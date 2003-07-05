A-Number-1 Banana Cake

After being up all night with a sick baby, my 7 year old cheerfully reminded me that I was suppose to bake banana cake for the company that was coming for dinner. Now I am the baker in the family, but I hadn't baked anything in along time plus I was lacking sleep so I had my doubts as to how well the finished product was going to be. In spite of those two facts, the double batch of banana cake (I had a lot of bananas to use up!)I made using this recipe came out wonderfully. Making a double batch gave me roughly 2 9x13 sized cakes (one was a bit smaller, so the kids and hubby got to eat that all week instead of the company) I did add about a 1/4 cup extra butter b/c when I creamed the sugars and butter together, it looked a bit dry to me. I added some cinnamon also and like some of the others who have posted reviews, it took longer to bake that what is stated in the recipe. I cheated on the frosting and used a canned cream cheese one, next time I use this recipe-and I will without a doubt- I will make a cream cheese one from this site.