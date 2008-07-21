Cookies 'n Cream Cake

Original recipe was too dry for me, so I made a few changes. All I had on hand was French Vanilla cake mix, so that's what I used. I used 3 whole eggs instead of whites and traded out the water for a full cup of whole milk. Since this cake is going to be for some kids around ages 5 and 6, I wanted to lighten it up a bit. So I subbed in half a cup of applesauce for the oil. I crushed about ten whole Oreo cookies and folded them into the cake batter before baking in two 9" cake pans. They baked nice and evenly, but I think next time I'll just stick to the oil rather than the applesauce. I like an 'oil-cake' texture much better. I'll just use my own recipe butter cream frosting and mix in some more crushed Oreos, to go in between the cake layers. The outside of the cake is going to be decorated as a monster, so just plan icing getting used here. Thanks for sharing the recipe...it leaves room for personal preference!