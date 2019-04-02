Bubba's Jambalaya

Easy Southern classic, with chicken, sausage, ham, and shrimp.

Recipe by FORDMAN88

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Directions

  • Heat a large pot over medium-high heat. Add bacon, and cook until crisp. Remove bacon pieces with a slotted spoon, and set aside. Add celery, bell pepper, and onion to the bacon drippings, and cook until tender.

  • Add the ham, chicken and sausage to the pot, and pour in the tomatoes, beef broth and chicken broth. Season with thyme and Cajun seasoning. Bring to a boil, and add the rice. Bring to a boil, then turn the heat to low, cover, and simmer for about 20 minutes, until the rice is tender.

  • Stir in the shrimp and bacon just before serving, and heat through. If you use uncooked shrimp, let it cook for about 5 minutes before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
349 calories; protein 22.7g; carbohydrates 32.3g; fat 13.8g; cholesterol 72.4mg; sodium 1176.5mg. Full Nutrition
