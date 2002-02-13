Tiramisu Cheesecake

Thought this might help some cut the cost of this cake. mascarpone = mascherpone = Italian cream cheese Pronunciation: mas-car-POH-nay Notes: A key ingredient in tiramisu and zabaglione, mascarpone is velvety soft, slightly acidic, and very expensive. Although Italian in origin, the name may come from the Spanish mas que bueno, "better than good." It's usually sold in tubs. Use it soon after you purchase it since it's highly perishable. Substitutes: Blend 8 ounces softened cream cheese with 1/4 cup whipping cream. OR Blend 8 ounces softened cream cheese with 1/4 cup butter and 1/4 cup cream OR Blend 8 ounces softened cream cheese with 1/8 cup whipping cream and 1/8 cup sour cream. OR Whip ricotta cheese in a blender until smooth (lower in fat)
This cheesecake was ok. I don't usually use flour in my cheesecakes (I've made and sold a lot) but tried it for this recipe. I think it gave it slightly thick texture instead of smooth and melt-in-your-mouth. I didn't have any problems with cracks. Here are my tips for avoiding cracks: do not overmix, butter the sides of the pan REALLY well, and cool slowly. If you butter the sides well, you don't have to run a knife along the edge when done. I try to avoid doing it because it sometimes makes the edges rough. A note on the pan of water on the bottom rack, this is not the same as a bain marie (water bath). A water bath envelops the sides of the pan with water and allows the sides to cook evenly. Putting a pan of water under the cheesecake will not accomplish this. If using a springform, the best thing I found to keep the water out of the pan is encasing the sides and bottom with a crockpot liner. Do not use oven bags (for cooking turkeys). They're unreliable with keeping the water out.
Thought this might help some cut the cost of this cake. mascarpone = mascherpone = Italian cream cheese Pronunciation: mas-car-POH-nay Notes: A key ingredient in tiramisu and zabaglione, mascarpone is velvety soft, slightly acidic, and very expensive. Although Italian in origin, the name may come from the Spanish mas que bueno, "better than good." It's usually sold in tubs. Use it soon after you purchase it since it's highly perishable. Substitutes: Blend 8 ounces softened cream cheese with 1/4 cup whipping cream. OR Blend 8 ounces softened cream cheese with 1/4 cup butter and 1/4 cup cream OR Blend 8 ounces softened cream cheese with 1/8 cup whipping cream and 1/8 cup sour cream. OR Whip ricotta cheese in a blender until smooth (lower in fat)
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
12/26/2003
I served this for Christmas dinner and it was a big hit. The recipe did need more Kaluha as previously mentioned so I used 3 Tbs. in the crust, 6 Tbs. in the cheese mixture. I would use even more - next time I'll use 5 & 10. I used shortbread cookies instead of the lady fingers. Couldn't find the mascarpone cheese so I mixed together 8 oz. of cream cheese with 1/4 c. sour cream & 2 Tbs. heavy cream. The substitutions were necessary and worked just fine. I can't imagine the recipe getting any better. The cheesecake top didn't split but it did brown too much so I mixed up a simple chocolate ganache and poured over the cooled cake. Very attractive served with whipped cream, a dusting of cocoa a dash of cinnamon sitting in a puddle of Kaluha. TIP: For nice clean cuts you can cut your cheesecakes with dental floss. Push down and pull straight out, not up.
A 5-star recipe with a couple of changes: 4 T. coffee liqr in the crust, and 4 T. coffee liqr plus 8 T. Starbucks espresso in the filling gives the cheesecake a perfect coffee flavor! Coarsely crumble lady fingers for the crust, leaving small chunks of cookie. The extra liqueur makes the crust soft, giving more of a Tiramisu taste and texture. I found mascarpone (made in Vermont) at my local Whole Foods market. It cost $4.99 for 8oz, as opposed to imported mascarpone-$15.49 for 16oz! The mascarpone makes this cheesecake, and is well worth it! I turned off the oven after 45 minutes and left the cake in until close to room-temp. It came out perfectly! If you want an easy way to remove the cheesecake from the pan, line the bottom with parchment paper before starting. Press the crust on top of the parchment. When ready to remove chilled cheesecake, undo the side pan, place plastic wrap and plate over top of cake and flip over. Remove bottom pan and peel off parchment. Place serving plate against bottom of crust and flip over. If you want a softer, tiramisu-like crust, brush some extra coffee liqr across the crust before inverting onto serving plate. I topped it with a layer of Ganache I from this site, soaked two lady fingers in espresso, cut them lengthwise, then in half again, and fanned the small strips in a circle on top of the ganache. I topped the cake with chocolate shavings and coffee beans for decor. This recipe was amazingly easy for such a beautiful and gormet dessert!
This cheesecake was ok. I don't usually use flour in my cheesecakes (I've made and sold a lot) but tried it for this recipe. I think it gave it slightly thick texture instead of smooth and melt-in-your-mouth. I didn't have any problems with cracks. Here are my tips for avoiding cracks: do not overmix, butter the sides of the pan REALLY well, and cool slowly. If you butter the sides well, you don't have to run a knife along the edge when done. I try to avoid doing it because it sometimes makes the edges rough. A note on the pan of water on the bottom rack, this is not the same as a bain marie (water bath). A water bath envelops the sides of the pan with water and allows the sides to cook evenly. Putting a pan of water under the cheesecake will not accomplish this. If using a springform, the best thing I found to keep the water out of the pan is encasing the sides and bottom with a crockpot liner. Do not use oven bags (for cooking turkeys). They're unreliable with keeping the water out.
This was my first cheesecake, and I made it for my mom's birthday. I baked it for 45 minutes, then let it sit in the open oven for 20 minutes as directed. I then took it out and let it cool for another hour or so, but I got the dreaded crack down the middle. The middle of it still looked gooey, but I went ahead and put it in the refrigerator over night. After about 24 hours from starting, I sifted a little cocoa powder on top and grated some chocolate on top. My expectations were very low, not based on the recipe, but because of the crack and this being the first cheesecake I made. But whoa, this was awesome. My family couldn't believe I made it. Instead of Khalua, I used Starbucks Coffee Liqueur, and I took the suggestions and used 4 in the crust and 8 in the filling. I highly recommend this, and in the future will try either the waterbath, or the suggestion from the advice section and run the knife around the cheesecake after removing it from the oven to let the cheesecake pull away from the pan (to hopefully prevent the crack).
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
12/29/2002
I made this cheesecake for Christmas and it was a huge hit. I increased the coffee liquer to 8 TBS. (4 in the crust and 4 in the filling.) When the cake was cooled I dusted it with cocoa and garnished it with 1/2 pt. of heavy cream whipped with confectioners sugar and cocoa powder (1/4 cup total) and 1 tsp. of coffee liquer. Delicious!
We made this recipe for my son's traditional "birthday cheesecake". I followed the suggestion of other reviewers, by increasing the liquor. One thing we found, was that the cheesecake needs a full 24 hours to reach its peak. We served it after 15 hours, and the crust was still gummy. After 24 hours, it was perfect. Thanks for sharing
Oh yum. Like others, I doubled the Kahlua that I put in the crust and the cheesecake itself. I ran out of ladyfingers and used vanilla wafers. I hate to say it but there wasn't much of a difference in the taste- especially with the extra kahlua. I dusted the tops with cocoa powder and then finished with a homemade whipped cream which I added 1 tbs. of corn syrup to stablize the cream, and then added about 1 tbs of instant powdered mocha (like instant by Folgers) to one cup of heavy whipping cream, then finished with shaved chocolate. It was gorgeous and delish!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
10/10/2002
Amazing Cheesecake! I made this for a dinner party and even my lactose intollerant friend couldn't help but ask for seconds, and thirds! The only thing I did different was use espresso instead of coffee liqueur and I put 4 tbsp. in the crust and 4 in the cake. Then I sprinkled the top with chocolate shavings, ground cinnamon, coffee dust and icing sugar.
I used angel food cake cut into quarter inch slices for the crust and brushed it with kaluha. I ended up with a bunch of cracks on the top of my cheesecake when it was finished baking. So I made some ganache using cream, chocolate and kaluha. I spread this on the cooled cheesecake to hide the cracks. Holy smokes did it ever turn out amazing. mmm...
my son LOVED this. I used nilla wafers instead of lady fingers. I used 4 T. Kahlua in the crust and 8 T in the filling. I also couldn't find mascarpone cheese so I used an 8 oz tub of cream cheese. I had to cook it about 60 minutes. Very good! Rich too.
I LOVED this but I did make quite a few changes...totally redid the crust: 6 oz. vanilla wafers; crushed fine mixed with 2 T melted butter and 4 T kahlua. After I pressed it into the pan, I brushed espresso over the top. To the filling: I added 2 T kahlua and 1 T espresso. I made a ganache for the top too that was killer: 4.5 oz. chocolate, chopped mixed with 1/2 cup boiling heavy cream, add 1 T Kahlua and let cool before pouring over cheesecake! So yummy!!!
This is a great recipe. But after reading reviews that mostly complained of bland filling, I made it perfect and really taste like tiramisu, I added to the filling: 5 T. Kahlua, 1 T. brandy, 1 T. rum and 1 t. instant expresso powder. I topped it with whipped cream and sprinkled a mixture of grated chocolate and unsweetened cocoa on top. I also doubled the Kahlua in the crust. Fabulous !
My first cheesecake ever. I'm still in awed disbelief that I could make something that tastes this good! No cracks, turned out perfect - used the water bath technique. Increased liquor in the crust/filling as many suggested, but I'm still going to add even more to the crust next time - maybe some espresso too. I used nilla wafers for the crust. The recipe calls for 12 oz of ladyfingers, but a whole 12 oz box of wafers would have been way too much. I used about half that and still had to increase the butter to a whole stick. Topped with Ganache I (I halved that recipe and still had a ton, so be careful) and made my own frosting: 1 C hvy cream + 1 tbsp kahlua + 1/8 C confec sugar. Perfection!!! You'll swear this is something straight out of Cheesecake Factory, if not better! Pretty easy to prepare, too! I will make this again and again.... Thanks!!
This recipe makes a really nice cheesecake, however, I agree with the majority of the reviewers in that it didn't taste like tiramisu at all. I put in waaay more kahlua than called for, but it still just tasted like plain cheesecake. A really good plain cheesecake though. I like the addition of the mascarpone to the cream cheese, might do that for other cheesecakes in future. I think it'd be just fine doing 2 pkgs cream cheese (instead of 3) + 1 container mascarpone too, going to try that. The ladyfingers made a really great crust. I had a package of ladyfingers that said 5.3oz and I didn't even use the whole package and it was more than enough crumbs for the crust. I'd also suggest putting the eggs in very last (put the flour first, mix, then eggs) to avoid the tempation to overmix the batter. I also knocked this down to 325F for about 50 minutes, let it cool in the oven, and I still had two small cracks.
I tired several cheesecake recipes in the past- with gelatin- with sour cream, etc. This one is far and above the rest. I really only need 1 cheesecake recipe and this is the keeper. As directed it's fabulous. Changes I have added for fun include- melting a small handful of chocolate chips in about 2 tsp strong coffee and marble it in the top prior to cooking. Looks lovely. This last time I did not have enough lady fingers so I also crushed some chocolate wafer cookies and graham crackers in addition to the 1-3oz package of lady fingers I had. I now cut the Kahlua in the crust by 1 TB and replace it with 1 TB strong coffee. (instant granuales in a tablespoon of water- approx 1 tsp) I don't measure exact since I've made this several times and have learned the consistency. Finally, and most importantly I have never had a cheesecake crack since baking in a water bath. Wrap your springfoam pan in foil (sides only) and place in a casserole dish with an inch or so of boiling water- or easier yet, preheat the casserole dish and water in the oven and place foil wrapped (sides only) springfoam directly into water bath.
Everyone absolutely loves this! The filling was very good. I think the mascarpone is very important. It has a nutty-ness that cream cheese does not, also it does not have the tang that cream cheese and sour cream have (do not overbeat the mascarpone or it will become grainy, I always beat the cream cheese much longer before adding the mascarpone, and it is best to use it cold, because softened mascarpone may also turn grainy). I don't understand the reviewers who didn't think the mascarpone made any difference. In my opinion it completely made the dessert taste like tiramisu. Used only two tablespoons of flour-next time I'll try an extra egg, no flour, because I use a water bath and believe that makes flour unnecessary, because it is there to keep the eggs from curdling and the cake from cracking-which a water bath already does. I didn't care for the crust, though I like lady fingers in real tiramisu. So the next time I made it I used golden Oreos and I loved how they didn't compete with the flavor of the cheesecake. I put no coffee liquor in the crust, but I used 4 in the batter and did not find it too sweet like I thought it might be because of the bitterness of the coffee. I think the secret to getting the perfect tiramisu flavor is in the topping- we used plenty of shaved chocolate all over, just like in traditional tiramisu and it made all the difference. I can't imagine this with a heavy ganache. It was perfect, light, and delicate-thanks!
This is delicious, but I did follow reviewer Mandy's recipe for the crust instead of the one in the recipe and made her ganache for the topping. I also added extra Kalhua as she suggested. I think changing the crust like she has it and adding the ganache made this cheesecake. To be honest, I probably would not have rated it so high if I hadn't done so.
If you need an awesome dessert to impress friends or relatives, THIS WOULD BE IT! Couldn't locate lady fingers, so I, too, used Lorna doones. With triple the amount of Kahlua, this was very delicious. Very attractive presentation with chocolate sauce drizzled on each serving. Thanks Marty.
awesome texture and awesome taste - it was great! I made it in a smaller springform pan though and lined the side of the pans with ladyfingers, and also put a little bit more of the coffee liqueur. Topped with whipped cream then shaved Godiva chocolate~ heaven!!
WOW! I made this last night with the chocolate ganache topping (also from this site, the one with rum added) and served myself up a piece for breakfast! (Had to test it to make sure it was worthy of being served to my family for dessert after dinner ;o) I followed the recipe except that I doubled up on the liquor because many reviewers said it wasn't evident enough... To 6 Tbs. Kahlua, I added 2 Tbs. rum. It's strong, but I like it like that. I sorta feel like I should be eating this out of a paper back on a park bench... hee hee. I also added one cup of sour cream to the cream cheese mixture. This cheesecake is rich, heavenly and decadent!
This turned out so beautiful that several people asked where I purchased it...not a single crack!!!! If you like tiramisu, you will love this cheesecake...very rich! The only change made was not intentional, I only bought one package of lady fingers...7 oz size....and it turned out to be PLENTY for the crust, especially considering the $ savings buying only one package. Thanks for a great recipe!!!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
12/08/2002
EXCELLENT!! I sprinkled mini semi-sweet chocolate chips on top, right after removing it from the oven. Easier than melting the chocolate! And the cake is still warm enough to melt them slightly. FANTASTIC recipe!
I love this recipe!!!! It's super easy to make and the cream is just perfect- not too sweet! Don't worry if you think your ladyfinger is oversoaked/wet...once it sits in the fridge for a couple hours all the flavors will come through and it'll be perfect. I actually added a couple more teaspoons of Kahula just to get it that extra kick. The hard part is the waiting to dig into it. My husband's favorite dessert is tiramisu and he says this is his favorite one yet.
Great recipe. Buy the mascarpone at Trader's Joe, best low price and good quality.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
07/16/2001
I made this for my sister in laws engagement party. There were lots of other desserts, but everyone was raving about this cheesecake. It disappeared within minutes. As per the other comments, I did add twice as much liquor to the crust and filling. I was able to find a liquor called Tiramisu which is great. I decorated it using chocolate ganache. I put chocolate swirls around the top edge, and topped each "rosette" with a chocolate covered coffee bean. I will make this again and again.
The texture of this was awesome! I used french vanilla kahlua in place of the coffee liquor and that was pretty good. I'm not sure if I used the right lady fingers but my crust was way too thick. I would probably use about a 3rd of what was called for or make a different crust.
Very good but required much more chocolate liquor than listed to make a difference from a regular cheesecake, used 10 tbsp as suggested by others for the batter. Also, we used chocolate ganache for the topping which made it even better.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
02/09/2003
Great cheesecake! I loved the ladyfingers crust :) But I added 8 Tablespoons coffee liqueur into the crust and 8 into the cake and the flavor is still too subtle for me, I had to serve it with coffee liqueur on the side. I would recommend adding more coffee liqueur especially in the cake part because it tasted almost like a ny cheesecake. Still very good though. I used half fat free cream cheese which made it lighter :) My boyfriend adores cheesecakes and thought it was good but prefers real tiramisu or the Irish cream cheesecake on this website :)
I made the adjustments suggested in other reviews: 4Tbsp coffee liqueur in the crust as well as 4 tbsp liqueur + 4 tbsp espresso in the cheese mixture. I topped the cake with chocolate ganache and coated the sides with whip cream and stuck ladyfingers around the sides. While it was a good cake, I actually found the coffee flavor too strong so I think I'll try the original recipe next time.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
04/19/2002
I did a few things differently. I couldn't find lady fingers so I used Lorna Doone shortbread cookies. Gave the crust a nice, sweet flavor. I used tiramisu flavored mascarpone cheese. Instead of coffee liqueur, I substituted strong coffee or expresso. My husband likes this better than the original, authentic tiramisu that we get at our favorite Italian restaurant. Definitely shave the chocolate on top. It gives it a great flavor and also makes the cheesecake pretty. This makes a lot of servings because it is rich.
Richard Hecht
Rating: 4 stars
01/08/2012
Made this recipe for Christmas dinner. The crust and cheesecake turned out perfectly. I took other reviewers advice and heavily buttered the side of my springform pan and it was PERFECT. No crack. I followed the recipe exactly with the exception of adding 6 tbsp. of Kahlua to the crust and 6 tbsp to the filling. My family that it had a strong alcohol taste. I thought it was fine. I'll probably make it again, but leave out the extra Kahlua.
This fantastic recipe....restaurant quality! I did change a few ingredients for mine. I used expressso coffee and alot of it. I am a coffeee lover. I also used 2 containters of mascarpone and 2 cream cheese containters. I added coffee until desired thickness of batter. The lady fingers absorb coffee really well so i poured some coffeee over the top of the crust to add more coffee flavoring. Oh and you can use pound cake if you cant find lady fingers or want to save money. dont forget the whip cream!
This is the best cheesecake I have ever eaten!!!! I added 6TB of liquor to the crust and 4TB to the cheesecake mix and then served the cheesecake with a shot of the liquor - it was all gone in less than an hour :)
I had to make some adjustments due to lack of coffee liqueur in the house. Based on the suggestion of others, I added some amaretto to the crust as well as the cheesecake itself. I threw in a package of Starbucks Via to provide the coffee flavor and it was quite good. Baked for 45 mins and cooled as directed. I got a crack in it, but that doesn't affect the flavor so I really don't care.
This was a huge waste of ingredients, time and $$. Tiramisu flavor was not evident. Cooking time was not adequate and my cheesecake was runny in the center (I even cooked it longer than recipe called for).
This Tiramisu cheesecake rocks... I made for my sons birthday first time it is come out very nice. I made little change in crust i add few nilla with ladyfingers when i crush them and i back my crust for 8 min. at 350 F. rest i follow the recipe as it is and i follow review and add more coffee liqueur. This is very nice cheesecake.....
This was the best cheesecake I have ever made and eaten for that matter. The only downside is that I hade to make a slight variation. I could not find any lady fingers and I know you cant have tiramisu without lady fingers. I had to use angel foodcake instead, but I tell you what, that was the best cheesecake ever. I made this for my honey for valentines day because she loves tiramisu.
I LOVE this recipe! I get so many compliments on it everytime...they always think I bought it instead!! I have done it differently from the recipe each time though...as per others suggestions add more liquer and also I have added some espresso for a better coffee flavor. The first time I spent the extra $ on the ladyfingers and marscapone and it was good...the second time I just used the cream cheese mixed with some cream (instead of marscapone) and nilla wafers instead of ladyfingers as well as toped it with some chocolate ganache and I will say save the money and do it the cheap way it tasted much better!
I didn't have any coffee liquor, so I dissolved 2 sachets instant coffee in 1/2 cup table cream. I don't see the point of making this cheesecake with a mascarpone subsitute... the whole point of a real tiramisu IS the mascarpone! Otherwise you just end up with a coffee flavored new york style cheesecake. I added some rum and vanilla extract too. A bit denser than regular cheesecake. Maybe halve the flour, cause the batter was so thick, even when I added cream in.
I thought this cheesecake tasted great and was easy to make. As suggested, I increased the Kahlua. I also found that mine cracked in the top, but covered the ch-cake in cool whip, followed by a new "alcohol infused whipped cream" in caramel flavor to accent like the picture shows. You can purchase this at the liquor store- super yummy!!!!
This was a delicious cheesecake, but it's extremely heavy. There is definitely not enough coffee in this cake. I think I added a total of 8 espresso shots (4 in the crumbs and 4 in the cheesecake mixture.) It wasn't bad with this amount of espresso but I could have used even more (maybe mixing some instant coffee into the espresso would have been a good move.) Also, I found the mascarpone flavor very subtle.It made the cake very heavy and didn't contribute much other than that. I think to cut the cost of this cake, you could leave it out. Overall it was really yummy. I used a chocolate ganache as the icing. A good mocha or coffee flavored topping would have really topped it off too!
I thought this was good but not great. I followed some others' recommendations and doubled up the kahlua. It seemed a bit strong in the cheesecake portion, although the rest of my family said they barely noticed it. Personally, I would cut it back to 3 Tbsp. I also doubled the amount in the crust, or tried to. I ran out of kahlua (used 2 Tbsp.) and finished it off with another 2 Tbsp. of vanilla. Big mistake. The crust had such a strong taste, it nearly burned my stomach. Should have just added extra melted butter. I also added a little cream, as the recipe states, since the batter seemed too thick. Wish I hadn't have done that. Even though I probably only added 1/4 cup, it seemed to have a hard time setting up. Also, instead of opening the oven door, I kept it closed. Seemed to help. And finally, I discovered that Stella D'oro makes Lady Fingers but calls them Margherites. But shortbread cookies or vanilla wafers would be a good substitute.
Amazing! I made it for my in-laws for thanksgiving and they loved it!! It was very rich and creamy. We decorated it with shaved chocolate and strawberries and it had great presentation. Cant wait to make it again!
I made this cheesecake with a few variations. I used 7 TBSP of Coffee liqueur for the crust and 10 TBSP in the batter. For the batter I used 2 pkgs of light cream cheese and 500g of marcarpone cheese. I also added a touch of cream to the batter. THe result was a nice light, creamy texture to the cheesecake. I made some whipped cream which I used for the topping and sides of the cake. I dusted the top of the cake with cocoa powder and chocolate shavings. I had some remaining saviordi ladyfingers which I cut in half and placed around the cake. It was a great tasting cake with a nice presentation! Everyone loved it!
I made this Cheesecake for work with the Italian theme..Well let me say it was a huge success..All I head was mmmmmm's non-stop..They all wanted my recipe for this..I did make some changes to the orginal from everyones suggestions and reviews..CRUST-1. I half the crust with 6 0s of nilla wafers and one package of lady fingers (I did crush them very fine and mixed them together). 2. I used a total of 6 TBS of melted butter for the crust and 4 TBS of Kaluha to the crust mixture as well. MIXTURE-I used an 8 oz. container of Tiramisu flavor Mascarpone cheese. 2. I put in a total of 5 TBS of Kahula into the mixture as well..GANACHE- I got the recipie from this site as well and got the reviews and suggestions as well..I did ulter for the size that I needed though. 1. 5 0z. of Bittersweet chocolate(I used the Neestle Chocolatier, 1/2 C. of heavy whipping cream. After I boiled the whipping cream I added it to the chocolate pieces in a bowl and melted the chocolate. Then I added 1 tsp. of Kulaha just for flavor, and mixed until it cooled so I can drizzle it with a wisk.. I did top it with chocolate shavings and cacao powder like the picture I did use the coolwhip in a can. next time I will do the toppings just before serving..(HINT,HINT) My only regret is that I wish that I could have eaten a slice for just me but then I would of went into a sugar coma..For the two bites that I got LOVED IT!
This was yummy and easy! I make a lot of cheesecakes and this is one of the easiest I've made. I used the amount of Kahlua that the recipe called for and it was enough Kahlua flavor that I thought the cheesecake should be called Kahlua rather than Tiramisu. I'm thinking of saving money by not adding the mascarpone next time as I didn't notice that it added anything to the flavor. Just a note: I could not find 12oz pkg of ladyfingers so I picked up two 3oz packages in the deli and left them out the dry out so they could be crushed up. the 6oz was plenty.
This was sooooo good! I used a little more butter than it called for to hold the ladyfingers together. I used an 8 inch springform pan too because I like my cheesecakes to be thick. Definitely grate some chocolate on top. It makes it look really pretty. Everyone loved it!
The cheese cake had a very light taste, but the cooking directions were too long. The cake came out with a brown top which is not attractive. I would recommend reduceing the cooking time by at least ten minutes and adding a half can of condensed milk to give the cake a velvet texture.
Didn't have the mascarpone cheese so i used cheese cream and heavy cream. I usually make just a regular cheesecake so i wanted to try something different since it was for a friends farewell party so i made this. I'm so glad i tried this recipe. Everyone loved this and when i took a slice to my mom 4 days later she said she never had a better cheesecake.
AUTACOTT
Rating: 5 stars
01/05/2006
This was a huge hit, absolutely a keeper recipe! On the top, I had soaked 6 whole ladyfingers in a coffee liqueor, then arranged them in a fan shape on top, with chocolate curls on top of that. Not only incredibly tasty, but gorgeous too! Thank you!
I served this to absolutely rave reviews from family and neighbors. They keep asking when I'll make it again. It was so easy to make and delicious to eat. On my list of favorites. The 2nd time I made this, I used graham cracker crumbs and added 2 TBSP Hershey's extra dark cocoa and the melted butter for the crust. Again, rave reviews! Tiramisu Cheesecake what fun! Ciao!!!
I made this for a dinner party of 24 and everyone loved it. I did take that suggestion of adding more Kahlua to the crust and mixture and using nila wafers instead of lady fingers. Plus I added more shaved chocolate to it. Everyone loved it. A big hit. and very easy.
I have made this a few times now. The recipe as written is good, but could easily be a 5 star recipe with a few minor changes. The changes I made was what others have mentioned. It really needs more coffee flavored liqueur (I like Baileys the best so far). At least double the amount the recipe calls for. Half in the lady fingers crust and half in the cheesecake mix. For the lady fingers I used Savoiardi I recipe from here. Excellent and easy recipe! It worked well for the crust. I also added about 1/4 cup of espresso (half in the crust, half in the mix). It has more of a tiramisu flavor with the changes made. If you have access to coffee syrup (made in Rhode Island) it is a wonderful addition to drizzle a little bit on top just before serving.
Awesome!! I took the advice of the others and added 5 tbsp coffee liquor in the cheesecake mixture, along with a tbsp of strong espresso; I added 2 tbsp coffee liquor to the base. It tasted like a perfect combination of cheesecake and tiramisu. BTW, I only used 1.5 pks of the 3 oz ladyfingers from Whole Foods, and it was just right for a 9 inch springform pan.
This was amazing, but tasted like cheesecake and NOT like tiramisu. I used at least 8 tablespoons of kahlua, and if I were to do it again I'd probably go for 3/4 of a cup instead. I used spongecake and tore it up into little pieces since I couldn't find ladyfingers - worked well. I topped it off with cocoa powder, whipped cream, and strawberries - definitely a pretty looking cake.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 3 stars
12/19/2003
After all the great reviews, I was disappointed by this recipe. It kind of tasted like a big block of cream cheese and had very little tiramisu flavor, despite doubling the liquor as others suggested. I topped it with chocolate ganache and amaretto whipped cream, which helped. Also, I couldn't find ladyfingers so I substituted biscotti and crushed almonds in the crust. The one thing I did like about this recipe was the technique of using a pan of water in the oven. I usually use a water bath, which can get a little messy and forces you to wrap the springform pan in foil. The pan of water produced a smooth, evenly baked cheesecake with less mess. I wouldn't make this again, but for others I suggest using 16 oz. mascarpone and 16 oz. cream cheese for a creamier texture.
excellent recipe. I used more coffee liquor than the recipe called for the bring out that coffee flavor more. I also made a homemade whip cream to top and used instant expresso and more of the coffee liquor and it was simply divine!
Wonderful recipe! I made it for Chinese New Year and everyone loved it!! Only thing was that the base was a little too thick and the measurements of the ingredients were too much. Cooking time needs to be more than 45 mins at the stated temperature. I baked it for 1 hour and 10 mins. Made a chocolate ganache and poured it over the cake. When the frosting has set, I drizzled melted chocolate on the cake, sprinkled chocolate chips on it, and put chocolate curls in the middle. Everyone loved the look and taste of the cake. Thanks!
I have now made this twice and each time it has turned out great. Other reviewers gavincreasing ideas for modifications - increasing coffee liquor to 8 tbs. i used 16 oz of marscapone instead of 8. Once I thoroughly mixed cream cheese, marscapone and sugar I pulled about 3/4 of a cup out and reserved. Everything was mixed very well before adding eggs - once eggs are added only use stir feature on mixer to incorporate. This prevented air from being mixed in and this preventing the top from cracking during baking. I made my cheesecake in a loose bottom tart/quiche pan and it lurked great - popped right out. Reserved cheese and sugar mixture was beaten with some heavy whipping cream to make pretty swirls on top of each piece. I cut six pieces of kitchen string the width of pan, then laid them out over the top of the cooled cheesecake in a spoke pattern. This helped guide where I put the piped swirls (middle of each slice).
although this cheesecake tasted really good, it didn't taste much like tiramisu, even with the increased amount of kahlua suggested in other comments. it tastes a lot like cheesecake with kahlua in it, but that's about it. my boyfriend, who adores tiramisu, said he'd rather have regular cheesecake.
AUTUMNLYNN
Rating: 4 stars
12/11/2001
I got rave reviews when I made this for a dinner party. I did double the liquor in both the crust and the filling. I didn't use mascarpone cheese since it is so expensive. I did a substitute of 8 oz. cream cheese softened with 1 tablespoon of cream. Also, I think next time I make it I might cook the crust a little bit before I put the filling on top. It fell apart too easily.
The cheesecake just went into the oven, and the batter is the most delicious one I've EVER tasted. Something about coffee and cream cheese just makes my taste buds go crazy... I couldn't get my hands on Kahlua, ladyfingers, or mascarpone, so I made a few adjustments. I used the ladyfinger recipe from this website, and crushed about half for the crust. I only used 2 Tbsp. butter, but increased the espresso (my substitute for Kahlua) to about 5 Tbsp. Make sure the ladyfingers are crispy and dry; this will make crushing easier. In the batter, I used sour cream in place of the mascarpone and about 1/2 c. (8 Tbsp.) espresso instead of the Kahlua because of complaints that the flavor wasn't strong enough. Be sure to give your cheesecake a water bath and let cool in the oven for 1 hour!
My family is STILL raving about this cheesecake! They loved every last bite of it and are waiting for another one. I found that it was easiest to make fine crumbs out of the lady fingers by putting them in a food processor. Well worth the effort!
This is a fabulous recipe. I followed the advice of others and added more coffee liquor to the recipe and brushed the crust with coffee liquor before adding the cheese cake mixture. Also I baked it in a hot water bath from the advice section of this website cooked for 45 minutes at 350 and turned off the oven and left door ajar for about an hour before removing. It looks and tastes perfect. By the way, this is the first time I've made cheesecake! I had to share with the neighbors!
G3S
Rating: 5 stars
07/10/2003
Great recipe! The texture was just great, and the lady finger crust just awesome. I would also suggest doubling the amount of Kahlua in both the crust and the batter.I topped the cheesecake with a mascarpone cream.
My whole family LOVED this cheesecake. I had my worries when i saw how thin the filling was but it was definitely unfounded. It chilled overnight and we had it for Christmas dinner. Everyone absoutely loved the flavour and it was very smooth. Fantastic
Sooo rich but sooo good! I used vanilla wafers instead of lady fingers. I also used another person's suggestion on substitutes for marscopne cheese (cream cheese blended with cream), I used a regular coffee liqueur instead of Kahlua, I also used several more tablespoons and thought it could have had a stronger coffee flavor. I also 2 pie pans instead of the springform pan (smaller pieces were nice). And I had a espresso dark chocolate bar I grated over the tops. Both turned out perfect, no cracks.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 3 stars
08/22/2000
The flavor wasn't that distinctive. I used Kahlua. It tasted very similar to plain cheesecake. It was okay--not spectacular.
I have been making something similar to this for years. Some 10 years ago, there was an Italian Restaurant In the west end of Tacoma WA that made the BEST Tiramisu, brushed the crust with half Kahlua and half brandy. When I make my cheesecakes, I add the same amount for each liquor 4 Tbsp Kahlua and Brandy. Wonderful flavor and it reminds me of the days back home.
I made this cheesecake tonight and it was delicious! I know I should have waited until tomorrow but I just couldn't. I couldn't find lady fingers so I made them myself with a recipe from this site. Instead of crumbling I made one big cookie in the bottom of a round pan and placed it in the bottom of my springform pan, punctured with a fork. I also lined the edges with ladyfingers. I took the advice of many and added more kahlua and I also took some strong coffee with a packet of instant French roast mixed in it, added mocha Kahlua to that. I then made a ganache with Kahlua in it and poured over the top. Divine!
Everyone seemed to like it, I was not as impressed. It tasted good, but tasted nothing like tiramisu. Next Time I'm going to soak the ladyfinger crumbs with strong coffee and add a lot more Kauluha into the filling, loved how smooth the cheesecake was.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
01/30/2005
This cheesecake is tasty! I used 6 tbls of Kahlua in the crust and 8 in the batter. The flavor and consistency are great. I dusted the top with cocoa powder cut with a little confectioner's sugar. I didn't have lady fingers, so I just made a graham cracker crust and prebaked it for 10 minutes. Will definitely make this again.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
05/28/2002
Needs more Kahula but a great tasting recipe.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
11/22/2000
I have tried numerous cheesecake recipes and this one was the creamiest by far!
I have made this 3 times, all to rave reviews! The only changes I make are to reduce cream cheese to TWO 8oz packages, add more Kahlua to both crust and batter (don't worry about batter being too runny, because with 2 eggs and reduced cream cheese, the finished product still is firm. Also, just a note-I use DeLallo's Savioardi Lady Fingers...they come in a 7 oz package, 24 total ladyfingers, wrapped in 2 separate 12ct pkgs. I use 13 crushed ladyfingers for the crust. I do this in my Ninja. The leftover 11, I cut in half and stand them up on the outside rim, creating a pretty scalloped border (sugared side OUT), once the crust is pressed into the bottom. This makes for a really pretty end result, and 22 half ladyfingers fit perfectly into my springform pan. This also makes certain that the 2 pkgs of cream chese and 1 8oz container of mascarpone (once I even found tiramisu flavored mascarpone!) fill the pan nicely! It also makes for 22 perfectly portioned small wedges, or 11 LARGE! I've topped with finely shaved chocolate (unless you can find the chocolate powder that you use to flavor coffee), and it hides any cracks and looks and tastes divine! Thanks for this recipe. It's a keeper!
YUM!!! I made this for my husband's birthday (his favorite desserts are Tiramisu and Cheesecake) and it was a huge hit. I agree that it doesn't taste all that much like Tiramisu, but the flavor is terrific. Added Vanilla wafers to the lady finges and that was tasty. Thanks for a great recipe.
This was a huge hit at work. I only had 3 oz of lady fingers and would do 6 oz next time. I'm a coffee lover and would either add more liquour or supercharge with some instant espresso for a stronger coffee flavor.
The cheesecake was very good however I changed the recipe after making it the first time. If you are using an 8 inch pan I suggest using 3/4 the amount of crust and adding 4 tbsp of the coffee liquor instead of 2. I also added a semi sweet Ghirardeli 4 oz. chocolate bar to the cheesecake mix which made it taste even better
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.