Tiramisu Cheesecake

Everyone absolutely loves this! The filling was very good. I think the mascarpone is very important. It has a nutty-ness that cream cheese does not, also it does not have the tang that cream cheese and sour cream have (do not overbeat the mascarpone or it will become grainy, I always beat the cream cheese much longer before adding the mascarpone, and it is best to use it cold, because softened mascarpone may also turn grainy). I don't understand the reviewers who didn't think the mascarpone made any difference. In my opinion it completely made the dessert taste like tiramisu. Used only two tablespoons of flour-next time I'll try an extra egg, no flour, because I use a water bath and believe that makes flour unnecessary, because it is there to keep the eggs from curdling and the cake from cracking-which a water bath already does. I didn't care for the crust, though I like lady fingers in real tiramisu. So the next time I made it I used golden Oreos and I loved how they didn't compete with the flavor of the cheesecake. I put no coffee liquor in the crust, but I used 4 in the batter and did not find it too sweet like I thought it might be because of the bitterness of the coffee. I think the secret to getting the perfect tiramisu flavor is in the topping- we used plenty of shaved chocolate all over, just like in traditional tiramisu and it made all the difference. I can't imagine this with a heavy ganache. It was perfect, light, and delicate-thanks!