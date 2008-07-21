Cookies 'n Cream Cake
Very good, simple cake to make. Always gets a lot of attention.
If you love Oreo cookies (and who doesn't?), you'll love this cake. I've made this many times for more than 15 years, because it's always been a crowd pleaser. I make it as a layer cake, using 2 eggs rather than 3 egg whites--this makes for a more moist cake, and there's no waste of yolks. I cover the sides of the cake completely with additional crushed Oreos and stand more cookies, cut in half, upright along the top edge. I make the frosting a little differently, mostly to ensure an ample amount for a layer cake: 4 c. powdered sugar, 1/2 c. shortening, 1/4 c. milk and 1 tsp. vanilla. This is a great go-to recipe when you need a cake that's beautiful, easy, and delicious!Read More
Not to sound 'cliche' but this tastes soooo artificial and like boxed cake. There's really not much taste at all to this, and the icing left a strange, waxy film on the roof of my mouth. However, I did make this for the kids and they were thrilled. It did turn out pretty, especially with the crumbled cookies all over and sliced ones all around the top. It is very easy and cheap to make, a no-brainer that might be appropriate for a bake sale (because of the novelty of it) or a kids birthday party. But I would never serve to adult guests...there are way too many extraordinary boxed cake recipes from this website ("chocolate cavity maker cake" for example)that make this one look a little silly.Read More
Love the concept and so did our neighbor's two little kids (not to mention my husband)! I couldn't bring myself to do a boxed cake so I used the recipe for "Simple White Cake" from this site and am so glad I did because it tastes just like a big sugar cookie and for the icing I used "White Cake Frosting II" from this site. I will definitely make this again.
I used the idea of the cushed oreo cookie in this but I used the recipe from this site that is called cream cake. It is wonderful on it's own but with the addition of the cookies...it was fantastic! After it cooled...I also melted about a cup of giradelli chocolate chips with a little bit of cream and drizzled it on top. If you do not add too much cream...after a while...the chocolate hardens almost like candy on the cake which makes it extra yummy. Sorry but I just could not use this recipe with the box cake mix because no matter what you put in it...you know that it started from a box. Try the cake the way I mentioned and I can guarantee....you will not be dissapointed.
I made these for my daughter's class for her birthday. The teacher says these were a hit! They make a perfect amount for sending to class. I was able to make 30. I baked them in paper cups 2/3 full for 18 minutes at 350. I altered the frosting a little. I used 1/2 cup butter to 1/4 c. shortening as I like a buttercream frosting. I was pleased with the result. For the topping I just turned the cupcake upside down and turned it in a bowl of cookie crumbs.
This cake turned out good. I made it in a sheet cake pan(9 x 13 x 2).I added 2 cups of crushed oreos to the batter and it was good. I made the frosting and it did taste just like the frosting in the center of the oreo cookies. I also crushed the remainder of the bag of cookies and sprinkled on top of the frosting. I served it with vanilla ice cream and then wished I had bought the cookies and cream ice cream. The cake did not last, as every one said it was great. Thanks for a keeper. Gail
I made this cake for a family gathering and it was a big hit. I followed the icing directions to the T which I think is was really makes this cake. For those that are leary about using raw eggs, remember you can always buy pasterized eggs or pasterize them yourself by placing the egg in boiling water that is 145 degrees for 3 and a half minutes and then immediatly putting in ice water. This will kill any bacteria in the eggs. I also made one with chocolate cake and I actually liked it better. It tasted just like an Oreo cookie.
It's good. I couldn't taste the oreo that much. I think you need about 1 1/2 cups of crumbs. Thanks!
This is a nice change of pace from the *usual* cakes (and what isn't better w/Oreos?!). I followed the recipe to a "T" for both the cake and frosting, though I did make as cupcakes, rather than as a cake. Thanks for a great recipe!
This cake had no flavor, tastes just like the inside of an Oreo. Way too sweet. I was very disappointed since there were not any ratings below three stars.
This recipe is amazing. I added a package of Oreo Pudding to the cake mix, and used the Cream Cheese Frosting II recipe for the frosting instead of the listed one. This cake is heaven.
Original recipe was too dry for me, so I made a few changes. All I had on hand was French Vanilla cake mix, so that's what I used. I used 3 whole eggs instead of whites and traded out the water for a full cup of whole milk. Since this cake is going to be for some kids around ages 5 and 6, I wanted to lighten it up a bit. So I subbed in half a cup of applesauce for the oil. I crushed about ten whole Oreo cookies and folded them into the cake batter before baking in two 9" cake pans. They baked nice and evenly, but I think next time I'll just stick to the oil rather than the applesauce. I like an 'oil-cake' texture much better. I'll just use my own recipe butter cream frosting and mix in some more crushed Oreos, to go in between the cake layers. The outside of the cake is going to be decorated as a monster, so just plan icing getting used here. Thanks for sharing the recipe...it leaves room for personal preference!
Very good...used way more crushed oreos in the batter and used Whipped Cream Mousse Frosting from this site....was nice and light. Company loved it, topped with more crushed oreos. Thanks!
This is most definitely a keeper. I made this for a group of people and everyone couldn't stop commenting on how delicious this cake was! Got lazy on the frosting and used storebought vanilla frosting and topped it with crushed oreos. Will definitely be making this again...with real homade frosting next time. Thanks for this awesome and easy recipe Suzanne!
OMG, this cake was awesome....I used pillsbury moist white cake mix, and just followed the directions of the cake mix, not the egg white version. I probably added about a cup of crushed cookies. I didnt make the homeade frosting, I just used a can of whipped cream cheese frosting and crushed some cookies on top. IT WAS A BIG HIT. This will be a regular. Thanks!
Made for my Nephew. Everyone loved it. I didn't make or use the frosting.
I made exactly as directions said (except used the 13X9 pan) and it came out amazing! I did use an old trick my mom taught me for box cake mixes: when it calls for 1 1/4 cups of water, use 1 cup water, and 1/4 cup milk. It really makes a moister cake. I brought this into work, and a girl said it was good enough to be her wedding cake! ANd the frosting really does taste just like Oreo cream. Thanks! I will definitely make this again!
This cake is delicious! Make sure you use a good moist cake mix to start and you will not have a dry cake. I have made this several times, exactly as written, and it turns out perfect. It isn't fair to make changes, decide you don't like it, then give it fewer stars. Rate it for the recipe as written. My family loves the frosting, it is light and not overly sweet. Suzanne, thanks for the recipe!
I have made this exact recipe several times and every time I'm asked for the recipe! The ONLY change I've made is to throw an extra handful of crushed Oreos in the batter before baking.
Turned out wonderfully! Although I must admit that I used a vanilla flavor cake mix because some of the other reviews said that there was not enough flavor with the white. Also, the frosting tasted a bit too much like shortening for my liking so I added extra sugar/vanilla, anything with some sweetness.
This cake is so easy and very tasty. I was unsure about the frosting, but it turned out really really good. I made it for a friends birthday, and she said it was the best frosting she ever tasted.
Yes, tastes kinda like an oreo...the flavors are like the artificial taste of chocolate and cream you expect from an Oreo. The cake looks lovely--I used a bundt pan for easier serving at work (no plate really required). Using Naples recipe for frosting worked really well (no worries with egg whites). I frosted the entire cake then decorated the top with some crushed Oreos (red filling-Christmas collection) and M&Ms for added color (birthday cake...wanted it to look more festive). --Personally, I don't LOVE this cake, but it's a nice change, creative idea, looks cool. =)
Really good cake but I changed the frosting to something not so sweet and it works much better. 1 pkg. instant vanilla pudding mixed with 1/2 cup milk and 1 container cool whip (8 oz). Add crushed cookies to frosting and spread over cooled cake.
My kids and I love this cake. I made a layer cake and put whipped cream in the middle. I made chocolate ganache for the top and poured it over. Then more whipped cream and, of course, Oreos, for the decoration. The cake part was moist, and the chocolate on top sent it over the top. My son has already requested this one for his birthday - 5 months from now. Thanks!
I made this cake yesterday for a friends birthday and it turned out great! I used mint filled oreos instead of plain ones, and the mint gave it a lot of flavor. I will definitely make this again.
I thought it was just ok...made it for my kids birthday party, the kids liked it, but I don't think I'll be making it again.
I liked the appearance of this cake and the idea is very novel. However, I was a bit disappointed with the finished product - it was a bit ordinary. Perhaps I didn't have the best cake mix or cookies!
Easy and good!
I made this cake for my son's birthday party and got great reviews! Everyone loved it. It is so delicious. I would recommend this cake for any occasion.
my cheesecake was too sweet,i woulve prefered it less sweet...maybe i shouldn't have added any sugar to the whipping... and the crashed cookies definitely needed more butter.
I made this cake twice, once as a double layer cake. and once as 14 cupcakes and an 8x8. i added an extra 1/2c crushed oreos both times. the first time i was too scared to use the frosting but i tried it the second time and oh what a difference you MUSt make this with the given frosting (i split mine in half and add cocoa to one half) Amaazing recipe everyone loved it!!
This cake was delicous! I made it for my mom for her birthday and the whole family loved it. I used a can of vanilla icing and reduced-fat Oreos and it was still delicous. Will definitely make again, and will try different flavors of Oreos!
I made this cake for several gatherings in recent months and had a huge hit on my hands--I can't serve it without people asking for the recipe! When I'm pinched for time, I substitute canned vanilla frosting, but your version is better!
I made this with a chocolate frosting. It was a big hit. Will make this again and again.
I made these into cupcakes and will be making this over and over again..My whole family couldnt get there mouths off of it, I can just imagine what my guests will think later. It is beyond delicious. A nice new twist to the boring cupcake!
My husband LOVES this cake and has been eating it all to himself. I added more butter rather than shortening to give it more of a butter taste. Turned out good.
This cake tasted great. However, I had a huge problem with it staying together because it was so moist. The bottom layer crumbled into several pieces, but I "glued" it back together with the icing. Once it was fully decorated you couldn't even tell. If anyone has a secret to keeping a moist cake from falling apart please tell me! I'll still probably make this again because it was very tasty.
This cake really did not taste like anything special BUT it did look special! Great for a birthday celebration. I could not really taste the oreos that I put in the cake but did put plenty on the top. I made my own frosting and baked the cake in a sheet cake pan.
I like boxed cake and the frosting was out of this world!
There were 4 birthday cakes at my granddaughters birthday party and this cake is the one that not only the kids but the adults wanted. I changed the recipe a bit by using 2 whole eggs, 1 1/2 cups Oreo cookie crumbs and a chocolate fudge cake mix instead of a white cake mix. It was absolutely delicious!
This review is mostly for the icing - I used Simple White Cake from this site as the base and then folded in some crushed Oreos into the base and baked. The icing was absolutely terrific! It was literally exactly the icing INSIDE the Oreo cookies!!! I threw just a small handful of crushed Oreos into this and then sprinkled the rest on top. My friends are calling it the Dirty Oreo. THANK YOU!
The cake is better than the icing. The icing is too sweet. It does make for a very pretty cake though.
I usually don't eat any of the cakes I make but I had three slices of this one. I think the creamy filling of the cookies makes the cake deliciously moist. It was a hit with my whole family.
I felt like this cake was kind of a let down. I'm a pretty good baker, and followed this to the letter however this cake didn't rise as well as I had hoped thus leaving it quite dense. I made it for my mother-in-law's birthday, and while she declared it a hit, I really know there are better cakes out there.
Very, very good! Super sweet, and the icing tasted just like the creme filling in an oreo. Yummy, nice concept, and looked pretty.
I used this recipe to make 24 cupcakes. I filled them with Betty Crocker's Whipped Chocolate Frosting, frosted them with BC Rich & Creamy Vanilla, sprinkled them w/ crumbled oreos, & stuck a half oreo in the top of each. Not elegant, but fun. Three stars because, even though it's convenient, nothing can overcome the chemical taste of boxed mix/prepared frosting.
My family really enjoyed this cake! Perfect amount of sweetness! Very kid friendly recipe!
Made this with doughnut glaze from "Crispy and Creamy Doughnuts" - turned out delicious, but would use more Oreos in the future.
It was alright but I didn't think that it had anything special flavor-wise. I won't be making it again.
I absolutely love this cake, and the frosting is one of my favorite frostings to make. I actually make the frosting for other cakes. This is a cake I will continue to make.
We loved this recipe! I had to make some changes when I decided to make this lastinute but it worked out fine. I only had a yellow cake mix, so I used that and made it according to the method and ingredients in the box (instead of following the white cake, egg white only directions). I made these into mini cupcakes that took 12-13 minutes to be done. I crises my own cookies with a rolling pin in a ziplock bag, but I only had half-chocolate half-vanilla cookies (cream in the middle, one oreo wafer and one vanilla wafer). This worked well although next time I'll make sure I have Oreos on hand. I crushed extra cookies and dipped the frosted tops in them as another reviewer had suggested. Great original idea! Will definitely make these again- they're great for kids birthday parties!
This cake made me a highschool hero! I didn't have a lot of time between work and studying, but I wanted to bake a birthday cake for my cookies-&-cream-loving friend. Solution = this recipe! I baked it at night, frosted it in the morning, and set it down on our lunch table in triumphant glory. This cake is incredibly rich, so make sure you have a lot of people to enjoy it with you! Even a table full of teenage guys couldn't finish the entire thing (though this presented an excellent extra-credit oppertunity for my friend's next class period)! It looked beautiful with crushed oreos pressed against the sides and whole cookies arranged on top. =) Thank you for sharing this recipe!
I have made this recipe for a party of 100 people and all loved it. If you really love Oreo's and you smash more into the mix, its better. The colored Oreos are great and even the lowfat ones. Thanks for a great recipe!
This was an easy addition to a cake mix recipe. My family loved it...two people have requested this for their birthday cake!!!
This cake was fantastic! I was unsure at first of the shortening in the frosting but it turned out awesome! Its definitely something different than your plain ole white cake with frosting. Will definitely make again!
Honestly, this just tasted like a regular box of cake mix. I couldn't taste ANY of the Oreos in the cake. And I was confused as to why so many of the reviews say that the frosting tasted just like the inside of an Oreo; mine sure didn't and I followed the recipe 100%!! The presentation was nice, but overall, it was pretty gross. Maybe a real, made from scratch cake and a buttercream frosting would be better...? Sorry, but I will never use this recipe again.
Absolutely divine! I used two whole eggs instead of the whites. The pans took 25 minutes to bake. I didn't want to use raw eggs, so I frosted it with the grocery store frosting on this site. For garnishing I used mini oreos around the circumference and crushed oreos on top. This was probably the best cake I have ever made.
This was really great! I somewhat expected the oreos in the cake to remain somewhat hard, but they were perfect and the cake was great! It didn't last long!
I made this cake for my best friend, who loves Oreos. It was a pretty cake and it was delicious. I think I used more Oreos than the recipe called for. I also used Double-Stuf Oreos. One thing about this cake: it is better the day after because the frosting sets. So, if you're making this for a party (I'm planning on making it for my husband's birthday), then make it the day before.
This cake was a BIG hit! Everyone loved it and wanted much more than I had made. Definitely a recipe to keep.
I used a chocolate cake mix, but other than that I followed the directions to a "T"! It turned out really well, the cake had large pieces of Oreo throughout, and the icing was well worth it. Thank you, Suzanne, for such a great recipe!
Made this cake and was not impressed. Probably good for a children's birthday?!
I made this for my cousin's birthday as something a little different from the regular "dirt" cake. Everyone thought this tasted great. I used two cups of cookie crumbs in the cake mix, which turned out well but was a little crumbly, I think I will only use 1 1/2 cups next time. I also made a 13 X 9 pan instead of two rounds, which I baked for 28 minutes. For the frosting, I was intending to make as written, but ran out of shortening and had to sub in 1/4 cup of butter for part of it. This is a cake I will be making again! It would be even better with a side of cookies & cream ice cream.
If I weren't pregnant, I probably would have tried the icing in the recipe, but I just decided not to take any chances. I used canned frosting instead even though I do agree that it has a chemical taste to it. Honestly, I think this recipe would make a great poke cake (the kind you poke holes in an pour pudding on top). The cake was very good and moist, so it would lend itself well to that.
Very good. The cake did not have as much oreo taste as I hoped it would. Might try it another time with chocolate cake.
If this cake attracts any attention, it must be solely because of the novelty of a cookies 'n cream cake. Taste-wise, it was not very good. I doubled the amount of cookie the recipe calls for, and I couldn't taste any at all. It was sweet, and that's about it.
this was awesome, very rich so does well with ice cream to calm it down! but it is a keeper for sure.
I really love this cake! The icing taste like the cream made inside oreo cookies. Need to cut some of the sugar. Lot of people told me the icing was too sweet. I found that you use one pan smaller than the other. You can place oreo cookies around the cake.
This cake was good. I took the suggestion of some other reviewers and added more crushed oreos to the cake mix (about 2 cups), and even then you couldn't really taste the oreos in the cake.
Excellent cake. I think the cookie filling adds more moisture. I made the cake the same as this recipe, but I added a marshmallow fluff filling and a recipe for chocolate buttercream on allrecipes. Thanks for the idea.
I only used the recipe for the frosting or "cream" I made my own chocolate cake with cookies in it, however this frosting is horrible. It tasted like straight shortening, I would recommend using butter rather than shortening it was so bad I through all of my cupcakes that were frosted out :(
It was easy to make and delicious. I was not quite sure about the frosting when I tasted it by itself, but it works very well with the cake. I will definitely make this one again!
This was a huge success. Made it for a family get together on July 4th. I didn't make the frosting b/c shortening frosting just never comes out right for me. Plus I didn't want this too heavy and sweet. So I just made a simple whipped frosting. I also added 2 cups of crushed cookie to the batter instead of just the 1. The cake was super crumbly which I'm not sure what to do about. The taste was good though. The cake was very sweet and the whipped topping w/ crumbled cookies on top really helped to lighten it some.
The recipe was very easy to make, and overall very good and well received by all!
This was a very yummy!LOVED IT!
This was really easy and delicious. The secret to not having a crumbling problem with this cake is to add a packet of dream whip to the batter. When it bakes it keeps it moist but makes it a little more dense. It was perfect. I aslo added 2 cups oreo crumbs. I have baked this as a layer cake and as a sheet cake and both work well. The sheet cake takes alot less work because you can just frost and go, so i usually just do that.
made this for hubby birthday and he loves it!
This cake is easy enough for the novice cake baker and is very popular.
Quick and Easy Recipe. I tweaked it just a little to suit my family. Used store bought vanilla icing to speed up the process and only added the crumbs to the middle layer of the cake. Topped with an Oreo in the center and Oreos along the bottom. Daughter loved it. Will make again.
I have made this recipe three times now as cupcakes and half the neighborhood shows up when they hear that I am baking these! I follow the recipe exactly and bake for 16 minutes. Perfection! Thank you for this awesome and incredibly easy recipe!
I made this for my daughter's birthday, and everyone loved it! Used the Halloween oreos with the orange center and it looked great. I will make the cupcake version for the kids school Halloween party this week. Thanks for the recipe
My friends totally loved the cake! But I didn't like it too much. It is WAY too sweet for me! and my for my sister as well. I actually only used 2.5 cups of sugar not the original 3 cups but it still turned out very sweet! Hmn I think if you use a cake mix for this, you should follow the recipe on the box. Mine turned out a bit crumby (moist yes) because I think there was too much oil? ^^? Anyway it was a good cake :) It made my classmates happy^^ and I'm happy because of that (*^V^*)!.
Good cake, great frosting!!!!! Made this dessert as the finale to a meal with friends last night. Everyone who had a piece (me, my bf and my friend's fiance) liked it. I liked the frosting much more than the cake. I decided to try out my new KitchenAid stand mixer to make this, and, by accident, I used the whisk attachment to "beat" the cake batter (oh no!!!). My finished product was more like angel food cake (good, but not what I was hoping for). As I mentioned before, the frosting is DIVINE! It really DOES taste just like Oreo cookie filling :) I think I'll make the frosting again (it will go into my "keeper" file), but instead of preparing the cake as directed, I'll prepare either a cake or individual cupcakes using devil's food cake mix as the base (no crushed cookies - kinda pointless if you are using a chocolate batter), frost with the delicious frosting and sprinkle with some finely crushed cookies. You gotta try this if for nothing else but the frosting! Thanks for sharing :)
Absolutely loved this! Was a hit with everyone. Didn't change a thing. Thanks for the recipe.
LOVED this cake! It was soooo easy to make too!!! The only problem I kind of had was the icing. I mixed it by hand and it didn't seem to turn out right.. and when I tried icing the cake it wouldn't stick very well.. so it wasn't too appealing to the eye (especially since it fell apart.. make sure the bottom half is level before adding the top layer) but it still tasted amazing. I'm sure if you use a electric mixer it would be smoother and easy to work with. Also if you like oreos as much as i do.. I would add more to the batter.
So good! I made a couple changes b/c my FH had requested a marble cake for his birthday, so I used the marble cake mix and added in the cookies. I also added a box of white chocolate pudding to make it extra moist. It was great! although next time i think I will use vanilla pudding. the frosting was a big hit - everyone thought it was like the cream from whoopie pies. mmmmm
This was great, it disappeared in about 5 minutes. Be sure to make the frosting, it tastes like oreo centers.
Usually I don't go for doctored cake recipes. I made this cake for my in-law's father's day gathering and it was a real hit. Nice and moist, easy to put together, and delicious. A buttercream frosting goes well with it, too, if you don't like shortening based frosting. I followed the advice of one reviewer and increased the amount of crushed oreo cookies from 1 c to 1.5 cups. Rave reviews on the cake.
A wonderfully simple cake, and the frosting is awesome! I know folks suggested using canned vanilla frosting, but if you do that, you're missing the best part! Only thing I did different from the basic recipe was add an extra 1/2 cup of cookie crumbs to the batter ... other than that, made it as listed & it was great! Everyone who tried it asked for the recipe.
Good and easy
good recipe. i liked that the cookies werent crunchy and went along with the softness of the cake. Very sweet thought so wouldnt necessarily recommend for those without a sweet tooth.
This is a great cake, very impressive-looking! I used about 3/4 EACH of cookie crumbs and larger smashed pieces. I was a bit leery about the icing but it turned out DELICIOUS! Everyone agreed that it truly tasted like an Oreo. Really, it's too bad that others have found the 1 star review "helpful" because that reviewer must have done something wrong.
I will never make this cake again! I decided to make it for my son's birthday and it is falling apart as a write this! It was difficult to get out of the pans, yes I greased and floured them, and I thought the icing might hold it together. But boy was I wrong!!
If you like cookies n cream, this is the cake for you. I got rave reviews on this cake! I really like the icing too. I decorate cakes and this recipe will be my go-to icing from now on. The Wilton icing recipe I was using is bland but this recipe provides the structure needed for decorating while providing a sweet icing flavor. Thanks for the recipe!
Everyone loves this cake!
THIS WAS AWESOME! I made it exactly.. except the icing wasn't good to me at all. so i made a different kind.. other than that it was awesome!
Big hit at my son's birthday party. I will make this again and again. Thanks
Everyone wanted the recipe at a baby shower I hosted yesterday. I took this recipe and turned it into a pregnant belly cake and we all loved it!
Wow...what a moist, flavorful cake!! I would like to experiment with different icing options, but the cake itself is perfect!! The results are a good-lookin cake that looks like you worked a long time to make!
