Grilled Salmon With Orange Glaze

Rating: 4.47 stars
113 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 72
  • 4 star values: 26
  • 3 star values: 12
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 1

The foods in this easy recipe are powerhouses of nutrition. Why these foods are good for you: high omega-3 fat in salmon; antioxidants in orange rind, scallions and garlic; anticoagulant activity in ginger; and eating fatty fish could prevent an astounding 80% of sudden deaths from heart attacks, Harvard investigators say.

By Ben S.

Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions

  • Combine marmalade, oil, soy sauce, ginger, garlic and vinegar. Heat grill. Brush glaze on each side of salmon; grill about 5 minutes on each side. Top with scallions and sesame

Tips

Copyright 2004 Jean Carper. Printed first in USA WEEKEND. All rights reserved.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
389 calories; protein 24.9g; carbohydrates 30.8g; fat 19.2g; cholesterol 67mg; sodium 182.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (113)

Most helpful positive review

MAGGIE MCGUIRE
Rating: 5 stars
01/16/2007
The sauce in the recipe when reduced down and thickened is a wonderful accompaniment to the salmon. I've made this twice the first time I had no orange marmalade but did have apricot preserves. Both worked out excellently. My hubby prefers the apricot flavor over the orange. It seems to detract from the salmon flavor alot less than the orange. Read More
Helpful
(63)

Most helpful critical review

Nikki Sell
Rating: 3 stars
01/17/2006
I thought this was too orangy. There wasn't a balance of flavors like in the Grilled Salmon with Ginger-Orange Glaze from this site. Also I didn't think the flavors complimented the fish very well. Thanks anyway. Read More
Helpful
(11)
Reviews:
LITTLEONE250
Rating: 5 stars
10/09/2005
Perfect! The only change I made was that I used a 2.5 pound peice of salmon on the grill instead of smaller fillets. I put the salmon on the bed of rice and drizzled a little leftover glaze on it. This made a beautiful tasty and healthfull lunch. I will definately make this again! Read More
Helpful
(31)
Heather
Rating: 5 stars
12/18/2007
Delicious! I confess that I made a lot of changes just based on what I had on hand and my husband's preferences. I had no sesame anything so just used grapeseed oil. I had no scallions so did no after-cooking topping. Because of my husband's preferences I omitted the ginger and garlic (which I thought might be a bit strong for salmon anyway). Also I baked instead of grilled for simplicity's sake. But all that said I think the heart of the recipe is the marmalade-soy sauce-oil-vinegar glaze which is delicous and keeps the salmon moist. A keeper recipe good for 2 or company. Read More
Helpful
(25)
BUSYMUMOF4
Rating: 4 stars
09/06/2005
Fantastic recipe! I have only recently decided to change my eating habits and adding salmon to my diet was one of the things I decided to do - even though I don't really like it! This has sold me on salmon though i never realised it could taste so great! Can't wait to have this again! Read More
Helpful
(20)
Tanja
Rating: 5 stars
01/07/2007
My husband and I love this recipe. It is prepared in no time and tastes just delicious. I have been making this dish at least once a month for the last 1.5 years and we never get tired of it. Thanks for a great recipe. Read More
Helpful
(14)
LKAUPPILA
Rating: 5 stars
08/12/2005
I've made this recipe a few times and always get rave reviews from my dinner guests. It is one of my favorite salmon recipes. Very good! Read More
Helpful
(13)
Janet Towles
Rating: 5 stars
09/15/2006
excellent it's like an orange-teriyaki sauce. I had this on tuna steaks and it was wonderful. Read More
Helpful
(12)
JTIGERLILY
Rating: 5 stars
01/26/2007
Everyone that I have served this to is blown away...it's a big hit and its quick to make. Like to serve it over salad. Read More
Helpful
(10)
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/05/2022