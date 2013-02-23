Nectar Kake
A sweet cake that can easily re-invented by changing the flavors of the ingredients around. From the recipe file of Bestemor Movig (Grandmother Movick). Serve with vanilla ice cream or fruit, and mint springs.
A sweet cake that can easily re-invented by changing the flavors of the ingredients around. From the recipe file of Bestemor Movig (Grandmother Movick). Serve with vanilla ice cream or fruit, and mint springs.
Let me begin my review by stating that I prepared the recipe exactly as written, so it is totally based on the recipe and not on any tweaking. As I mixed the batter up it smelled strange. As it baked it smelled no differently - but I kept my fingers crossed while thinking "I'll bet it's the Jell-0." I plowed on, glazing the little egg cakes I made, decorating them, and then I took a bite - and it tasted exactly like it smelled. It was acrid and artificial tasting, almost chemical-y. I had a vague memory of some medicine I had as a child. Maybe it's just that I don't care for Jello-o in cake batter but it...was...not...good. Very off tasting. Unfortunately.Read More
Let me begin my review by stating that I prepared the recipe exactly as written, so it is totally based on the recipe and not on any tweaking. As I mixed the batter up it smelled strange. As it baked it smelled no differently - but I kept my fingers crossed while thinking "I'll bet it's the Jell-0." I plowed on, glazing the little egg cakes I made, decorating them, and then I took a bite - and it tasted exactly like it smelled. It was acrid and artificial tasting, almost chemical-y. I had a vague memory of some medicine I had as a child. Maybe it's just that I don't care for Jello-o in cake batter but it...was...not...good. Very off tasting. Unfortunately.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections