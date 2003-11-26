Angel Food Cake II

Some people like to make an angel food cake as a birthday cake. I have made this one before, and it was great. I made a butter icing, and just tinted the color I wanted. I put in those little dragees you see in the store inside the batter.
Rating: 5 stars
11/26/2003
I am a real cooking novice, and this was the first time I made angel food cake (for my husband's birthday) and it was yummy. But it was kind of hard! I had some trouble getting the cake to come out of the pan and I had to scrape it out a little bit; I wonder if it's from not letting it cool long enough? Or cooking it too long? Also, I think I may have
Rating: 4 stars
01/04/2003
This was soooo easy to make! I put the cake in large muffin tins to cook quicker (reduce cooking time so watch 'em). I made a custard sauce with half the yolks, 1/4 cup sugar, 1 1/2 cup milk and 1 tbl vanila over a double boiler and I had a wonderful quick dessert that took all of 30 minutes to make.
Rating: 5 stars
05/30/2000
I made this for my daughter's birthday over the weekend because she loves angel food cakes. I never had made one from scratch. This was so good that I will never make a box one again. Her boyfriend wants me to make another one for tomorrow which is her exact birthday because they loved it so much!
I'm not much on sweet frostings these days - but this cake is perfect - and I served it with mascerated strawberry/blueberry mixture. Very much like my gran's angel food cake recipe. The powdered sugar in the flour makes a difference! Be sure to FOLD in the flour to maintain the light fluffy texture. Almond extract is oh-too good - and just like Grandma's!
Rating: 5 stars
11/15/2002
This cake is delicious and the texture is perfect!
Very sweet and good. Practice your folding first! Impressed with my first attempt at angel food cake - something that people say is difficult to make. Husband and daughter loved it. Will definitely make again, and I plan on trying the sprinkles in the batter!
Rating: 5 stars
05/17/2002
This was my first attempt to use my new Kitchen Aid Mixer & this cake turned out just wonderful! Beautiful texture & flavor. I made a chocolate glaze for the top. I will make this again & again. I didn't know homemade angel foods were SO easy! Thanks!!
Well, this was my first attempt at angel food cake and I have to say I'm pleased. Didn't have cake flour, so just went a little light on the all-purpose. No vanilla, so used a little more almond. No cream for the frosting, so used a little milk. In spite of all that, it still was tasty! It was a little dense, but that could have been from the flour. Still moist, springy, and melt in your mouth good.
This was a really great, simple recipe. I have always thought I couldn't make an angel food cake, but we enjoyed this! I didn't use the cream of tartar (didn't have it) and it still came out nice. Thanks for the recipe!
Awesome angel food cake recipe! I was so afraid I was going to do something wrong and mess up the recipe, but I followed the directions exactly and it came out beautifully! Thank you so much for the recipe, I will never look for another!
Rating: 4 stars
11/24/2002
Excellent texture, easy to make, but a little tasteless.
Rating: 5 stars
01/17/2003
This cake was divine. It came out beautifully. I skipped the icing and served with strawberries adn fresh whipped cream. It was delicious. So much better than store-bought and not too difficult to make. Highly recommend!
Wow. I didnt think people actually make angel food cake. I thought you just bought it at the store. (well, i guess some one had to make it.) But I DID IT. I was way scared to try but i did it and it was awesome!!! I am so proud. I didnt make the icing, i just used strawberries. But it was so light and airy. I dont Have one compliant. Definitely will make again!!
I think the baking time and temp may be off on this. It just didn't seem to bake right I guess, seemed too wet... I think it may benefit from a lower oven temp and a longer baking time. Anyway, I added 1/2 cup of red, white, and blue sprinkles to the batter because I made it for the 4th of July. I froze the cake, then after it was frozen I wrapped it in plastic wrap and kept it frozen for a couple days until I was ready to frost it. I had to triple the frosting recipe to get the coverage and decor I needed. Then I added blueberries and sliced strawberries for decoration. Turned out very pretty, tasted good too. The mystery of the sogginess evades me, but I'll try it again sometime.
I use a 9x13 greased pan and bake for 25 minutes. With no fat in the cake and only 1/4 cup butter in the frosting, I make this cake every week. My husband and I can't get enough. I made it for a family party today and two of my sisters wanted the recipe. It's the best.
As someone who never made an angel food before, this was scary! I decided to try this in muffin tins, so I had to judge the baking time. They were done in about 13 minutes, and didnt really look done, but the toothpick test doesnt lie. I am so proud, perfection! Thank you!
I love this recipe - it is easy to do, but the almond extract and cream of tartar really make it excellent. The only thing I change is that I cut the white sugar down to 3/4 cup. I don't like things super sweet and this makes it perfect. I also don't use the frosting. I just whip some cream with a little powdered sugar and slice fresh strawberries. Delish! It's dangerous to keep on the counter. I am always grabbing chunks as I walk by.
I changed 3/4 cup of confectioner's sugar to 1 cup of confectioner's sugar. I also added 2 cups mini chocolate chips to the batter just prior to pouring it into the pan. The cake turned out well. I chose not to frost it but dusted it with sifted confectioner's sugar instead.
I hadn't made an angel food cake from scratch for a long time. This recipe was heavenly and unfortunately I ate the whole cake in a few days. The powdered sugar makes all the difference. I wish all recipes were this good!!
I make 3-4 angle food cakes a month .Followed the recipe exactly. It did not rise much and there was not much taste which is odd considering I even put in acouple extra drops of almond extract. I will not make this recipe again.
Wonderful angel food cake recipe! I made this for my daughter's 15th birthday, she loves angel food cake. She wanted a "funfetti" cake, so I added in about a half of cup or so of sprinkles and it was so adorable!
I made this for a very special baby shower. Everyone loved it and said it was sooo much better than store bought or from a boxed mix. I added lemon juice and lemon zest to the mix with the vanilla. For the "frosting", made a lemon glaze for the top and just a little drizzled down over the side and decorated it with whole strawberries. It looks better if the strawberries are fresh so that the taste is optimum and the green tops look better. Definately will make again!!!
Made this cake for my grandson's 10th birthday (without the frosting). He has a dairy allergy and is unable to eat most cakes, so it was a perfect choice and he loved it. Several people said it was the best angel food cake they've ever had. It was moist with a great flavor. Quite easy to make. Served it with strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries and Simple Strawberry Syrup (recipe on this site), with whipped cream on the side (for those without a dairy allergy). Lots of compliments received. I will definitely be making this again, because my hubby is crazy about angel food cake. Thank you for this great recipe!
My first time making an Angel Food cake and this turned out perfect! Watched the Allrecipe's video before I started, which gave me some great tips and away I went. Perfect results. Made a butter cream vanilla glaze. Will be making this often when I figure some great recipes to use up all the egg yolks that are left over.
My first cake from scratch and it was unbelievable. Pipe a mix of 8oz Neufchatel cheese, 3 cups conf sugar, 1 tsp van extract sparingly across it and sprinkle with strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries. It made a wonderful summertime birthday cake.
