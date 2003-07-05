A-Number-1 Banana Cake

This is a very versatile and fast cake recipe. Not only is it moist and delicious, the same batter can be used to make banana bread and muffins. Delicious frosted with chocolate or cream cheese frosting.

prep:
30 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
12
Yield:
2 - 8 inch round layers
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour 2 - 8 inch round pans. In a small bowl, whisk together flour, baking soda and salt; set aside.

  • In a large bowl, cream butter, white sugar and brown sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in eggs, one at a time. Mix in the bananas. Add flour mixture alternately with the buttermilk to the creamed mixture. Stir in chopped walnuts. Pour batter into the prepared pans.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 30 minutes. Remove from oven, and place on a damp tea towel to cool.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
346 calories; protein 5.5g; carbohydrates 55.8g; fat 12.2g; cholesterol 51.9mg; sodium 324.2mg. Full Nutrition
