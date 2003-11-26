Angel Food Cake II

4.5
52 Ratings
  • 5 34
  • 4 14
  • 3 2
  • 2 1
  • 1 1

Some people like to make an angel food cake as a birthday cake. I have made this one before, and it was great. I made a butter icing, and just tinted the color I wanted. I put in those little dragees you see in the store inside the batter.

Recipe by Carol

Gallery
3 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
14
Yield:
1 - 10 inch tube cake
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

14
Original recipe yields 14 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Wash angel food tube pan in hot soapy water to ensure it is totally grease free. Let dry completely. Sift flour and 3/4 cup confectioners' sugar together three times; set aside.

    Advertisement

  • In mixing bowl, beat egg whites and salt on high speed until foamy. Add cream of tartar, 1 teaspoon vanilla, and almond flavoring; beat until soft peaks form. Peaks should be soft enough so they bend over slightly at the tips. Gradually add 1 cup white sugar, continuing to beat until stiff peaks form. Sift about 1/4 of the flour mixture over the egg whites, and using flat spatula, quickly but gently fold into egg whites. Repeat using 1/4 of the flour mixture each time. Pour batter into clean tube pan. Gently cut through batter with knife to remove air pockets.

  • Bake for about 30 to 35 minutes, until an inserted wooden pick comes out clean. Invert pan onto a wire rack to cool for 1 hour.

  • Beat 2 cups confectioners' sugar, butter, cream, and 1 teaspoon vanilla together until smooth. Add more cream or confectioners' sugar as needed. Frost the cooled cake.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
239 calories; protein 3.8g; carbohydrates 46.3g; fat 4.6g; cholesterol 13.1mg; sodium 110mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/23/2022