A-Number-1 Banana Cake
This is a very versatile and fast cake recipe. Not only is it moist and delicious, the same batter can be used to make banana bread and muffins. Delicious frosted with chocolate or cream cheese frosting.
I baked this cake in a 9x13" baking dish. The flavor was ok, but not the best I've made. Same with the texture: denser than a cake, but "sponge-ier" than banana bread would be. Maybe best as muffins? I make banana bread/cake/muffins often to use up bananas at the end of the week. Probably won't make this recipe again, as I have others my family likes more.Read More
Amazing!!! I used sour cream instead of the buttermilk and it was so moist and tasted wonderful. I also used a chocolate frosting on it that is almost identicle to the "creamy chocolate frosting" on this site. The cake and frosting complimented eachother perfectly. In the middle i sliced fresh banana's and also used sliced banana's to create a flower pattern on the top. Not only did it look beautiful but it tasted amazing. Next time...instead of 8 inch pans i would prefer to use 9 or 10 so that there is not so much cake between the frosting layers. This recipe was superb though. No need to search for other banana recipes. :)
REally nice and easy to bAkE , ALl my friends loved it but it may be a bit sweet . you can substitute the buttermilk with the equal amt of milk and a tsp of vinegar
Using this recipe for banana BREAD would be great - pretty perfect as is (I like that the recipe calls for butter vs. oil - bravo!) For a banana CAKE, however, I think a more tender, soft texture is in order. To accomplish this, I substituted cake flour in place of all-purpose flour. And you just gotta have vanilla extract in a cake; I added 1 teaspoon. And, dependent on the size of the bananas you've got, "4 ripe bananas" can yield anywhere from 1 cup to 1 1/2 cups of the stuff. My 4 bananas amounted to 1 1/3 cups and this quantity worked fine. I frosted the cake with a cream cheese frosting and pressed the walnuts onto the sides of the cake. It cut beautifully and my guests (and I) loved it.
We had a potluck for someones birthday at work and she wanted a banana cake which I have never made or never eaten?! So I had no idea what to do since I am known as the cake maker in the office. I found this recipe and it was so yummy!!! I didn't change one thing except I did put crushed walnuts on top of the icing and used 5 bananas.TIP: My Mother-In-Law told me that if you have bananas that are really really ripe and you can't make anything out of them at the time you can freeze them and use them later for bread or whatever. So last summer I had frozen some and thought I would try them in this cake. It worked perfectly a little mushy to get in the bowl and you want to watch the strings on the bananas and get them off before you smoosh them. This cake got RAVE reviews and the girl loved her birthday cake! Thanks for another great recipe!!!
I substituted milk choco chips for the walnuts, and baked it in a buundt pan. Just sprinkle with 10X sugar. So yummy!!
This is absolutely the best banana cake I have ever made/tasted. Wow! It was very moist and had a lot of banana flavor. It seems like such a simple recipe by the ingredients, but it sure does make an impressive tasting cake. This will be a family favorite for years to come. Thanks for sharing. UPDATE: I'm still making this cake and getting RAVE reviews. One group of people thought it was a bakery bought cake. I also like to use the whipped cream cheese frosting on this site which is out of this world with this divine cake recipe. Wow!!!
I absolutely LOVE THIS RECIPE!!!! I made it in a 9x13-inch pan and substituted whipping cream for the buttermilk (I didn't have any buttermilk or vingegar to make my own) and it turned out heavenly. I just can't say enough about how good this recipe is! Thank you so much Kevin for sharing it with us!! I'm off to have another piece...
I baked in 9x13 pan (took 40-45 minutes) and served as snack cake. The family loved it! It would make good dessert cake, too, by adding frosting.
nice recipe to make muffins didnt frost it with any thing it alone taste great.
This is a wonderful recipe, I made it for my sons birthday party. It was exactly like the packaged banana cakes I used to have as a kid- which were so moist and sweet- it was wonderful! I did make several changes based on the other reviews: 1. switched regular flour for cake flour (you need to add 2T extra for every cup), 2. switched heavy cream for buttermilk, 3. added 1t vanilla, 4. increased brown sugar to 1 cup, 5. put in 4.5 medium sized banana, 6. added 1t banana extract since my bananas were not overripe, 7. added 1T extra butter. 8. ommitted walnuts and frosted with cream cheese frosting on this site. It was a TRUE masterpiece.
I was a little nervous about making a Banana Cake because I thought it would come out too dense like bread does. I was totally wrong. It is the perfect texture for a cake, the only things I did differently was that I added 1 tsp of vanilla extract and eliminated the walnuts in the batter. The cake turned out beatifully moist and with a light texture. I frosted it with some slightly sweetened whipped cream and then I pressed the chopped walnuts onto the sides of the cake. I took this to a baby shower and everyone said that it was absolutely delicious!!! UPDATE: Since making this back in September I've had at least 6 people calling me and asking for the recipe!!!
Ohhh; yum! I forgot to add vanilla; though I'd planned on it) - did not put any extra spices as I'd wanted to see what it tasted like without them first. Did not add the nuts as my stepson would not have eaten it then; though it would have been a nice additions. Used two extra large bananas. Also seperated the eggs; and beat the whites to a stiff peak (lessen the amount of time to do this; use a hand beater with one beater; put the egg whites in a large cup; and put the beater on the highest speed; takes 60 seconds, tops with mine); then added the whites at the end; I do this with nearly all baked goods like cakes; etc.; lightens it quite a bit. Also added one large grated apple to the batter at the end; just before folding through the egg whites; added a nice touch of flavour. Will absolutelly make again, a huge hit with all the family!!
Delicious recipe. I used 1 cup white & 1 cup brown sugar, added an extra egg, added 1 teaspoon vanilla & 1 teaspoon cinnamon, 1/2 teaspoon baking powder & baked in a tube pan. Will use many times when bananas go bad. Very sweet, really doesn't need frosting.
This recipe is great. I added chocolate chips, made them into cupcakes, and frosted with a simple chocolate frosting. We ate them at a playgroup to celebrate my son's birthday, and both the kids and parents loved them. Bake cupcakes for 20 min., makes about 24.
This cake was very moist and delicious. Melt in your mouth goodness! I made it to take to our New Year’s Eve gathering and everyone loved it. This is the second time I have made this cake and it turned out great both times. This time I used sour cream in place of the buttermilk because that is what I had on hand. I also added 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract to the batter. I baked in a bundt pan until a toothpick came out clean which took 30 minutes. I then drizzled with the vanilla glaze recipe from this site, using banana extract in place of the vanilla. This is definitely a keeper! Thanks so much for the awesome recipe!
This smells so wonderful. The smell woke up my husband, who's rather picky about banana cakes. I decided to make this into a bundt - I baked it for about 45 minutes. I used the Cream Cheese Frosting II recipe on this site - paired very nicely!
With so many wonderful praises I thought this recipe might be overated... Certainly not the case....this is THE BEST Banana Cake ever. I baked in Baby Bundt pans for about half the time and they turned out excellent!! Extremely moist and loads of great Banana flavor.
This tasted great but turned out more like a banana bread rather than cake. It took 80mins to cook and I had to increase the heat to get it to cook through. I think there are too many banana's in this recipe. May try again by amending the quantities.
I think there's something wrong with the recipe. The butter is not enough to cream the sugar & I end up adding another half cup butter. Also the stated baking time is 1/2 hour which I take more than 1 1/2 hrs to bake!
WOW! This recipe was incredibly simple and quite delicious. However, the directions could have been a little clearer. In addition, the recipe did not mention the baking time needed for muffins or other various techniques. I also found that more flour was needed in the recipe so that it would not be so sticky. I recommend you add an extra 2/3 of a cup flour. Furthermore, I was not exactly sure what to do with the bananas. All the recipe said to do was to add them. All in all I had a great time making this recipe and the finished product was wonderful. Chocolate chips are also a great addition to the recipe.
Scrumptious Cake! Bakes up beautifully golden brown. I baked mine in a 9x13 pan and it took 35 minutes until done. I made Banana Butter Icing from this site to ice it with. Simply put, you can't go wrong with this cake! Thanks Kevin.
Kinda bland...
Taste great but I cooked it 30 min in a 9x13 and the center was not done. I made the grave mistake of frosting it before testing and ruined the cake. :-( (We ate the edges) If you change cake pan sizes adjust the cook time!!
this is such a wonderful cake.soft and moist.I reduced the baking soda to 3/4tbspn and instead of buttermilk added soy milk.cup cakes baked faster and 9*13 took 45 min to bake.i had only 2 overripe bananas which along the given quantity sugar was perfect.not too sweet but perfect.this cake has become a staple at our home when there are over ripe bananas. i ve taken a print out of this recipe and kept it on my fridge. one of the best!!! thanks for sharing this.
My husband loves banana bread but I had the worst luck making it - until I found this recipe! Now I'm famous for it!! I've never made it as a cake, but instead I use it for bread and muffins. (I get one a loaf of bread and about 6 muffins with each batch, and it freezes very well). I always add more walnuts (at least double) but I follow the rest of the recipe exactly. I make it so often I know it by heart. THANK YOU!
I used this to make banana bread and it was right on target! Didn't even change one thing. I halved the recipe to make one loaf (which was perfect) and it couldn't have been any better. Out of all the banana breads I've made, this one is by far the best yet.
Excellent Banana Cake! Very moist yet light and tender. I used four small - medium bananas and it was perfect. Not overly sweet with great banana flavor. I made cupcakes and followed Naples34102 and topped them with the "Chocolate Cream Cheese Frosting" from this site. Perfect match! Thanks for sharing!
I made this the other day and I must agree it was a really nice banana cake. The only quibble I might have with this is it was a tad on the sweet side for me and I LIKE sweet things so ... in the future I am going to reduce the white sugar in this to 3/4 cup instead of 1 cup. I did use buttermilk but I would also hazard a guess that this would be equally tasty and moist if you used cream or even milk ... maybe even plain greek yogurt instead. I used 4 very ripe bananas and I also added vanilla cause imo every cake can benefit from vanilla :) Instead of white all purpose flour I used stone ground whole grain whole wheat cake and pastry flour and it made a very light fluffy moist end product. So the short of it is .. I did make this recipe as listed with the exception of the vanilla and flour but in the future I will make the modifications I mentioned to take this from a 4 star which I think it is worth as written, to a 5 star adjusted for my personal tastes.
Wow! My husband and I loved this cake! My 9x13 cake was done after 35 minutes so you may want to check it with a toothpick at that point. I put a thin layer of cream cheese frosting and it has stayed wonderfully moist in the fridge.
Yum! Made this last week for a bday celebration. Delish! Pretty much followed the recipe, but added a tsp of vanilla to the bananas, and added a few shakes of cinnamon in the flour mixture. Did this mostly to tie together the frosting since I knew I wanted the cinnamon cream cheese frosting with it. Did the whole thing for 40 minutes in a Bunt pan, let it rest about 15 minutes and then turned it out -- it came out perfectly! It was moist and wonderful. Loved by everyone. Making it again today for Easter dessert tomorrow!
I was a little hesitant about this recipe despite the good reviews as I could not imagine what a banana cake might be like. I am impressed. It was easy and baked up well in a 9X13 pan. I used half and half with vinegar instead of the buttermilk and put on a basic cream cheese frosting. It was delicious and half of it is already gone. This is a keeper!
Knockout flavor and texture. To lighten just a bit, added 1/2 tsp baking powder. For flavor, added 1/2 tsp vanilla extract and 1/4 tsp cinnamon for just a hint of taste that complements the bananas. Baked in a greased/floured 9"X13" pan for 45 minutes, turned out and when cool, frosted with cream cheese frosting. DYNAMITE!! Be certain to test for doneness with a toothpick or skewer. A few tiny clinging crumbs are OK, but if what remains on the toothpick is any wetter than that, set the timer for another 5 minutes and repeat your test. This avoids the middle sinking and that area being "doughy." Thanks for posting this recipe, which is a keeper and a sure-fire winner.
OH my WOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOW.. this cake is excellent!! perfect as it is, I only decreased the brown sugar to 1/2 cup because I wanted to frost it.. Unlike other cakes, this DID NOT stick to the pan. I greased it generously with butter. I used to think that to have a moist cake it has to stick to the pan but now I know im wrong, this cake isnt like banana bread at all. its much lighter and moist. I omitted the walnuts because I wanted a good texture for a layer cake. This is greaaaaaaaaaaaat!!! I will upload a picture later. ps. for the frosting, used a recipe from this site. 9 ounces semisweet chocolate cut into cubes, 1 cup heavy cream. Put the cream in a saucepan, let it boil 10 seconds, then pour over the chocolate and let sit 15 seconds. Whisk until well blended. Let it cool then refrigerate for 45 minutes. Beat until fluffy Forgot to say, dont forget to take of the strings from the bananas unless you want black worm looking things in your cake! oops! I forgot to take mine off
This is the best banana cake I've evey tasted! It's just sweet enough but not overpowering. I baked it in a 9 x 13 glass dish, made a simple cream cheese frosting, and watched it disappear.
OH MY GOSH! THESE ARE GREAT!!! I added about 2 tsps of cinnamon...made 40 muffins....even the grouchy old lady who lives next door to us liked them...YUMMMMMMMM
I made half a recipe and replaced milk with plain fat free yogurt and walnuts with sunflower seeds as I didn't have walnuts. I like bananas so I used 4 bananas. The batter was enough to make 12 large muffins. They were very moist and heavy......yum-yum. My hubby has requested that I make them again tomorrow. I think this time I will use a round pan or loaf pan. :) Thanks a lot.
It's a keeper folks, just as written. Yes, as KELLYLWARN suggests, sour cream is a great substitute if you don't have buttermilk, and if you have a nut allergy, you can substitute chocolate chips. definitely do a chocolate icing and experiment from there. Make sure you use a non terrycloth moist t-towel and not a cooling rack because the cake is very moist and sticks to the racks.
I've made this cake so many times and everybody loves it!!! But there is a problem... why is it everytime I make it.. in some parts of the cake I can taste something (very) bitter.. (I think it is the soda that is not well mixed.. I'm not sure). Since I'm just a beginnner could anybody help me??? btw, I'm from Indonesia I really appreciate any comments and suggestions
the baking soda and the sugar ware too much, i will try again with 1 1/2 teaspoon soda and 1/4 brown sugar and 1 cup white.
Very tasty and moist. I will try again. I was really surprised at 1 tablespoon of baking soda, but I followed the recipe except, as many before me, substituted sour cream for buttermilk plus added 1 teaspoon lemon extract and 1/4 cup of milk. Baked it at 350 in 9x13 glass pan. It took about another 20 minutes to cook and the top was brown, sides over done with the middle seeming not quite done. The middle sagged after cooling. I am sure this is because of the amount of baking soda. Never seen that much in a cake recipe. Next time I will reduce the soda and add some baking powder.
This was fantastic. We were looking for a lighter texture than a banana bread, and this is perfect. We topped it with 7 minute frosting.
This is my new go to Banana Cake recipe. This cake turned out moist and delicious! I added a tsp. of vanilla just because I love vanilla. and baked it in a 9"X13" pan. for 40 min. Perfect! Thanks Kevin for this great recipe!
Very good cake. Very moist. Also very popular with my friends and family. They wanted the recipe. The cream cheese icing was also a big hit. I used almost 1 cup of chopped pecans instead of walnuts just because I like pecans better. Great. THanks
Delicious!!! I was looking for a good banana cake recipe to use up some of the bananas in my freezer and this is just what I was looking for! Made 24 cupcakes and baked them for 20 minutes. I was going to add cinnamon and vanilla as some previous reviewers had but forgot and it tasted great without it! I frosted the cupcakes with cream cheese frosting and pecans. I’ve already received request to make them again!
This is yummy & so easy to make. Everyone at work loved it and asked for the recipe. Delicious with coolwhip/banana instant pudding frosting!
Good cake! I cut it in 1/2 & baked in in an 8x8. I omitted the egg due to my "Little Cheese" (my nickname for my son Colby) being allergic, and used an extra banana & a 1/2 tsp of baking powder. Very moist, I liked the fact that there is no oil. I topped it with allspice cream cheese frosting (from this site), next time I'll do muffins. Thanks Kevin!
After being up all night with a sick baby, my 7 year old cheerfully reminded me that I was suppose to bake banana cake for the company that was coming for dinner. Now I am the baker in the family, but I hadn't baked anything in along time plus I was lacking sleep so I had my doubts as to how well the finished product was going to be. In spite of those two facts, the double batch of banana cake (I had a lot of bananas to use up!)I made using this recipe came out wonderfully. Making a double batch gave me roughly 2 9x13 sized cakes (one was a bit smaller, so the kids and hubby got to eat that all week instead of the company) I did add about a 1/4 cup extra butter b/c when I creamed the sugars and butter together, it looked a bit dry to me. I added some cinnamon also and like some of the others who have posted reviews, it took longer to bake that what is stated in the recipe. I cheated on the frosting and used a canned cream cheese one, next time I use this recipe-and I will without a doubt- I will make a cream cheese one from this site.
I'm not much of a banana lover but this cake was wonderful! I followed the recipe to the T and it turned out GREAT! Very moist and held together nicely. I baked it in a bundt pan and I did pour a little powdered sugar glaze over the top and added some chopped walnuts on top. It presented nicely & tasted fabulous! This recipe is definitely a keeper!!! Thanks! (see pic I uploaded of this cake) ***Update- I'm still making this fabulous cake but just wanted to share that I made it with 2/3 cup strong coffee in place of the buttermilk (only because I had no milk, cream or anything in the house). It turned out wonderful & was a little lighter in texture. Very good! Love this recipe!
we had so many bananas turning black! never made a banana cake before so i decided to try this one. it seemed just slightly more delicate than a regular banana bread. i didn't have any unsalted butter so i used regular salted butter but forgot to omit salt - it was fine; used skim milk w/a quarter teaspoon of vinegar for buttermilk; used immersion blender to puree bananas; added 1 tsp. vanilla; omitted nuts because i don't like them and baked in bundt pan greased and sprinkled with a cinnamon sugar mixture (a great idea that i found right here on allrecipes!) this is a great cake/bread! so moist and delicious! maybe next time i'll try frosting it before it gets gobbled up! thank you kevin ryan for sharing this recipe!**UPDATE: made this recipe again - this time with salted butter (omitted salt), 3/4 c milk chocolate chips, walnuts, 1 t vanilla, 1 t banana extract (from thai market) and sour cream. baked in muffin tins lined w/paper liners and sprinkled a cinnamon sugar mixture liberally on tops before baking. very good but i think the buttermilk is better. **
Just popped the two pans in the oven. Like others, I reduced the brown sugar to 1/2 c. due to the sweetness of the Bananas. I also added 1tsp. Vanilla extract. Used sour cream in place of the buttermilk. Batter was very tasty. not too sweet. Will repost with final outcome. Wish me luck!!:) (will give a final rating based on outcome) when layers cooled, I brushed each side with banana liquor then spread creamcheese frosting then placed sliced bananas on top of that. Placed the other layer on top and iced. Daughter and I thought the cake came out really good. Thanks for the recipe! It inspired me to bake today!
Are you kidding me!?!? This cake is to DIE for!! This has to be the most moist cake I have EVER made or even had!! Thank you so much for sharing this, my family loves you for it!!! Excellent recipe!!
Delicious recipe. I had this recipe years ago from a friend but lost it. I was so glad to find it on Allrecipes. The 4 bananas makes the cake extra moist and full of flavor. I actually added a 5th banana cut into slices after I had the batter mixed. The big banana hunks were extra flavor and everyone at the office pot luck enjoyed the big banana bites.
YUMMY!!! This was delicious! I added chocolate chips instead of the nuts, cooked it in a bundt pan (+/- 45 minutes) and topped it with chocolate cream cheese frosting (8oz cream cheese, 1/4 cup butter, 4 cups powdered sugar and 1/2 cup cocoa powder). Thanks for the great recipe!!!
Since finding this recipe several weeks ago I've made it so many times I can do it in my sleep. It's easy, fast and wonderfully moist and delicious. Everybody loves it and begs me for more...we'll they don't actually beg me, but you get the point. I tried it w/ cream cheese frosting and it's just a little too sweet. Maybe I'll try to invent some kind of banana / chocolate crumble thingie on it but it's great as it is right out of the pan, which is usually about as far as this cake gets around my house!
Great cake as far as banana cake goes.
Needed to use some ripe bananas, couldn't resist after all the raves. Wonderful cake! I used a hand mixer and added about 1/2 cup extra flour as another reviewer suggested. I also had to use up some extra shredded coconut and added one cup. I also added 1/2 cup Bacardi Rum (little less buttermilk then) and made it into a rum cake. This recipe is great on it's own, but I jazzed it up. Frosted it with vanilla/coconut frosting. Yummy!! Does bake a bit dark in color.
Used for our son's first birthday monkey cake. Nice and moist cake rather than banana bread.
Lots of sugar and lots of banana's, throw in some eggs and thats about it. A very sweet gooey cake. I don't rate it at all, neither did my flatmates. I have made lots of banana cakes.
I tend to have an excess of bananas that I don't know what to do with. So this is the perfect recipe for me. I made them in muffin form. They're very forgiving. I accidentally put the second batch in at 400F and b/c I caught them in time, they were just a little browner on top, but still thoroughly cooked in the middle. At 350F, the muffins cooked in about 20 min. This recipe is so much better than the last one I found on FN. I'll be making these again.
We all thought this was a great recipe. I used half whole wheat flour/half white. Then used applesauce in place of half of the butter. Didn't have buttermilk so used the skim milk+lemon juice combo. Also was out of nuts (would have liked to have them). I baked them in muffin tins and it made 3 dozen mini muffins + 3 dozen normal sized muffins. Baked minis for 10 min and others for 20. It is very sweet, we liked that but I don't think that frosting would be a good idea. Overall good recipe and pretty low in fat!
Really good and easy...this coming from someone whose cooking has been described as "barely edible." Might reduce the sugar next time, but otherwise great!
This cake is in the running for best cake I have ever tasted. It is incredibly moist without being oily. It is great paired with sour cream chocolate frosting. I can not praise this cake enough.
I've been making banana "bread" for 20 years trying different recipes and they have been good, but this recipe for banana "cake" hands down is the best ever - I used another reviewers suggestion to substitute buttermilk for sour cream and I added pecans & chocolate chips, no frosting - So moist and tasty - I also baked it in a bundt pan - I did have to bake it about 10 min longer - Delicious
this was my first banana cake and it turned out quite well. i made cupcakes and mini cupcakes and found the baking time to be 15 mins for the cupcakes, 9-10 for the mini's. i made cream cheese frosting, tinted it several different colors, put it in sandwich baggies with the tips cut off and let my daughter and neice go to town decorating. we topped them with chocolate sprinkles. very yummy! i also subbed sour cream for the buttermilk (didn't have buttermilk on hand!) thanks!
I give this recipe 5 stars for simplicity and overall nice taste. This is the recipe to make with those overripe bananas that you never got around to eating. Plus, you probably have all the ingredients at home. I baked in 9x13 at 350 for 35 minutes (I like my top a bit brown) I had a piece this morning (have kept in refrigerator for almost a week now)and it still tastes fresh - tastes like banana snack cake/muffin.
I used this recipe to make muffins and they are delicious! The recipe yields about 2 dozen muffins and you bake them at 350 for about 20 minutes. Its is very sweet so you may want to reduce the sugar about 1/4 cup or so. The only change I made was to add a bit of cinnamon and nutmeg and omit the walnuts just because I was feeding my toddlers. These are very moist and yummy and I will definitely use this recipe again!
Used full fat yogurt instead of buttermilk.
This is a great easy recipe! The ingredients are ones you'll have on hand (except possibibly the buttermilk-just substitue milk w/about tsp. white vinegar). Not sure why some think it is too sweet. We loved it. I baked in a bundt pan for 40-45 min.
This cake was so yummy! I frosted it with the "Whipped Cream Cream Cheese Frosting". It was delicious. The family loved it. It was very rich, cut the slices small!
OMG what a wonderful moist cake, very easy, I made original, without changes, the I made it and added 1 tsp. cinnamon, and 2tbsp. of cocoa powder, it was wonderful also, great chocolate flavor. five stars
This is a great way to use up ripe bananas. I made it in a 9x12 pan, but was afraid it was going to turn out too plain. I jazzed it up a bit with a cream cheese frosting and some mini chocolate chips on top. It looked very pretty. My family liked it a lot, although I prefer unfrosted cakes a bit more.
My children absolutely love this cake! I usually substitute applesauce for the butter and egg beaters for the eggs. This cake still holds together well with the low fat alterations.
For an amazing cake, follow recipe and bake in 9x13 pan. When cake has finished baking, spread 3/4 cups of creamy peanut butter on top and allow to cool completely. When cake has finished cooling, cover with chocolate topping. chocolate topping: 12oz bag of semisweet chocolate chips and 2 tbs of shortening (no substitutions), microwave at 50% power for 1:15 min, additional intervals of 15 sec may be added, until chips melt after being stirred. Makes a banana dandy (or tandy) cake. amazing.
I made this for the first time yesterday and layered it with cream cheese icing (frosting). Using five very old mushy bananas I surprised myself and our baby girls who insisted on licking the bowl, spoons and everything else it came in contact with (a good sign they liked the mixture). The finished product was a hit, it was light and moist and the cream cheese icing gave it that extra delicious component to the cake. For a beginner cook, this recipe is easy, quick and and hassle free. Icing certainly gives the cake that extra wow fact but not necessary. PS: Instead of walnuts, I added raisins, chocolate chips and chopped almonds.
Simply delicious! I've made this cake 4 times now, and have requests for many more to share. I baked the cake in a bundt pan, and piped on cream cheese frosting, yummy and pretty presentation!!!
This cake is perfect. I tried it for a change to our usual cakes in my shop. We have customers wanting healthier food, but still sweet. I cut the sugar like others suggested, plus added vanilla and 2tbl of milled flaxseed. The finished result turnes a rich brown color and the taste is great! People will never know its health food. I have a pan that has six small bundt molds and it fills those plus three small loaf pans. Some for the shop some for us! Thanks for sharing this great recipe.
This cake is amazing ! I used a 9x13 pan & baked for 37 min .
I have made this recipe twice. My entire family loved and my friends have asked me for the recipe. I did change a little bit, instead of buttermilk I used heavy cream. Excellent recipe A+++.
My 9x13 took 40 min. Not too sweet. We put a thin glaze on top. Very good.
Great recipe Kevin. I made it as you wrote it, frosted and filled it with fresh cream cheese frosting. I put sliced bananas between the layers and a few on top, sprinkled it with crushed walnuts. It was moist, tender, nice texture and flavor.... and a gorgeous cake.
This cake is awesome! I frosted it with Debra Steward's Chocolate Fudge Buttercream Frosting (on this site) and then pressed chopped toasted hazelnuts into the sides of the cake. It was fabulous! Instead of largely chopped walnuts, I ground the nuts in the blender, which gave the cake a great texture. I should also mention that I made this cake on a Thursday, wrapped the layers in plastic, transported them several hours in the car, frosted them on Saturday morning and served the cake Saturday night - it traveled incredibly well and was the moistest cake I've ever made. You just can't go wrong with this one, and it is now a part of my permanent recipe collection. Thanks!
Just another 5* rating to add... delicious, moist and a definate keeper! Left out the nuts so my son could take it to school and also made it in the 9x13 and baked it for 40 minutes. Thanx soo much!
Oh my goodness!!!! This cake was awesome!! I made this for a family gathering and it got rave reviews. We ended up eating it without frosting, although it would have been good that way too. I made the batter exactly as written and I baked it in a 9x13 pan for about 45 minutes. As others had mentioned, it has more of a banana bread quality to it, but it is great as a cake. I don't know how this would turn out in a loaf pan, but it would make a great banana bread. I will definitely be making this again.
yummy cake. Much different than bannana bread. Kids ate it in one day. I substituted soy milk with a few drops of lemon for the buttermilk and left out the nuts.
Absolutely fabulous. wouldn't change anything. The buttermilk gives it the right amount if moisture. I followed the recipe exactly, and it was perfect; not to mention a complete hit. Someone bought the whole thing at a local bake sale!! Thanks for sharing such a great recipe!
my very first banana cake with this recipe at Thanksgiving. Everyone loved it so much!! It is moist and soft. Only I found it is a bit too sweet. I will cut down the sugar next time I make it.
This one's a keeper. I had a recipe my mom gave me... but for some reason it never tasted "like mom's." My old recipe and this one vary only slightly, but what a difference! I did make this in a loaf dish (2), I think I had to cook them longer... for about an hour... I have also made muffins and those came out just as good too.
Perfect! I wouldn't change a thing. Its moist and fluffy and has a very wholesome flavour. Personally, I only used 1/2 a cup of sugar and i found it just sweet enough. I also used plain yogurt instead of buttermilk and it worked just fine. Love this recipe, will use again!
I made this cake for my dad's birthday and it was a big hit. It was soft and moist and the perfect cake consistency. I disagree with some of the other reviews saying that it is too sweet for icing. I used cream cheese icing, and it certainly worked. I will make this again next year.
This cake was delicious. I added pecans instead and the finished the cake off with a chocolate drizzle. My compliments to Kevin.
Okay tasted like bana bread to me.. pretty dense and heavy not what i was hoping for
I made this in a 9 X 13; Added 1 tsp vanilla, sour cream in place of buttermilk. Topped with cream cheese pudding mix: Beat 4 oz of cream cheese until fluffy. Add 1/4 cup powder sugar, 2.5 oz instant vanilla pudding, 5/8 cup milk, mix. Then fold in 6 oz cool whip. This frosting goes with any cake.
This was a great cake and better paired with chocolate butter cream frosting. Due to some constraints of the night, I substituted unsalted stick margarine for butter, and made soy buttermilk (2/3 tsps of lemon juice to plain soy milk). Granted that margarine doesn't play nicely with other frosting ingredients- but that's at my own discretion. I also used 2- 9 inch cake pans, sliced them into layers and made a 4 layer cake Everyone loved the cake. seriously. I have nothing bad to say about the cake batter at all. totally rockin'
Really good banana cake! I also used a cream cheese frosting which was ideal. I ran out of bananas, but would have liked to put slices inbetween the layers.
Came out great! I used oil instead of butter and plain soya milk instead of butter milk- came out perfect
This is the best banana cake I have ever had. I had a great banana bread recipe I used for years but this is better. Only change I have made is to bake it in a 9x13 pan and use sour cream instead of buttermilk. I have made it for partys & co-worker. Everyone loves it -- never fail -moist & delicious.
Very successful baked in a bundt pan. Delicious and easy.
This was very good but would consider it more of a bread than cake. I also made it in a 9x13 pan and baked about 35 minutes. I didn't use any frosting since others had mentioned how sweet it was but would have liked it to be a little lighter, less dense for a cake. Maybe it would have seemed more a dessert if I would have added frosting. Anyway my family loved it as a breakfast bread and it was very easy to make.