Tiramisu Cheesecake

397 Ratings
  • 5 272
  • 4 82
  • 3 31
  • 2 9
  • 1 3

Tiramisu-flavored cheesecake combines the flavors and richness of tiramisu and NY Cheesecake. Just before serving, grate some semisweet chocolate on the top.

By Marty Fries

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
40 mins
additional:
3 hrs 50 mins
total:
5 hrs
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 8-inch cheesecake
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Place a pan of water on the bottom of the oven.

  • Crush the package of ladyfingers to fine crumbs. Mix the melted butter into the crumbs. Moisten with 2 tablespoons of the coffee liqueur. Press into an 8-inch springform pan.

  • In a large bowl, mix cream cheese, mascarpone, and sugar until very smooth. Add 2 tablespoons coffee liqueur, and mix. Add the eggs and the flour; mix slowly just until smooth. Pour batter over crust in the springform pan.

  • Place pan on middle rack of oven. Bake until just set, 40 to 45 minutes. Open oven door, and turn off the heat. Leave cake to cool in oven for 20 minutes. Remove from oven, and let it finish cooling, about 30 minutes. Refrigerate for at least 3 hours, or overnight.

  • Grate semisweet chocolate over the top right before serving.

Cook's Note:

If the cheesecake batter is too thick in step 3, add a little cream.

Tip

Aluminum foil can be used to keep food moist, cook it evenly, and make clean-up easier.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
528 calories; protein 10.1g; carbohydrates 40.2g; fat 36.2g; cholesterol 188mg; sodium 256.4mg. Full Nutrition
