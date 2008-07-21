Cookies 'n Cream Cake

Very good, simple cake to make. Always gets a lot of attention.

Recipe by Suzanne Stull

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
35 mins
additional:
20 mins
total:
1 hr 25 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 9 inch layer cake
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour two 9 inch round cake pans.

  • In a large bowl, mix the cake mix, water, oil, and 3 egg whites with an electric mixer on high speed for 2 minutes. Gently stir in crushed cookies. Pour batter into the prepared pans.

  • Bake for 25 to 35 minutes in the preheated oven, or until a knife inserted in the center of the cake comes out clean. Cool 10 minutes in pans. Remove from pans, and completely cool on racks.

  • To Make Frosting: In a small bowl, thoroughly blend the 1/2 cup confectioners' sugar, shortening, vanilla, and 2 egg whites. Beat in remaining confectioners' sugar until creamy. Frost the cake, and garnish with remaining cookies.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
551 calories; protein 4.3g; carbohydrates 75.2g; fat 26.8g; sodium 387.6mg. Full Nutrition
