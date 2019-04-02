Bubba's Jambalaya
Easy Southern classic, with chicken, sausage, ham, and shrimp.
Easy Southern classic, with chicken, sausage, ham, and shrimp.
Quite delicious!!! I cooked the rice separately and used 1 can crushed tomatoes, 1 can tomato sauce, and used large fresh shrimp. Some extra seasonings, garlic powder and a little sugar to cut bitterness of tomatoes (maybe 1/2 tsp). Finally I added in about a cup of frozen okra 5 min before it was done. Served over buttered white rice w/ crusty french bread. My hunny could eat this for breakfast, lunch, and dinner!Read More
I didnt read the comments that others made. I followed the directions and cooked the rice together instead of making it seperately, and my Jambalaya came out like mush. The flavor was good, but the texture was horrible. I will try this recipe again but I will make the rice seperately.Read More
Quite delicious!!! I cooked the rice separately and used 1 can crushed tomatoes, 1 can tomato sauce, and used large fresh shrimp. Some extra seasonings, garlic powder and a little sugar to cut bitterness of tomatoes (maybe 1/2 tsp). Finally I added in about a cup of frozen okra 5 min before it was done. Served over buttered white rice w/ crusty french bread. My hunny could eat this for breakfast, lunch, and dinner!
Bubba, I love you. This recipe was AWESOME! My husband kept nudging me and telling me how good it was. I added more celery, onion, and bell pepper than I should have, but it was all the merrier. I didn't think it was going to be very good....until it all started to marry in the pot. YUUUUMMMMM. I even left out the bacon and shrimp, and it rocked!!!!! I used minute rice, boil in the bag, so I cooked the rice first, but not too much, and then poured it in the brew. That worked out really well. I'm always leary of cookin rice, I can screw that up fast! Uncle Ben's Boil in Bag is awesome.
I liked this version better than the one I had in New Orleans. I had kielbasa on hand and was looking for a way to use it, so I thought that putting it in a jambalaya sounded good. I used Smart Balance to saute the veggies instead of bacon... the bacon sounded too heavy, plus in the south, everything is cooked in butter, right? I used extra creole seasoning, an extra teaspoon or maybe a little more and served it with Crystal hot sauce. Excellent! My eight year old agrees.
I've never made Jambalaya before, and this recipe was a huge hit with everyone in the family. My mom has had Jambalaya in Louisiana and said mine was the best she's ever had! I did make adjustments. I used 1.5 onions, and 2 bell peppers (one red, one green). I used 14oz of kielbasa because I wanted to use up the whole package. I used 2 chicken breasts instead of 1. I may have put a little more than 2 cups of jasmine rice into the mix, and in addition to the crushed tomatoes, I used a 14.5oz can of diced tomatoes with their juice. I used fresh medium-sized shrimp. I used a 32oz box of beef broth and a 14.5oz can of chicken broth. I used both fresh and dried thyme because I had fresh on hand. I added 3 cloves of chopped fresh garlic in with the onions and peppers during the last minute, and powdered onion and garlic powder to taste. I also added crushed red pepper flakes to taste. All in all, I think it was perfect; my rice cooked up perfectly in about 20 minutes and the consistency was nice and thick. MAKE SURE YOU STIR THOROUGHLY EVERY 5 MINUTES WHILE THE RICE IS COOKING SO IT DOESN'T STICK OR CLUMP IN THE POT!
OK, here's how to solve the rice issue. When the vegetables are almost done, stir in the rice so it gets coated with the bacon grease. Then add all of the other ingredients except shrimp and cooked bacon. This way, the grains stay separated and they soak up all the deliciousness of the tomatoes and stocks. There's no need to cook rice separately - this is jambalaya, not gumbo.
I have been making Bubba's jambalaya recipe for years, from scratch, and it's a request for every get-together. I hate it when commenters TOTALLY chsnge a recipe here, but I've made this more than 20 times now, so I thought I'd share my secret pre-step: *Make your own stock from the chicken; I throw about 6 drumsticks in water with seasonings (celery leaves, parsley, onion, salt), so there's no need for beef broth or chicken stock--I have enough from scratch. When the broth is done I de-bone the drums for the chicken in the recipe. Enjoy all, this one is the best!
I made this last night and it was a hit!! Thanks for submitting such a great recipe. The only thing I changed was that I added more Cajun seasoning, a little crushed red pepper, 1/2 cup chopped red bell pepper, and andouille sausage instead of smoked. I simmered everything except the shrimp, rice, and bacon for about 4 hours (so the house smelled really yummy) and added the last ingredients prior to serving. We gobbled it up!! Thanks again!
Excellent recipe! My boyfriend couldn't get enough of it, even ate it for breakfast, lol.. one tip though, i would cook the rice seperate,otherwise it takes forever and sticks to the bottom of pot
This is very, very good. I added the ingredients (minus the rice) and let it simmer for a couple of hours. I also added some flour and water to thicken it up a little bit. I seasoned it a bit more with some cayenne and pepper. Will make it again!
I didnt read the comments that others made. I followed the directions and cooked the rice together instead of making it seperately, and my Jambalaya came out like mush. The flavor was good, but the texture was horrible. I will try this recipe again but I will make the rice seperately.
I used brown rice, 3/4 a pound of cooked, cubed chicken breast, 1 pound of sausage, 1/2 pound of ham, and 1/2 pound of shrimp. Very yummy!
This is so delicious I made it 3 times in 1 week! I used turkey sausage, deli ham and leftover chicken and it came out wonderful! Be sure to measure the Cajun Seasoning as directed or it will be "woo-wee" HOT!
I'm a firefighter and made this dish for 12 other firefighters on shift tonight at the firehouse. The original recipe makes 12 servings, so naturally, I doubled it. There were no leftovers. As one guy put it, "That was either darn good jambalaya, or you didn't make enough!" The only change I made was to substitute minute rice instead of regular long-cook rice simply for the sake of time. I paired it up with garlic bread and a fruit salad, and everyone left the table stuffed and happy. Great recipe!
I am from South Louisiana and I have seen and eaten many different presentations on Jambalaya. I would say that this one rates right up there with some of the better ones. To the recipe I did add the following: 1 tsp garlic powder 1 tsp red pepper flakes 1 tsp black pepper 2 tsp salt 1 tsp Tabasco sauce 1 Tbl Worcestershire sauce 2 tsp file powder
This was a very good recipe. My kids loved it. The bacon was a nice touch. Another item to add might be fish, I'll try that next time. Simmer time was more like 45 minutes, but that might have been because I used store brand rice. Next time I'll try Uncle Ben's and see what happens.
This was an excellent dish. The whole family loved it, and so did the cafe. When using this recipe, I used it mostly as a base. Jambalaya, it should be known, is really a "Kitchen Sink" recipe used in New Orleans, traditionally made with the odds and ends and random measurements of whatever was left over. The recipe is great, but it is certainly not limited to the ingredients entailed here. To be fair, I made this recipe exactly as stated, and I rate that as 5 stars. But the next time, I used less rice, more liquid, andouille sausage (traditional in this kind of dish), larger shrimp and whatever else I had left over in my fridge and my freezer. I like my jambalaya soupier rather than ricier (dry). If you like it more of a casserole texture, use more rice. If you like to have a bit of slup-action going on, use less rice. It's a simple yet delicious recipe in the end.
My daughter usually picks through her meals, but she ate every bit of this dish. The only meat I used was turkey bacon, smoked chicken thighs and some frozen salad shrimp. I also used brown rice instead of white and pureed fresh tomatoes instead of using canned. Since nobody in my family likes a big bell pepper flavor, I roasted a red bell pepper and chopped it up and put it in with the meat. I only added the called for amount of Cajun seasoning, but it could definately use more (according to my taste). My husband and I just added LA hotsauce. This is a great recipe!
This recipe is delicious. I only made a couple very minor changes. I diced up two jalapenos and added them to the onion mixture and added fresh ground pepper. I used brown rice and large shrimp because that's what I had. And I garnished with some fresh flat leaf parsley. **one more thing, the chicken was a bit dry. I think next time, I'd poach it in some chicken stock and throw it in at the end. Make sureyou taste before you add any salt. All the pork products, especially the bacon make it plenty salty...and I love salt. ;)
This is the first time I made jambalaya and it was great, my family and I all loved it and will be eating it for a few days. Thanks!
This was just okay. I did not use the beef broth....Just doesn't sound good for a shrimp/pork/chicken dish. Needs diced tomato and crushed tomato. Just wish rice wouldn't go to mush so quickly. Basmati is usually a good choice...but even in this it went to mush. And I didn't stir it a lot either.
Rice will be just right if you use the RIGHT kind of rice! Long grain is perfect, can't use quick cooking or minute rice. Basmati also will not work as well.
Made this recipe minus the tomatoes and celery (my Cajun husband approved these changes). Used Tony Chachere's (there is no other...) seasoning and this came out delicious! Added a little paprika (at the hovering Cajun's insistence) to kick up the flavor and color. So worth the expense.
My husband loved this, but I thought the thyme was so overwhelming. I would have cut the thyme in half
This recipe is a great starting place for jambalaya. It's basic and works well - I make this a few times a year when I have people over, and it's always well received (e.g. people destroy the pot and there are no leftovers). However, I definitely tweak the recipe for my liking: (1) I leave out the bacon (just use some vegetable oil instead). Too much of a pain, and you can't taste the bacon anyway. (2) Get rid of the 1/2 lb ham, 1/2 lb chicken, 1/2 lb smoked sausage, 1/2 lb shrimp. I use 2 lbs of andouille sausage instead (you MUST use andouille. It doesn't taste right without it). Some people like shrimp in their jambalaya, I don't. I find it too bright. (3) Technically, you're supposed to use long grain rice (e.g. Uncle Ben's), but I find it doesn't really matter. It tastes just fine with Jasmine rice. (4) "20 minutes" is BS. It's more like 45 minutes. After about 30 minutes, check it and stir every now and then. You'll know it's ready once there's no more water at the bottom (it's all been absorbed/evaporated). (5) "2 teaspoons Cajun seasoning" is also BS, unless you like flavorless food. I just put a lot in. You really need to use Tony Chachere's or Zatarains - the off-brand creole seasonings don't taste right to me. Generally, I'll start with something like 4 tablespoons in and a little bit of black pepper and Tabasco. The seasoning is really up to you. [Source: I'm from New Orleans and jambalaya is my dish of choice.]
Wow! This was fantastic!! I followed the recipe except for omitting ham, and adding extra sausage and shrimp, per my families personal preferences! This was seriously good!! My entire family loved it, and it tasted great reheated the next day!! Thanks for a fabulous recipe!
delicous!!---I served this with homemade biscuits -- it makes a lot, even though I made 1/2 a batch. I still have enough for another meal. I used long grain brown rice and added a little more. about 1/4 cup. I used large uncooked shelled shrimp and added those in the last 10 min on top and they cooked fine.... spices were enough - I did add 3 fresh garlic when I cooked the vegetables-- thanks for sharing your recipe - I now have a new meal to serve.
We decided to make this to bring to a Super Bowl party in honor of the Saints making their first appearance. We never made jambalaya before so we did a trial run the week before. Great recipe!! Super easy and delicious! I made my own cajun seasoning blend from this site and used that. I doubled the chicken, used 4 andouille sausage links and did not use any bacon. I cooked the rice separately and added it to avoid the problems with sticking that some reviewers mentioned. This recipe is a keeper for sure! Thanks!!
Good recipe. Left out the shrimp and used Andouille sausage. Makes a lot.
NOTE: If you want to have Perfect ( not mushy ) rice in your Jambalaya; You Must MEASURE ALL of the Liquid ingredients ( the Tomatoes Count as Liquid!! ) and be Sure that your Measure of Rice is at least half the Measure of liquid! ALSO; remember how your Mama Drilled into your head "not to open the pot after you added the rice because it would ruin the rice"? FORGET IT!!! This IS NOT JUST "RICE" , this is Jambalaya!!! You Have Got To Stir The Pot!!!
This was AWSOME!!!! It was even better the next day!!!!! Just a word of advice...use a BIG pot! This recipe makes a lot! It's hearty and filling and goes great with honey cornbread! 2 enthusiastic thumbs up!
Love it! Definitely gets my top approval rating of YUM! Of course I changed a couple things... I cooked the rice separate and just ladeled the soup onto the rice. Instead of salad shrimp I used tiger prawns which I blackened and served on top of the soup. My hubby went bananas for this stuff! YUM!
Fantastic recipe! Very easy and delicious. I like that it has lots of flavor without a lot of heat, but that it can be easily adjusted for those that prefer more heat in their dishes. I used turkey bacon in mine and since the turkey bacon doesn't produce drippings like regular bacon I sauteed the veggies in melted butter. This recipe is a definite keeper and one I will make more often. Thanks for sharing!
My husband loved this dish. However the rice got too soft. Next time I try making the rice separate and pour the jambalaya over it.
I can give this recipe 5 stars because I used the Cajun Spice Mix recipe from this website and adjusted the heat to suit my family's taste. I tried it with store bought cajun seasoning and it was way too hot for us. My husband and daughter asked me to cook the rice separately so they could control the final mix to suit them and this worked nicely for us. Without the rice to absorb some of the liquid, I was concerned that it would be too soupy and debated reducing the amount of broth, however, I used the amount of broth specified and it was great served over the rice.
This was really really good. I didn't have any chicken on hand so I just left it out and used turkey bacon. I'm impaired when it comes to cooking rice but it turned out perfectly and we had leftovers for lunch today which is a def plus =)
Great recipe! My picky eaters devoured it. This recipe can feed an army so I shared the rest with neighbours. All with rave reviews. I used farmer sausage because of availability. My girls don't like too much heat so I did cut back 1/4tsp on the seasoning. Here is a tip for the rice issues mentioned in some posts. Soak the rice for 5 minutes and rinse it well before adding it to the pot (something I learned from our exchange students). This removes some starches and speeds up cook time.
Fixed this for a New Year's eve party and to a person everyone loved it. Followed the recipe as closely as possible. Made my own chicken broth by deboning and boiling down the large breast bone/skin. I did add about 1/2 package of frozen cut okra about 4 minutes before adding my cut up shrimp (16-20count) and saved 8 of the shrimp to garnish the top. I chose to sprinkle the bacon on top rather than mix it up in the dish as called for. I think I was true enough to the recipe that this is a "true" five stars. Thanks for such a great recipe.
Not as spicy as I had anticipated which was much appreciated. It is a pricey meal what with all the meats in it but last our family 3 meals! Very yummy and filling!
This was so good!! I was looking to use some pecan smoked venison and decided to try this. Omitted the ham, shrimp and bell pepper, but followed it exactly as it was written. Yum!!!
This was a great recipe. I used Andouille sausage in place of smoked and added 1/4 tsp crushed red pepper and another tsp of Cajun seasoning. I also added 1/4 tsp of creole seasoning and tempered a bit of the hot liquid with 1 Tbs flour and added that to the mixture to thicken. I added cooked rice and prawns to the simmered ingredients 15 minutes before serving. My husband loved this and wants me to make it again soon. Thanks for a great recipe.
Very good. To speed things up I used canned tomatoes with onions and peppers already in it. I've even used pheasant instead of chicken for a game dinner, it was a big hit. Thanks.
Excellent! I made this with limited ingredients - so I still don't know it's full potential. But with just kielbasa it's so good. My husband said this was his favorite jambalaya so far. The seasonings are scaled at the perfect amount and it's just spicy enough without completing being overpowering. Thanks so much!
I am usually not critical but feel this is missing something.I would add 2 bay leaves and 2 teaspoons of dried oregano. "Jambalaya is differentiated from gumbo and étouffée by the way in which the rice is included. In these dishes, the rice is cooked separately and is served as a bed on which the main dish is served. In the usual method of preparing jambalaya, a rich stock is created from vegetables, meat, and seafood; raw rice is then added to the broth and the flavor is absorbed by the grains as the rice cooks."
This is the jambalaya recipe I've always wanted. It's better than the supposed Food Network champion jambalaya. I've made this twice in two weeks. My wife and 3-year-old son also approve. As others have said, "Thank you, Bubba." For what it's worth, my favorite variation so far includes: 1 pound shrimp meat thrown in with the chicken (1/4 pound) and sausage (12 oz. package of chicken garlic sausage). No cooked ham. The bacon is enough.
Loved it - I have never even had Jambalaya before but I cooked this for friends and we all loved it, leftovers were nice the next day too - will definitely use this receipe again.
I have made this twice and my family absolutely loves it. Next time I will do as some other people suggested and make the rice ahead. Also my this has really great flavor but isn't very spicy so for my heat lovers I added 1 TBSP of Original Tabasco.
This jambalaya recipe is great. I've made it twice now. The first time I cooked the rice separately based on the other reviews but I forgot to adjust the liquid in the recipe so it was soupy. The second time I cooked the rice with it and it was perfect! If you're going to cook the rice separately make sure you adjust the liquid in the recipe in order to get the right consistency.
This was absolutely delicious, but with one problem...I used regular long grain white rice and cooked as directed, but after 20 minutes of simmering the rice was still crunchy. Probably had to cook for as twice as long as indicated. But we loved it!!! Still not sure where I went wrong on the rice.
Amazing! Sometimes I'll use turkey sausage to lower the fat and quinoa instead white rice to give more fiber and amino acids, but this is a delightful recipe. So darn good!
Awesome, I made only one change,just could i can. I swapped the chicken with alligator meat. Okra is also a plus! Also recommend cooking the rice seperate
this was soooooooooo AWESOME
Dagum good! Everyone (6 of us-2 teenagers, 2 young adults and 2 real adults) loved it, even the extremely picky 16 yr old...high praise indeed. Cooked rice separately in the broths and added it in app. 10 minutes before serving and it soaked up all the rest of the lovely juices. Used andouille sausage and no shrimp since I didn't have any on hand. Everyone said they didn't miss it, but I know that it would add to an already incredible dish. I more or less doubled everything, didn't measure, just threw it in. Oh, and added some garlic, but I add that to almost everything but ice cream. Absolutely delicious.
I've been using this recipe for years as a guide for my Jambalaya and it turns out fabulous every time. Don't be afraid to experiment with meat ratios... I like a little extra sausage and use full size shrimp.
Great recipe. Tried a lot of Jambalayas but like this one best.
This is amazing!! I followed the recipe exactly and it turned out FANTASTIC!
Fantastic Dish - will be making it again and again. YUM!
I made this for a large group and they all LOVED it. I thought I would make it as written until I wrote the recipe for a friend. 1) I cooked the rice separately with the broth and spices due to my pot being to small for the entire recipe and 2) I left out the crushed tomatoes. Just forgot them. I have picky eaters and even my young boys loved the leftovers. Great recipe! Thank you FordMan88!
I never made jambalaya before but this was great. I served it with cornbread (made from scratch using a recipe I found on this site) and fried okra. The recipe says to boil the uncooked rice in the pot. Many of the comments say to cook the rice separately and then add to the pot, which is what I did. It came out great, but I think it would have been better to just cook the rice in the jambalaya because then it would have soaked up the broth. Also, adding the frozen okra to the pot 5 minutes before serving was an excellent touch.
Enjoyed this one. It is a good base recipe. I didn't have some of the ingredients on hand so I ended up substituting. I used a couple of TBSP of butter to saute the veggies at the start. Also used 2 14oz cans of chicken broth (no beef broth). As far as meat used, I doubled the sausage and shrimp. I also added 1/2lb of small scallops 5 minutes before adding the shrimp. As far as seasoning, I used 1 can of tomatoes with chiles and added some pepper.
My family REALLY enjoyed this recipe. I cooked the rice separately & didn't add shrimp but other than that, I made it as written. The flavor is wonderful (Spicy enough for the husband yet mild enough for my kids.). Thanks for sharing, FORDMAN88!
All I can say is YUMMMMM!! This recipe is great - and easy! Jambalaya, for some reason, was an intimidating recipe to me but this one is super easy. I did make a few small changes...I did not have ham on hand so I omitted that and added the entire package of smoked sausage (beef) - 14 oz? My chicken was not cooked so I chopped it into small pieces and added it a few minutes after the green peppers, onions, and celery. I also used 1 lb. of fresh shrimp - I cooked it in a saute pan with creole seasoning, a liberal amount of cayenne pepper (we like spicy), and a little lemon juice. After allowing 20 minutes for the rice to cook, I had to add more water and add some additional cooking time for the rice to be tender. Next time, I will be prepared to add more broth up front - however, even the plain water did not dilute the dishes taste at all. I will DEFINITELY be making this again!!
I've made boxed Jambalaya before so wanted to try making homemade. This is very good and easy! I only had celery so I sauteed that in the bacon grease. I used only beef broth and used minute brown rice. Really tasty! I love all the different kinds of meat in this recipe. Will make it again!
This was really good. My boyfriend loves jambalaya and he always makes Zatarains, but we tried this for a change. We used polska kielbasa, chicken and shrimp but left out the cubed ham. He loved it and gave it five stars!
Pretty darned good. Added some cayenne and Tabasco because we like it hot. Used andouille sausage. Simmered for 20 min. before adding rice, and as others reported, took longer than 20 min. for it to finish after that. Took it off the stove when it got to "jambalaya consistency." Not quite sticky, but almost. Very nice dish.
Great recipe... Only changes I made were I omitted the bacon and sauteed the veggies with "I can't believe its not butter"and I didn't have any Cajun seasoning on hand so I used salt and it was GREAT!! Adding to my favorites right now THANKS :-)
soooo sooo so good everyone loved it from 4 years old to 60..... only thing i did different was boiled ingredients on high for 10 min then placed in oven at 325 for 15 min. because i was in a rush and it came out perfect.. thanks for the great recipie.
I didn't mind this recipe...I followed it to a "T"...but I thought the crushed tomatoes to be too powerful...it ended up tasting extremely tangy...I think next time I'll do less crushed tomatoes, or maybe use diced tomatoes...
My hubby says this is the best Jambalaya he has ever tasted.... wants to be sure I don't lose this recipe. I added 1 tsp. FILE seasoning, and 1 tsp. Emeril's Bayou seasoning, and exchanged the cooked ham for "hot ham/cappicola"... it was fabulous
Awesome recipe! The whole family loved it!
This jambalaya was the best I've had yet. The recipe was very accurate my family loved it, I will be making this one from now on.
I absolutely adore this recipe. It makes a ton of food which is great for me because I get two dinners instead of one out of it! I used a rotisserie chicken from my grocery store and pulled the meat off of it for the chicken.
Friggin Delicious! Only thing I'll do different is leave out the bacon. Using the drippings was great, but I didn't care for the bacon itself mixed in with everything.
This is really the best Jambalaya recipe we've made!
Fabulous! I did take other's advice to cook the rice separately. I did have to tweak it a little bit based on the ingredients I had on hand, but not much, and it didn't affect the flavor.
Oh yeah! This is it! I loved it.
I prepared this recipe last night; everyone said it was quite delicious. The only complaint I had was my husband who said it was a little on the spicy side, maybe too much cayenne pepper, oh well.
Last Christmas we got some of those sausage and cheese gift sets that people buy when they don't know what to get you for Christmas. :-| We find the sausage in those to be downright nasty --- so fatty and yucky. My daughter had the idea that maybe I could make jambalaya with it. I found this recipe and made jambalaya for the first time ever. It was fabulous and everyone here just raved about it. It did take a long time to make but I am admittedly a slow cook. I cut up that Christmas-gift sausage and browned it in a pan first before adding it to the recipe. I also used turkey bacon. Other than that I think I followed the recipe exactly. Great taste, plenty of leftovers and a very happy family! Oh and I know I can truly be happy if I see one of those Christmas-gift sausages again this year. :)
five stars for this yummie recipe!
Just made this Jambalaya. In fact my empty bowl is still beside me! I am not sure why more people didn't give it a five. I followed the recipe almost as is. The only change I made was omitting the ham, since we don't eat it. I just used a little extra sausage. Otherwise I made it just as Bubba advised. I was a little skeptical about if the uncooked amount of rice not being enough to fill up stew. But the ratio of rice to stew is perfect. Just like 'Nawlins! I used Aidell's cajun andouille sausage (grocery store), turkey bacon, and large gulf shrimp instead of salad shrimp. I suggest you McCormicks cajun seasoning with brown top, small bottle (Zatarain's is too salty for me) and use good rice like Uncle Ben's. I served with Haiwaiin sweet rolls to offset the spicy nature of jambalaya. Lastly, use extra shrimp b/c they are always the first to go!
Best I have ever had! Only thing that I added was mushrooms, and it was great. New family favorite.
Simple fast and tasty
This was so good and so easy to make. I didn't have any ham, but used canadian bacon. I had some andouille sausage which made it perfect.
I skipped the bacon and sauteed the meats first, drained some fat, then added the veges and some fresh garlic to that and cooked a few minutes, then added cajun stewed tomatoes, the broth & rice. Used the creole seasoning recipe from this site in lieu of the "cajun seasoning" and thyme called for here; added some hot sauce and 2 bay leaves; threw in some frozen shrimp at the end & let it sit for 10 min's or so before serving. Awesome.
Followed the recipe and had no problems with the rice! It cooked to perfection! My husband LOVED it!!! The only reason I give it 4 stars and not 5 is because it was not as flavorful as I thought it would be taste so added some black pepper which helped a little. It is still a GREAT recipe!
In my original review in 2010, I rated this 4 stars and stated "This was tasty, but had more of a tomato base than I was expecting." I've made this dozens of times since then, changing the crushed tomatoes to diced tomatoes and it made all the difference. This is always a big hit now and definitely worth 5 stars. Love that it is so easy to throw together!
I tried this recipe for my husband as he loves ordering this when we go out to eat. He loved it!! It has the perfect blend to it ham, bacon, chicken & shrimp. And the great thing for me was that the recipe was so easy to follow. I recommend this to any & all who like jambalaya.
Excellent and very tasty. 2 cups of rice is too much making the dish too thick. I will make with 1 1/2 cups of rice next time.
My husband and I absolutely love jambalaya. We used to buy the boxed mix, and I've recently been obsessed with making these things myself instead to control the ingredients. I admit, I had doubts on how this would turn out. I shouldn't have, because it is FANTASTIC. I did make a few changes, I omitted the celery and replaced the green bell pepper with a red. I also did not add ham or shrimp. My husband and I both were just so in love with how this turned out, it's a regular staple in our home!
I make this recipe every year on vacation for a group of 15 and everyone goes back for seconds and thirds until we're scraping the bottom of the pot
We were having a Mardi Gras Engagement Party for my daughter and future son-in-law so we needed to taste test our recipes first. The comments I received were DELICIOUS....VERY VERY GOOD....LOVED IT !!! This is a hit..... We are definitely making this for the party and on other days too. I love and appreciate the recipe conversion. Thanks....
This was absolutley amazing! I'd always been scared to try Jumbalaya, I thought too many ingredients, too many steps, and too long to make. I was wrong!! I did everything to a tee and it came out great. The only thing I did different was use Smoked Turkey Sausage, and instant brown rice instead (I'm horrible at rice!!) Everything came out so good, I simmered it for about 2 hours, but honestly the flavors were so good it'd be good at 20 minutes as the recipe said (if you are short on time) Also, I had to keep some extra stock / tomato sauce ready because that instant rice just sucked up all the liquid. No biggie, just a word of warning if someone else wants to use brown rice.
This was great! I made a few changes for us. To make it healtier I used brown rice and turkey sausage; I used stewed tomatoes and pureed half of them; I simmered a chicken breast in chicken broth and the added that broth to the cooking pot. It all came together beautifully and the rice was perfect (there was no sticking to the bottom of the pan). I will make this again, maybe even for company. Thank you Fordman88 for a tasty tasty dish!
Loved it! Cooked brown rice separately in 4 cups beef broth plus one cup chicken broth and also sautéed 1lb medium raw shrimp separately then added with the bacon at the end. Also used a 14 oz package of Andouille sausage instead of 8oz. The chicken was leftover from a rotisserie and was great in this dish. Used a little chicken broth at the end to make it a little less thick. We ate half and froze the other half. I can't wait to eat it again.
Easy to make. I did not cook the rice separately and it came out perfect. I did not add celery. Added two bay leaves , 5 cloves of garlic, 3 Serrano peppers and 3 scallions to the recipe. I also used lard instead of the bacon.
I'd give this a 10 star rating if I could! I love to tweak recipes, but never do until I try the original. THIS NEEDS NO TWEAKING!!!!! Thanks!!
This might be my new favorite recipe! It just so happened that I had needed to use up some shrimp and some kielbasa so this was perfect. I followed the recipe pretty closely which is unusual for me. The only changes I made were 1. I left out the celery because I dont like cooked celery. 2. I left out the ham because I didnt have any. 3. I added a few shakes of Franks Red Hot before serving. The dish was very tasty without it, but I was craving the heat. I was most surprised how thick and creamy it was! I dumped generic long grain white rice right into the pot, boiled it for 10 minutes and then shut off the stove and in 30 minutes it was like creole risotto! YUM!
great recipe!! this has become a staple in my family
This was my first attempt at making jambalaya. I was nervous to try one that seemed "simplified", but the list of ingredients wasn't overwhelming, so I gave it a try----and boy am I glad I did! It makes a huge batch, so my husband and I had TONS of leftovers, but my husband ate them all!!! (which says a lot for this recipe, because he doesn't like leftovers!) I think I would add a bit more cajun seasoning...only because we like things pretty spicy, and this was a bit bland for us. Also--I think next time I'll leave out the shrimp to make it more cost efficient.
Delicious. As I was cooking I was afraid there weren't enough spices so I added minced garlic to the veggies when cooking those. I added a dash of chili pepper and tumeric. It might not have needed it so i didnt put much so as not to ruin the recipe, but it was devine. Very flavorful and nice and spicey. I also did the andjoui (sp) and my market had a cajaun sausage so I figured that would go well too. i deskinned them and made little balls. I also cooked the rice seperate in my rice cooker and did a little less water so it was slighlty undercooked. Cause i still wanted the rice to soak up all those flavors. Then I added it to the simmering pot (let some of the liquid cook down since rice was almost done) simmered that for 10 mins then added my raw shrimp simmered 5 and the bacon on top. This recipe is so good, i could barely wait for it to cool off to eat !!! Hubby loves it!!. (Also it took me more like almost 2hrs because i chopped everything fresh and cooked all my meats first.)
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections