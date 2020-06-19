Good Ol' Alabama Sweet Tea

177 Ratings
  • 5 117
  • 4 37
  • 3 13
  • 2 2
  • 1 8

This sweet tea is found in houses, churches, and cafes all over the great state of Alabama. If you're north of the Mason-Dixon, you've NEVER had tea this good! Fresh-squeezed lemon, lime, or orange juice can be added for an extra flavor.

By LOVECATS2001

Gallery
4 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
1 min
cook:
10 mins
total:
11 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
1 gallon
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Pour the sugar into a large pitcher. Bring water to a boil in a large pan. When the water begins to boil, remove from the heat, and place the teabags in. Let steep for 5 to 6 minutes.n

    Advertisement

  • Remove tea bags, and return tea to the heat. Bring just to a boil, then pour into the pitcher, and stir until the sugar is dissolved. Fill the pitcher half way with ice, and stir until most of it melts. Then fill the pitcher the rest of the way with cold water, and stir until blended.n

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
97 calories; carbohydrates 25g; sodium 4.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/01/2022