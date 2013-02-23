Nectar Kake

A sweet cake that can easily re-invented by changing the flavors of the ingredients around. From the recipe file of Bestemor Movig (Grandmother Movick). Serve with vanilla ice cream or fruit, and mint springs.

Recipe by Linda Thrasher

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Grease a tube pan.

  • In a large bowl, mix dry cake mix and gelatin. Add apricot nectar and oil, mixing well. Beat in eggs, one at a time. Stir in vanilla and lemon flavoring. Pour batter into greased tube pan.

  • Bake for 55 minutes. Cool.

  • Mix lemon juice and confectioners' sugar. Pour glaze over cooled cake. Dust with powered sugar.

359 calories; protein 4.1g; carbohydrates 47.7g; fat 17.5g; cholesterol 53.9mg; sodium 296.1mg. Full Nutrition
