmeg. Also, used a cream cheese glaze. Wow! Very moist and rich. It only needs to be baked about an hour if you use a typical dark ring pan. Perfect for serving for dessert or teatime...just delicious. I kept mine in the fridge and it is still moist the next day (now). We'll see how long it lasts....
This is the BEST zucchini cake recipe I've ever discovered. Moist & oh so delicious! Since the summer of '05 I have made this recipe many times with wolderful results. Never changing the cake ingredients, I've used various cake pans and made cupcakes too. Like so many others using a tube pan, I found my cakes are done before the 80 minutes so keep an eye on yours. I have used Geri's glaze, cream cheese icing suggested by others and left it plain. No matter how I have served it family and friends have loved it. I have learned to take a copy of the recipe when I take this cake to gatherings. The pineapple is a terrific addition Geri. Uniced cupcakes/muffins served with Sunday brunch are my personal favorite. The muffins freeze well too.
I halved the recipe and baked it in a 8inch round pan for 35 mins, to be honest it could have done with 5 more minutes. Very moist and delicious. I also used the remaining pineapple juice from the can with some confectioner's sugar and drizzled it over the warm cake. Will definately make again but will coat the walnuts in flour as mine all sunk to the bottom and peel the zucchini as the green flecks are a bit off putting. Thank you!
My husband and I loved this cake. I made it pretty much as written, but without nuts. Baked it in a 10" Bundt pan for 60 minutes...let it stand in the pan for 10 minutes before turning it out...popped out perfectly! (That part always makes me nervous.) Glazed it with a fairly thick glaze consisting of 2 tablespoons cream cheese, 3/4 cup powdered sugar, 1 tablespoon pineapple juice, and 1 teaspoon vanilla. It was so pretty I submitted a picture, which is now under review, so we'll see if it ever shows up. :) Thanks for a delicious way to use zucchini!
This cake turned out wonderful! Very Moist! I did make it in a 9x13 pan and it turned out fine. I omitted the glaze and made a cream cheese frosting. Delicious!
I followed the cake recipe and baked it for 55 minutes. It was nice and moist. Instead of glazing it, I made a cream cheese frosting using 4 oz light cream cheese, 1 1/2 cups icing sugar and 2 tsp of the pineapple juice.
Yum. I halved the recipe and baked in a smaller, rectangular pan (~6x11") for 50 minutes. I replaced half the oil with apple sauce, and did not bother with the glaze. I'm eating the cake right now (not paying much attention to the "let cool" instruction), and finding it a little sweet. I will cut the sugar to 3/4 cup. Otherwise, it's moist and delicious! (Update: half the recipe makes 12 medium muffins. Bake for 25 mins.)
AWESOME! Super moist, and delicious. I took it to work and it disappeared in 15 minutes. Like others, in a bundt pan, mine only took 55 minutes to bake.
See my photo of this Cake! Wow, delicious tasting and moist! This is a keeper and recommended! I made it in a square tin 8x8x8x2 inches or 20.3x20.3x5.08 cm. I did make some changes, I followed others and used half apple sauce and half oil, I didnt use eggs but used Orgran brand No Egg - Egg replacer which helps with cholesterol and saturated fats, ( I used pineapple juice instead of water with the No Egg powder and used slightly less than required). I used mixed tiny chopped nuts pieces as had no walnuts and added a few raisins, also used less sugar about 1.5 cups and it was sweet enough for me, also grated in some fresh nutmeg, the store didnt have crushed pineapple so I used small pieces pineapple and well drained, oh! I used half brown half white sugar! Baked for 70 minutes perfect! See my photo its as delicious as it looks!
so, so good!!!! Only made a couple of changes because of the mood was in. All I had was a 20 oz can of crushed pineapple and I didn't want any to go o wate s I drained it and added all the fruit. To compensate for the extra moisture I only used a half of a cup of the oil. I alsoadded about a tsp of ground gingr and an extra half teaspon of cinnamon for more of a spiced flavor. Great recipe!
Following the original recipe exactly gives a beautifully moist cake. There were just a few things I wanted to fix: the cake was much too sweet, had a somewhat dense texture for a cake, and the occasional fibers of pineapple sticking out looked slightly off-putting. After fiddling with the recipe several times, I stick to the following for an utterly sumptuous treat even my carbs-paranoid mother can't resist: using 1 1/3 cups brown sugar for a richer taste and less sweetness; 1 teaspoon each of cinnamon, ground ginger, and cloves; 1/3 cup olive oil; and 1 cup smoothly puréed pineapple and 1/3 cup puréed zucchini instead of crushed pineapple (the extra fruit substance compensates moisture for the reduced oil). But most importantly, do not over-mix the batter as the original recipe calls for. Two minutes with an electric beater is far too long; I gently fold in the egg mixture and sifted mixture until barely combined, like with all other cakes and sweet breads. Makes the texture so much more fluffy and tender. Now the uncontested family favorite, and easily among the very best baked desserts I have ever come across. The fragrance of the pineapple was a great idea - thanks Geri!
I only had 3 eggs so I scaled down the rest of the ingredients appropriatly and added a handful of raisins. It only took 55 minutes in a 10 cup bundt pan. It was very oily, so only 4 stars. Otherwise it was delish. Next time I'll substitute applesauce for half of the oil.
Super moist and sweet--we enjoyed ours without any icing or glaze, which even to my super-sweet tooth would have been too much. I think for "company" presentation I would simply dust the top with powdered sugar. I substituted a cup of dark brown sugar for one of the two cups of white sugar called for (really, try this--ups the flavour immensely, and, if you use a molasses-based brown sugar from the health food store instead of the caramel-colouring "brown" sugar at most groceries, ups the nutrition a tad, too) and I increased the spices. I didn't measure the spices, vanilla, walnuts, etc., but instead eyeballed them, so I probably used about 2 to 2 1/2 tsp of a mixture of cinnamon, allspice, nutmeg, cloves that I had on hand from a previous spice grinding. Instead of vegetable oil, I used coconut oil, which is a functional food (i.e., it has health benefits beyond nutrition) and is firm at cool room temperatures but with beating melts readily. It gives a very, very mild coconut flavour that adds nicely to this cake. This recipe has gone into my allrecipes recipe box! Thanks for sharing, Geri!
Excellent Recipe for a Zucchini Cake. I've been searching for a "cake" recipe to use up my zucchini and I wanted something different than zucchini bread. I did tweak it a bit using 1/2 cup oil, 3/4 cup applesauce and eliminated the pineapple altogether. I added 1/2 tsp. each of cloves, ginger, allspice and pumpkin pie spice in addition to the cinnamon because my family loves spice cake. This cake had a great texture and very moist. Delicious :-)
It is very moist, however I found it unsatisfying. I will stick to zucchini bread and brownies and skip the cake.
Well...I truly have no self control! I kept sneaking back for just a little bitty slice of this cake, and the whole thing just disappeared! My husband said its the best, and so did the boss' kids...definitely a keeper!
every moist an family loved it
Amazing taste and sooo moist! Would definitely make this again. Stuck to the recipe except mine only took 60 minutes to bake & I made cream cheese icing as another reviewer recommended. Alson I would suggest letting it cool for at least an hour (maybe even 2) as opposed to the 30 min recommended in the recipe because my cake fell apart when I tried to take it out of the pan after just 30 min.
oooh la laaaa... this is one tasty cake!!! Very moist, with those chunks of pineapple... a little glaze drizzled over it makes it elegant to look at but one taste and you will close your eyes and think you're in heaven!! Yum. A new favorite for me. :-)
Yumm! So good! Only had to cook it for 55 minutes in a pampered chef stone pan.
Agreed with all the comments - very moist. I substituted 1/2 cup applesause for a 1/2 cup of the oil.
This is the moistest and yummiest cake ever! I omitted the nuts and stirred in 1 1/2 C berries at the end and baked it in a 13 x 9 and it was fantastic!! I can't quit eating it! I heaped my cups of zucchini for extra mositness. I will be making this one again and again.
Made for dessert last night. The taste was wonderful and very moist. Followed directions exactly. I did not have to bake for as long as stated so watch your baking time. Big hit with everyone!
Wonderful as is. No changes needed. Made in 13 X 9. I did use the reserved pineapple juice instead of milk for the glaze but that is the only thing I did differently. Milk would work fine too. Couple things to note though. The batter is stiff at first but once you add the drained fruit and zucchini it thins so I would still drain the pineapple. Also, important to whip the eggs and sugar until light in color as directed. Makes a big difference in the resulting texture.
I topped this very moist cake with whipped cream cheese frosting. The small piece I tasted before sending it to work with my husband was great. It was a hit at his office. Love the pineapple! Thanks!
this cake is the best!! made it yesterday and it's almost all gone. i halved the recipe and baked in an 8in round pan, all i can say is yummy. added ginger and nutmeg as another reviewer suggested, and did a cream cheese glaze. delicious :)
Great zucchini cake recipe! I have been looking for a reliable good zucchini cake recipe and this is it. I even omitted the pineapple because I did not have it on hand and it was still great, no frosting, no glaze, just this cake and a cup of tea. Thanks!
Yum! Super moist, super delicious. I read other reviews and substituted 1 cup applesauce for the oil. Cooked it in a 9x13 and made cream cheese frosting using leftover pineapple juice rather than milk. I will make this again and again.
This is a moist delicios cake. The icing adds just the right sweetness. I made it and took it to work and it was gone in no time with many requests for the recipe!d
Excellent and moist!
Very nice.
Great recipe! I've made this twice, once for us, and once for my mom, who loves zucchini bread. I used applesauce instead of pineappl; the second time, I cut back on the oil to about 3/4 c., and it still came out moist and delicious. Both times, we didn't even try the icing, since it's already sweet enough for our taste. My friend who is very finicky about zucchini bread loved it too. Thanks so much for sharing this recipe.
Wonderful! Similar to a carrot cake recipe I have, which uses pineapple + the juice from the can, so I made this recipe with the juice too. Didn't have walnuts, so I made with chopped pecans instead. Cake turned out great! I chose to bake in 9x13 pan (about 35 min. bake time) and frosted with a cream cheese frosting. Got rave reviews.
Didn't have pineapple, added extra zucchini and some orange zest so there was still a fruity undertone. I haven't made a glaze yet but it really doesn't need one. Will try next time using some whole wheat flour and 1/2 applesauce for the oil. Also used only 1 1/2 cups sugar (1 cup brown, 1/2 white) and it was plenty sweet.
I used a 9x13 pan and baked for about 40 minutes. Used 1/2 cup oil, 1/2 cup applesauce. I added 12 oz crushed drained pineapple, and an additional 1/3 cup flour to make up for the extra pineapple. I omitted the nuts, because I didn't have any. This cake turned out fabulous!!! Extremely moist, reminds me of the oatmeal cakes my mom used to make, but a little healthier for you :)
Absolutely wonderful! I wish I could have given it more stars! I also did half applesauce and half oil ( i do that for my zucchini bread also) and no pineapples as I did not have any but it was wonderful without it. This is my new go to cake! Thanks for a great recipe
This cake is very good. It stays nice and moist.
I prepared this strictly by the recipe with no changes and it was fantastic. I agree with another rating that this cake improves if prepared a day ahead as the outer "crust" moistens up and flavors meld together even better. I used the leftover pineapple juice to prepare the glaze which offered a nice tangy flavor. Very impressive presentation especially on a tiered cake plate with a glass lid. Next time will try to reduce the fat grams by substituting some apple sauce as suggested by another cook.
There is something wrong with the baking soda/baking powder amounts in this one. Most other recipes can for less. This cake came out moist but tasting strongly of baking soda/powder.
well, we used peaches and pecans instead of pineapples and walnuts (which were unavailable) and the result was great!
This cake was great. Very moist, nice rich flavor. I didn't start out with super high expectations. So this was a wonderful surprise. Made recipe just as written, except I also shortened the cooking time to little over an hour. I used a cream cheese glaze. Wonderful first day, possibly even better the second, I don't think it will make it to a third in our house. My son had a great time cooking with the zucchini he helped grow.
I tried this recipe because of the pineapple in it and I added 1 Tbsp of cocoa powder (it was all I had) because I like that combination. The cocoa wasn't enough to alter the taste or texture so will add more next time, but I have to tell you, that was the most moist, delicious cake all by itself so I didn't bother with frosting. For me, this beats all the other recipes, past and present, for zucchini cake.
This cake was very easy to make. Also it was very moist. Mine was done in about 60 minutes instead 80. The best zucchini cake I have ever had and my husband loved it.
This cake is soooo DELICIOUS! Didn't change a thing ~ very good the way it is.
Excellent cake! I made a few changes though. I pureed the pineapple, and peeled/pureed the zucchini, to make it more kid-friendly for my children. I deleted the walnuts, due to allergies. Also, instead of an icing, I dusted the pan with white sugar before baking. Yum! My 3 kids gobbled it up!
Took this to work a couple of days ago and they ate it up so quickly! Everybody told me how great it was! Will definately make again! I think my glaze was a little thin because it just ran off the cake and piled up on the sides but that was the only downfall! Thanks for a great recipe!
THIS CAKE IS AWESOME! WHEN I MAKE IT AGAIN I MIGHT ADD SOME RAISINS OR USE CHUNKY PINEAPPLE. MY HUSBAND LOVED IT AND WE SHARED HALF WITH OUR ELDERLY NEIGHBORS. THANKS GERI FOR A GREAT RECIPE!!!!
Exactly as advertised: lovely and moist--really delicious! The only thing that takes a little extra time is grating the zucchini. I also like it with the frosting recipe from "Zucchini Cake".
This tastes delicious the day after, with or without the glaze. Be sure to check it at 50-55 minutes as it will probably be done by then. I got a few recipe requests for this one.
I loved this cake and so did everyone that ate it. I made it for my friends birthday party and it was big hit. I did make a few changes...I used whole wheat flour, pecans because I didn't have any walnuts, and I added a cup of raisins. I also used the cream cheese glaze on it that another member suggested and it was delicious! Took me 60 mins in a bundt pan and it was perfect! Thanks for the great recipe!
Great recipe, works well in a Bundt pan too. However, baking time is way off- likely a typo. Should be 53-60 minutes maximum. Also would use cream cheese icing instead of glaze as glaze does absorb back into cake. I would add raisins,about 1 cup. I use olive oil. Additionally, I would add the dry ingredients into the wet and only mix until just incorporated. Very nice moist texture.
Yum! The only thing I did differently was to decrease the sugar to 1-1/2 cups. Do yourself a favor by waiting until the next day to allow the flavors to fully blend throughout this wonderful cake. I took it to work the morning after making it, and it was gone like a flash!
tastyand easy. Baked in a bundt pan.
Wonderful! Added some chocolate chips and used walnuts. Omitted the pineapple and baked in 9 X 13. Turned out wonderful
This is a very good, moist cake. Like others, I found it only needed to back about 50-50 minutes. Thanks for the recipe; it's wonderful!
This was a BIG hit at a pot-luck today! I did add a 3 oz. pkg of cream cheese to the glaze.
Great recipe! Thanks you!
Awesome recipe even though I forgot to add the cinnamon. As another reviewer suggested, I substituted 1 Tblsp. of pineapple juice for the glaze and added a Tblsp. of crushed pineapple. I think I might add raisins the next time. I also drained the zucchini,
Very good, nice and moist. I received many nice compliments. Will definitely make again and again. I might add some raisins to the next one, my husband thought that would be great.
Wow! This cake is delicious and moist. This is the 3rd time that I have made it this week. I gave 2 as gifts. I did add 1 tsp. of ginger to give it a little more spice. It's wonderful! Also, watch the baking time. Mine was done in 50-55 minutes.Thanks for a great recipe.
This cake is so yummy! It's now dubbed my mom's favorite cake. I added nutmeg and ground ginger(1/2 a tsp.) to my zucchini cake to give it more flavor. And I made maple cream cheese glaze to go on top (add 2 T of cream cheese and 2 T of maple syrup to the glaze recipe that's already on the recipe)
This was so delicious and moist! Everyone loved it. I buy beautiful Zucchini at our Farmers Market so I look forward to baking this cake again. As the other users suggested I did use a bundt cake pan and it did take 80 min to bake. I also drizzeled cream cheese glaze as suggested by another user except I used Evaported Milk Glazed this with a cream cheese glaze (2 T cream cheese, 2/3 c confectioners sugar, 1 T milk, 1 tsp vanilla). I had no walnuts on hand so substituted with toasted hazelnuts. It went great with hazelnut coffee in the morning.
This recipe is awesome!! I made it into cupcakes, because I don't have a tube pan. It made 24 cupcakes, plus a mini loaf. The flavor is great. I left the icing off, it is great without it. I cooked the cupcakes for 20 minutes, and the mini loaf pan for 30.
Wow - This is a winner. Moist and EASY, watch baking time, needs only 50-55 minutes. Took to work and everyone wanted recipe.
I made this cake while my mom was recouping at my place after a knee replacement. It was GREAT!! I did change it to 1 cup of white sugar and 1 cup of brown sugar. and added 1 tsp of Ginger. I only beat the mixture till it was incorporated, NOT 2 min. The cake is so moist it gradually soaks up the glaze. So I would suggest disting with powdered sugar after placing a individual slice on a plate. Because after a few hours the cake would soak in any glaze or powdered sugar that would be on the whole cake. One thing for sure you cant complaine about a super moist cake!!!
YUM! Substituted 1/2 cup applesauce for half the oil. Didn't bother with the icing.
I did a trial run on this b4 my daughters bday just in case, and it was great. I had mine in the full 80 minutes and it is still nice and moist. I also did the cream cheese on top. Yummy.
One word...two syllables: Yowza (and in a good way!!) My family polished this cake up F A S T!!! The only change I made was adding 1 tsp of orange extract because I didn't have oranges for the rind like one reviewer suggested. YUMMY, have made again and will definetley share this receipe with my friends!! (P.S.Leave it in the oven the whole time suggested in the recipe)
Very Good, will probably make again. Thanks
A few gardener friends have given me a total of 5 giant zucchinis. I live alone. I've been a crazy person this weekend - I'm trying to use them up so I've made 3 (I know...) different zucchini cakes. This is one of the cakes I made. It turned out awesome!! The only change I made was to use only 1 C of sugar and subbed in applesauce for half the oil. These 2 changes alone save you about 2,000 calories. I'll be making this again soon. Next time, I'll probably do without the pineapple because I feel it didn't really give it anything "extra" in flavor. I couldn't really even taste the pineapple.
I made this cake for work. I'm sure it would be fantastic as is, but I got creative and added a Tb of orange zest as well as a cup of dried cranberries to the batter. I also replaced the milk for the icing with orange juice. What a fantastic cake! I'll check it earlier next time I bake it. It was a little overcooked last time.
The cake is moist and very flavorful, I frosted mine with a lite caramel frosting. It was great
Great recipe. I made it just as written and would not change a thing. I did not wait long enough to put on the icing though. So next time I will be more patient and wait for it to cool down all the way. Thanks Linda
This cake is so moist and the flavor is wonderful. It's even better the day after it's made. I will make this cake many times.
Easily the moistest cake I've ever had - DELICIOUS
freakin awsome
very much like a carrot cake! fluffy and delicious, but next time I will half the recipe and make a smaller cake. after halfway through we were zucchini caked out
Excellant! We have several great cooks at my office. I took this cake and got great reviews. Very moist. I also used the pineapple juice as the liquid in the glaze. I used a Bundt pan and it was done in 50 minutes.
Wow - this is soooo good. I used fresh pineapple, because that was all I had. Very moist and delicious. I didn't even use the glaze, it didn't need it. My husband and 2 1/2yr. old son gave it two thumbs up. Thanks for a great recipe.
I am a canadian student on a German exchange in Berlin and my German family wanted me to bake something different for them. When I made them this cake they loved it so much that they ask me to make it again every weekend. People are usually skepticle about using zuchinni in cake, but this is one of the best, most flavorful, and most moist cakes I have ever had.
This cake is delicious and very moist.. I made it in a bundt pan. I had lots of zucchini and I tried several recipes. This was by far the favorite with the family I didn't change anything in the recipe.
very good
Made this cake for Father's Day with cream cheese icing. Everyone raved about how moist and yummy it was. I wouldn't change a thing.
The Ultimate Cake. Wish I could give it more stars. I've been using this exact same recipe for over 50 years and I wouldn't change a thing. It's so delicious it's almost orgasmic! Just made it today and can't wait for desert tonight.
best zucchini recipe ever!
The cake was moist and filling. I left the glaze off and it was very tastey without it. Easy to bring along on a picnic, no messy frosting.
I omitted the pineapple and did 1 1/2 tsp cinnamon, 1/2 tsp nutmeg and allspice. I wanted to substitute 1/2 the oil with applesauce but did not have any so I will try that next time. I did not care for the bland glaze in this recipe so I made it into a buttercream frosting that could be used by anyone who wanted it on their slice. This cake was moist and delicious. I will definitely make it again, but I am also going to make a chocolate zucchini cake to bring to work. I have a couple giant zucchinis ready to pick in my garden.
I make this for my daughter's B-day every year. I make the cake recipe just as written but, drizzle it with warmed cream cheese icing.
I think this would be good served as a coffee cake. My husband and I enjoyed it, but couldn't decide if we liked it better than my Zucchini Bread recipe or not. My husband seemed to think if we added the frosting to my bread recipe that mine would be better, because it's more moist than the cake. Thanks for sharing your recipe with us Geri, it gave me a great idea for my bread. :)
Good, moist .. but not very special
Excellent!! Followed "QueenSharon00" suggestions, omitting the pineapple as well and it came out very moist and super delicious. Also used vanilla frosting for topping by warming it up and drizzling it on. Bake time was 70 mins for me in a tubular flute pan. Thanks for the recipe :)
Oh so yummy!!! I will be keeping this in my recipes...especially for this time of year when our family has an abundance of zucchini. The only sub I made was to use coconut oil because I was out of vegetable oil. I made muffins and a loaf. The muffins have been scarfed by the family already....maybe I'll share the next batch with friends :o)
Excellent , moist cake. Made it milk free for a grandson with a milk allergy, simply by adding lemon juice instead of milk to the glaze. Baked for the full 80 minutes, everyone loved it.
Great recipe! This is the first time submitting a review, although, it’s more like a revision. I had some zucchini to use up, but to my dismay, when I went to the pantry - no pineapple. I have heard of recipes using puréed black beans, which I did have. This is the result. Maybe could have baked longer, but the taste was really good, and not as sweet as pineapple would make it. I taste-tested on my husband who is an amazing cook, and he couldn’t tell. Plus the added protein in a cake - who could complain? Thanks for sharing such a versatile recipe! Ps the white things are macadamia nuts - another substitution.
I was looking for the perfect zucchini cake (or bread) recipe and this is it!!
I used just 1.5 c sugar (1/2 white, 1/2 date sugar), added 1 c carrots, and only used 3/4 c oil. Fluffy!
