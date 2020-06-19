Good Ol' Alabama Sweet Tea

Sweet Tea the way it was meant to be! I noticed some of the other reviewers mentioned that they had trouble when pouring the hot tea into a glass pitcher. To avoid this, there are a few different things one can try. My Mom and Grandma both use ceramic pitchers that they bought in the NC mountains...the glazed clay pitchers don't break as easily as their glass counterparts, and can be ordered online these days (though a trip to the mountains to go pottery shopping is always fun!) Or, if you prefer, you can add the sugar during the boiling process, and then SLOWLY pour the tea over a pitcher full of ice, thus cooling it as it goes in, and eliminate the need for the extra water! Such a fantastic recipe! Thanks!